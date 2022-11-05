GO TO GREEK

- Home
No reviews yet
$$$
3025 E Main st
Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567
Popular Items
Soup and Salads
Avgolemono Soup
A classic Greek soup made with egg, lemon, chicken, and orzo.
Lentil Soup
*GF* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN*
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, green peppers, and homemade Greek dressing *GF**VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN without the feta/dressing substituted for oil and vinegar*
Greek Village Salad
hearty vegetable salad with tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, oregano and homemade Greek dressing *GF**VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN without the feta/dressing substituted for oil and vinegar*
Greek Rice Bowl
a nest of our classic Greek salad topped with a large scoop of our homemade rice pilaf *GF**VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN without the feta/dressing substituted for oil and vinegar*
Appetizers
Tzatziki
made fresh daily and served with pita bread for dipping, we use Greek yogurt, garlic, dill, shredded cucumber, and lemon to make this classic dish *As a GF alternative the pita can be substituted for hearty vegetables for dipping*
Hummus
creamy seasoned chick peas, olive oil, lemon, and garlic dip served with pita bread *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN* *As a GF alternative the pita can be substituted for hearty vegetables for dipping*
Melitzano Salata
eggplant smoked with garlic, blended with fresh herbs and olive oil served with pita bread *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN* *As a GF alternative the pita can be substituted for hearty vegetables for dipping*
Tirokafteri
Creamy spicy feta cheese, roasted red peppers spread with pita bread *As a GF alternative the pita can be substituted for hearty vegetables for dipping*
Taramosalata
Greek style caviar spread with grilled pita
Dolmades
grape leaves stuffed with seasoned cooked rice and herbs *GF* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN*
Feta and Olives
Thick Sliced Feta cheese served with black kalamata olives and a drizzle of olive oil *GF* *VEGETARIAN*
Patzaria
roasted marinated beet salad with red onion and extra virgin olive oil. *GF* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN*
Falafel appetizer
pan fried croquettes of ground chickpeas, onion, and herbs served with tzatziki *GF* *VEGETARIAN* *VEGAN if tzatziki substituted for hummus
Spanakopita Appetizer
spinach and feta cheese wedged between layers of phyllo pastry and baked to a golden brown *VEGETARIAN*
Keftedakia
Greek style meatballs served with tzatziki
Fried Calamari
squid dusted with flour and pan fried to a golden brown
Shrimp Saganaki
sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, feta cheese and white wine *GF*
Saganaki
imported graviera cheese, lightly coated with flour and pan fried *VEGETARIAN*
Gigantes
oven baked lima beans with tomato, onion, garlic, and parsley *GF* *VEGETARIAN *VEGAN*
Three Dip Combo
includes, hummus, tirokafteri, and tzatziki dips with pita bread
Sandwiches
Gyro
grilled marinated lamb & beef blend w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro
grilled marinated chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Pulled Lamb Sandwich
shredded lamb on a grilled pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of the tzatziki sauce
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
grilled marinated chunks of chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Beef Souvlaki Sandwich
grilled marinated chunks of beef w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich
grilled marinated chunks of lamb w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Pork Souvlaki Sandwich
grilled marinated chunks of pork w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Shrimp Souvlaki Sandwich
grilled marinated whole shrimp w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Falafel Sandwich
grilled marinated falafel croquettes w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Keftedakia Sandwich
Greek style meatballs on a grilled pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of tzatziki sauce
Greek Quesadillas
your choice of classic gyro met or chicken gyro meat in a tortilla with cheddar and feta cheeses and served with tzatziki for dipping
Burgers
Greek Burger
8 oz grass fed beef with olive spread, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a brioche roll with your choice of fries or lemon potatoes.
Gyro Burger
8 oz grass fed beef with gyro, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a brioche roll with your choice of fries or lemon potatoes served with tzatziki sauce
American Burger
8 oz grass fed beef with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a brioche roll with your choice of fries or lemon potatoes
Chicken Tenders Platter
crispy fried and tender served with french fries
Greek Specialties
Stuffed Cabbage
stuffed with rice and seasoned ground beef in an egg-lemon sauce served with a Greek salad
Mousaka
layers of eggplant, potato, and ground sirloin of beef topped with bechamel sauce and served with a Greek salad
Vegetable Mousaka
layers of zucchini, eggplant, potato, and mushroom topped with bechamel sauce served with greek salad
Pastitsio
layered macaroni, ground sirloin of beef, topped with bechamel sauce and served with a greek salad
Spanakopita Dinner
traditional spinach and feta cheese pie served with a greek salad
Specials
Lamb Chops
(4) lamb chops served with potato, mixed vegetables, greek salad and a pita
Souvlaki Platter
your choice of souvlaki meat served with a potato, greek salad, pita and tzatziki sauce
Wild Caught Salmon
with herbs, olive, oil, and lemon. Includes a Greek salad, choice of fries, lemon potatoes or rice, and a mixed vegetable.
Gyro Platter
your choice of gyro meat served with a potato, greek salad, pita and tzatziki sauce
Grilled Chicken and Lemon Potatoes Platter
Grilled Chicken Breast served with our house made Lemon Potatoes, pita bread, and a dinner Greek salad. (you can choose to substitute rice, or french fries IN PLACE OF the lemon potatoes if you choose.)
SIDES
Extra Pita
Extra Tzatziki
Side of Hummus
Side of Greek Dressing
Side Tirokafteri
Side crumbled feta
French Fries
Greek Fries
Lemon Potatoes
Rice Pilaf
Side Greek salad
Spanakorizo
Side Mixed Vegetables
Side beef gyro meat
Side chicken gyro meat
Side beef souvlaki skewer
Side chick souvlaki skewer
Side pork souvlaki skewer
Side lamb souvlaki skewer
Side Shrimp Skewer
Side Broiled Salmon Filet
Side grilled chicken
Side Crispy Chicken Tenders
Side falafel
KIDS
Desserts
Baklava
pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped walnuts and honey
Baklava Cheese Cake
Baklava Ice Cream
A nest of baklava topped with vanilla ice-cream, drizzled with honey and a dash of cinnamon
Galaktoboureko
Creamy Custard in Phyllo Dough Topped with Honey and Cinnamon
Chocolate Galaktoboureko
Creamy Chocolate Custard within Phyllo Dough topped with Chocolate
Karidopita
cake made with walnuts, cinnamon, ground cloves, and sweet syrup
Ekmek
Orange Cake
shredded phyllo dough, oranges, and yogurt cake soaked in orange syrup
Gianiotiko
phyllo dough wrapped around kataifi pastry, walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, and honey baked to a golden brown.
Kourabiedes
made with almonds and dusted with confectioners sugar
Koulourakia
buttery twists with a hint of vanilla
Melomakarona
soft cookies baked dry then dipped in a syrup of honey, orange, cinnamon, and cloves
Rice Pudding
Greek Yogurt
Scoop of Vanilla Icecream
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Greek Food Prepared Fresh Daily! Come in and enjoy!
3025 E Main st, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567