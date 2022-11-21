Restaurant header imageView gallery
Kurt & Judy's Golden Pear, LLC

225 Louisiana Ave

Bogalusa, LA 70427

Popular Items

Combo
Club
Club Wrap

Lunch Special, 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Fish Plate

$14.35

Parmesan Crusted Fish or Fried Fish or Grilled Fish with Shrimp Cream Sauce, Side Salad, Garlic Bread & Drink.

Shrimp Bowtie Pasta

$14.00

Shrimp Cream Sauce (Gulf Shrimp) mixed with Bowtie Pasta, Side Salad, Garlic Bread & a Drink.

Seafood Gumbo

Cup - Seafood Gumbo

$7.75

Bowl - Seafood Gumbo

$8.75

Salads

Calypso Salad

$7.75+

Marinated Shrimp, sliced avocado, orange segments, & red onion served on a bed of mixed greens. Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing on the side

Celebration Salad

$8.00+

Spring Mix Lettuce topped w/Mandarin Oranges, Cranraisins, Red Onion, Roasted Pecans, Feta Cheese & Strawberries. Citric Poppy Seed Dressing.

Chef Salad

$8.50+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Sliced Egg on a bed of Spring Mix with your choice of dressing.

Fab Four

$8.75+

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00+

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00+

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$8.00+

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$8.00+

Silva's Salad

$8.00+

Traditional Caesar

$6.00+

Traditional Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Traditional Fruta Salad

$6.75+

Sandwiches

Club

$12.95

Sliced turkey & ham with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted bread of your choice. Served with Chips.

The BLT

$10.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted wheat or white bread. Served with Chips.

Half Pound Burger

$12.50

An 8 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.

Junior Burger

$9.50

A 5 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.85

Our Traditional Chicken Salad dressed with lettuce and tomato on bread of your choice. Served with Chips.

Dad's Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Bacon, tomato, American cheese, swiss cheese & provolone melted on white or wheat bread. Served with choice of chips.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

All time favorite! American Cheese melted to perfection on grilled white or wheat bread with choice of chips.

Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Sliced ham and cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with Chips.

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, provolone drizzled w/balsamic glaze topped w/ basil pesto. Served with Chips.

Chicken Salad Melt

$11.95

Our home made chicken salad with cheese grilled on your favorite bread. Served with Chips.

Tuna Salad Melt

$10.75

Our home made tuna salad with cheese grilled on your favorite bread. Served with Chips.

Reuben

$13.50

One of our customers favorite! Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on a grilled marbled rye. Served with Chips.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.25

Our home made Shrimp Salad dressed with lettuce and tomato on bread of your choice. Served with Chips.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Southern Fried Chicken Strips on a sandwich dressed with lettuce, tomato, and topped with our Tangy Sauce. Served with Chips.

Turkey & Cheese

$8.00

Sliced turkey and cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with Chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

A grilled chicken breast sandwich dressed with lettuce , tomato, and mayo. Served with Chips.

Pitas

Chicken Caesar Pita

$11.75

Shrimp Caesar Pita

$11.95

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Club Wrap

$10.25

Shrimp Remoulade Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Southern Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Pick A Pear Combo

Combo

$10.95

Add On Side

Chips

Potato Salad

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

Burger Patty

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.25

Scoop of Fruta Salad

$4.50

Scoop of Shrimp Salad

$4.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$4.50

Scoop Of TBP

$2.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Bun

$2.00

Crowder Peas Butterbeans And Okra

$3.00Out of stock

Cornbread

$0.75Out of stock

Pickle Spear (1)

$0.25

Beverage

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tap Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Half /half Tea

$2.50

Flavored Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

K-cup Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Freeze Drink

$3.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Strawberry Fanta

$2.50

Fruit Punch Hi-C

$2.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$2.50

DESSERTS

Georgia Pecan Pie

$5.50Out of stock

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$5.50

Double Milk Chocolate Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Half Brownie

$1.25Out of stock

Brownie Alamode

$4.50Out of stock

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Cake

$7.95

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$7.95

Yellow Cake Choc Icing

$1.75

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Sea Salt Cheesecake

$7.95

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.95

Butterfinger Cake

$2.00Out of stock

Just For Kids

Southern Fried Chicken Strips

$9.00

Two crunchy chicken tenders plus choice of dressing for dipping and choice of chips.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

All time favorite! American Cheese melted to perfection on grilled white or wheat bread with choice of chips.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Sliced ham on wheat or white bread, American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo plus choice of chips.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly on choice of white or wheat bread plus choice of chips.

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Sliced turkey on wheat or white bread, American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo plus choice of chips.

Junior Burger

$9.50

A 5 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.

Corn Dog

$4.00

One Corn Dog with choice of dipping sauce. Served with chips.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!!

225 Louisiana Ave, Bogalusa, LA 70427

