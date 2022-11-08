The Court Café 5496 W. Centinela Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
LA's New Full Service Brunch Restaurant Powered by Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell
Location
5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shefs Catering @ Edward Vincent Jr. Park
No Reviews
5354 West 64th Street Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurant
Pann's Restaurant - 6710 La Tijera Blvd
No Reviews
6710 La Tijera Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurant