Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Salad

Higher Ground Coffee Co. Union City

review star

No reviews yet

320 W Reelfoot Avenue

Union City, TN 38261

Popular Items

20oz Caramel Macchiato
12oz Iced Mocha
20oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

Hot Espresso

12oz Americano

$2.75

12oz Latte

$3.50

12oz Cappuccino

$3.60

12oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.45

12oz Thick Caramel Latte

$4.30

12oz Caramel Mocha

$4.30

12oz Marble Mocha

$4.30

12oz Mocha

$4.30

12oz White Mocha

$4.30

12oz Vanilla Latte

$4.00

12oz Dirty Santa

$4.50

12oz Dirty Snowman

$4.50

Single Shot Espresso

$2.50

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75

12oz Pumpkin Latte

$4.30

12oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.45

12oz Raspberry Macadamia

$4.25

12oz Peach Cobbler

$4.25

12oz Pumpkin Perk

$4.25

16oz Americano

$3.00

16oz Latte

$3.90

16oz Cappuccino

$4.15

16oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

16oz Thick Caramel Latte

$4.80

16oz Caramel Mocha

$4.80

16oz Marble Mocha

$4.80

16oz Mocha

$4.80

16oz White Mocha

$4.80

16oz Vanilla Latte

$4.40

16oz Dirty Santa

$5.00

16oz Dirty Snowman

$5.00

16oz Pumpkin Latte

$4.80

16oz Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.95

16oz Raspberry Macadamia

$4.75

16oz Peach Cobbler

$4.75

16 oz Pumpkin Perk

$4.75

20oz Latte

$4.30

20oz Americano

$3.25

20oz Cappuccino

$4.70

20oz Thick Caramel Latte

$5.30

20oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.45

20oz Caramel Mocha

$5.30

20oz Marble Mocha

$5.30

20oz Mocha

$5.30

20oz White Mocha

$5.30

20oz Vanilla Latte

$4.90

20oz Dirty Santa

$5.50

20oz Dirty Snowman

$5.50

20oz Pumpkin Latte

$5.30

20oz Raspberry Macadamia

$5.25

20oz Peach Cobbler

$5.25

20oz Pumpkin Pie

$5.45

20 oz Pumpkin Perk

$5.25

Brewed Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$1.95

12oz Cafe Misto

$2.95

16oz Drip Coffee

$2.15

16oz Cafe Misto

$3.25

20oz Drip Coffee

$2.35

20oz Cafe Misto

$3.55

Soothing Alternatives

12oz Hot Tea

$2.25

12oz Iced Tea

$1.75

12oz London Fog

$4.00

12oz Chai Latte

$4.00

12oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

12oz Steamer

$3.00

12oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider

$3.45

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

12oz HG Feel Better Tea

$3.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.00

12oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00

12oz Iced Lemonade

$1.75

16oz Hot Tea

$2.75

16oz Iced Tea

$2.10

16oz London Fog

$4.35

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

16oz Chai Latte

$4.35

16oz Steamer

$3.50

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.35

16oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider

$3.95

16oz HG Feel Better Tea

$3.75

16oz Matcha Latte

$4.35

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.35

16oz Iced Lemonade

$2.10

20oz Hot Tea

$3.25

20oz Iced Tea

$2.45

20oz London Fog

$4.75

20oz Chai Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

20oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

20oz Steamer

$4.00

20oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider

$4.45

20oz HG Feel Better Tea

$4.50

20oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Lemonade

$2.45

On Ice Bevs

12oz Iced Latte

$3.50

12oz Iced Americano

$2.75

12oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.45

12oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte

$4.30

12oz Iced Dirty Santa

$4.50

12oz Iced Dirty Snowman

$4.50

12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$2.95

12oz Iced Cappucino

$3.60

12oz Iced Caramel Mocha

$4.30

12oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.00

12oz Iced KEV

$3.50

5oz Nitro

$2.00

10oz Nitro

$3.50

12oz Iced White Mocha

$4.30

12oz Iced Mocha

$4.30

12oz Iced Marble Mocha

$4.30

12oz Iced Arnie

$3.50

12oz Honeyberry Tea

$4.00

12oz Iced Lemonberry

$4.00

12oz Iced Water Lily Tea

$4.00

12oz Berry Peachy

$4.00

12oz Blood Orange Lemonade

$4.00

12oz Iced Pumpkin Latte

$4.30

12oz Iced Pumpkin Pie

$4.45

12oz Iced Raspberry Macadamia

$4.25

12oz Iced Peach Cobbler

$4.25

16oz Iced Latte

$3.90

16oz Iced Americano

$2.50

16oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

16oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte

$4.80

16oz Iced Dirty Snowman

$5.00

16oz Iced Dirty Santa

$5.00

16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$3.05

16oz Iced Cappucino

$4.15

16oz Iced Caramel Mocha

$4.80

16oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.40

16oz Iced KEV

$4.00

16oz Iced White Mocha

$4.80

16oz Iced Mocha

$4.80

16oz Iced Marble Mocha

$4.80

16oz Iced Lemonade

$1.85

16oz Iced Arnie

$4.00

16oz Iced Lemonberry

$4.25

16oz Iced Water Lily Tea

$4.25

16oz Honeyberry Tea

$4.25

16oz Iced Blood Orange Lemonade

$4.25

16oz Berry Peachy Lemonade

$4.25

Codie

$5.25

16oz Iced Pumpkin Pie

$4.95

16oz Iced Pumpkin Latte

