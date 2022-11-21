Kurt & Judy's Golden Pear, LLC
Salads
Calypso Salad
Marinated Shrimp, sliced avocado, orange segments, & red onion served on a bed of mixed greens. Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing on the side
Celebration Salad
Spring Mix Lettuce topped w/Mandarin Oranges, Cranraisins, Red Onion, Roasted Pecans, Feta Cheese & Strawberries. Citric Poppy Seed Dressing.
Chef Salad
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Sliced Egg on a bed of Spring Mix with your choice of dressing.
Fab Four
Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Shrimp Remoulade Salad
Silva's Salad
Traditional Caesar
Traditional Chicken Salad
Traditional Fruta Salad
Sandwiches
Club
Sliced turkey & ham with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted bread of your choice. Served with Chips.
The BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted wheat or white bread. Served with Chips.
Half Pound Burger
An 8 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.
Junior Burger
A 5 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our Traditional Chicken Salad dressed with lettuce and tomato on bread of your choice. Served with Chips.
Dad's Grilled Cheese
Bacon, tomato, American cheese, swiss cheese & provolone melted on white or wheat bread. Served with choice of chips.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
All time favorite! American Cheese melted to perfection on grilled white or wheat bread with choice of chips.
Ham & Cheese
Sliced ham and cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with Chips.
Italian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, provolone drizzled w/balsamic glaze topped w/ basil pesto. Served with Chips.
Chicken Salad Melt
Our home made chicken salad with cheese grilled on your favorite bread. Served with Chips.
Tuna Salad Melt
Our home made tuna salad with cheese grilled on your favorite bread. Served with Chips.
Reuben
One of our customers favorite! Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on a grilled marbled rye. Served with Chips.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Our home made Shrimp Salad dressed with lettuce and tomato on bread of your choice. Served with Chips.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Southern Fried Chicken Strips on a sandwich dressed with lettuce, tomato, and topped with our Tangy Sauce. Served with Chips.
Turkey & Cheese
Sliced turkey and cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with Chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast sandwich dressed with lettuce , tomato, and mayo. Served with Chips.
Wraps
Pick A Pear Combo
Add On Side
Chips
Potato Salad
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
Burger Patty
Steamed Veggies
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Scoop of Fruta Salad
Scoop of Shrimp Salad
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Scoop Of TBP
Jalapeno Bun
Crowder Peas Butterbeans And Okra
Cornbread
Pickle Spear (1)
Beverage
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Sprite
Lemonade
Tap Water
Bottled Water
Half /half Tea
Flavored Tea
Arnold Palmer
K-cup Coffee
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Freeze Drink
Coke Zero
Strawberry Fanta
Fruit Punch Hi-C
Watermelon Lemonade
DESSERTS
Georgia Pecan Pie
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Double Milk Chocolate Brownie
Half Brownie
Brownie Alamode
Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Cake
Lemon Italian Cream Cake
Yellow Cake Choc Icing
New York Style Cheesecake
Sea Salt Cheesecake
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Butterfinger Cake
Just For Kids
Southern Fried Chicken Strips
Two crunchy chicken tenders plus choice of dressing for dipping and choice of chips.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
All time favorite! American Cheese melted to perfection on grilled white or wheat bread with choice of chips.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced ham on wheat or white bread, American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo plus choice of chips.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly on choice of white or wheat bread plus choice of chips.
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced turkey on wheat or white bread, American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo plus choice of chips.
Junior Burger
A 5 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.
Corn Dog
One Corn Dog with choice of dipping sauce. Served with chips.
