J'Allen’s 2457 RT 16 N
2457 RT 16 N
Olean, NY 14760
Popular Items
Appetizer
1/2 Fry Pile
Filled with bacon and cheese comes with Blue cheese dipping sauce
Chicken tenders
Fried curd
Fries Large
Fries Small
Fry Pile
Fresh cut fries Piled high , seasoned topped with bacon and cheese with 1 spicy ranch
Hot Fries
Jalapeno Dip
Home made Jalapeno dip with chips
Mozzarella Stix
Battered Mozz
Onion Rings
Pizza Logs
Pepperoni and cheese wrapped in wanton wrap come with red sauce for dipping
Potato Skins
Potato boats filled with bacon and Cheese with our Blue Cheese dressing
Spinach Artichoke
Steak Logs
Marinaded Steak with cheese open face wonton
Texas Fries
Fresh Cut Fries topped with cheese and texas hot sauce , mustard and onion
Warm Bread
Banana Pepper Stuffed
One banana pepper split and served open face filled with a sausage blend with some olive oil and red sauce with cheese baked on top!
Firecrackers
Pizza logs tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing
Burgers
Hamburger
1/3 fresh ground beef
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb beef w/cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb beef w/ cheese and bacon
Big Al
1/3 lb beef n cheese with onion pedals and special sauce
JordanBurger
2-1/3lb ground beef patties with doulbe cheese and Bacon
Dutch Burger
1/3 lb patty with bacon and Cheddar ch
Mushroom Swiss
1/3 lb pattie with Fresh Portabella and Swiss
Crappy Burger
Loose meat mixed with special sauce and mushrooms and onions with melted Provalone on top/ Only comes one way
Texas Cheeseburger
1/3 lb pattie with melted cheese and texas sauce Mustard and onion
Fry Pile Burger
Cheeseburger with bacon, fries, and spicy ranch, served with a side of fries.
J Allen’s Patty Melt with Fries
Burger with provolone cheese, bacon, crispy onions, and a mustard/mayo sauce, served on toasted marble rye with a side of fries
FISH Friday only
Gluten Free
House specialties
2 Hots & Fries
Number 2 Plate
This is french fries Mac salad, roll on the side with a slice of pickle and Texas sauce poured all over 2 Hot dogs and the fries top with mustard and onion !
Number 5 Plate
this has a cheeseburger on top of french fries with Mac salad on the plate a sliced roll and a slice of pickle topped with Texas sauce mustard and onion!
Texas Hot
Grilled hotdog with mustard onion and Texas sauce
Warm Pasta Salad
Tricolored spiral noodles , with sausage, pepperoni, ham, hard salami, three Cheese garlic and special sauce, don’t ask LOL baked in the oven serve warm
Hot Dog
McGillicuddy
This is loose meat hamburger on a hotdog roll (you get two of them )with melted cheese Texas sauce onion and mustard
Loaded Baked potato
meatball bomber
Vec a Statia
King Kong grilled cheese with tomato soup
this is a large grilled cheese, with Parmesan crust, and four cheeses and comes with a cup of tomato soup for dipping
scallop potatoes w/Ham
Pizza Burgers
2 open faced buns topped Flavored ground beef , cheese n pepperoni !
Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese Soup
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese Kids
This is a grilled cheese with french fries
Cheese Pizza
presto pizza homemade sauce and fresh grated mozzarella ! note the more stuff that’s added to a pizza the harder it is to crisp up !
Kids Mac n Cheese
this is done with the cavatappi noodle and fresh made to order cheese sauce and it comes alone there’s no choice is to add
Kids hot dog
Kids Spaghetti
This is spaghetti with red sauce and one meatball
Kids Burger
2 ounce burger on a bun with french fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Gluten free pasta
Gluten-free spiral noodles with red sauce
Mexican
Cheese Quesidilla
10 inch flour tortillas a seasoned and grilled with melted cheese, comes with a side of salsa and a side of sour cream
Chicken Quesidilla
10 inch flour tortilla seasoned on the outside and grilled with melted cheese and fresh grilled chicken breast comes with a side of sour cream and salsa!
