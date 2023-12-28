- Home
Junglefowl
No reviews yet
$$
345 Van Buren St
Eugene, OR 97402
Food
Snack Plates
- Chicken & Mushroom$15.00Out of stock
Sliced Mary's chicken breast marinated in garlic, herbs, and olive oil, preserved mushrooms in shallot oil & fig vinegar, Castelvetrano olives, hummus, grilled bread
- Miso Egg & Vegetable$12.00
Miso egg, vegetable crudite, blanched spinach, goma dipping sauce, seasonal pickled vegetables
Salad
- Citrus & Beet Salad$9.00
Seasonal citrus medley, pickled golden beets, topped with shaved fennel, almonds, and olive oil. Pairs well with our white glass pour Holloran Vineyard Riesling "Nous Persistons" 2022
- Roasted Cabbage Ceasar$15.00
Blistered cabbage, shallot oil caesar dressing parmesan, bread crumbs, and lemon
Small
Medium
- Chicken Wings$12.00
Whole fresh fried Mary's chicken wings, dry Japanese tebasaki seasoning. Mild spice. 3 per order.
- Fried Delicata$9.00Out of stock
Delicata winter squash served over spiced yogurt with honey, fresh herbs, and toasted pistachios
- Seared Cauliflower$12.00Out of stock
Roasted-then-seared cauliflower, served over hummus and topped with fried garbanzo, spicy herb oil, and fresh herbs. Mild spice. Made to share!Pairs well with our red glass pour Ca' del Baio Barbera d'Alba "Paolina" 2021
- 7-Spice Chicken$16.00
Seared skin on Mary’s chicken cutlet, carrot soubise, mint salsa verde
- Almost Bahn-Mi Chicken Sandwhich$15.00
Grilled marinated Mary's chicken leg meat, pickled kohlrabi, arugula, and shredded carrot on grilled local sourdough. Pairs well with a bottle of our white wine-DOCG Gavi San Matteo 2022
- Jungle Fries$15.00
French fries topped with an over-easy egg, salsa verde, and ají amarillo aioli.
Large
- Seared Chicken Curry$19.00
Seared koji-marinated Mary’s chicken breast in spicy curry with coconut milk, leek oil, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with rice. Medium spice.
- Peruvian Roasted Chicken Leg$23.00
Roasted Mary's bone-in chicken leg, marinated in cumin, mustard, tamari, and beer. Served with green salad, french fries, ají amarillo aioli, and salsa verde Pairs well with our red glass pour Ca' del Baio Barbera d'Alba "Paolina" 2021
- Aji de Gallina$21.00
The ultimate Peruvian comfort food! Shredded chicken in a creamy pepper sauce, served with rice, olives, and boiled egg
- Duck Breast$28.00
Mary's duck breast seared medium-rare, persimmon fried rice cake, orange persimmon duck sauce, and scallions
Sides
To Go Wine
Red Wine Bottles To Go
- Savoie Mondeuse, Domain Labbé, 2019 To Go$21.00
100% mondeuse noir grapes, grown on limestone slopes and aged in older barrels.
- Barbera d'Alba "Paolina", Ca' del Baio, 2021 To Go$26.00
100% barbera grapes, deep ruby red, fruity nose, hints of red currants and raspberries, vibrant with a long lasting finish
- Beaujolais-Villages, Vignobles Bullait, 2022 To Go$26.00
100% gamay grapes, bright cherry color, fruity and smoky with notes of cinnamon and black pepper.
- Rioja Crianza, Marques de Legarda, 2018 To Go$26.00
Temperanillo grapes, dry, fruit forward, with assertive tannins
- Le Natural, Aroa Navarra 'Tinto', 2021 To Go$26.00
Spanish grenache with notes of blackberries, currents, and violets. Very fruity, slightly tannic, with interesting spice notes. Easy to drink!
- Montagne St. Emilion, Chateau Vieux Plaisance, 2018 To Go$28.00
Bordeux style red blend, ripe and juicy, think red fruits and a hint of oak with generous tannins
- Vieilles Vignes, Domaine André Berthet-Rayne, 2019 To Go$30.00
60% grenache, 20% syrah, 20% carignan, this certified organic red is a great, easy drinking, food loving wine.
- Xinomavero Cuvee Villages, Kiri-Yianna Ktima, 2019 To Go$31.00
Greek wine utilizing xinomavero grapes, tastes of cherries, olives, and tomatoes with medium tannins and a bit of funk.
- Vin de France Rouge Cochon, Domaine Sulauze, 2022 To Go$32.00
A red blend featuring vermentino, syrah, grenache, ,ourvedre, and cinsault, all of the varieties grown at Domaine Sulauze because "tout est bon dans le Cochon!" or everything is good in the pig! Delicious, earthy and easy to drink!
- Les Deux Albion Rouge, Château de Saint Cosme, 2019 To Go$33.00
A blend of syrah, grenache, carignan, mourvedre, and clairette grapes co-fermented, a juicy, spicy Côtes du Rhône
- Cabarnet Suavignon, Jackalope Cellars, 2021 To Go$35.00
An Oregon cabarnet sauvignon made with minimal intervention and low oak influence, earthy, blackberry notes--balanced and spicy.
- Morgon Nature, Vignobles Bulliat, 2019 To Go$38.00
100% gamay, organic farming practices, indigenous yeasts, and stainless steel vinification make for a pleasant fruit forward Beaujolais
- Nero d'Avola "Nerojbleo,' Gulfi di Vito Catania, 2020 To Go$38.00
Fullbodied and fruity organic and made from 100% nero d’avola grapes, this is a juicy, floral, full bodied wine with hints of black pepper and cloves
- Tenuta di Gracciano fella Seta Riserva Vino Nobile di Montepulciano To Go$38.00
Merlot & Sangiovese blend, ruby red, intense and fragrant, notes of cherry and vanilla with silky tannins.