$4.80

16oz Iced Raspberry Macadamia

$4.75

16oz Iced Peach Cobbler

$4.75

16 oz Iced Pumpkin Perk

$4.75

20oz Iced Latte

$4.30

20oz Iced Americano

$3.25

20oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.45

20oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte

$5.30

20oz Iced Dirty Snowman

$5.50

20oz Iced Dirty Santa

$5.50

20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$3.75

20oz Iced Cappucino

$4.70

20oz Iced Caramel Mocha

$5.30

20oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.80

20oz Iced KEV

$4.00

20oz Iced White Mocha

$5.30

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.30

20oz Iced Marble Mocha

$5.30

20oz Iced Arnie

$4.00

20 oz Iced Moon Berry

$4.50

20oz Iced Lemonberry

$4.50

20oz Iced Water Lily Tea

$4.50

20oz Berry Peachy Lemonade

$4.50

20 Oz Honeyberry Tea

$4.50

20oz Iced Blood Orange Lemonade

$4.50

Large Nitro Latte-8oz Nitro

$5.25

20oz Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.30

20oz Iced Pumpkin Pie

$5.45

20oz Iced Raspberry Macadamia

$5.25

20oz Iced Peach Cobbler

$5.25

20 oz Iced Pumpkin Perk

$5.25

Frappés

12oz Coffee Frappe

$4.40

12oz Caramel Frappe

$4.75

12oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$4.85

12oz Dirty Snowman Frappe

$4.95

12oz Dirty Santa Frappe

$4.95

12oz Marble Mocha Frappe

$4.75

12oz Mocha Frappe

$4.75

12oz White Mocha Frappe

$4.75

12oz Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.90

12oz Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.40

12oz Just Like Reese's Frappe

$4.80

12oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe

$4.75

12oz Chai Frappe

$4.35

12oz Pumpkin Frappe

$4.75

12oz Rasperrry Macadamia Frappe

$4.85

16oz Coffee Frappe

$4.75

16oz Caramel Frappe

$5.10

16oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$5.20

16oz Dirty Snowman Frappe

$5.30

16oz Dirty Santa Frappe

$5.30

16oz Marble Mocha Frappe

$5.10

16oz Mocha Frappe

$5.10

16oz White Mocha Frappe

$5.10

16oz Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.20

16oz Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.15

16oz Just Like Reese's Frappe

$5.10

16oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe

$5.15

16oz Chai Frappe

$4.75

16oz Pumpkin Frappe

$5.10

16oz Raspberry Macadamia Frappe

$5.20

20oz Coffee Frappe

$5.20

20oz Caramel Frappe

$5.45

20oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$5.55

20oz Dirty Snowman Frappe

$5.65

20oz Dirty Santa Frappe

$5.65

20oz Mocha Frappe

$5.45

20oz Marble Mocha Frappe

$5.45

20oz White Mocha Frappe

$5.45

20oz Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.50

20oz Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.20

20oz Just Like Reese's Frappe

$5.40

20oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe

$5.45

20oz Chai Frappe

$5.15

20oz Pumpkin Frappe

$5.45

20oz Raspberry Macadamia Frappe

$5.55

Smoothies

12oz Mango Tropics Smoothie

$4.50

12oz Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

12oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75

12oz Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$4.75

12oz Tropical Banana Smoothie

$4.75

16oz Mango Tropics Smoothie

$5.00

16oz Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

16oz Stawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.25

16oz Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.25

16oz Tropical Banana Smoothie

$5.25

20oz Mango Tropics Smoothie

$5.50

20oz Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

20oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.75

20oz Strawberrry Mango Smoothie

$5.75

20oz Tropical Banana

$5.75

Beverages

Milk

$1.60+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.80+

Essentia

$2.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

Orange Juice

$1.85

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

Pastries & Desserts

Muffins

$2.50

Freshly Baked Scone

$2.50

Danish

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Freshly Baked Cookies

$1.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.25

Katie's Cream Puffs-2 pcs

$2.25

Assorted Cupcakes

$2.25

Biscotti

$2.00

Ginger Cookies

$2.00

Caramel Chocolate Hzt Chunk Cookies

$2.00

Healthy Sides

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Veggies Bowl

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$1.65

Pita

$2.50

Pita W/ Hummus

$3.50

Soups

Monday - Cheesy Red Potato

$4.75

Tuesday - Baja Chicken Enchilada

$4.75

Wed - Minestrone

$4.75

Thursday - Chicken & Dumplings

$4.75

Friday - Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda

$4.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Higher Ground Coffee Co. is a locally owned specialty coffee shop. Simply put, we are here to serve you...great coffee, great food, great people! This is what makes Higher Ground Coffee Co. "A Great Place To Be..."

Website

Location

320 W Reelfoot Avenue, Union City, TN 38261

Directions

Higher Ground Coffee Co. image
Higher Ground Coffee Co. image

