Southern
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian

Italian Cowboy Cafe

6 Reviews

502 Third Ave

Sheldon, IA 51201

Order Again

Popular Items

Over the Moon Chicken Sandwich
Steven's Hot Meatball Sandwich
Santa Cruz Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo

Appetizers

Buckshot Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese

$7.99

Twelve salted and warm pretzel bites. Served with our outstanding homemade beer cheese for dipping.

Cowboy Brisket Nachos

$15.99

Homemade corn tortilla chips loaded with three cheeses and topped with our Cowboy brisket and sour cream. Served with our homemade salsa, and our golden barbecue sauce. Yeeee Haw!

Howdy Ho Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

A large baked potato served with your choice of toppings. Let your creativity work and create your own signature spud! First 3 standard toppings are included, additional standard toppings are .99 each.

Italian Cowboy Quesadilla

$11.99

One large 14 inch flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar, mozzarella and alfredo sauce. 9.99 Cowboy style- with brisket and a side of bbq sauce for dipping 11.99 Italian Style- with a spicy sliced sausage link with peppers and onions, and a side of Italian gravy for dipping. 12.99

Italian Sausage Nachos

$15.99

Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips loaded with 3 cheeses, and topped with a diced spicy Italian sausage link and sour cream. Served with a side of our homemade salsa. Add "With" grilled peppers and onions to kick it up a notch. So good!

Meatball Appetizer

$13.99

Six of Mom's Homemade Meatballs served with our red meat sauce.

Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Eight breaded ravioli served with a side of ranch dressing or our homemade red meat sauce.

Western Chicken, Bacon Ranch Nachos

$15.99

Corn tortilla chips with our three cheese blend, topped with bacon bits, chicken, sour cream and served with a side of our homemade ranch. 13.99

Homemade Chips and Salsa

$5.99

A basket of our crispy thin homemade chips and house salsa that's made fresh here at the cafe. Mild and bursting with flavor!

Cowboy honey cornbread

$6.99

Cheesy garlic bread

$6.99

Buffalo chicken cheese rolls

$12.99

Loaded taters

$11.99

Pasta

Classic Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Sometimes simple is best! "Made to order" Alfredo sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta. Served with our homemade soup or chili and our fresh bread with whipped butter,

Cowboy Brisket Alfredo with Penne

$18.99

Yeeeee Haw! Our classic alfredo sauce served with our brisket and penne pasta.

Creamy Mushroom Chicken Marsala

$18.99

This one will make your tastebuds sing.... A creamy homemade Marsala sauce packed with mushrooms, sautéed garlic and our seasoned chicken. Served tossed with fettuccine or over our Dreamy homemade mashed potatoes, either way it's amazing! Served with your choice of our homemade soup, chili or salad and fresh bread with whipped butter.

Home Sweet Home- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.79

Fettuccine pasta tossed with our "Made to order" creamy Alfredo sauce and our seasoned chicken. Served with our homemade soup, chili or salad and fresh bread abbd whipped butter.

Italian Stallion Alfredo with Penne

$17.99

Our classic alfredo sauce with sliced spicy Italian Sausage links. Add "With" Peppers and Onions for an extra kick! Served with penne pasta.

Lazzeroni Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.99

A spaghetti and meatballs lovers dream! Our homemade meat sauce tossed with classic spaghetti pasta and served with three of Mom's large homemade meatballs and topped with Parmesan cheese. A house favorite for sure! Served with your choice or our homemade soup, chili or salad and fresh bread with whipped butter.

Lazzeroni Traditional Spaghetti

$16.99

Traditional red gravy with beef, served with spaghetti pasta, minus the Meatballs.

Homemade Bacon Mac and Cheese

$16.99

Calling ALL Mac and Cheese Lovers! Your choice of our homemade cheese sauce or spicy beer cheese sauce , both with crispy bacon.. Cooked into pasta and topped with our 3 cheese blend and broiled in our pizza oven. *Available meatless upon request. Served with your choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad.

Rio del Mar Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.29

Calling all shrimp lovers! Six large tail on shrimp sautéed in butter and cooked into our "Made to order" Alfredo sauce. Tossed with fettuccine pasta. Served with our homemade soup or chili and our fresh bread with whipped butter,

Santa Cruz Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.89

A house favorite! Six large tail on shrimp and faux crab flakes sautéed in butter and cooked into our "Made to order" Alfredo sauce. Tossed with fettuccine pasta. Served with our homemade soup or chili and our fresh bread with whipped butter,

Spinach, Mushroom, Garlic Alfredo with Penne

$16.99

Our Alfredo sauce simmered with spinach, mushrooms and garlic Served with penne. Your choice of homemade soup or a bountiful salad.

Traditional Lasagna

$17.29

A generous portion of our traditional lasagna loaded with layers of our in house mixture of ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese and our red meat sauce. Topped before serving with an extra layer or mozzarella cheese and sauce before running it through our pizza oven for some extra lovin. Italian comfort food at its best! Served with your choice of soup or salad and our fresh bread and whipped butter.