- Luberon Rouge, Chateau de la Canorgue, 2021 To Go$38.00
Syrah, grenache, and carignan blend make this a jammy, fruity red with velvety tannins, and a peppery finish.
- Madiran Argile Rouge, Chateau Bouscasse, 2016 To Go$39.00
100% tannat grapes, blood orange notes, very funky and earthy with mellow tannins.
- Tibouren Rouge, Clos Cibbonne, 2022 To Go$57.00
A blend of tibouren and grenache fermented and aged in stainless steel, strawberry up front with spicy clove and black pepper notes, medium tannins--this is a clean, medium-bodied, and well balanced blend.
- Rioja Gran Reserva, Marques de Legarda, 1999 To Go$60.00
Tempranillo, mazuelo, and graciano grapes--balsamic forward, raisiny, and a hint of tannins. A complex and funky full bodied rioja
- Chinon Vielles Vignes, Phillippe Alliet, 2020 To Go$66.00
100% cabarnet franc, deep red, full bodied and tannic with notes of graphite, cocoa, plum, and bell pepper.
- Savigny-les-Beaune Cru 'Aux Serpentieres,' Giboulot, 2017 To Go$70.00
This pinot noir has strong raspberry and cherry notes with a hint of oak, and an earthy undercurrent. Organic, minimal intervention, biodynamic wine that is both elegant and balanced.
- Sequiter Pinot Noir, Beaux Freres, 2021 To Go$88.00
WIllamette Valley pinot noir, distinct dark red fruits, earthy with notes of oak and black tea--dry and complex.
White Wine Bottles To Go
- Vouvray Sec, Christophe Thorigny, 2021 To GO$26.00
100% chenin blanc grapes, a low intervention wine fermented in stainless steel, great acidity and salinity.
- Riesling "Nous Persistons", Holloran Vineyard, 2022 To GO$26.00
Old world dry riesling (Dundee, OR) high acidity with notes of green apple, melon, and lime zest
- Gavi, San Matteo, 2022 To Go$26.00
100% Cortese, cold fermented in stainless steel, straw yellow color, nose of pear with floral and mineral notes, dry, creamy and balanced.
- Alpine White, Loop de Loop, 2022 To Go$32.00
Colombia Gorge Chardonnay Fermented with wild yeasts and aged in stainless steel on the lees. Tasting notes of pear blossoms, and brioche, with a nice mineral edge
- Etiqueta Verde, Gran Bazan, 2022 To Go$33.00
Made with hand harvested Albarino grapes and fermented with indiginous yeasts, tastes of citrus and green apple with fresh acidity and a pleasantly salty aftertaste
- Chardonnay Terre de Marne, Domaine dugois Arbois, 2019 To Go$38.00
A funky chardonnay with green apple, nutty notes. A very unique expression.
- Riesling Spatlese, Reichsagraf von Kesselstatt Scharzhofberger, 2019 To Go$42.00
A surprisingly smoky and wonderfully complex riesling. Fruity with a salty minerality, and a nice acidity.
- Chablis, Domaine Vocoret, 2022 To Go$45.00
Typical Chablis, citrus forward--lemon and grapefruit, floral and creamy with firm acidity
- Billh Sec, Chateau Montus Pacherenc du Vic, 2015 To Go$63.00
Petit courbu and petit manseng grapes, aromas of apple, lemon, and honey, high acidity and a long finish.
Rosé Wine Bottles To Go
- Rose Belouve, Domaine Bunan, 2022 To Go$21.00
Cabernet sauvignon, cinsault, grenache and syrah blend. Bright fruits and citrus, a classic rosé, pairs well with our salmon!
- "Le Rosé" Coeur du Mont, Marine Dubard, 2022 To Go$25.00
70% cabarnet sauvignon, 30% merlot, direct press Rosé, fermented and aged in stainless steel, bright citrus notes. Also available as a glass pour
- Mas de la Rouviere Bandol Blanc, Domaine Bunan, 2020 To Go$39.00
Provençal rosé featuring cinsault, coral pink, crushed berries and herby notes with a stony finish
Orange Wine Bottles To Go
- Meinklang Weisser Mulatschak AUS To Go$34.00
Biodynamic wine fermented in stainless steel, a blend of Welschriesling, Pinot Gris, and Traminer all given 5 to 7 days of maceration on the skins. Naturally hazy, lightly aromatic and tannic with notes of apricots and goldenberries.
- Jean Pascal Aubron "Contact!" FR To Go$30.00
Crisp mineral driven Melon Blanc from Loire, France using native yeast, unfined, and lightly filtered with 14 days on the skin. Tastes of stonefruit with nice acidity and a saline finish.
Sparkling Wine Bottles To Go
- Vouvray Brut, Domaine du Petit Coteau To Go$28.00
100% chenin blanc, organically farmed in the Loire Valley known for it's unique chalky limestone, great acidity
- Champagne Solera, R. Dumont et Fils To Go$70.00
Chardonnay grapes characterize this delicious wine with notes of nuts, pears, and orange with a rich and creamy texture.
- Champagne Special Club, Jose Michel et FIls, 2014 To Go$105.00
Chardonnay and pinot meunier grapes this cuvée has notes of apple, lemon, and buttery brioche.
Cider Bottles To Go
Sake Bottles To Go
- Momokawa Nigori To Go$25.00
USDA organic certified Oregon sake using California rice, nigori sake is coarsely filtered leaving aromatic sediments behind resulting in a creamy, cloudy sake
- Kiku Masamune Taru To Go$31.00
Japanese sake aged in Yoshino cedar barrels. Established in 1659 Kikumassamune is known in Japan for their dry, armotic sake
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
