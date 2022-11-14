Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru

403 Reviews

$

402 E Washington

Napoleon, OH 43545

Order Again

Popular Items

Dip Sticks
15" Cheese
13" Cheese

Subs

Small Hogans Hero

$6.00

Small Ham N' Swiss

$5.50

Small Pizza Sub

$6.00

Small Italian Sub

$6.50

Small Turkey Sub

$6.00

Small Roast Beef Sub

$7.00

Small Club Sub

$7.00

Small Monster Sub

$8.50

Reuben

$9.00

Chicken Salad Croissant with chips and pickle

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croisssant Only

$4.75Out of stock

Large Hogans Hero

$9.00

Large Ham N' Swiss

$8.50

Large Pizza Sub

$9.00

Large Italian Sub

$9.50

Large Turkey Sub

$9.00

Large Roast Beef Sub

$10.00

Large Club Sub

$10.00

Large Monster Sub

$11.50

Appetizers

Pizza Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

4 slice Garlic Bread

$5.00

Small Cinnamon Sticks

$5.50

Large Cinnamon Sticks

$7.50

Dip Sticks

$6.90

Small Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Large Cheese Sticks

$9.40

Giant Pretzel

$8.75

Double Dipsticks

$13.80

Boneless Wings

$7.25

Single Dip Stick

$1.25

Warm Cookie

$6.00

Mexican

Beef Taco

$3.50

Beef Taco Soft Shell

$3.50

Small Chicken Burrito

$6.50

Small Burrito

$5.00

Small Burrito Supreme

$6.00

Small Pizza Burrito

$5.00

Small Steak Burrito

$7.00

Small Quesadilla

$6.00

Walking Taco

$6.00

Large Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Large Burrito

$8.00

Large Burrito Supreme

$9.00

Large Pizza Burrito

$8.00

Large Steak Burrito

$10.00

Large Quesadilla

$9.00

Small Cheese Nacho

$3.50

Large Cheese Nacho

$5.50

Small Meat and Chz Nacho

$4.50

Large Meat and Chz Nacho

$7.50

Small Deluxe Nacho

$5.50

Large Deluxe Nacho

$8.50

Salads

Chicken Mandarin Salad

$8.50

Taco Salad

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad

$8.90

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$1.75

BYO Salad

$4.00

Family Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.00

Pasta

Small Lasagna

$6.00

Large Lasagna

$8.00

Spaghetti

$7.50

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$9.00

Pizza

7" Cheese

$4.50

7" Buffalo Chicken

$6.75

7" Deluxe

$6.75

7" Chicken Ranch

$6.75

7" Combo

$6.00

7" Vegetarian

$6.00

7" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$6.00

7" Chicken BBQ

$6.00

7" Taco Pizza

$6.75

7" Meat Lover's Pizza

$6.75

7" Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

7" Hawaiian

$6.00

7" Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$6.75Out of stock

7" Breakfast

$6.75

9" Cheese

$6.50

9" Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

9" Deluxe Well Done

$9.95

9" Chicken Ranch

$9.95

9" Combo

$9.00

9" Vegetarian

$9.00

9" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

9" Chicken BBQ

$9.00

9" Taco Pizza

$9.95

9" Meat Lover's Pizza

$9.95

9" Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

9" Hawaiian

$9.00

9" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

9" Apple Crumb

$7.25

9" Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$9.95Out of stock

9" Breakfast

$9.95

13" Cheese

$10.50

13" Buffalo Chicken

$17.75

13" Deluxe Well Done

$17.75

13" Chicken Ranch

$17.75

13" Combo

$15.25

13" Vegetarian

$15.25

13" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$15.25

13" Chicken BBQ

$15.25

13" Taco Pizza

$17.75

13" Meat Lover's Pizza

$17.75

13" Macaroni & Cheese

$15.20

13" Hawaiian

$15.25

13" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

13" Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$17.75Out of stock

13" Breakfast

$17.75

15" Cheese

$13.00

15" Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

15" Deluxe Well Done

$20.50

15" Chicken Ranch

$20.50

15" Combo

$18.50

15" Vegetarian

$18.50

15" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$18.50

15" Chicken BBQ

$18.50

15" Taco Pizza

$20.50

15" Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.50

15" Macaroni & Cheese

$18.50

15" Hawaiian

$18.50

15" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

15" Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$20.50Out of stock

15" Breakfast

$20.50

Calzone

Calzone

$5.90

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Dog

$4.00

Pizza

Captain Clarks Original Pizza

$6.00
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Drive Thru Carryout. Serving Pizza, Subs, Salads, Pasta and Mexican Foods. Along with carryout Beverages, Chips, Ice Cream (seasonal), Wine, Domestic & Craft Beer and Ice.

402 E Washington, Napoleon, OH 43545

