Winsome Café
6080 Center Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Popular Items
DELI ITEMS
1 GRILLED ORGANIC CHICKEN BREAST
Organic Chicken Breast - olive oil & sea salt (This Item is Served Cold if not otherwise requested)
CHICKEN SALAD
Curry chicken, mango chutney, golden raisin, apple & almond
HEIRLOOM BEAN SALAD
Heirloom white Beans, cucumber, red onion, tomato & feta.
PASTA SALAD
Shell pasta, spicy capicola, smoked cheddar, celery & Italian dressing.
SMOKED SALMON SALAD
Smoked Salmon, celery, mustard & sherry.
KALE SALAD
Lacinato kale, roasted peppers and summer squash, charred corn, basil and white balsamic dressing.
FARRO & CHICKEN SALAD
Farro, radish, avocado, & white balsamic caesar dressing.
CUCUMBER SALAD
Soup Of the Day
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
SMOKED TURKEY
SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH- Havarti, smoked cheddar, cucumber, sprouts, garlic aioli & sourdough.
THE SHREDDER
THE SHREDDER - spicy capicola, shredded turkey, smoked ham, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Comte cheese & sourdough.
VEGGIE SANDWICH
THE VEGGIE, Tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, and carrots with a scallion herb pesto & lime bean Hummus on sourdough.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
SIDE BREAD
HOT SANDOS
SMOKED SALMON CLUB WRAP
SMOKED SALMON CLUB SANDWICH - arugula, lemon, marinated tomato, creamy lemon butter milk dressing, avocado & whole wheat wrap.
WINSOME BURGER
Grass-fed beef patty, Humboldt Fog Cheese, bacon, vegetable slaw on brioche. Comes with a side of hot kennebeck potato chips and cream fraiche.
DISTRICT BURGER
Grass-fed beef patty with sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, dijonnaise on brioche. Comes with a side of hot kennebeck potato chips and cream fraiche.
INDIAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Indian Fried Chicken Sandwich. Garam masala fried chicken breast, napa cabbage slaw, Indian-spiced ranch on brioche. Comes with a side of hot kennebeck potato chips and cream fraiche.
SNACKS (GRAB &GO)
DIRTY CHIPS JALAPENO
"Dirty" potato chips are kettle-style cooked and use premium ingredients for a crunchier, tastier chip. Kettle cooked in a peanut oil blend Gluten Free
DIRTY CHIPS SEA SALT & PEPPER
"Dirty" potato chips are kettle-style cooked and use premium ingredients for a crunchier, tastier chip. Kettle cooked in a peanut oil blend Gluten Free
DIRTY BBQ
RUSTY'S SEA SALT CHIPS
Hand-made, NO automation!! Thick and crunchy sea-salted goodness. Simply washed, sliced, and cooked the way potato chips should be.
RUSTY'S CHILI LIME
Tart, Tangy and most importantly HOT HOT HOT!!!!!
HU CHOC ALMOND BUTTER/ QUINOA
Deciding is hard. So let's not. Variety Pack includes Almond Butter + Puffed Quinoa, Cashew Butter + Vanilla Bean, Hazelnut Butter, Cashew Butter + Raspberry, Salty, Simple, Crunchy Mint, Vanilla Crunch.
HU CHOC MINT
Refreshingly minty. Still have to brush your teeth, though.
HU CHOC SALTY
It's salty. It's chocolatey. It's salty dark chocolate
HU CHOC HUNKS ALMOND & SEA SALT
Sea Salt Hunks. We're not talking about lifeguards.
SUN & SWELLS DOUBLE CACAO
Sun & Swell Clean Cookie Bites are made with real whole foods so you can feel good about indulging. Double Cacao is a decadent blend of dates, cashews, oats, and cacao that come together to make the perfect chocolate cookie. Enjoy these on the go or tableside with your favorite latte.
SUN & SWELLS LEMON COCONUT BITES
Sun & Swell Lemon Coconut Fruit & Nut Bites is a delicious blend of cashews, dates, coconut & is finished with refreshing lemon. They are the perfect size to enjoy on the go when you are in need of a satisfying snack that is made from real whole foods and actually tastes good.
SUN & SWELLS SNICKERDOODLE
TOSI SUPER BITES ALMOND
Go nuts for our crunchy organic Almond SuperBites. Made with seven simple ingredients and none of the bad stuff, every bite is packed with plant protein, flavor, and good vibes. No GMOS, gluten, dairy, soy, glyphosate, loads of sugar, or worries. So open up, take a bite, and savor the simple.
TOSI SUPER BITES CASHEW &BLUEBERRY
Cashew Blueberry SuperBites will leave you full, without feeling unfulfilled. We combine real, organic dried blueberries with real, organic nuts and seeds to bring you a real delicious snack! Take a bite and you’ll understand.
