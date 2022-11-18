Restaurant header imageView gallery

Winsome Café

review star

No reviews yet

6080 Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

VEGGIE SANDWICH
OLIPOP

PASTRIES

PLAIN CROISSANT

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$6.50

HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANT

$7.00

ALMOND CROISSANT

$7.00

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$6.00

CHOCO CHIP & SEA SALT COOKIE

$5.00

APPLE DANISH

$6.00

COFFEE CAKE

$6.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.50

APPLE MUFFIN

$6.00

DELI ITEMS

Heirloom White Beans, cucumber, red onion, tomato & feta.

1 GRILLED ORGANIC CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

Organic Chicken Breast - olive oil & sea salt (This Item is Served Cold if not otherwise requested)

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$6.00+

Curry chicken, mango chutney, golden raisin, apple & almond

HEIRLOOM BEAN SALAD

HEIRLOOM BEAN SALAD

$6.00+

Heirloom white Beans, cucumber, red onion, tomato & feta.

PASTA SALAD

PASTA SALAD

$6.00+

Shell pasta, spicy capicola, smoked cheddar, celery & Italian dressing.

SMOKED SALMON SALAD

$8.00+

Smoked Salmon, celery, mustard & sherry.

KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$6.00+

Lacinato kale, roasted peppers and summer squash, charred corn, basil and white balsamic dressing.

FARRO & CHICKEN SALAD

$6.00+

Farro, radish, avocado, & white balsamic caesar dressing.

CUCUMBER SALAD

$5.00+

Soup Of the Day

$3.00+

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

SMOKED TURKEY

SMOKED TURKEY

$14.00

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH- Havarti, smoked cheddar, cucumber, sprouts, garlic aioli & sourdough.

THE SHREDDER

THE SHREDDER

$15.00

THE SHREDDER - spicy capicola, shredded turkey, smoked ham, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Comte cheese & sourdough.

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$14.00

THE VEGGIE, Tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, and carrots with a scallion herb pesto & lime bean Hummus on sourdough.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.00

SIDE BREAD

$1.50

HOT SANDOS

SMOKED SALMON CLUB WRAP

SMOKED SALMON CLUB WRAP

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON CLUB SANDWICH - arugula, lemon, marinated tomato, creamy lemon butter milk dressing, avocado & whole wheat wrap.

WINSOME BURGER

$18.00

Grass-fed beef patty, Humboldt Fog Cheese, bacon, vegetable slaw on brioche. Comes with a side of hot kennebeck potato chips and cream fraiche.

DISTRICT BURGER

$18.00

Grass-fed beef patty with sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, dijonnaise on brioche. Comes with a side of hot kennebeck potato chips and cream fraiche.

INDIAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

Indian Fried Chicken Sandwich. Garam masala fried chicken breast, napa cabbage slaw, Indian-spiced ranch on brioche. Comes with a side of hot kennebeck potato chips and cream fraiche.

SNACKS (GRAB &GO)

DIRTY CHIPS JALAPENO

DIRTY CHIPS JALAPENO

$2.00

"Dirty" potato chips are kettle-style cooked and use premium ingredients for a crunchier, tastier chip. Kettle cooked in a peanut oil blend Gluten Free

DIRTY CHIPS SEA SALT & PEPPER

DIRTY CHIPS SEA SALT & PEPPER

$2.00

"Dirty" potato chips are kettle-style cooked and use premium ingredients for a crunchier, tastier chip. Kettle cooked in a peanut oil blend Gluten Free

DIRTY BBQ

$2.00
RUSTY'S SEA SALT CHIPS

RUSTY'S SEA SALT CHIPS

$3.00

Hand-made, NO automation!! Thick and crunchy sea-salted goodness. Simply washed, sliced, and cooked the way potato chips should be.

RUSTY'S CHILI LIME

RUSTY'S CHILI LIME

$3.00

Tart, Tangy and most importantly HOT HOT HOT!!!!!

HU CHOC ALMOND BUTTER/ QUINOA

HU CHOC ALMOND BUTTER/ QUINOA

$6.00

Deciding is hard. So let's not. Variety Pack includes Almond Butter + Puffed Quinoa, Cashew Butter + Vanilla Bean, Hazelnut Butter, Cashew Butter + Raspberry, Salty, Simple, Crunchy Mint, Vanilla Crunch.

HU CHOC MINT

HU CHOC MINT

$6.00

Refreshingly minty. Still have to brush your teeth, though.

HU CHOC SALTY

HU CHOC SALTY

$6.00

It's salty. It's chocolatey. It's salty dark chocolate

HU CHOC HUNKS ALMOND & SEA SALT

$9.00

Sea Salt Hunks. We're not talking about lifeguards.

