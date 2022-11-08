Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Court Café 5496 W. Centinela Ave.

5496 W. Centinela Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Popular Items

Side Fried Lobster
Chicken & Waffle
Pineapple

Waffles

Chicken & Waffle

$23.00

Lobster & Waffle

$29.00

Shrimp & Waffle

$27.00

Grits

Catfish & Grits

$19.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Lobster & Grits

$27.00

Breakfast

Mel Original

$21.00

Bleu Burrito

$29.00

Old Skool

$17.00

French Toast Old Skool

$20.00

Build A Breakfast

$13.00

Mel Burrito Bowl

$21.00

Bleu Burrito Bowl

$29.00

3 Breakfast Tacos & Papas

$22.00

Avacado Toast

$8.00

Poached Shrimp Avocado Toast

$18.00

Omelettes

Taco Omelette

$21.00

Veggie Omelette

$16.00

Build Your Own Omelette

$16.00

Specials

Catfish po boy

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Catfish & Shrimp Po Boy

$24.00

Peach Cobbler Waffle

$13.00

Red Velvet Waffle

$10.00

Peach Cobbler Oatmeal

$7.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Filet Mignon Lobster Burger

$40.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$8.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$8.00

Side Wings

$14.00

Side Of Catfish

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$18.00

Side Fried Lobster

$20.00

Side Home Fries

$3.00

Side Cheese Eggs

$8.00

Side Eggs

$6.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Side Waffle

$9.00

Side Hot Cakes

$10.00

Side French Toast

$10.00

Extra Brown Sugar Butter

$2.00

Extra Peach Cobbler Butter

$2.00

Extra Strawberry Butter

$2.00

Bleu Pebble

$2.00

Crunch Berry Butter

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Gouda Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Etoufee

$1.00

Aioli

$1.00

TOAST

$2.00

PICO

$1.00

FRUIT CUP

$2.00

Flight Of Butter

FLIGHT OF BUTTER

$14.00

Vegan Menu

Vegan Shrimp & Grits

$24.00Out of stock

Vegan Chick N Waffles

$24.00

Vegan Build A Breakfast

$14.00

JUST EGG

$8.00

2 Soy Sausage Patties

$8.00

5 Soy Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Soy Chick N Breast Deep Fried

$14.00

HotCakes

Chef Ken's Special

$24.00

2 HotCake & 3 Chicken Wings

Red Velvet Hot Cakes

$11.00

Peach Cobbler HotCakes

$13.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.00

Nutella Hotcakes

$13.00

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$13.00

Fruity pebbles

$13.00

Lemonade

Strawberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Mix

$5.00

Bleuberry

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Suicide

$5.00

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

Oj

$6.00

Milk

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

LA's New Full Service Brunch Restaurant Powered by Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell

Location

5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery
The Court Café image
The Court Café image
The Court Café image

Map
