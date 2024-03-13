- Home
Hana Sushi
117 Reviews
$$
7270 S Broadway
Red hook, NY 12571
FOOD
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.00
Boiled soy beans
- Seaweed Salad$5.00
Hiyashi Wakame
- Hijiki$5.00
Traditional cooked black seaweed
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
Deep fried veggie spring rolls (6pc.)
- Shumai$5.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings (6pc)
- Gyoza$6.00
Pan Fried Pork dumplings (5pc)
- Tuna Tataki$8.50
Diced tuna, sesame oil, soy sauce, spice
- Vegetable Tempura App$6.50
Deep fried sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash, broccoli, cauliflower in tempura batter (6pc veg)
- Shrimp Tempura App$7.95
Deep fried shrimp with sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash in tempura batter (3 pc. shrimp, 4 pc. veg)
- Squid Karaage$5.00
Deep fried bread squid on a skewer (2pc.)
- Kani Salad$6.00
Crabstick, cucumber, masago, mayo, scallions salad
- Ponzu sauce$0.50
- Sunomono$10.00
Japanese cucumber salad with 1 piece of Salmon, Red Snapper, Octopus, Shrimp, Mackerel
Sushi & Sashimi Dinners Comes With Soup and Salad
- Sushi Regular$22.00
California roll; 1 piece of tuna, red snapper, salmon, yellowtail, crabstick, shrimp, and white tuna sushi served with miso soup and house salad
- Sushi Deluxe$28.00
Tuna roll; 2 pieces of tuna, 1 red snapper, 1 salmon, 1 yellowtail, 1 crabstick, 1 shrimp, 1 ikura, 1 masago sushi served with miso soup and house salad
- Sashimi Regular$32.00
3 pieces each of tuna, 3 red snapper, 3 salmon, 3 white tuna sashimi served with miso soup and house salad
- Sashimi Deluxe$39.00
3 pieces each of tuna, 3 red snapper, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail, 3 white tuna sashimi served with miso soup and house salad
- Sushi & Sashimi$43.00
Tuna roll sushi: tuna, red snapper, yellowtail, crab, shrimp, salmon, ikura, masago, sashimi: 3 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 red snapper served with miso soup and house salad
- Chirashi$26.00
Assorted fish & vegetables over a bowl of rice served with miso soup and house salad
- Tekka Don$25.00
Tuna sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice served with miso soup and house salad
- Unadon$22.00
Boiled eel over a bowl of sushi rice served with miso soup and house salad
- Salmon Don$25.00
Salmon sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice served with miso soup and house salad
- Tokyo Regular$17.00
1 salmon avocado roll 1 California roll 1 tuna sushi 1 salmon sushi served with miso soup and house salad
- Tokyo Deluxe$21.00
1 salmon avocado roll 1 California roll 2 tuna sushi 2 salmon sushi served with miso soup and house salad
- Spicy Poke Bowl$25.00
Diced Tuna and Salmon marinated in sesame oil sauce, and Veggies over sushi rice topped with spicy mayo comes with miso soup and salad
Maki (Roll Dinners) Comes With Soup and Salad
- California Roll Dinner$15.00
3 crabstick and avocado rolls served with miso soup and house salad
- Spicy California Roll Dinner$15.50
3 crabstick, avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce rolls served with miso soup and house salad
- Combination Vegetable Roll$14.00
Avocado, cucumber, oshinko roll served with miso soup and house salad
- Combination Roll$15.00
Tuna, california, salmon roll served with miso soup and house salad
- Yankees Dinner$18.00
Eel and avocado roll, tempura roll, red hook roll served with miso soup and house salad
- Mets Dinner$16.50
Spicy tuna, spicy cali, spicy salmon roll served with miso soup and house salad
- Handroll Combination$20.00
