Horsch Radish
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh and fun farm-to-table German restaurant!
Location
209 North Sangamon Avenue, Gibson City, IL 60936
