Italian Cowboy Cafe

Spreckles Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

Named after one of our favorite little California towns that has the best 4th of July celebrations, which include some delicious food booth and yes, always sausage sandwiches! For this one we take a spicy Italian sausage link and roast it in our pizza oven and serve it on a sourdough roll with melted mozzarella cheese and a side of our red meat sauce. For an extra kick... Add "With" peppers and onions. This one a sure to satisfy any spicy craving!