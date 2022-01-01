Italian Cowboy Cafe
6 Reviews
502 Third Ave
Sheldon, IA 51201
Appetizers
Buckshot Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese
Twelve salted and warm pretzel bites. Served with our outstanding homemade beer cheese for dipping.
Cowboy Brisket Nachos
Homemade corn tortilla chips loaded with three cheeses and topped with our Cowboy brisket and sour cream. Served with our homemade salsa, and our golden barbecue sauce. Yeeee Haw!
Howdy Ho Loaded Baked Potato
A large baked potato served with your choice of toppings. Let your creativity work and create your own signature spud! First 3 standard toppings are included, additional standard toppings are .99 each.
Italian Cowboy Quesadilla
One large 14 inch flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar, mozzarella and alfredo sauce. 9.99 Cowboy style- with brisket and a side of bbq sauce for dipping 11.99 Italian Style- with a spicy sliced sausage link with peppers and onions, and a side of Italian gravy for dipping. 12.99
Italian Sausage Nachos
Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips loaded with 3 cheeses, and topped with a diced spicy Italian sausage link and sour cream. Served with a side of our homemade salsa. Add "With" grilled peppers and onions to kick it up a notch. So good!
Meatball Appetizer
Six of Mom's Homemade Meatballs served with our red meat sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Eight breaded ravioli served with a side of ranch dressing or our homemade red meat sauce.
Western Chicken, Bacon Ranch Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with our three cheese blend, topped with bacon bits, chicken, sour cream and served with a side of our homemade ranch. 13.99
Homemade Chips and Salsa
A basket of our crispy thin homemade chips and house salsa that's made fresh here at the cafe. Mild and bursting with flavor!
Cowboy honey cornbread
Cheesy garlic bread
Buffalo chicken cheese rolls
Loaded taters
Pasta
Classic Fettuccine Alfredo
Sometimes simple is best! "Made to order" Alfredo sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta. Served with our homemade soup or chili and our fresh bread with whipped butter,
Cowboy Brisket Alfredo with Penne
Yeeeee Haw! Our classic alfredo sauce served with our brisket and penne pasta.
Creamy Mushroom Chicken Marsala
This one will make your tastebuds sing.... A creamy homemade Marsala sauce packed with mushrooms, sautéed garlic and our seasoned chicken. Served tossed with fettuccine or over our Dreamy homemade mashed potatoes, either way it's amazing! Served with your choice of our homemade soup, chili or salad and fresh bread with whipped butter.
Home Sweet Home- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with our "Made to order" creamy Alfredo sauce and our seasoned chicken. Served with our homemade soup, chili or salad and fresh bread abbd whipped butter.
Italian Stallion Alfredo with Penne
Our classic alfredo sauce with sliced spicy Italian Sausage links. Add "With" Peppers and Onions for an extra kick! Served with penne pasta.
Lazzeroni Spaghetti with Meatballs
A spaghetti and meatballs lovers dream! Our homemade meat sauce tossed with classic spaghetti pasta and served with three of Mom's large homemade meatballs and topped with Parmesan cheese. A house favorite for sure! Served with your choice or our homemade soup, chili or salad and fresh bread with whipped butter.
Lazzeroni Traditional Spaghetti
Traditional red gravy with beef, served with spaghetti pasta, minus the Meatballs.
Homemade Bacon Mac and Cheese
Calling ALL Mac and Cheese Lovers! Your choice of our homemade cheese sauce or spicy beer cheese sauce , both with crispy bacon.. Cooked into pasta and topped with our 3 cheese blend and broiled in our pizza oven. *Available meatless upon request. Served with your choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad.
Rio del Mar Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Calling all shrimp lovers! Six large tail on shrimp sautéed in butter and cooked into our "Made to order" Alfredo sauce. Tossed with fettuccine pasta. Served with our homemade soup or chili and our fresh bread with whipped butter,
Santa Cruz Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
A house favorite! Six large tail on shrimp and faux crab flakes sautéed in butter and cooked into our "Made to order" Alfredo sauce. Tossed with fettuccine pasta. Served with our homemade soup or chili and our fresh bread with whipped butter,
Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic Alfredo with Penne
Our Alfredo sauce simmered with spinach, mushrooms and garlic Served with penne. Your choice of homemade soup or a bountiful salad.
