High Octane Bar & Grill
8900 S Interstate 25
Colorado City, CO 81069
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Smoked Queso & Chips
Pork Skins
Homemade fried pork skins with BBQ seasonings. Served with cream cheese & pimento spread.
Fried Pickles
Served with spicy ranch.
App Onion Ring
Served with ranch, spicy ranch or queso.
Mozzarella Sticks
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp boiled with spices and chilled. Served with cocktail sauce & lemon.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Crimini mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, bacon, chives, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Jalapeno Poppers
Smoked jalapeno peppers, stuffed with a delicious blend of cheese and seasonings, wrapped in bacon, dipped in beer batter and fried to a crispy golden brown.
App Brussels Sprouts
Served with garlic aioli or spicy ranch.
App Chile Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in our house-made green chile, topped with shredded cheese.
Irish Nachos
French fries piled high with shredded cheese, baked beans, Pueblo chiles and pulled pork, topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.
Half Irish Nachos
French fries piled high with shredded cheese, baked beans, Pueblo chiles and pulled pork, topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.
Classic Quesadilla
Served with salsa, avocado and sour cream.
Wings 6
Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.
Wings 12
Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.
Wings 18
Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.
Half Boneless Wings
Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.
Lb Boneless Wings
Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.
HO Sampler
4 Wings, Quesadilla, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Pickles, Queso Dip & Kettle Chips, Chips & Salsa and 2 Poppers.
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Chopped iceberg, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and Kalamata olives. Choice of feta or blue cheese with ranch or Italian dressing.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, hard-boiled eggs, onions, choice of cheese, bacon bits, apples, almonds and bacon dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with chopped iceberg, spinach, tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery and blue cheese crumbles.
Charred Wedge
Thick wedge of charred iceberg lettuce served with onions, tomatoes, bacon and blue cheese dressing.
Green Chile Bowl
Topped with shredded cheese and flour tortilla on the side.
Soup & Salad
Your choice of French onion soup or our soup of the day with a side house or spinach salad. Charred wedge an additional $1.
French Onion Soup
Onion soup topped with a crostini and Swiss cheese, broiled to a golden brown.
Bowl Soup of the Day
Cup Soup of the Day
BBQ Plates
BBQ PLATE One Meat
Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3, or tri-tip for an additional $2. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 basic sides. Upcharge for premium sides.
BBQ PLATE Two Meat
Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3, or tri-tip for an additional $2. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 basic sides. Upcharge for premium sides.
BBQ PLATE Three Meat
Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3, or tri-tip for an additional $2. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 basic sides. Upcharge for premium sides.
BBQ PLATE Four Meat
Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3, or tri-tip for an additional $2. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 basic sides. Upcharge for premium sides.
Baskets
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Big Shot
Shaved prime rib with your choice of brisket or pulled pork, sauteed onions, mushrooms, Pueblo chiles and provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus.
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, inside a grilled and pressed hoagie.
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped or sliced.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Cajun Turkey Sandwich
The RG-Wich
Gagliano's Italian sausage patty, chopped brisket, provolone cheese and Pueblo chiles.
Jack Burton Special
Pulled pork, thick-cut bacon and smoked sausage, topped with pickled red onions, house BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
Classic Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb burger.
Slopper Burger
Served open-faced, smothered in house-made green chile and topped with shredded cheese.
Classic BLT
On Texas toast.
Mission Impossible Burger
High Octane's plant-based burger.
French Dip Sandwich
Sliced prime rib, grilled and topped with provolone on a hoagie and served with au jus.
The Smokey Balboa
Meatball sandwich sprinkled with brisket and covered with provolone and marinara sauce.
Patty Melt
1/2 lb burger on Texas toast with Swiss cheese and sauteed onions.
Elk Hot Dog
Boiled or grilled on a hot dog bun. Add sauerkraut $1 - Add queso $1 - Add Pueblo chiles $.75
Bison Hot Dog
Boiled or grilled on a hot dog bun. Add sauerkraut $1 - Add queso $1 - Add Pueblo chiles $.75
All Beef Hot Dog
Boiled or grilled on a hot dog bun. Add sauerkraut $1 - Add queso $1 - Add Pueblo chiles $.75
Smoked Saus Dog
Boiled or grilled on a hot dog bun. Add sauerkraut $1 - Add queso $1 - Add Pueblo chiles $.75
Steaks
12 oz Prime Rib
USDA choice ribeye loin slow smoked and cooked to your preference. Served with au jus and creamy or raw horseradish.
16 oz Prime Rib
USDA choice ribeye loin slow smoked and cooked to your preference. Served with au jus and creamy or raw horseradish.
Ribeye Steak
14 oz USDA choice top ribeye.
Sirloin Steak
8 oz USDA choice top sirloin.
Filet
8 oz USDA Choice tenderloin steak wrapped in bacon.
T-Bone
24 oz USDA Choice T-bone steak.
Entrees-Sal & Side
Entrees-Sal Only
Sweet Pot Skins
Skins filled with pulled pork or bisket, topped with sour cream and pickled red onions.
Chic Prov & Pasta
Chicken Provolone served over a bed of spaghetti with marinara.
Chic Fried Chic
Served with mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy.
Chic Fried Sirloin
Served with mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy.
Full Spaghetti
Served with 1 sausage and 1 meatball.
Half Spaghetti
Served with 1 sausage and 1 meatball.
Full Chic Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with chicken.
Half Chic Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with chicken.
Full Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with shrimp.
Half Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with shrimp.
No Meat Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
By the Pound
Brisket BY POUND
Chopped or Sliced.
Tri Tip BY POUND
Full Rack Ribs
Half Rack Ribs
Pulled Pork BY POUND
Pulled Chicken BY POUND
Smoked Turkey BY POUND
Cajun Turkey BY POUND
Smoked Bison Saus BY POUND
Smoked Saus Kolbasi BY POUND
Elk Jalapeno Ched Saus BY POUND
Whole Chicken
1/2 Chicken
Sides
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Add jalapenos and cilantro for $.50
Side Salad
French Fries
Side Onion Rings
Baked Beans
Corn on Cob
Green Beans
Broccoli
Side Brussel Sprouts
Fried Okra
Side Spaghetti w/ Marinara
Mashed Potatoes
Served with white gravy, brown gravy, or green chile.
Baked Potato
Add loaded for $1.50 Add brisket or pulled pork for $3.00 Add green chile or queso for $1.50
Broccoli & Cheese
Side Asparagus
Side Charred Wedge
Side Chili Cheese Fries
Sweet Potato Casserole
Pecan and brown sugar crumbled topping.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Loaded Baked Mac & Cheese
With bacon, sauteed onions, smoked jalapenos, topped with toasted cheese and panko.
For the Kids
KIDS BBQ Tray
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, turkey, sausage or 2 ribs. Served with French fries.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served with French fries.
Chicken Fingers
Served with French fries.
Jr. Burger
4 oz patty, served with French fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries.
Kids Hot Dog
Served with French fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Spag & Meatball
Dessert
Peach Cobbler
Peach Cobbler+Ice Cream
Cherry Cobbler
Cherry Cobbler+Ice Cream
Bread Pudding with Ice Cream
Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Brownie & Ice Cream
Warm brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream (with or without nuts).
Cheesecake-Straw
New York style cheesecake, served with strawberry.
Cheesecake-Cherry
New York style cheesecake, served with cherry sauce.
Cheesecake-Plain
Soft Serve Cone
Soft Serve Cup
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
Sides
Pint Cole Slaw
Quart Cole Slaw
Pint Green Chili
Quart Green Chili
Pint Pinto Beans
Quart Pinto Beans
Pint Potato Salad
Quart Potato Salad
Sm Side Salad
Lg Side Salad
Sm French Fries
Lg French Fries
Pint BBQ Sauce
Quart BBQ Sauce
Loaf Texas Toast
By the Pound
Gameday Packs
The Full Spread
T-shirts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Full Bar & Grill featuring Texas style BBQ. Come in and enjoy the great atmosphere!