Enchilada Chicken
Chicken and cheese wrapped in a tortilla smothered in cheese sauce
Mexican Pizza
Seasoned ground beed and cheese topped with sauce and more cheese baked on 10" tortillia topped with lettuce tomato,
Mexican Pizza W/ Side Sour Cream
Taco soft shell
seasoned ground beef with cheese lettuce , tom, taco sauce
Taco soft shell Add Sour cream
Soft shell taco with seasoned ground beef lettuce cheese and taco sauce
1/2 Mexican pizza
Steak Quesadilla with Peppers and Onions
Pizza
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
This is a 16 inch pizza fresh though homemade sauce in-house grated mozzarella ! just a note the more toppings the harder to crisp up !
Gluten Free 10” Cheese
12 inch thin crust gluten-free, our sauce is gluten-free and our cheese is graded in the house
Small Chicken Wing Pizza
Large Chicken Wing Pizza
Small Taco Pizza
Large Taco Pizza
Salads
Apple Pecan Chicken W/Concorde grape seed dressing
Chicken , Lettuce,Crasins,Crumbled Bleu, Apples,Pecans Grape-seed Dressing
Blue Cheese chopped salad with Steak
Chopped Greens with pecans , crunch and blue cheese crumbles tossed with a choice of dressing. Steak cooked to your liking.
Blue Cheese chopped salad
Chopped Greens with pecans , crunch and blue cheese crumbles tossed with a choice of dressing
Blue Cheese Chopped salad with Chicken
Chopped Greens with chicken, pecans , crunch and blue cheese crumbles tossed with a choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo sauce tossed chicken on top of Lettuce,cheese,egg,tomato,crutons ( note pick only 1 dressing from choices ) if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second
Cajun Chicken Salad
Cajunchicken w/ lettuce,cheese,crutons,egg, tomato ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
Ceasar
Lettuce , Parmesan cheese , crutons, ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
Chef Salad
Lettuce with cheese & crutons , egg,tomato ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
Chicken Caesar
( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second ) Greens with shredded parm and crutons , egg , tomato, comes with a side of caesar
Greek Salad
Fresh Chicken with Feta cheese , pepperonchini, Tomatoe , egg , croutons ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
Greek salad W / Chicken
Greens , Feta , pepperonchini , croutons , Tomato , egg ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh chicken- lettuce, Cheese, Crutons, Egg, Tomato ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
J Allen's Chicken
Greens , cheese , tomato , egg , fresh cut fries can’t have fry on side ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
J Allen's steak
Greens , cheese , tomato , egg with Fresh cut fries Fries can’t come on the side ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
Julienne Salad
Stips of Ham and Turkey top of Lettuce,cheese,Crutons, Egg, Tomato ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )
Taco Salad
Taco meat with Cheddar , crushed chips, diced tomatoes , onion, Taco sauce
Cheeseburger Salad
Sandwiches
BLT
Lots of Bacon , lettuce and tomato
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Grilled cajun chicken on a Kaiser Roll w/ Lettuce , tomato , mayo
Cajun Turkey sandwich
Sliced Turkey with Mayo , lettuce, tomoato with cajun spices
Chicken Bacon and Cheese
Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo with Bacon and cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fresh Grilled Chichen with ham and swiss and our special sauce
Chicken Mushroom Swiss
Fresh Grilled chicken with Portabella and swiss and Mayo on a Kaiser roll
Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo
Club Sandwich
Ham and Turkey with american cheese and bacon,lettuce,tomato
Grilled Cheese
Grilled american cheese And club white bread
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sand
Grilled Ham and Cheese on white Bread
KIng Kong grilled cheese
5 Cheeses on parmesan coated grilled Italian bread If tomato soup is available it’s great for dipping
