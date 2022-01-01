Gilligan's of Beaufort Beaufort

Gilligan's of Beaufort imageView gallery
Popular Items

12 Hushpuppies w/Cinnamon Honey Butter
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter
Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce...

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...

Shrimp Dip

$10.99

Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices...

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.99

Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp stuffed with lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery...

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...

Soups

Cup She Crab

$5.99

A Lowcountry speciality...

Bowl She Crab

$7.99

A bigger portion of a Lowcountry speciality....

Pint She Crab

$14.99

A take home package of a Lowcountry speciality....

Salads

Dinner Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Fried shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Creamy Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Dinner Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Grilled Salmon served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Mixed Green House Salad

$5.99

A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...

Sandwiches & Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...

Flounder Sandwich

$12.99

Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remoulade sauce and crunchy cabbage...

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.99

Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...

Deluxe Burger

$11.99

Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...

Crabby Patty

$14.99

Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...

Dinner Entrees

Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides

Dinner Captain Grilled Shrimp

$26.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides

Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Our shrimp hand breaded and fried, Mate size portion.....

Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp

$26.99

Hand breaded and fried. Captain sized portion......

Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp

$19.99

A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!

Dinner Captain Popcorn Shrimp

$24.99

A whole lot more of ‘em! Petite and sweet!

Dinner Mate Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Mate sized portion...

Dinner Captain Steamed Shrimp

$26.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Captain sized portion....

Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio

$27.99

Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake all lightly seasoned and grilled

Dinner Crabcakes

$23.99

A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection...

Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey, served with two sides...

Dinner Fried Seafood Platter

$26.99

Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...

Dinner Fried Oysters

$28.99

Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...

Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo

$25.99

Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...

Dinner Fried Flounder

$20.99

We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...

DSP Fish & Chips

$15.99

Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo

$20.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...

Dinner Crab Legs

$24.99

Steamed clusters served with melted butter...

Dinner Shrimp & Grits

$21.99

Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon, and white gravy...

Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry

$21.99

Grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, over red rice...

Shellfish Feast

$36.99

Snow crab legs, Dungeness crab legs and steamed shrimp mixed with red potatoes, Andouille sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.

Dinner Gilligan's Stew

$21.99

(No Broth) Steamed shrimp, Andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings, sides included...

Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$21.99

Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...

Dinner Blackened Chicken

$17.99

Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.

Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...

Sides

12 Hushpuppies w/Cinnamon Honey Butter

$4.99

Side of Cinnamon Honey Butter

$1.99

Dozen Hushpuppies

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Red Rice

$2.99

Cheesy Grits

$2.99

Collards

$2.99

House Green Salad

$5.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Cheddar

$0.50

Bacon

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.99

Side of Pot Sausage (2 pcs.)

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

TUMMY YUMMY

$2.00

YUP MILKS

$2.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Torte

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Peanut butter and chocolate layered cake

$6.99

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Online Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2601 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC 29906

Directions

