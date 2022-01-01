Gilligan's of Beaufort Beaufort
2601 Boundary St
Beaufort, SC 29906
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce...
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...
Shrimp Dip
Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices...
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Shrimp stuffed with lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...
Boneless Chicken Tenders
Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery...
Fried Calamari
Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...
Salads
Dinner Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Creamy Shrimp Salad
Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.
Dinner Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.
Mixed Green House Salad
A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...
Sandwiches & Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...
Crabcake Sandwich
Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...
Flounder Sandwich
Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...
Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remoulade sauce and crunchy cabbage...
Fried Fish Tacos
Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...
Deluxe Burger
Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...
Crabby Patty
Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...
Dinner Entrees
Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp
Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides
Dinner Captain Grilled Shrimp
Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides
Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp
Our shrimp hand breaded and fried, Mate size portion.....
Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried. Captain sized portion......
Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp
A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!
Dinner Captain Popcorn Shrimp
A whole lot more of ‘em! Petite and sweet!
Dinner Mate Steamed Shrimp
We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Mate sized portion...
Dinner Captain Steamed Shrimp
We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Captain sized portion....
Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio
Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake all lightly seasoned and grilled
Dinner Crabcakes
A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection...
Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon
Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey, served with two sides...
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Fried Oysters
Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...
Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
Dinner Fried Flounder
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
DSP Fish & Chips
Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Dinner Crab Legs
Steamed clusters served with melted butter...
Dinner Shrimp & Grits
Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon, and white gravy...
Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry
Grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, over red rice...
Shellfish Feast
Snow crab legs, Dungeness crab legs and steamed shrimp mixed with red potatoes, Andouille sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.
Dinner Gilligan's Stew
(No Broth) Steamed shrimp, Andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings, sides included...
Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
Dinner Blackened Chicken
Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.
Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...
Sides
12 Hushpuppies w/Cinnamon Honey Butter
Side of Cinnamon Honey Butter
Dozen Hushpuppies
French Fries
Red Rice
Cheesy Grits
Collards
House Green Salad
Coleslaw
Fried Okra
Corn on the Cob
Cheddar
Bacon
Side Marinara
Side Gravy
Side Garlic Sauce
Side Garlic Bread
Side of Pot Sausage (2 pcs.)