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with lettuce tomato and buffalo sauce and our home made blue cheese
Steak n Cheese with Peppers and Onions
Fresh chopped Chairmans choice ribeye sliced daily Steak, grilled with peppers and onions topped with mealted American on a 7 inch Sub roll
talian Sausage
Italian Sausage Home made patty with peppers and onions On a fresh Kaiser roll
Tuna Melt
Fresh Tuna baked with provlone cheese on a Kaiser There is a modifier to have this grilled on Ryebread
Turkey Breast sandwich
Sliced real Turkey with Mayo , lettuce, tomoato Add burbon bacon jam for $2
Ham n cheese on a kaiser
Chicken BBQ Bacon Melt w Fries
Chicken Parm Melt
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
Who Dat Melt with Fries
Sides
Subs
Cajun chicken sub 10”
Fresh grilled chicken cajun, all subs come with mayonnaise provolone lettuce onion tomato and oil and the default is toasted
Cajun Turkey sub 10”
Fresh turkey breast comes with mayonnaise provolone lettuce tomato onion and oil and the default is toasted
Cheese sub 10”
This is a five cheese blend comes with mayonnaise lettuce tomato oil and onion, and all subs are toasted unless specified
Chicken breast sub 10”
Fresh grilled chicken breast not fried , Comes with mayonnaise provolone cheese lettuce onion tomato and oil and by default the subs are always toasted unless specified
Club sub 10”
This has ham turkey and bacon and provolone cheese, mayonnaise oil lettuce tomato onion and unless specified it is toasted
Ham sub 10”
Baked ham and provolone, mayonnaise oil onion tomato lettuce and unless specified it would be toasted
Ham & Hard salami sub 10”
baked ham and hard salami with provolone, mayonnaise oil lettuce tomato onion and Toasted unless specified
Hamburg sub 10”
This is a fresh pressed burger with provolone cheese, mayonnaise oil lettuce tomato onion and will be toasted unless specified differently
Pizza sub 10”
this will be served open face with sauce and cheese and pepperoni
Spicy ckicken sub 10”
fresh grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, includes Provolone cheese, mayonnaise onion tomato lettuce and oil and will be toasted unless specified
Steak sub 10”
this sub is from Chairmans choice ribeye that we slice in the house and it will be grilled with onions on the grill, Comes with provolone cheese mayonnaise oil tomato lettuce, it will be toasted unless specified
Tuna sub 10”
Fresh tuna made with mayonnaise, comes with provolone cheese onion tomato lettuce and oil and it’s toasted unless specified
Turkey sub 10”
Real turkey breast, comes with provolone, oil and mayonnaise and lettuce onion and tomato and will be toasted unless specified
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and cheddar jack with lettuce tomato and our own Bleu cheese Dressing
Chicken Philly
Fresh grilled Chicken with grilled peppers and onions with mealted American cheese Only comes one way
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken ,Lettuce, tomato,cheese, mayo and dressing wrapped in flour tortilla
Katie Sue
Spicy Chicken ,lettuce,tomato,salsa lo cal Only comes in one way
Reuben Wrap with Fries
Corned beef ,swiss,sourkraut,and 1000 island dressing
Veggie
All Veggies with mayo and dressing with provlone, For instance black olives onions mushrooms banana peppers tomatoes lettuce
Who Dat
Fresh chicken breast/ bacon/ barbecue sauce and cheddar jack wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla
Italian Wrap with Fries
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing, served with fries
Cheeseburger Wrap with Fries
The Golden Ticket
The Club Wrap with Fries
Stinger Wrap with Fries
Steak, tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with a side of fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch with Fries
Apple Pecan Chicken Wrap with Fries
chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, apples, pecans, lettuce, and grape dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of fries
The Pile Crunch Wrap with Fries
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2457 RT 16 N, Olean, NY 14760