SUN & SWELLS DOUBLE CACAO

SUN & SWELLS DOUBLE CACAO

$3.00

Sun & Swell Clean Cookie Bites are made with real whole foods so you can feel good about indulging. Double Cacao is a decadent blend of dates, cashews, oats, and cacao that come together to make the perfect chocolate cookie. Enjoy these on the go or tableside with your favorite latte.

SUN & SWELLS LEMON COCONUT BITES

SUN & SWELLS LEMON COCONUT BITES

$3.00

Sun & Swell Lemon Coconut Fruit & Nut Bites is a delicious blend of cashews, dates, coconut & is finished with refreshing lemon. They are the perfect size to enjoy on the go when you are in need of a satisfying snack that is made from real whole foods and actually tastes good.

SUN & SWELLS SNICKERDOODLE

$3.00
TOSI SUPER BITES ALMOND

TOSI SUPER BITES ALMOND

$5.00

Go nuts for our crunchy organic Almond SuperBites. Made with seven simple ingredients and none of the bad stuff, every bite is packed with plant protein, flavor, and good vibes. No GMOS, gluten, dairy, soy, glyphosate, loads of sugar, or worries. So open up, take a bite, and savor the simple.

TOSI SUPER BITES CASHEW &BLUEBERRY

TOSI SUPER BITES CASHEW &BLUEBERRY

$5.00

Cashew Blueberry SuperBites will leave you full, without feeling unfulfilled. We combine real, organic dried blueberries with real, organic nuts and seeds to bring you a real delicious snack! Take a bite and you’ll understand.

PERFECT BAR DARK CHOCO PEANUT

$3.25

PERFECT BAR COCO PEANUT

$3.25

GLONUTS

$4.50

ELLENOS STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PARFAIT

$7.00Out of stock
OFFLIMITS CEREAL

OFFLIMITS CEREAL

$4.50Out of stock

In a world full of rules, we do what's OffLimits. Unlike what you find in the cereal aisle, we give the middle finger to breakfast as we know it. We're bringing you all the fun & flavor with none of the artificial ingredients commonly found in cereal. Our offensively delicious flavors and band of mascots are here to help you play with your food. (this item doesn't come with milk if you need milk please purchase separately) So, go ahead. Break the rules.

HOT COFFEE, TEA & ESPRESSO DRINKS

All coffee beverages are made with La Colombe coffee beans a premier Coffee Brand based in Philadelphia. With a robust and Rich Flavor.

Drip coffee

$2.50+

Coffee is made by letting boiling water drip slowly through finely-ground coffee.

DBL Espresso

DBL Espresso

$3.00

Espresso is a coffee-brewing method of Italian origin, in which a small amount of nearly boiling water is forced under through finely-ground coffee beans. Ours is made with the finest beans from La Colombe.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Caffè latte, latte in English, is a coffee drink of Italian origin made with espresso and steamed milk and a small amount foam.

Capuccino

Capuccino

$4.00+

A cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Austria with later development taking place in Italy, and is prepared with steamed milk foam. Variations of the drink involve the use of cream instead of milk, using non-dairy milk substitutes.

Americano

$3.00+

Caffè Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee

Flat white

Flat white

$4.00

A flat white is an espresso-based drink that contains steamed milk. ... It is a no-nonsense option for those looking for a dairy beverage with a strong taste of coffee and is made with a small amount of steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

A Macchiato is a shot of espresso with a small amount of foamed milk on top. Macchiato means to mark or stain, so the espresso is marked with foam.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Think Latte and add chocolate.

Red eye

$3.50+

Traditional drip coffee and amp it up by adding espresso.

Matcha latte

$4.25+

A matcha latte is a tea latte made with green tea powder and steamed milk. Matcha replaces the espresso in a traditional cafe latte, giving it a brilliant green color and lightly bitter flavor.

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

RETAIL Huskee Coffee Cup

$20.00

ICED COFFEE, TEA & ESPRESSO DRINKS

All coffee beverages are made with La Colombe coffee beans a premier Coffee Brand based in Philadelphia. With a robust and Rich Flavor.

ICED Cold Brew Draft

$4.50+

ICED Oat Draft Latte

$5.50+
ICED Double Espresso

ICED Double Espresso

$5.00

ICED Latte

$4.00+

ICED Cappuccino

$4.00+

ICED Americano

$3.75+

ICED Cortado

$4.00

ICED Flat White

$4.00

ICED Matcha Latte

$4.25+

ICED Jedi

$7.00+

Iced Draft oat milk latte with an added shot of espresso

ICED Black and Tan

$6.00+

Half Draft Oat milk latte and Half draft Cold Brew coffee. A great boost to the day.

