SPECIAL & OFF MENU

OFF THE MENU PASTA

1/2 Pasta Pomodoro

$12.00

1/2 Pasta Verdure

$14.00

1/2 Gnocchi

$14.00

1/2 Pasta Mare

$16.00

1/2 Pasta Bolognese

$15.00

1/2 Ravioli

$14.00

1/2 Risotto

$16.00

1/2 Spaghetti Meatballs

$16.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$28.00

Gnocchi 4 Cheese

$30.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.00

Ravioli Bolognese

$28.00

Pasta 4 Cheese

$30.00

Pasta Arrabiatta

$24.00

Pasta Butter

$22.00

Pasta Checca

$24.00

Pasta Cacio E Pepe

$28.00

Pasta Langostine

$38.00

Pasta Pink sauce

$24.00

Pasta Puttanesca

$28.00

Pasta Mushroom

$32.00

Pasta W/ Salmon

$34.00

Pasta W/ Shrimp

$34.00

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio

$22.00

Spaghetti Botarga

$30.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$30.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$26.00

Spaghetti Vongole

$35.00

BEVERAGE

WATER & SODA

Acqua Panna

$10.00

Acqua Ferrarelle

$10.00

Acqua Panna 1/2 Btl

$5.00

Acqua S.Pellegrino 1/2 Btl

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Coke Zero

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Lemonade

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

Tonic Water

$3.75

Refillable Beverage

COFFEE

Coffee

$3.75

Black drip lily coffee

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso and frothed milk

Double Cappuccino

$6.50

Espresso

$4.00

Classic lily espresso

Espresso AMERICANO

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso and hot steamed milk

Double Latte

$6.50

Macchiato

$4.25

Espresso with drop of frothed milk

Double Macchiato

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Steamed milk with cocoa

NA BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$5.00

Aranciata Classic S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Aranciata Rossa S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

MILK

$3.75

Orange Juice

$5.00

Peach Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$5.00

NA Cucumber Splash

$12.00

Fresh muddled cucumber and sage, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and soda water

NA Moscow Mule

$12.00

Ginger beer, lemonade, and muddled lime

NA Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Fresh muddled strawberries, mint, sugar, fresh lime juice, soda water and agave nectar

TEA

Hot Water

$2.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.75

Caffeine Free

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

English Breakfast Tea

$3.75

Green Tea

$3.75

Lemon Tea

$3.75

Caffeine Free

Mint Tea

$3.75

Caffeine Free

Fresh Mint Tea

$4.00

Orange Spice Tea

$3.75

Caffeine Free