In Between Tavern 307 Sycamore St

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Appetizers/Kick Off

1 Ché Empanada

1 Ché Empanada

$4.75

Served with Red Chimichurri

Ché Empanadas Trio

Ché Empanadas Trio

$14.00

Served with Red Chimichurri

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

One Pound Crispy Flats and Drums, Choice of One Sauce or One Dry Rub + Celery and Creamy Gorgonzola

Everything Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Beer Cheese, Brown Mustard

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Beer Cheese, Bacon, and Pickled Jalapeño

Mac 'n Cheese Bites

Mac 'n Cheese Bites

$10.00

Jameson BBQ Sauce Make it the "Who-Dey Way" +$3

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Choice Of One Sauce Or One Dry Rub

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Salads/Field of Greens

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

IBT BLT Salad

IBT BLT Salad

$12.00

Shredded Iceberg, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Buttermilk Ranch, Garlic Croutons

Smashburgers

Great American Burger

Great American Burger

$11.00+

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Crosley Burger

Crosley Burger

$11.00+

Swiss, Steamed Onions and Peppers, Brown Mustard, Pickled Jalapeños

Queen City Burger

Queen City Burger

$11.00+

Beer Cheese, Crispy Onions, Jameson BBQ, Pickles

Wooster Pike Burger

Wooster Pike Burger

$11.00+

American Cheese, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles

Sunday Spec

$12.00

Sandwiches/Gold Gloves

The Cincy Dip

The Cincy Dip

$16.00

Braised Beef, Provolone Cheese, Steamed Onions and Peppers, Spicy Giardinera, “Cincy-chili” inspired Au Jus

The Red Hot

The Red Hot

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders (or Sub Grilled Chicken), Hot Honey, Blue Cheese Slaw, Pickles

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Grilled Chicken, (or Sub Crispy Chicken Tenders), Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Jameson BBQ

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Beer Battered Cod, American Cheese, Tartar, Lettuce, Pickles

IBT BLT

IBT BLT

$13.00

Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

$13.00

Cheddar, American, Swiss, Provolone

The In Between Club

The In Between Club

$16.00

“In Between” Three Slices of Toasted Sourdough, Ham, Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Wraps

$14.00

Sides/Second String

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Hot Honey, Scallions

Kettle Chips + BBQ

Kettle Chips + BBQ

$3.00
Blue Cheese Slaw

Blue Cheese Slaw

$4.00
Cup of Tomato Soup

Cup of Tomato Soup

$5.00

Parmesan, Crackers

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Cheddar, Onions, Crackers Jalapeños

Daily Deals

Wed - Whiskey & Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

One Pound Crispy Flats and Drums, Choice of One Sauce or One Dry Rub + Celery and Creamy Gorgonzola

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$5.00

NA Bev

Soda, Tea, Juice, Etc

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Water

Merch

T-Shirt

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

X-Large

$15.00

2X-Large

$15.00

Hoodie

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X-Large

$35.00

2X-Large

$35.00

Misc

Koozie

$3.00
Shot-glass

Shot-glass

$4.00

3 for $10 Shot-glasses

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