ICED Tea

$3.25+

ICED Tea Latte

$4.00+

BEVERAGE (GRAB & GO)

MOUNTAIN SPRING WATER

MOUNTAIN SPRING WATER

$2.50

MOUNTAIN SPARKLING WATER

$2.50
BOXED WATER

BOXED WATER

$3.00
CO2 COCONUT WATER

CO2 COCONUT WATER

$4.50

VITA COCONUT WATER

$4.50
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50
MEXICAN SPRITE

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.50
BUNDABERG SODAS

BUNDABERG SODAS

$3.50
OLIPOP

OLIPOP

$3.75

Small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Nopal Cactus*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*, Marshmallow Root*, Slippery Elm Bark*), Cassava Root Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice, Organic Natural Cola Flavor, Alpha Galangal Root*, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Green Tea Caffeine*, Natural Vanilla Flavor*, Natural Caramel Flavor*, Cinnamon* *Extract

TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$3.00
SPINDRIFT SPARKLING WATER

SPINDRIFT SPARKLING WATER

$3.25

Between the “grape” in their name and their orange skin, grapefruits are a conundrum. The only thing confusing about this fizzy, pink can, loaded with tartness, is how it can possibly be that refreshing.

SANZO SPARKLING WATER

SANZO SPARKLING WATER

$4.00
LITTE WEST FRESH PRESSED JUICES

LITTE WEST FRESH PRESSED JUICES

$8.00

Beet, Kale, Carrot, Apple, Wheatgrass, Lemon, Ginger. Little West’s cold-pressed juices are made with only the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients. 100% pure fruit and vegetables, each carefully curated, the nourishing blend is packed with 2 to 4 lbs of fresh produce. Little West’s nutritious juices will help boost immunity, reduce inflammation, improve energy levels, aid digestion, and promote wellness. They are free from added sugar, artificial preservatives, and sweeteners. There has never been a more delicious, convenient, and energizing way to pack more essential minerals, vitamins, and enzymes into your diet. A delicious mix of beet, carrot, kale, wheatgrass, lemon, and ginger, this superpower juice contains a whole day’s worth of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals!

LEMMY LEMONADE

$3.50
VYBES CBD DRINKS

VYBES CBD DRINKS

$7.00

A light, super refreshing sparkling tea made with sweet peaches paired with aromatic notes of ginger and Hemp CBD to boost antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits, reduce anxiety and stress and promote a calmer mind and body.

FERMENSCH BOOCH

FERMENSCH BOOCH

$6.00

Balanced, floral, and juicy. Tart berry skin with notes of cinnamon. It's petal to the metal! Steeped organic lavender and chamomile buds meet a pail of syrupy, ripe blueberries Our most mild, approachable booch With it's signature purple-pink hue, this kombucha is a real crowd pleaser

BETTERBOOCH KOMBUCHA

$5.25
GUAYAKI YERBA MATE DRINKS

GUAYAKI YERBA MATE DRINKS

$4.00

VIVE IMMUNITY ELDERFLOWER

$4.00
VIVE SPARKLING IMMUNITY DRINKS

VIVE SPARKLING IMMUNITY DRINKS

$3.65

The perfect elderberry drink! This Immunity Boost with Elderberry shot is power-packed with a blend of organic roots and fruits for the ultimate daily immune system strengthener. Whether in the morning with your coffee, on your way to the airport, school drop-offs, or before an important event, these superfoods work together to fight for you!

VIVE WELLNESS RESCUE

VIVE WELLNESS RESCUE

$4.50

The wellness shot with lots of kick! This Wellness Rescue with Oil of Oregano shot is a balanced blend of super herbs and organic citrus that packs a punch when you need it. Take 1-3 shots to support a speedy recovery (especially when you're feeling low and need a boost).

MAD TASTY CBD SHOTS

$9.00

PRESSED JUICE

$7.50

BEER

21ST AMENDMENT BREW FREE

21ST AMENDMENT BREW FREE

$5.00

California- American India Pale Ale- 7% ABV. 70 IBUs. Deep golden color. Citrus and piney hop aromas. Assertive malt backbone supporting the overwhelming bitterness. Dry-hopped with four types of hops giving an explosive hop aroma. Many refer to this IPA as Nectar of the Gods.

21ST AMENDMENT EL SULLY

21ST AMENDMENT EL SULLY

$5.00

A crisp Mexican-style lager with light notes of spice from Northern Brewer hops. 2016 GABF Gold medal winner.

MOTHER EARTH CREAMSICLE

MOTHER EARTH CREAMSICLE

$5.00

California- Cream Ale- Pours a golden pale color with a beautifully thick white head. Aromas of honey, fresh grains, and vanilla bean. Flavors are similar to the nose with more earthiness and a light touch of hops. Finishes dry and crisp. Enjoy!