Sea food las

$16.99

Entrees

Stuffed home baked roll with cheese, ranch, bacon and chicken. Served with a side of homemade ranch and includes our homemade soup or a bountiful garden salad.

Arrozo Con Pollo- Chicken with Rice

$17.99

This is our Italian Cowboy version of a popular Midwest classic dish. Seasoned white rice cooked in our creamy Alfredo sauce with seasoned chicken. Finished with gooey mozzarella cheese Served with your choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad with a choice of our homemade dressing.

Cowboy Rib Dinner 1/2 Rack

$17.99

A half rack of extra meaty, house smoked ribs with our golden barbecue sauce. Served with a side of Armento potato salad, Dreamy mashed or baked potato, and your choice of our homemade soup or bountiful garden salad.

Cowboy Rib Dinner- Full Rack

$26.99

A full rack of extra meaty, house smoked ribs with our golden barbecue sauce. Served with a side of Armento potato salad, Dreamy mashed or baked potato, and your choice of our homemade soup or bountiful garden salad.

Giddy Up BBQ Chicken

$16.99

A boneless seasoned chicken breast cooked with our special BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with glazed carrots and mashed potatoes

Gnocchi Alfredo

$15.99

Our Gnocchi (Potato Dumpling) covered in a creamy alfredo sauce

Grandma's Italian smash loaf w/Dreamy Mashed Potatoes and Glazed Carrots

$16.99

My mom's homemade Italian Meatloaf, seasoned with Italian spices and slow baked. Served with our made from scratch Dreamy mashed potatoes and our veggie of the day.. This could be could be considered the ultimate comfort food. Served with your choice of our homemade soup, or bountiful salad with homemade dressing and our fresh bread and whipped butter.

LaNita's Chili and Cornbread or Giant Cinnamon Roll

$12.99

A bowl of Jamie's moms chili, a mild chili full of ground beef, seasonings and kidney beans, topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Slow cooked and served with two hunky slices of our homemade cornbread or giant cinnamon roll with a side of whipped butter.

Tomahawk Chop Dinner

$16.99

A large pork chop with our house apricot sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots.

Flatbreads

Our golden barbecue sauce topped with pulled pork, and cheese, Finished with a jalapeno pineapple coleslaw. Mmmmmm good! 13.99

John's Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.99

The oldest son's favorite.... We start with our homemade Alfredo sauce and add a generous amount of pepperoni and top it off with mozzarella cheese. A classic with a twist!

Zipity Do Da BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Because everyone needs a little Zipity Do Da in their life! We start with a Zipity golden barbecue sauce and add our seasoned chicken, top it off with mozzarella cheese! Served with a side of Zipity Sauce!

Goodfellas

$13.99

Bada bang, bada bing! This signature Goodfella's is our house favorite! We brush our flatbread with EVOO and add mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives and top it off with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our red meat sauce.

Brisket Flatbread

$12.99

Our flatbread brushed with our golden barbecue sauce and topped with brisket tossed in our Wasabi horseradish then topped with mozzarella cheese.

Stinkin Rose Flatbread

$9.99

Our version of a garlic cheese bread. Garlic, butter and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of ranch or Italian gravy for dipping

Western Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.99

Our flatbread with our homemade ranch dressing, topped with chicken, mozzarella cheese and bacon bits. Served with a side of our homemade Ranch. Make it Buffalo Style! Chicken tossed in Redd's Hot Sauce available at no extra charge

Shut the Front Door! Fine Swine Flatbread

$13.99

Our golden barbecue sauce topped with pulled pork, and cheese, Finished with a jalapeno pineapple coleslaw. Mmmmmm good!

Alfredo Mushroom Flatbread

$11.99

Our flatbread drizzled with alfredo topped with fresh mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

The Caprese Flatbread

$12.99

Pesto sauce, topped with mozzarella and tomato and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

The Beer Crazy Flatbread

$13.99

Calling all beer lovers! Beer cheese, bbq brisket, 3 cheese blend and bbq sauce drizzle.

Kids- All kids come with choice of homemade soup or bountiful salad with homemade dressing,

Kids Cheese Flatbread with soup or salad

$8.00

Half of a flatbread topped with Alfredo sauce and loaded with cheese. Served with our homemade soup or bountiful green salad.

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread with soup or salad

$8.00

Half of a flatbread topped with Alfredo sauce, pepperoni and loaded with cheese. Served with our homemade soup or bountiful green salad.

Kids Spaghetti and meatball with soup or salad

$8.00

Our traditional spaghetti with red gravy (sauce) topped with a large meatball. Served with choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad.

Kids Alfredo with soup or salad

$8.00

Bowtie pasta with our creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad.