PERFECT BAR DARK CHOCO PEANUT
PERFECT BAR COCO PEANUT
GLONUTS
ELLENOS STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PARFAIT
OFFLIMITS CEREAL
In a world full of rules, we do what's OffLimits. Unlike what you find in the cereal aisle, we give the middle finger to breakfast as we know it. We're bringing you all the fun & flavor with none of the artificial ingredients commonly found in cereal. Our offensively delicious flavors and band of mascots are here to help you play with your food. (this item doesn't come with milk if you need milk please purchase separately) So, go ahead. Break the rules.
HOT COFFEE, TEA & ESPRESSO DRINKS
Drip coffee
Coffee is made by letting boiling water drip slowly through finely-ground coffee.
DBL Espresso
Espresso is a coffee-brewing method of Italian origin, in which a small amount of nearly boiling water is forced under through finely-ground coffee beans. Ours is made with the finest beans from La Colombe.
Latte
Caffè latte, latte in English, is a coffee drink of Italian origin made with espresso and steamed milk and a small amount foam.
Capuccino
A cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Austria with later development taking place in Italy, and is prepared with steamed milk foam. Variations of the drink involve the use of cream instead of milk, using non-dairy milk substitutes.
Americano
Caffè Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee
Flat white
A flat white is an espresso-based drink that contains steamed milk. ... It is a no-nonsense option for those looking for a dairy beverage with a strong taste of coffee and is made with a small amount of steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam.
Cortado
A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy
Macchiato
A Macchiato is a shot of espresso with a small amount of foamed milk on top. Macchiato means to mark or stain, so the espresso is marked with foam.
Mocha
Think Latte and add chocolate.
Red eye
Traditional drip coffee and amp it up by adding espresso.
Matcha latte
A matcha latte is a tea latte made with green tea powder and steamed milk. Matcha replaces the espresso in a traditional cafe latte, giving it a brilliant green color and lightly bitter flavor.
Chai Latte
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
RETAIL Huskee Coffee Cup
ICED COFFEE, TEA & ESPRESSO DRINKS
ICED Cold Brew Draft
ICED Oat Draft Latte
ICED Double Espresso
ICED Latte
ICED Cappuccino
ICED Americano
ICED Cortado
ICED Flat White
ICED Matcha Latte
ICED Jedi
Iced Draft oat milk latte with an added shot of espresso
ICED Black and Tan
Half Draft Oat milk latte and Half draft Cold Brew coffee. A great boost to the day.
ICED Tea
ICED Tea Latte
BEVERAGE (GRAB & GO)
MOUNTAIN SPRING WATER
MOUNTAIN SPARKLING WATER
BOXED WATER
CO2 COCONUT WATER
VITA COCONUT WATER
MEXICAN COKE
MEXICAN SPRITE
BUNDABERG SODAS
OLIPOP
Small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, OLISMART (Cassava Root Fiber, Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin, Nopal Cactus*, Calendula Flower*, Kudzu Root*, Marshmallow Root*, Slippery Elm Bark*), Cassava Root Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice, Organic Natural Cola Flavor, Alpha Galangal Root*, Stevia Leaf*, Himalayan Pink Salt, Green Tea Caffeine*, Natural Vanilla Flavor*, Natural Caramel Flavor*, Cinnamon* *Extract
TOPO CHICO
SPINDRIFT SPARKLING WATER
Between the “grape” in their name and their orange skin, grapefruits are a conundrum. The only thing confusing about this fizzy, pink can, loaded with tartness, is how it can possibly be that refreshing.
SANZO SPARKLING WATER
LITTE WEST FRESH PRESSED JUICES
Beet, Kale, Carrot, Apple, Wheatgrass, Lemon, Ginger. Little West’s cold-pressed juices are made with only the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients. 100% pure fruit and vegetables, each carefully curated, the nourishing blend is packed with 2 to 4 lbs of fresh produce. Little West’s nutritious juices will help boost immunity, reduce inflammation, improve energy levels, aid digestion, and promote wellness. They are free from added sugar, artificial preservatives, and sweeteners. There has never been a more delicious, convenient, and energizing way to pack more essential minerals, vitamins, and enzymes into your diet. A delicious mix of beet, carrot, kale, wheatgrass, lemon, and ginger, this superpower juice contains a whole day’s worth of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals!
LEMMY LEMONADE
VYBES CBD DRINKS
A light, super refreshing sparkling tea made with sweet peaches paired with aromatic notes of ginger and Hemp CBD to boost antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits, reduce anxiety and stress and promote a calmer mind and body.