VENTURA LIGHT LAGER

VENTURA LIGHT LAGER

$6.00

Golden, a full-flavored light lager made with the finest ingredients to achieve a clean crisp refreshing finish. Pairs perfect with the beach, the trails, and everything in between.

PIZZA CHRONIC AMBER ALE

PIZZA CHRONIC AMBER ALE

$5.00

California- American Amber/Red Ale- Pours a clear blood-orange color with little lacing. The aroma smells of biscuity malts, sweet toffee, peppery spices, and toasted characters. The taste features nutty, biscuity malt flavors blended with piney hops and citrus fruit.

VICTORY GOLDEN MONKEY

VICTORY GOLDEN MONKEY

$6.00

Pennsylvania- Tripel- 9.5% ABV. Nose loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body, balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice. Dry finish.

Rancho West Larger

$7.00

Rancho West IPA

$8.00

CIDER

JULIANS APPLE CIDER

JULIANS APPLE CIDER

$6.50

Fresh Pressed Apple juice fermented with Champagne yeast and back sweetened with Apple juice. 6.99% ABV

HARD CANNED BEV

JUNESHINE BLOOD ORANGE

JUNESHINE BLOOD ORANGE

$6.00
JUNESHINE PAINKILLER

JUNESHINE PAINKILLER

$6.00
ASHLAND WATERMELON

ASHLAND WATERMELON

$5.00

California- Hard Seltzer- 5.0% ABV. Ashland Watermelon Hard Seltzer is made with alkaline water, organic ingredients, gluten, dairy, sugar-free and only 99 calories!! Enjoy this seltzer!

ASHLAND TANGARINE

ASHLAND TANGARINE

$5.00

California- Hard Seltzer. This style generally offers a clear effervescent final product fermented from cane sugar with natural flavors added.

ASHLAND BLACKBERRY LEMONAID

ASHLAND BLACKBERRY LEMONAID

$6.00

California- Specialty Beer. This style of beer generally offers flavors unique from anyone standard style of beer and may combine elements of multiple styles.

ASHLAND MANGO STRAWBERRY

ASHLAND MANGO STRAWBERRY

$5.00

California- Hard Seltzer- 5.0% ABV. Ashland mango Strawberry Hard Seltzer is made with alkaline water, organic ingredients, gluten, dairy, sugar-free, and only 99 calories!! Enjoy!

ASHLAND SHERBET

$5.00

CANNED WINES

HUNT & HARVEST SAV BLANC

HUNT & HARVEST SAV BLANC

$14.00

“Vibrant and bright aromas of guava, nectarine, green pear, and lime zest. The palate is bright and zesty with precise

UNA LOU ROSE

UNA LOU ROSE

$14.00

A bright, refreshing, and organically farmed rosé made with Pinot Noir grapes and bursting with notes of wild strawberry, juicy grapefruit, and sea salt. Scribe Winery also gives a percentage of proceeds of this rosé to two organizations that support youth, food, and agricultural education: the Edible Schoolyard, and The Center for Land-Based Learning. Sonoma County 2020 | 11.5% ABV

LOVE RED

LOVE RED

$13.00

7% Carignan, 15% Valdiguie, 8% Syrah The Love Red grapes are harvested early to highlight the fruit and preserve the acidity. The Carignan is a combination of whole cluster and destemmed fruit from four 70 year-old dry farmed vineyards. The Valdiguié and Syrah were whole cluster. The wine was aged in a combination of neutral French oak barrels and concrete tanks. Bright fruit, fresh, gulpable!

TENDU SPARKLING ROSE

$14.00

SANS COYOTE ROCK CARBONATE RED

$14.00

SANS FINLEY ROAD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$14.00

BBQ PLATES

CHICKEN PLATE

$16.00

RIB PLATE

$16.00

SIDES

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Have A Great Day

Website

Location

6080 Center Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Winsome Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabuki - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
6081 Center Drive #203 Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
The Court Café - 5496 W. Centinela Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
5496 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Herbie Burger - 5660 Selmaraine Drive K05
orange starNo Reviews
5660 Selmaraine Drive K05 Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
HomeState - Playa
orange starNo Reviews
12105 W Waterfront Drive Los Angeles, CA 90094
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Free Market
orange star4.8 • 89
12751 Millennium Rd. Los Angeles, CA 90094
View restaurantnext
ACAPELA - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Bulgogi Hut - Koreatown, Los Angeles
orange star4.5 • 5,840
3600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100C Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 4,099
4255 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Cassell's Hamburgers K-town
orange star4.1 • 3,703
3600 W 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - 6th Street
orange star4.1 • 2,252
3450 W 6th St. #111 Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000661 - Wilshire at Western
orange star4.7 • 1,238
3800 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
orange star4.5 • 1,020
2010 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston