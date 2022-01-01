High Octane Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

High Octane Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8900 S Interstate 25

Colorado City, CO 81069

Coffee

Café Latte 12 Oz

$4.00

Café Latte 16 Oz

$5.00

Cappuccino 12 Oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 16 Oz

$5.00

Cappucino 12 Oz

$4.00

Diesel Fuel (Dbl Espresso)

$3.00

Gasoline 12 Oz

$2.00

Gasoline 16 Oz

$3.00

Mocha 12 Oz

$4.00

Mocha 16 Oz

$5.00

Rocket Fuel (Quad Espresso)

$4.00

Juice

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Tomato

$2.50

Other

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.50

Water

Shake

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic Water

$1.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Smoked Queso & Chips

$6.00

Pork Skins

$9.00

Homemade fried pork skins with BBQ seasonings. Served with cream cheese & pimento spread.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Served with spicy ranch.

App Onion Ring

$8.00

Served with ranch, spicy ranch or queso.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Jumbo shrimp boiled with spices and chilled. Served with cocktail sauce & lemon.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Crimini mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, bacon, chives, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Smoked jalapeno peppers, stuffed with a delicious blend of cheese and seasonings, wrapped in bacon, dipped in beer batter and fried to a crispy golden brown.

App Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Served with garlic aioli or spicy ranch.

App Chile Cheese Fries

$10.00

French fries smothered in our house-made green chile, topped with shredded cheese.

Irish Nachos

$12.00

French fries piled high with shredded cheese, baked beans, Pueblo chiles and pulled pork, topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.

Half Irish Nachos

$7.00

French fries piled high with shredded cheese, baked beans, Pueblo chiles and pulled pork, topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.

Classic Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with salsa, avocado and sour cream.

Wings 6

$11.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.

Wings 12

$20.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.

Wings 18

$28.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.

Half Boneless Wings

$10.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.

Lb Boneless Wings

$21.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.

HO Sampler

$25.00

4 Wings, Quesadilla, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Pickles, Queso Dip & Kettle Chips, Chips & Salsa and 2 Poppers.

Soup & Salads

Add grilled chicken to any salad $4.00 Add 4 oz. steak to any salad $10.00 Add (4) shrimp to any salad $8.00

House Salad

$9.00

Chopped iceberg, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and Kalamata olives. Choice of feta or blue cheese with ranch or Italian dressing.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach, hard-boiled eggs, onions, choice of cheese, bacon bits, apples, almonds and bacon dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with chopped iceberg, spinach, tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery and blue cheese crumbles.

Charred Wedge

$12.00

Thick wedge of charred iceberg lettuce served with onions, tomatoes, bacon and blue cheese dressing.

Green Chile Bowl

$8.00

Topped with shredded cheese and flour tortilla on the side.

Soup & Salad

$11.00

Your choice of French onion soup or our soup of the day with a side house or spinach salad. Charred wedge an additional $1.

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Onion soup topped with a crostini and Swiss cheese, broiled to a golden brown.

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

BBQ Plates

Choose between Brisket, Smoked Sausage, Hot Link, Pulled Pork, Turkey or Choose Ribs for an additional $3. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ PLATE One Meat

$15.00

Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3, or tri-tip for an additional $2. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 basic sides. Upcharge for premium sides.

BBQ PLATE Two Meat

$18.00

Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3, or tri-tip for an additional $2. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 basic sides. Upcharge for premium sides.

BBQ PLATE Three Meat

$21.00

Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3, or tri-tip for an additional $2. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 basic sides. Upcharge for premium sides.

BBQ PLATE Four Meat

$25.00

Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3, or tri-tip for an additional $2. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 basic sides. Upcharge for premium sides.

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Includes choice of 1 Basic side. Upcharge for Premium sides. Upon request, you can add: lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles. For $1 each, you can add: mushrooms, sauteed onions, Pueblo chiles, bacon, avocado or cheese (cheddar, American, Provolone, pepper jack, Swiss or blue cheese).

The Big Shot

$14.00

Shaved prime rib with your choice of brisket or pulled pork, sauteed onions, mushrooms, Pueblo chiles and provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus.

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, inside a grilled and pressed hoagie.

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Chopped or sliced.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

The RG-Wich

$14.00

Gagliano's Italian sausage patty, chopped brisket, provolone cheese and Pueblo chiles.

Jack Burton Special

$14.00

Pulled pork, thick-cut bacon and smoked sausage, topped with pickled red onions, house BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

Classic Burger

$12.00

Grilled 1/2 lb burger.

Slopper Burger

$14.00

Served open-faced, smothered in house-made green chile and topped with shredded cheese.

Classic BLT

$12.00

On Texas toast.

Mission Impossible Burger

$11.00

High Octane's plant-based burger.

French Dip Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced prime rib, grilled and topped with provolone on a hoagie and served with au jus.

The Smokey Balboa

$14.00

Meatball sandwich sprinkled with brisket and covered with provolone and marinara sauce.

Patty Melt

$13.00

1/2 lb burger on Texas toast with Swiss cheese and sauteed onions.

Elk Hot Dog

$10.00

Boiled or grilled on a hot dog bun. Add sauerkraut $1 - Add queso $1 - Add Pueblo chiles $.75

Bison Hot Dog

$10.00

Boiled or grilled on a hot dog bun. Add sauerkraut $1 - Add queso $1 - Add Pueblo chiles $.75

All Beef Hot Dog

$8.00

Boiled or grilled on a hot dog bun. Add sauerkraut $1 - Add queso $1 - Add Pueblo chiles $.75

Smoked Saus Dog

$8.00

Boiled or grilled on a hot dog bun. Add sauerkraut $1 - Add queso $1 - Add Pueblo chiles $.75

Steaks

Served with dinner roll, a side salad or cup of soup (French Onion add $1) and choice of 1 Basic side. Upcharge for Premium side. Add 4 beer-battered shrimp $10; Add blue cheese crust $3.50; Add sauteed red wine mushrooms $3.50.

12 oz Prime Rib

$26.00

USDA choice ribeye loin slow smoked and cooked to your preference. Served with au jus and creamy or raw horseradish.

16 oz Prime Rib

$32.00

USDA choice ribeye loin slow smoked and cooked to your preference. Served with au jus and creamy or raw horseradish.

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

14 oz USDA choice top ribeye.

Sirloin Steak

$21.00

8 oz USDA choice top sirloin.

Filet

$33.00

8 oz USDA Choice tenderloin steak wrapped in bacon.

T-Bone

$60.00

24 oz USDA Choice T-bone steak.

Entrees-Sal & Side

Served with dinner roll, a side salad or cup of soup (French onion add $1) and choice of 1 Basic Side. Add 4 fried shrimp $9; Add blue cheese crust $3.50; Add sauteed red wine mushrooms $3.50.

Grilled Balsamic Chicken

$16.00

Balsamic marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection.

Pork Chops

$17.00

Two 3/4" center-cut, bone-in pork chops.

Beer Battered Shrimp

$22.00

8 jumbo shrimp, battered and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.

Entrees-Sal Only

Served with a side salad or cup of soup (French onion add $1).

Sweet Pot Skins

$15.00

Skins filled with pulled pork or bisket, topped with sour cream and pickled red onions.

Chic Prov & Pasta

$16.00

Chicken Provolone served over a bed of spaghetti with marinara.

Chic Fried Chic

$16.00

Served with mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy.

Chic Fried Sirloin

$20.00

Served with mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy.

Full Spaghetti

$15.00

Served with 1 sausage and 1 meatball.

Half Spaghetti

$8.00

Served with 1 sausage and 1 meatball.

Full Chic Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with chicken.

Half Chic Cajun Pasta

$11.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with chicken.

Full Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with shrimp.

Half Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$11.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with shrimp.

No Meat Cajun Pasta

$15.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.

By the Pound

Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles and pickled red onions.

Brisket BY POUND

$23.00

Chopped or Sliced.

