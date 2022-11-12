Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Bakeries

Icon Donuts & Sweetery Waterloo

No reviews yet

1730 W Ridgeway Ave #600

Waterloo, IA 50701

Iowa vs Iowa Game Day

Game Day Dozen Waterloo Pickup

$22.50

Game Day Dozen CF pickup

$22.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:45 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
ICON Donuts & Sweetery is a locally owned, locally operated bakery. Our vision is to deliver high quality handcrafted donuts and more in a welcoming environment for all.

1730 W Ridgeway Ave #600, Waterloo, IA 50701

