Greek

GO TO GREEK

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

3025 E Main st

Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

Soup and Salads

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$5.99

A classic Greek soup made with egg, lemon, chicken, and orzo.

Lentil Soup

$5.99

*GF* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN*

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, green peppers, and homemade Greek dressing *GF**VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN without the feta/dressing substituted for oil and vinegar*

Greek Village Salad

$10.99

hearty vegetable salad with tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, oregano and homemade Greek dressing *GF**VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN without the feta/dressing substituted for oil and vinegar*

Greek Rice Bowl

Greek Rice Bowl

$10.99

a nest of our classic Greek salad topped with a large scoop of our homemade rice pilaf *GF**VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN without the feta/dressing substituted for oil and vinegar*

Appetizers

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.99

made fresh daily and served with pita bread for dipping, we use Greek yogurt, garlic, dill, shredded cucumber, and lemon to make this classic dish *As a GF alternative the pita can be substituted for hearty vegetables for dipping*

Hummus

Hummus

$6.99

creamy seasoned chick peas, olive oil, lemon, and garlic dip served with pita bread *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN* *As a GF alternative the pita can be substituted for hearty vegetables for dipping*

Melitzano Salata

Melitzano Salata

$6.99

eggplant smoked with garlic, blended with fresh herbs and olive oil served with pita bread *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN* *As a GF alternative the pita can be substituted for hearty vegetables for dipping*

Tirokafteri

$7.99

Creamy spicy feta cheese, roasted red peppers spread with pita bread *As a GF alternative the pita can be substituted for hearty vegetables for dipping*

Taramosalata

$7.99

Greek style caviar spread with grilled pita

Dolmades

Dolmades

$6.99

grape leaves stuffed with seasoned cooked rice and herbs *GF* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN*

Feta and Olives

Feta and Olives

$7.99

Thick Sliced Feta cheese served with black kalamata olives and a drizzle of olive oil *GF* *VEGETARIAN*

Patzaria

$6.99

roasted marinated beet salad with red onion and extra virgin olive oil. *GF* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN*

Falafel appetizer

Falafel appetizer

$6.99

pan fried croquettes of ground chickpeas, onion, and herbs served with tzatziki *GF* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN if tzatziki substituted for hummus

Spanakopita Appetizer

Spanakopita Appetizer

$7.99

spinach and feta cheese wedged between layers of phyllo pastry and baked to a golden brown *VEGETARIAN*

Keftedakia

Keftedakia

$7.99

Greek style meatballs served with tzatziki

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99

squid dusted with flour and pan fried to a golden brown

Shrimp Saganaki

Shrimp Saganaki

$13.99

sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, feta cheese and white wine *GF*

Saganaki

$9.99

imported graviera cheese, lightly coated with flour and pan fried *VEGETARIAN*

Gigantes

Gigantes

$7.99

oven baked lima beans with tomato, onion, garlic, and parsley *GF* *VEGETARIAN *VEGAN*

Three Dip Combo

Three Dip Combo

$13.99

includes, hummus, tirokafteri, and tzatziki dips with pita bread

Sandwiches

Gyro

Gyro

$8.99

grilled marinated lamb & beef blend w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

grilled marinated chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Pulled Lamb Sandwich

$9.99

shredded lamb on a grilled pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of the tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$8.99

grilled marinated chunks of chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Beef Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.99

grilled marinated chunks of beef w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.99

grilled marinated chunks of lamb w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$8.99

grilled marinated chunks of pork w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Shrimp Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.99

grilled marinated whole shrimp w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99

grilled marinated falafel croquettes w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Keftedakia Sandwich

$8.99

Greek style meatballs on a grilled pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of tzatziki sauce

Greek Quesadillas

Greek Quesadillas

$10.99

your choice of classic gyro met or chicken gyro meat in a tortilla with cheddar and feta cheeses and served with tzatziki for dipping

Burgers

Greek Burger

$14.99

8 oz grass fed beef with olive spread, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a brioche roll with your choice of fries or lemon potatoes.

Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$15.99

8 oz grass fed beef with gyro, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a brioche roll with your choice of fries or lemon potatoes served with tzatziki sauce

American Burger

$13.99

8 oz grass fed beef with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a brioche roll with your choice of fries or lemon potatoes

Chicken Tenders Platter

$14.99

crispy fried and tender served with french fries

Greek Specialties

Stuffed Cabbage

Stuffed Cabbage

$16.99

stuffed with rice and seasoned ground beef in an egg-lemon sauce served with a Greek salad

Mousaka

$16.99

layers of eggplant, potato, and ground sirloin of beef topped with bechamel sauce and served with a Greek salad

Vegetable Mousaka

$16.99

layers of zucchini, eggplant, potato, and mushroom topped with bechamel sauce served with greek salad

Pastitsio

$16.99

layered macaroni, ground sirloin of beef, topped with bechamel sauce and served with a greek salad

Spanakopita Dinner

$14.99

traditional spinach and feta cheese pie served with a greek salad

Specials

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$24.99

(4) lamb chops served with potato, mixed vegetables, greek salad and a pita

Souvlaki Platter

Souvlaki Platter

$15.99

your choice of souvlaki meat served with a potato, greek salad, pita and tzatziki sauce

Wild Caught Salmon

Wild Caught Salmon

$23.99

with herbs, olive, oil, and lemon. Includes a Greek salad, choice of fries, lemon potatoes or rice, and a mixed vegetable.

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$15.99

your choice of gyro meat served with a potato, greek salad, pita and tzatziki sauce

Grilled Chicken and Lemon Potatoes Platter

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served with our house made Lemon Potatoes, pita bread, and a dinner Greek salad. (you can choose to substitute rice, or french fries IN PLACE OF the lemon potatoes if you choose.)

SIDES

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Tzatziki

$0.75

Side of Hummus

$1.50

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side Tirokafteri

$2.00

Side crumbled feta

$1.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.99

Lemon Potatoes

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side Greek salad

$7.99

Spanakorizo

$4.99

Side Mixed Vegetables

$6.50

Side beef gyro meat

$5.99

Side chicken gyro meat

$5.99

Side beef souvlaki skewer

$5.99

Side chick souvlaki skewer

$5.99

Side pork souvlaki skewer

$5.99

Side lamb souvlaki skewer

$5.99

Side Shrimp Skewer

$5.99

Side Broiled Salmon Filet

$7.99

Side grilled chicken

$5.99

Side Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Side falafel

$3.99

KIDS

Kids Gyro

$8.99

Includes french fries and a fountain drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Includes french fries and a fountain drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Includes french fries and a fountain drink

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.99

pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped walnuts and honey

Baklava Cheese Cake

$7.99Out of stock
Baklava Ice Cream

Baklava Ice Cream

$6.59

A nest of baklava topped with vanilla ice-cream, drizzled with honey and a dash of cinnamon

Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$5.99

Creamy Custard in Phyllo Dough Topped with Honey and Cinnamon

Chocolate Galaktoboureko

Chocolate Galaktoboureko

$5.99

Creamy Chocolate Custard within Phyllo Dough topped with Chocolate

Karidopita

Karidopita

$5.99

cake made with walnuts, cinnamon, ground cloves, and sweet syrup

Ekmek

$6.99
Orange Cake

Orange Cake

$5.99

shredded phyllo dough, oranges, and yogurt cake soaked in orange syrup

Gianiotiko

Gianiotiko

$5.99

phyllo dough wrapped around kataifi pastry, walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, and honey baked to a golden brown.

Kourabiedes

Kourabiedes

$4.29

made with almonds and dusted with confectioners sugar

Koulourakia

Koulourakia

$4.29

buttery twists with a hint of vanilla

Melomakarona

Melomakarona

$4.49

soft cookies baked dry then dipped in a syrup of honey, orange, cinnamon, and cloves

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$3.99
Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$5.99

Scoop of Vanilla Icecream

$2.99

Promotions

Cheese Handpie

$4.99Out of stock

Spinach Handpie

$4.99Out of stock

TSOUREKI (Easter bread)

$6.99Out of stock

Drinks

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.99
Greek Coffee

Greek Coffee

$3.29

Fountain

$2.59

Can soda

$1.79

American coffee

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.79
Greek Bottled Water

Greek Bottled Water

$1.99
Greek Orangeade

Greek Orangeade

$2.79
Greek Lemonade

Greek Lemonade

$2.79

FOUNTAIN WATER

Cappucino

$4.59Out of stock

Loumidis Cappucino

$4.99Out of stock

Classic Espresso

$2.99Out of stock

Frappe

"The Cyprus"

"The Cyprus"

$4.99
"The Classic"

"The Classic"

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Greek Food Prepared Fresh Daily! Come in and enjoy!

Location

3025 E Main st, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

Directions

