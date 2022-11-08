Hank's Cafe 10203 Santa Monica Blvd

Hank's Cafe imageView gallery

Hank's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

10203 Santa Monica Blvd

LA, CA 90067

Order Again

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.75

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.75

Ham and Cheese

$6.25

Lox

$16.40

Omelette

$6.49

Quiche

$9.95

Scrambled Egg

$5.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$7.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Italian Tiramisu

$7.95

Matcha Tiramisu

$7.95

NY Cheesecake

$7.95

Pecan Pie

$7.50

Healthy Breakfast

Berry Bowl

$6.50+

Fruit Bowl

$6.95

Granola Bowl

$5.95+

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.95

Lunch

Caprese

$10.95

Chicken Curry

$10.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Corn Beef

$12.95

Egg Salad

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Roasted Turkey

$10.95

Smoked Turkey

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Vegan Sprout

$10.95

Ceasar Salad

$13.95

House Salad

$4.00

Kale Salad

$16.50

Med Protein Salad

$7.95

Trio Salad

$17.95

Urth Salad

$14.95

Chicken Curry

$10.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Corned Beef

$10.95

Egg salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$10.95

Roasted Turkey

$10.95

Smoked Turkey

$10.95

Tuna

$10.95

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Banana Poppy Seed Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Gluten Free Berry Muffin

$3.75

Nosh Muffin

$3.50

Sides

Avocado

$1.50

Beef/Turkey Chili

$6.95+

Chicken Veggie

$5.95+

Mushroom Barley

$5.95+

Potato Salad

$5.00

Scoop of Salad

$5.00

Tomato Rice

$5.95+

Snacks

Archer

$7.75

Beef Sticks

$2.50

Cheese Stick

$1.00

Chips

$2.75

Chobany

$1.25

Cookie

$2.75

Dried Mango

$5.99

Fruit Snacks

$0.75

Ind. Fruit

$1.50

KIND minis

$0.75

Mindright Bar

$2.95

Nature Garden

$1.25

Nuts

$2.75

PB Protein Bar

$3.50

Pistachio No Shell

$1.75

Rainbow Cookie

$0.80

Shell Pistachio

$1.75

Coffee

Americano

$3.25+

Black Eye

$4.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.75

Cortado

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso Shot

$3.00+

Kombucha Tap

$5.50

Latte

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.60

Macha Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Nitro Brew

$5.75

Red Eye

$3.50+

Fresh Made Juices

Lemonade

$3.00+

Mix Carrot/OJ 20 oz

$5.99

OJ 20 oz

$5.99

Smoothie

$6.50

Retail Drinks

5 Hour Energy

$2.75

Apple Juice

$1.75

Bundaberg

$4.33

Cali Water

$2.75

Can Soft Drink

$1.50

Celcius

$5.99

Glass Soda bottle

$2.50

GT Synergy

$5.25

Harmless Harvest

$5.95

Mela Water

$3.95

Mini Perrier

$1.75

Mountain Valley

$2.25

OLIPOP

$2.50

Perrier

$2.25

Pressed

$5.99

Pressed Shots

$4.99

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Taste Nirvana

$4.25

Thai Tea

$4.75

Vive Organics

$4.50

Waikea Water

$2.75

Wellness/Energy Shot

$3.95

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Breakfast Blend

$3.25+

Chai

$3.25+

Earl Gray

$3.25+

Grateful Heart

$3.25+

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Moroccan Mint

$3.25+

Peaceful Mind

$3.25+

Silent Island

$3.25+

Coffee Bag

House Blend

$11.99

Dark Roast

$11.99

Decaf

$11.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10203 Santa Monica Blvd, LA, CA 90067

Directions

Gallery
Hank's Cafe image