Traditional Lasagna
A generous portion of our traditional lasagna loaded with layers of our in house mixture of ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese and our red meat sauce. Topped before serving with an extra layer or mozzarella cheese and sauce before running it through our pizza oven for some extra lovin. Italian comfort food at its best! Served with your choice of soup or salad and our fresh bread and whipped butter.
Sea food las
Entrees
Arrozo Con Pollo- Chicken with Rice
This is our Italian Cowboy version of a popular Midwest classic dish. Seasoned white rice cooked in our creamy Alfredo sauce with seasoned chicken. Finished with gooey mozzarella cheese Served with your choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad with a choice of our homemade dressing.
Cowboy Rib Dinner 1/2 Rack
A half rack of extra meaty, house smoked ribs with our golden barbecue sauce. Served with a side of Armento potato salad, Dreamy mashed or baked potato, and your choice of our homemade soup or bountiful garden salad.
Cowboy Rib Dinner- Full Rack
A full rack of extra meaty, house smoked ribs with our golden barbecue sauce. Served with a side of Armento potato salad, Dreamy mashed or baked potato, and your choice of our homemade soup or bountiful garden salad.
Giddy Up BBQ Chicken
A boneless seasoned chicken breast cooked with our special BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with glazed carrots and mashed potatoes
Gnocchi Alfredo
Our Gnocchi (Potato Dumpling) covered in a creamy alfredo sauce
Grandma's Italian smash loaf w/Dreamy Mashed Potatoes and Glazed Carrots
My mom's homemade Italian Meatloaf, seasoned with Italian spices and slow baked. Served with our made from scratch Dreamy mashed potatoes and our veggie of the day.. This could be could be considered the ultimate comfort food. Served with your choice of our homemade soup, or bountiful salad with homemade dressing and our fresh bread and whipped butter.
LaNita's Chili and Cornbread or Giant Cinnamon Roll
A bowl of Jamie's moms chili, a mild chili full of ground beef, seasonings and kidney beans, topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Slow cooked and served with two hunky slices of our homemade cornbread or giant cinnamon roll with a side of whipped butter.
Tomahawk Chop Dinner
A large pork chop with our house apricot sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots.
Flatbreads
John's Pepperoni Flatbread
The oldest son's favorite.... We start with our homemade Alfredo sauce and add a generous amount of pepperoni and top it off with mozzarella cheese. A classic with a twist!
Zipity Do Da BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Because everyone needs a little Zipity Do Da in their life! We start with a Zipity golden barbecue sauce and add our seasoned chicken, top it off with mozzarella cheese! Served with a side of Zipity Sauce!
Goodfellas
Bada bang, bada bing! This signature Goodfella's is our house favorite! We brush our flatbread with EVOO and add mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives and top it off with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our red meat sauce.
Brisket Flatbread
Our flatbread brushed with our golden barbecue sauce and topped with brisket tossed in our Wasabi horseradish then topped with mozzarella cheese.
Stinkin Rose Flatbread
Our version of a garlic cheese bread. Garlic, butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of ranch or Italian gravy for dipping
Western Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Our flatbread with our homemade ranch dressing, topped with chicken, mozzarella cheese and bacon bits. Served with a side of our homemade Ranch. Make it Buffalo Style! Chicken tossed in Redd's Hot Sauce available at no extra charge
Shut the Front Door! Fine Swine Flatbread
Our golden barbecue sauce topped with pulled pork, and cheese, Finished with a jalapeno pineapple coleslaw. Mmmmmm good!
Alfredo Mushroom Flatbread
Our flatbread drizzled with alfredo topped with fresh mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
The Caprese Flatbread
Pesto sauce, topped with mozzarella and tomato and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
The Beer Crazy Flatbread
Calling all beer lovers! Beer cheese, bbq brisket, 3 cheese blend and bbq sauce drizzle.