FERMENSCH BOOCH
Balanced, floral, and juicy. Tart berry skin with notes of cinnamon. It's petal to the metal! Steeped organic lavender and chamomile buds meet a pail of syrupy, ripe blueberries Our most mild, approachable booch With it's signature purple-pink hue, this kombucha is a real crowd pleaser
BETTERBOOCH KOMBUCHA
GUAYAKI YERBA MATE DRINKS
VIVE IMMUNITY ELDERFLOWER
VIVE SPARKLING IMMUNITY DRINKS
The perfect elderberry drink! This Immunity Boost with Elderberry shot is power-packed with a blend of organic roots and fruits for the ultimate daily immune system strengthener. Whether in the morning with your coffee, on your way to the airport, school drop-offs, or before an important event, these superfoods work together to fight for you!
VIVE WELLNESS RESCUE
The wellness shot with lots of kick! This Wellness Rescue with Oil of Oregano shot is a balanced blend of super herbs and organic citrus that packs a punch when you need it. Take 1-3 shots to support a speedy recovery (especially when you're feeling low and need a boost).
MAD TASTY CBD SHOTS
PRESSED JUICE
BEER
21ST AMENDMENT BREW FREE
California- American India Pale Ale- 7% ABV. 70 IBUs. Deep golden color. Citrus and piney hop aromas. Assertive malt backbone supporting the overwhelming bitterness. Dry-hopped with four types of hops giving an explosive hop aroma. Many refer to this IPA as Nectar of the Gods.
21ST AMENDMENT EL SULLY
A crisp Mexican-style lager with light notes of spice from Northern Brewer hops. 2016 GABF Gold medal winner.
MOTHER EARTH CREAMSICLE
California- Cream Ale- Pours a golden pale color with a beautifully thick white head. Aromas of honey, fresh grains, and vanilla bean. Flavors are similar to the nose with more earthiness and a light touch of hops. Finishes dry and crisp. Enjoy!
VENTURA LIGHT LAGER
Golden, a full-flavored light lager made with the finest ingredients to achieve a clean crisp refreshing finish. Pairs perfect with the beach, the trails, and everything in between.
PIZZA CHRONIC AMBER ALE
California- American Amber/Red Ale- Pours a clear blood-orange color with little lacing. The aroma smells of biscuity malts, sweet toffee, peppery spices, and toasted characters. The taste features nutty, biscuity malt flavors blended with piney hops and citrus fruit.
VICTORY GOLDEN MONKEY
Pennsylvania- Tripel- 9.5% ABV. Nose loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body, balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice. Dry finish.
Rancho West Larger
Rancho West IPA
CIDER
HARD CANNED BEV
JUNESHINE BLOOD ORANGE
JUNESHINE PAINKILLER
ASHLAND WATERMELON
California- Hard Seltzer- 5.0% ABV. Ashland Watermelon Hard Seltzer is made with alkaline water, organic ingredients, gluten, dairy, sugar-free and only 99 calories!! Enjoy this seltzer!
ASHLAND TANGARINE
California- Hard Seltzer. This style generally offers a clear effervescent final product fermented from cane sugar with natural flavors added.
ASHLAND BLACKBERRY LEMONAID
California- Specialty Beer. This style of beer generally offers flavors unique from anyone standard style of beer and may combine elements of multiple styles.
ASHLAND MANGO STRAWBERRY
California- Hard Seltzer- 5.0% ABV. Ashland mango Strawberry Hard Seltzer is made with alkaline water, organic ingredients, gluten, dairy, sugar-free, and only 99 calories!! Enjoy!
ASHLAND SHERBET
CANNED WINES
HUNT & HARVEST SAV BLANC
“Vibrant and bright aromas of guava, nectarine, green pear, and lime zest. The palate is bright and zesty with precise
UNA LOU ROSE
A bright, refreshing, and organically farmed rosé made with Pinot Noir grapes and bursting with notes of wild strawberry, juicy grapefruit, and sea salt. Scribe Winery also gives a percentage of proceeds of this rosé to two organizations that support youth, food, and agricultural education: the Edible Schoolyard, and The Center for Land-Based Learning. Sonoma County 2020 | 11.5% ABV
LOVE RED
7% Carignan, 15% Valdiguie, 8% Syrah The Love Red grapes are harvested early to highlight the fruit and preserve the acidity. The Carignan is a combination of whole cluster and destemmed fruit from four 70 year-old dry farmed vineyards. The Valdiguié and Syrah were whole cluster. The wine was aged in a combination of neutral French oak barrels and concrete tanks. Bright fruit, fresh, gulpable!
TENDU SPARKLING ROSE
SANS COYOTE ROCK CARBONATE RED
SANS FINLEY ROAD SAUVIGNON BLANC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
6080 Center Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90045