Tri Tip BY POUND

$23.00

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

Half Rack Ribs

$16.00

Pulled Pork BY POUND

$16.00

Pulled Chicken BY POUND

$14.00

Smoked Turkey BY POUND

$16.00

Cajun Turkey BY POUND

$16.00

Smoked Bison Saus BY POUND

$20.00

Smoked Saus Kolbasi BY POUND

$14.00

Elk Jalapeno Ched Saus BY POUND

$20.00

Whole Chicken

$15.00

1/2 Chicken

$8.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Add jalapenos and cilantro for $.50

Side Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Corn on Cob

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Side Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Served with white gravy, brown gravy, or green chile.

Baked Potato

$4.00

Add loaded for $1.50 Add brisket or pulled pork for $3.00 Add green chile or queso for $1.50

Broccoli & Cheese

$4.50

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Charred Wedge

$4.00

Side Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Casserole

$5.00

Pecan and brown sugar crumbled topping.

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Loaded Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

With bacon, sauteed onions, smoked jalapenos, topped with toasted cheese and panko.

For the Kids

Served with french fries.

KIDS BBQ Tray

$7.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, turkey, sausage or 2 ribs. Served with French fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with French fries.

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Served with French fries.

Jr. Burger

$7.00

4 oz patty, served with French fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with French fries.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Served with French fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spag & Meatball

$6.00

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Peach Cobbler+Ice Cream

$7.00

Cherry Cobbler

$6.00

Cherry Cobbler+Ice Cream

$7.00

Bread Pudding with Ice Cream

$6.00

Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Brownie & Ice Cream

$6.00

Warm brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream (with or without nuts).

Cheesecake-Straw

$6.00

New York style cheesecake, served with strawberry.

Cheesecake-Cherry

$6.00

New York style cheesecake, served with cherry sauce.

Cheesecake-Plain

$5.00

Soft Serve Cone

$2.00

Soft Serve Cup

$1.75

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.50

EXTRA SAUCE

SPICY SAUCE

$0.50

MILD SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

Family Packs

One Meat

$27.00

Two Meat

$37.00

Three Meat

$46.00

Four Meat

$65.00

Sides

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$9.00

Pint Green Chili

$10.00

Quart Green Chili

$18.00

Pint Pinto Beans

$5.00

Quart Pinto Beans

$9.00

Pint Potato Salad

$5.00

Quart Potato Salad

$9.00

Sm Side Salad

$5.00

Lg Side Salad

$9.00

Sm French Fries

$5.00

Lg French Fries

$9.00

Pint BBQ Sauce

$3.00

Quart BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Loaf Texas Toast

$5.00

By the Pound

Chopped Brisket

$23.00

Sliced Brisket

$23.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Pulled Chicken

$14.00

Smoked Turkey

$16.00

Cajun Turkey

$16.00

Chicken Quarters

$14.00

Smoked Bison Sausage

$20.00

Smoked Sausage Kolbasi

$14.00

Elk Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$20.00

Half Ribs

$16.00

Full Ribs

$30.00

Tri-Tip

$23.00

Gameday Packs

Appetizer Pack

$70.00

Bronco Pack

$115.00

The Full Spread

Two Meats - Two Sides

$13.00

Three Meats - Three Sides

$18.00

Hats

Black Hat

$10.00

Grey Hat

$10.00

T-shirts

SS T-shirt - Small

$24.06

SS T-shirt - Med

$24.06

SS T-shirt - Large

$24.06

SS T-shirt - XL

$24.06

SS T-shirt - 2XL

$24.06

SS T-shirt - 3XL

$24.06

LS T-shirt - Small

$24.06

LS T-shirt - Med

$24.06

LS T-shirt - Large

$24.06

LS T-shirt - XL

$24.06

LS T-shirt - 2XL

$24.06

Tank Tops

Tank - Small

$15.00

Tank - Med

$15.00

Tank - Large

$15.00

Tank - XL

$15.00

Tank - 2XL

$15.00

Tank - 3XL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full Bar & Grill featuring Texas style BBQ. Come in and enjoy the great atmosphere!

Location

8900 S Interstate 25, Colorado City, CO 81069

Directions

Gallery
High Octane Bar & Grill image