Kids- All kids come with choice of homemade soup or bountiful salad with homemade dressing,
Kids Cheese Flatbread with soup or salad
Half of a flatbread topped with Alfredo sauce and loaded with cheese. Served with our homemade soup or bountiful green salad.
Kids Pepperoni Flatbread with soup or salad
Half of a flatbread topped with Alfredo sauce, pepperoni and loaded with cheese. Served with our homemade soup or bountiful green salad.
Kids Spaghetti and meatball with soup or salad
Our traditional spaghetti with red gravy (sauce) topped with a large meatball. Served with choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad.
Kids Alfredo with soup or salad
Bowtie pasta with our creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad.
Kids Pasta and Cheese with soup or salad
Bowtie pasta served in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with homemade soup or our bountiful green salad.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla with soup or salad
A large flour tortilla smeared with Alfredo sauce and filled with cheese., then ran though our pizza oven. Served with our homemade soup or bountiful green salad.
Kids Grilled Cheese with soup or salad
Italian bread loaded with a 3 cheese blend and ran though our pizza oven. So cheesy! Served with homemade soup or our bountiful green salad.
Kids Pasta with Parmesan Cheese and Butter
Kids favorite... Bowtie pasta tossed in butter and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of our homemade soup or bountiful green salad.
Salads
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad
An iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, tomato, olives. blue cheese dressing and balsamic drizzle.
SOUP AND SALAD Combo
A cup of our homemade soup and a large bountiful salad with a choice of our homemade dressing.
Honky Tonk Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, olives and avocado. Served with chips, salsa and a chipotle ranch. 13.99
Pizzas
Sandwiches, Wraps, Burritos and more!
BLT
A classic BLT with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with your choice of homemade soup or bountiful salad with our homemade dressing.
Ooey Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Soup or Salad
This isn't just a grilled cheese.... Loaded with mozzarella and cheddar cheese and served on buttered Italian bread and ran through our pizza oven for just the right "Melt" It's ooey gooey goodness! Add our real bacon bits and a side of our homemade ranch dressing for an entirely different spin on a classic sandwich. Served with a choice of our homemade soup, chili or a salad.
Pop's Meatloaf Sandwich
Our homemade Italian meatloaf with mozzarella on toasted sliced sourdough. Served with a side of red gravy and choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad with our homemade dressing.
Spreckles Italian Sausage Sandwich
Named after one of our favorite little California towns that has the best 4th of July celebrations, which include some delicious food booth and yes, always sausage sandwiches! For this one we take a spicy Italian sausage link and roast it in our pizza oven and serve it on a sourdough roll with melted mozzarella cheese and a side of our red meat sauce. For an extra kick... Add "With" peppers and onions. This one a sure to satisfy any spicy craving!
Over the Moon Chicken Sandwich
Slow cooked BBBQ chicken with melted gooey Mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo and mustard, and served with a side of our golden BBQ sauce! Available on Sourdough or in a wrap. Served with a cup of homemade soup or our bountiful salad with homemade dressing.
Steven's Hot Meatball Sandwich
An invention of our son Steven.... This one is for hearty appetites! It's our version of a hot beef sandwich... Italian style! We take two slices of Italian bread, and our Dreamy mashed potatoes, three of our homemade meatballs and cover it with our red meat sauce and run it through our pizza oven.
Traditional Hot Roast Beef
Open Faced Hot Beef.. Served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy
California Chicken Burrito!
A 14 inch flour tortilla stuffed with blend of three cheeses, seasoned chicken, salsa, seasoned rice and sour cream.
Food
Bis and gravy
Avacodo toast
Cinnamon roll
Orange juice
Italian French toast
1 biscuit w\ gravy
Breakfast sandwich
Special
Farmers breakfast
Jumbo breakfast burrito
Ham and pepper jack omelette
Caprese eggs
Cowboy pan cake
Nutella banana Belgian waffle
Plain waffle
Small provisions
Lunch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
502 Third Ave, Sheldon, IA 51201