Tuna, california, salmon, eel hand roll served with miso soup and house salad
- Red Hook Roll Dinner$16.50
3 red hook rolls comes with miso soup and salad
Kitchen Dinner
- Chicken Teriyaki$15.50
Pan fried chicken with teriyaki sauce served with rice comes with miso soup and house salad
- Salmon Teriyaki$21.00
Pan fried salmon with teriyaki sauce served with rice comes with miso soup and house salad
- Beef Bowl$16.50
Teriyaki beef over rice with scallions and ginger served with miso soup and house salad
- Shrimp Tempura Dinner$19.00
Deep fried shrimp and vegetables in tempura batter served with rice (6 pc. shrimp, 6 pc. veg) comes with miso soup and house salad
- Veggie Tempura Dinner$16.00
Deep fried sweet potato, zucchini, butternut and buttercup squash, broccoli, and cauliflower in tempura batter (10pc. veg) served with miso soup and house salad
- Wakame Udon$14.50
Udon Noodles in fish broth w/seaweed and scallions served with house salad
- Tempura Udon$16.00
Udon Noodles in fish broth w/seaweed, scallions, and 2 pieces shrimp tempura served with house salad
- Chicken Katsu$16.50
Crispy fried chicken cutlet covered in panko bread crumbs comes with miso soup and salad
Party Trays
- Hana (44 pieces)$44.00
44 pieces: 1 Tempura roll 1 Spider roll (soft shell crab) 2 Tuna roll 2 California roll (inside out) 1 California roll W/ Fish Eggs 1 Eel roll
- Vegetarian (12 Vegetable Rolls)$47.00
12 vegetable rolls: Avocado Cucumber Oshinko (pickle) Kanpyo (squash) Yamagobo (carrot) Ume shiso (sour plum, mint, cucumber)
- Sakura (47 pieces)$80.00
3 Tuna, 3 White Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail, 3 Eel, 2 Salmon Roll, 1 Volcano Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll, 1 Tempura/Avocado Roll With Eel Sauce
- Rose$80.00
ROSE PARTY TRAY (46 PIECES + Salmon and Tuna sashimi Rose (4-5 piece each) 2 TUNA sushi 2 SALMON sushi 2 YELLOWTAIL sushi 1 SALMON/AVOCADO ROLL 1 TEMPURA ROLL 1 EEL/ AVOCADO ROLL 1 SPICY TUNA ROLLS 1 CALIFORNIA ROLLS 1 RED HOOK ROLL 1 SALMON ROLL
Rolls
- Avocado Roll$4.50
- Avocado & Cucumber Roll(inside Out)$5.00
- California Roll (Inside Out)$5.00
- Crab Roll$4.50
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
- Eel & Avocado Roll( Inside Out)$6.50
- Eel & Cucmber Roll$6.50
- Kanpyo Roll$4.25
- Natto Roll$4.50
- Oshinko Roll.$4.00
- Salmon & Avocado Roll (Inside Out)$6.00
- Salmon & Cucumber Roll(inside Out)$6.00
- Salmon Roll$5.25
- Salmon Skin Roll(inside Out)$5.50
- Smoked Salmon Roll$5.50
- Spicy California Roll (Inside Out)$5.50
- Spicy Salmon Roll(inside Out)$6.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll(inside Out)$6.50
- Sweet Potato Roll (Inside Out)$4.50
- Tuna & Avocado Roll (Inside Out)$6.50
- Tuna & Cucumber Roll (Inside Out)$6.50
- Tuna Roll$5.50
- Yellow Tail W/ Scallion Roll$5.50
- Spicy Yelow Roll(inside Out)$6.00
- Futomaki$11.00
- Vegetable Futomaki$10.50
- Yamagobo Roll$4.50
- Spicy crunchy tuna roll(inside Out)$7.00
Spicy tuna with tempura flakes
- Spicy crunchy salmon roll(inside Out)$7.00
Spicy salmon with tempura flakes
- Cali/cream Cheese Roll (Inside Out)$5.50
Special Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$11.50
broiled smoked salmon, dry bonito, cucumber, masago
- Alligator Roll$13.50
shrimp tempura wrapped with eel & avocado
- Christmas Roll$12.50
tuna, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, cucumber, masago
- Dynamite Roll$6.50
tuna, whitefish, salmon, spicy miso paste
- Naruto Roll$10.50
crab, avocado, cucumber & masago wrapped with cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$6.00
cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber
- Rainbow Roll$12.50
