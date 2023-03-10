Geo’s Smokehouse 713 S Chattanooga St

A map showing the location of Geo’s Smokehouse 713 S Chattanooga StView gallery

Geo's Smokehouse



No reviews yet

713 S Chattanooga St

LaFayette, GA 30728

Plates

Pork plate

$8.49

Beef plate

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken plate

$8.99

Rib plate

$10.49

Chicken tender plate

$9.49

Grilled chicken

$9.29

Hamburger steak

$9.29

Sandwiches

Pork sandwich

$4.59

Beef sandwich

$5.49Out of stock

Bbq chicken sandwich

$4.79

Hamburger

$5.29

Cheeseburger

$5.59

Bacon cheeseburger

$6.49

Double hamburger

$7.29

Double cheeseburger

$7.59

Double bacon cheeseburger

$8.69

Tender sandwich

$5.29

BLT

$5.49

Hotdog

$2.79

Grilled cheese

$3.00

Smokehouse grilled cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese on Texas toast with bbq chicken, bacon and bbq sauce.

Grilled chicken sandwich

$5.69

Philly cheesesteak

$7.49

Bologna special

$7.29

Bologna sandwich only

$4.79

Rib sandwich

$6.49

Potatoes

Pork killer potato

$7.29

Beef killer potato

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken killer potato

$7.69

Baked potato

$3.99

Sides

Small baked beans

$2.29

Large baked bean

$3.99

Small Brunswick stew

$2.99

Large Brunswick stew

$5.00

Small Mac and cheese

$2.99

Large Mac and cheese

$5.50

Small coleslaw

$2.29

Large coleslaw

$3.99

Small potato salad

$2.29

Large potato salad

$3.99

Fries

$2.09

Cajun fries

$2.39

Chili cheese fry

$4.99

Onion rings

$3.29

Fried okra

$2.69

3pc chicken tender

$6.79

Fried pickle

$3.99

Potato chips

$1.50

Corn nuggets

$4.99

Salads

Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and your choice of dressing.

Grilled chicken salad

$7.49

Crispy chicken salad

$7.79

Bbq chicken salad

$7.49

Bbq pork salad

$7.49

Bbq beef salad

$7.99Out of stock

Side salad

$4.79

Drinks

Large

$2.39

Regular

$1.99

Family feast

PORK Feast for four

$23.99

BEEF Feast for four

$28.99Out of stock

CHICKEN Feast for four

$26.99

RIB feast for four

$38.99

PORK feast for six

$34.99

BEEF feast for six

$42.99Out of stock

CHICKEN feast for six

$40.99

RIB feast for six

$54.49

Pounds

Pound of pork

$10.49

Pound of beef

$14.99Out of stock

Pound of chicken

$12.49

Half rack of ribs

$14.49

Full rack of ribs

$28.49

1/2 pound of pork

$5.99

1/2 pound of beef

$6.79Out of stock

1/2 pound of chicken

$6.49

Meat only

Hamburger steak only

$4.50

Grilled chicken only

$4.29

Side of pork

$4.49

Side of bbq chicken

$4.89

Side of bbq beef

$5.00Out of stock

Single tender

$2.25

Misc

Dog bone

$0.93

2oz sauce

$0.75

8oz bbq sauce

$3.00

16oz bbq sauce

$6.00

8oz ranch dressing

$3.00

16oz ranch dressing

$6.00

Dessert

Brownie with walnuts

$2.75

Banana pudding

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

713 S Chattanooga St, LaFayette, GA 30728

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

