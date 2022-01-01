Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harolds Chicken - Frankfort

21120 s Lagrange rd

Frankfort, IL 60423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken

12 Wings

$17.39

18 Wings

$23.40

24 Wings

$31.19

50 Wings

$67.60

10 Piece (Dark)

$14.56

8 Piece (Mixed)

$16.63

12 Piece Mix

$20.79

16 Piece (Mixed)

$26.61

24 Piece (Mixed)

$38.00

Make It A Meal

$6.10

1 Wing

$2.25

3 Wings

$8.06

4 Wings

$9.10

6 Wings

$11.44

8 Wings

$13.00

10 Wings

$14.82

Small Livers

$7.40

Large Livers

$9.40

Small Gizzards

$8.49

Large Gizzards

$9.49

Giblets

$9.69

1/4 White

$9.69

1/4 Dark

$9.06

1/2 Dark

$10.29

1/2 White

$11.89

1/2 Mixed

$12.89

Breast Meal (2)

$10.59

4pc. Tender

$7.29

6pc. Tender

$9.29

Bucket 12 Wings

$16.89

Bucket 18 Wings

$22.29

Bucket 24 Wings

$28.89

Bucket 8 Piece (Mixed)

$14.99

Bucket 10 Piece (Dark)

$14.69

Bucket 16 Piece (Mixed)

$25.59

Bucket 24 Piece (Mixed)

$34.69

Fish

Small Catfish

$11.45

Large Catfish

$14.56

Small Perch

$10.40

Large Perch

$13.80

Fish Combo

$13.45

Large Shrimp Dinner

$21.50

Bucket of Fish

$40.00

Extra Fillet

$3.00

Combo Dinners

Catfish & Chicken Dark

$11.00

Perch & Chicken Dark

$10.50

Perch & Chicken White

$11.00

Catfish & Wings

$14.50

Perch & Wings

$13.30

Liver & Wings

$13.09

Gizzards & Wings

$13.93

Giblet & Wings

$14.00

Create a Combo

$27.49

Catfish & Chicken Breast

$15.00

Fish & Shrimp

$13.75

10 wing 10 fish

$50.00

20 wing 10 fish

$60.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Little Tenders

$5.00

Chicken Little Legs

$5.00

Sides

1/2 Pan Fries

$12.00

1/2 Pint Cole Slaw

$2.59

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2oz Hot Sauce

$0.50

2oz Lemon Pepper Sauce

2oz Mild Sauce

$0.50

Broccoli and Cheese Bites

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$0.60

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Jalapeno Pepper

$0.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.00

Large Fry

$4.09

Mac and Cheese Bites

$3.95

Mozzerella Sticks

$4.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Okra

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$4.00

Pizza Puff w/ Fries

$5.50

Small Fry

$2.59

greens

$6.00

corn

$4.00

string beans

$5.00

Extra Meat

Extra Wing

$2.25

Extra Tender

$1.50

Extra Leg/Thigh

$3.00

Extra Breast

$3.00

Extra Piece of Fish

$3.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Crush

$1.50

Brisk

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Mistic

$3.00

Canned Pop

$1.50

Delish Sweet tea

$3.00

Party Trays

50pc Wings

$67.00

100pc Wings

$120.00

50pc Mix

$100.00

100pc Mix

$175.00

100pc Dark

$80.00

50pc Tenders

$58.25

100pc Tenders

$113.00

50pc Fish

$90.00

100pc Fish

$186.50

1/2 Tray Coleslaw

$15.99

Full Tray Coleslaw

$30.00

Dessert

Cake

$3.99

Cookies

$2.50

Taffy Grapes

$6.00

MISC

BBQ Gallon

$20.00

Daily special

24 Wings

$28.00

8 piece Dark meal

$5.99

5wing Meal

$7.00

12 piece meal large fry

$18.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Harold's Chicken, known for its delicious chicken, mild sauce, and other fried favorites, is world-renowned. Born in Chicago, in 1950, we've been serving customers food that's good for the soul and tastefully indulgent. Our mild sauce is a legendary favorite of Chicagoans to be dipped and drizzled on fries, fried chicken, fried gizzards, fried liver, and fish. We're so happy to bring Harold's to Frankfort, Illinois and to serve our new community.

21120 s Lagrange rd, Frankfort, IL 60423

Directions

Harolds Chicken image
Harolds Chicken image
Harolds Chicken image