California roll filled with Masago wrapped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon
- Red Hook Roll$5.50
tempura flakes, crabstick, scallion, masago, mayo
- Seaweed Salad Roll$5.50
avocado, cucumber & seaweed salad
- Special Eel Roll$12.50
broiled eel & avocado wrapped with cucumber
- Special Tuna Roll$10.50
chopped tuna, yellowtail, scallion, avocado, masago
- Spicy Scallop Roll$6.00
broiled scallop, mayo w/Japanese chili pepper
- Spicy Spider Roll$10.50
soft shell crab with special topping
- Spider Roll$7.50
soft shell crab, cucumber
- Tempura Roll$7.00
shrimp tempura and mayo
- Ume Shiso Roll$4.50
sour plum paste, cucumber, mintleaf
- Volcano Roll$11.50
shrimp tempora, crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Salmon Rainbow Roll$12.50
California roll filled with Masago wrapped with salmon
- Tuna Rainbow Roll$12.50
California Roll filled with Masago wrapped with tuna
- Crab/ Cream Cheese Roll$6.00
- Spicy Crab/ Cream Cheese Roll$6.25
- Salmon/ Cream Cheese Roll$6.00
A La Carte (2 pieces)
- Botan Ebi (Large Shrimp)$11.75
- Crab Stick (Kani)$4.25
- Eel (Unagi)$6.75
- Egg (Tamago)$4.75
- Flying Fish Roe (Masago)$6.75
- Mackeral (Saba)$5.75
- Octopus (Tako)$5.75
- Red Snapper$4.75
- Salmon (Sake)$5.75
- Salmon Roe (Ikura)$9.75
- Scallops (Hotate)$5.75
- Shrimp (Ebi)$4.75
- Smoked Salmon$5.75
- Squid (Ika)$5.25
- Tuna$7.50
- White Tuna$5.75
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$5.75
- Toro(fatty Tuna)$8.50Out of stock
- Chu Toro( Medium Fatty Tuna)$8.00
- Inari$4.00
Side Orders
- Large Miso$5.00
Dashi Broth with miso, wakame, green onion, and tofu Large.
- Small Miso$3.50
- Salad$4.00
House salad with ginger dressing
- Rice$3.50
White Rice
- Ginger$1.00
- Spicy Sauce$0.50
- Eel Sauce$0.50
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Salad Dressing large$5.00
Japanese ginger dressing
- Wasabi$0.50
- Salad dressing small$1.00
Japanese ginger dressing
Dessert
Utensils
DRINKS
Soft Drinks
Sake (Must Show ID)
- Ozeki Dry (180ml)$6.50
(180ml) a dry sake with a refreshing fruity flavor and tastes best when served chilled
- Chokara (300ml)$12.00
(300ml) Junmai Dry Sake With A Crisp, Refreshing Finish Well-balanced and smooth.
- Dasai Premium 45 (300ml)$18.00
Chewy and full of body. Light honeydew aromas with the subtle sweetness of muscat grapes complemented by an undercurrent of crisp dryness. Reminiscent of white wine in the best possible way.
- Dassai Premium 39 (300ml)$24.00Out of stock
- Snow Beauty (300ml)$15.00
- Dassai Blue 50 (375ml)$22.00Out of stock
Type 50 is Dassai Blue’s first sake to be brewed and released in New York clean aroma and firm body type 50 has a beautiful sweetness
- Dassai Blue 50 (720ml)$35.00
Type 50 is Dassai Blue’s first sake to be brewed and released in New York clean aroma and firm body type 50 has a beautiful sweetness
- Snow Beauty$15.00
Beer (Must Show ID)
Wine (Must Show ID)
- Barefoot Chardonnay (187ml)$6.00Out of stock
bright white wine with notes of crisp green apples, sweet peaches and highlights of honey and vanilla
- Barefoot Pinot Grigio (187ml)$6.00Out of stock
A light-bodied classic with a crisp, bright finish
- Red Wine$6.00Out of stock
- Red Wine (Canyon Road , Cabernet Sauvignon)750 Ml$22.50
- Glass Red Wine(Canyon Road, Cabernet Sauvignon) Glass Dining Only$6.50Out of stock
- Pinot Grigio ( Santa marina) 750 Ml$26.00Out of stock
- Glass Pinot Grigio(Santa Marina) Glass Dining Only$7.00Out of stock
- Kikkoman Plum Wine 750 Ml$18.00Out of stock
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$8.50
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hudson Valley's Best Authentic Japanese Cuisine
7270 S Broadway, Red hook, NY 12571