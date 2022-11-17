Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hangar 24 Lake Havasu

review star

No reviews yet

5600 SR-95 S, #6 Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FBO MEALS

Classic Cheese Burger

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5600 SR-95 S, #6 Lake Havasu City, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Directions

Gallery
Hangar 24 Lake Havasu image
Hangar 24 Lake Havasu image

Similar restaurants in your area

SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
2097 McCulloch Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
Jersey's Bar & Grill - 2049 Mcculloch Blvd N
orange starNo Reviews
2049 Mcculloch Blvd N Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
PZA Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 91
1641 McCulloch Blvd Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
PZA FOOD TRUCK
orange starNo Reviews
1641 MCCULLOCH BLVD Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant - Lake Havasu City
orange starNo Reviews
141 Swanson Ave,Ste 5 Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,131
1530 El Camino Drive Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Havasu City

Angelina's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,131
1530 El Camino Drive Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
El Paraiso Family Mexican Restaurant - Lake Havasu City
orange star5.0 • 289
440 El Camino Way Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
Panarelli's Deli
orange star4.5 • 150
2837 Maricopa Ave Lake Havasu, AZ 86406
View restaurantnext
PZA Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 91
1641 McCulloch Blvd Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Havasu City
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston