Half Rooted Check instagram for todays location

60 Airview Drive

Greenville, SC 29607

Food Menu

Entree

Colombian Burger

$14.77

Bun, patty, pineapple slaw, white cheddar, salsa rosada, aji, pineapple habanero jam, chips, bacon bits.

Arepa

$7.77

arepa, aji, choice of protein, pineapple slaw, bacon bits, salsa rosada.

Toston

$7.77

toston, aji, choice of protein, pineapple slaw, bacon bits, salsa rosada.

Empanada

$2.77

choice of filling and potato.

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$14.77

bun, black bean quinoa patty, pineapple slaw, vegan cheddar, salsa rosada, aji, pineapple habanero jam, chips, vegan bacon bits.

Side

Tostones

$3.77

salted, fried, smashed green plantains.

Yucca Fries

$3.77

Fried yucca, smoked paprika seasoning.

Potato Salad

$3.77

Mayo based potato salad, peas and carrots, smoked paprika.

Pineapple Slaw

$3.77

tri color cabbage, vegan mayo, pineapple, salt, sugar, vinegar.

Fries

$3.77

salted fries.

Black Beans

$3.77

black beans

Extra

Aji

$0.75

Spicy Aji

$0.75

Salsa Rosada

$0.50

Pineapple Habanero Jam

$0.75

Ketchup

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Kangen water

$3.00

Front Porch

$6.77

Black Panther

$6.77

Original

$6.77

Atlantic Snow

$6.77

Electric City

$6.77
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
We're a modern Latin-American street food, food truck. We're here to serve you our new view on street food!

