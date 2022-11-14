Webster Golden Greek
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Hearty portions of American cuisine favorites with some Greek influences. Well known for our Fish & Chips, Broasted Chicken, and Greek style pizza.
Location
156 Lake St, Webster, MA 01570, United States, Webster, MA 01570
Gallery