Kids Pasta and Cheese with soup or salad

$8.00

Bowtie pasta served in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with homemade soup or our bountiful green salad.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla with soup or salad

$8.00

A large flour tortilla smeared with Alfredo sauce and filled with cheese., then ran though our pizza oven. Served with our homemade soup or bountiful green salad.

Kids Grilled Cheese with soup or salad

$8.00

Italian bread loaded with a 3 cheese blend and ran though our pizza oven. So cheesy! Served with homemade soup or our bountiful green salad.

Kids Pasta with Parmesan Cheese and Butter

$8.00

Kids favorite... Bowtie pasta tossed in butter and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of our homemade soup or bountiful green salad.

Salads

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$7.99

An iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, tomato, olives. blue cheese dressing and balsamic drizzle.

SOUP AND SALAD Combo

$10.99

A cup of our homemade soup and a large bountiful salad with a choice of our homemade dressing.

Honky Tonk Taco Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, olives and avocado. Served with chips, salsa and a chipotle ranch. 13.99

Pizzas

16 Inch Family Pizza!

The Banbino Pizza!

$15.99

Our BIG pizza.... 16 inches of greatness!

The Bambino Pizza Deal

$29.99

Sandwiches, Wraps, Burritos and more!

BLT

$10.99

A classic BLT with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with your choice of homemade soup or bountiful salad with our homemade dressing.

Ooey Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Soup or Salad

$10.99

This isn't just a grilled cheese.... Loaded with mozzarella and cheddar cheese and served on buttered Italian bread and ran through our pizza oven for just the right "Melt" It's ooey gooey goodness! Add our real bacon bits and a side of our homemade ranch dressing for an entirely different spin on a classic sandwich. Served with a choice of our homemade soup, chili or a salad.

Pop's Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Our homemade Italian meatloaf with mozzarella on toasted sliced sourdough. Served with a side of red gravy and choice of our homemade soup or bountiful salad with our homemade dressing.

Spreckles Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Named after one of our favorite little California towns that has the best 4th of July celebrations, which include some delicious food booth and yes, always sausage sandwiches! For this one we take a spicy Italian sausage link and roast it in our pizza oven and serve it on a sourdough roll with melted mozzarella cheese and a side of our red meat sauce. For an extra kick... Add "With" peppers and onions. This one a sure to satisfy any spicy craving!

Over the Moon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Slow cooked BBBQ chicken with melted gooey Mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo and mustard, and served with a side of our golden BBQ sauce! Available on Sourdough or in a wrap. Served with a cup of homemade soup or our bountiful salad with homemade dressing.

Steven's Hot Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

An invention of our son Steven.... This one is for hearty appetites! It's our version of a hot beef sandwich... Italian style! We take two slices of Italian bread, and our Dreamy mashed potatoes, three of our homemade meatballs and cover it with our red meat sauce and run it through our pizza oven.

Traditional Hot Roast Beef

$11.99Out of stock

Open Faced Hot Beef.. Served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy

California Chicken Burrito!

$13.99

A 14 inch flour tortilla stuffed with blend of three cheeses, seasoned chicken, salsa, seasoned rice and sour cream.

Food

Bis and gravy

$8.99

Avacodo toast

$9.99

Cinnamon roll

$4.99

Orange juice

$2.99

Italian French toast

$12.99

1 biscuit w\ gravy

$5.99

Breakfast sandwich

$7.99

Special

$6.99

Farmers breakfast

$12.99

Jumbo breakfast burrito

$10.99

Ham and pepper jack omelette

$12.99

Caprese eggs

$9.99

Cowboy pan cake

$8.99

Nutella banana Belgian waffle

$10.99

Plain waffle

$8.99

Sides

Eggs

$2.99

Fresh fruit

$4.99

Tots

$3.99

Toast

$3.99

Oat meal or ceral

$5.99

Cottage cheese

$2.99

Small provisions

Yogurt with granola and fruit

$8.99

Bagel

$4.99

Lunch

Blt

$7.99

Grilled cheese

$5.99

Apple sauce

$2.99

Tuna salad sandwich

$5.99

Egg salad

$5.99

Salad bar

$5.99

Fried bologna and cheese sandwich

$4.99

Patty melt

$9.99

Turkey melt

$8.99

Hot ham and cheese croissant

$7.99

Grilled pb and j

$5.99

Classic cheeseburger

$10.99

Blazon saddle

$14.99

California chicken sandwich

$12.99

Sweets

Cream pie

$5.99

Fruit

$4.99

Muffin

$4.99

Apple coffee cake

$4.99

Bread puddin

$5.99

Small muffin

$2.99

Small muffin

$2.99

Whole Peanut butter pie

$25.00

Tiramisu

$0.99

Sides

Corn bread

$4.99

Bowl of soup

$6.99

Fries

$4.99

Fresh fruit

$3.99

Cottage cheese

$2.99

Sausage or bacon

$5.99

Potato salad

$4.99

Cup of soup

$4.99
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

502 Third Ave, Sheldon, IA 51201

Directions

