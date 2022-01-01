J'Allen’s 2457 RT 16 N

J'Allen’s imageView gallery

Popular Items

Beer Batter
Fries Small
Number 5 Plate

Appetizer

1/2 Fry Pile

$8.79

Filled with bacon and cheese comes with Blue cheese dipping sauce

Chicken tenders

$9.29

Fried curd

$6.59

Fries Large

$4.79

Fries Small

$3.59

Fry Pile

$10.99

Fresh cut fries Piled high , seasoned topped with bacon and cheese with 1 spicy ranch

Hot Fries

$4.79

Jalapeno Dip

$8.49Out of stock

Home made Jalapeno dip with chips

Mozzarella Stix

$6.59

Battered Mozz

Onion Rings

$5.49

Pizza Logs

$7.29

Pepperoni and cheese wrapped in wanton wrap come with red sauce for dipping

Potato Skins

$9.69

Potato boats filled with bacon and Cheese with our Blue Cheese dressing

Spinach Artichoke

$6.99Out of stock

Steak Logs

$9.99Out of stock

Marinaded Steak with cheese open face wonton

Texas Fries

$6.99

Fresh Cut Fries topped with cheese and texas hot sauce , mustard and onion

Warm Bread

$3.19

Banana Pepper Stuffed

$6.99Out of stock

One banana pepper split and served open face filled with a sausage blend with some olive oil and red sauce with cheese baked on top!

Firecrackers

$7.49

Pizza logs tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.39

1/3 fresh ground beef

Cheeseburger

$8.39

1/3 lb beef w/cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.39

1/3 lb beef w/ cheese and bacon

Big Al

$10.39

1/3 lb beef n cheese with onion pedals and special sauce

JordanBurger

$15.99

2-1/3lb ground beef patties with doulbe cheese and Bacon

Dutch Burger

$10.39

1/3 lb patty with bacon and Cheddar ch

Mushroom Swiss

$10.39

1/3 lb pattie with Fresh Portabella and Swiss

Crappy Burger

$12.09

Loose meat mixed with special sauce and mushrooms and onions with melted Provalone on top/ Only comes one way

Texas Cheeseburger

$9.39

1/3 lb pattie with melted cheese and texas sauce Mustard and onion

Fry Pile Burger

$14.49

Cheeseburger with bacon, fries, and spicy ranch, served with a side of fries.

J Allen’s Patty Melt with Fries

$13.99

Burger with provolone cheese, bacon, crispy onions, and a mustard/mayo sauce, served on toasted marble rye with a side of fries

FISH Friday only

Cajun

$14.95

Beer Batter

$14.95

Lemon

$14.95

Italian

$14.95

Special

$14.95Out of stock

Plain

$14.95

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Beer batter fish fry on a roll with lettuce and a side of tartar. Choice or coleslaw or fries.

Gluten Free

Gluten Free 10” Pizza cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Pasta Gluten Free

$6.99Out of stock

Burger Gluten Free

$9.99Out of stock

House specialties

2 Hots & Fries

$8.49

Number 2 Plate

$12.59

This is french fries Mac salad, roll on the side with a slice of pickle and Texas sauce poured all over 2 Hot dogs and the fries top with mustard and onion !

Number 5 Plate

$12.59

this has a cheeseburger on top of french fries with Mac salad on the plate a sliced roll and a slice of pickle topped with Texas sauce mustard and onion!

Texas Hot

$2.79

Grilled hotdog with mustard onion and Texas sauce

Warm Pasta Salad

$12.09

Tricolored spiral noodles , with sausage, pepperoni, ham, hard salami, three Cheese garlic and special sauce, don’t ask LOL baked in the oven serve warm

Hot Dog

$1.50

McGillicuddy

$6.99

This is loose meat hamburger on a hotdog roll (you get two of them )with melted cheese Texas sauce onion and mustard

Loaded Baked potato

$7.99Out of stock

meatball bomber

$9.95Out of stock

Vec a Statia

$11.99

King Kong grilled cheese with tomato soup

$10.99

this is a large grilled cheese, with Parmesan crust, and four cheeses and comes with a cup of tomato soup for dipping

scallop potatoes w/Ham

$3.99Out of stock

Pizza Burgers

$8.99Out of stock

2 open faced buns topped Flavored ground beef , cheese n pepperoni !

Pretzel Sticks with Beer Cheese Soup

$9.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.99

This is a grilled cheese with french fries

Cheese Pizza

$5.99

presto pizza homemade sauce and fresh grated mozzarella ! note the more stuff that’s added to a pizza the harder it is to crisp up !

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

this is done with the cavatappi noodle and fresh made to order cheese sauce and it comes alone there’s no choice is to add

Kids hot dog

$5.49

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

This is spaghetti with red sauce and one meatball

Kids Burger

$5.49

2 ounce burger on a bun with french fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Gluten free pasta

$5.99Out of stock

Gluten-free spiral noodles with red sauce

Mexican

Cheese Quesidilla

$7.39

10 inch flour tortillas a seasoned and grilled with melted cheese, comes with a side of salsa and a side of sour cream

Chicken Quesidilla

$8.49

10 inch flour tortilla seasoned on the outside and grilled with melted cheese and fresh grilled chicken breast comes with a side of sour cream and salsa!

Enchilada Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken and cheese wrapped in a tortilla smothered in cheese sauce

Mexican Pizza

$12.09

Seasoned ground beed and cheese topped with sauce and more cheese baked on 10" tortillia topped with lettuce tomato,

Mexican Pizza W/ Side Sour Cream

$12.99

Taco soft shell

$9.69

seasoned ground beef with cheese lettuce , tom, taco sauce

Taco soft shell Add Sour cream

$9.99

Soft shell taco with seasoned ground beef lettuce cheese and taco sauce

1/2 Mexican pizza

$6.99

Steak Quesadilla with Peppers and Onions

$12.99

Pizza

Small Pizza

$6.59

Large Pizza

$15.39

This is a 16 inch pizza fresh though homemade sauce in-house grated mozzarella ! just a note the more toppings the harder to crisp up !

Gluten Free 10” Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

12 inch thin crust gluten-free, our sauce is gluten-free and our cheese is graded in the house

Small Chicken Wing Pizza

$9.95Out of stock

Large Chicken Wing Pizza

$18.95Out of stock

Small Taco Pizza

$9.95Out of stock

Large Taco Pizza

$18.95Out of stock

Salads

Apple Pecan Chicken W/Concorde grape seed dressing

$14.29

Chicken , Lettuce,Crasins,Crumbled Bleu, Apples,Pecans Grape-seed Dressing

Blue Cheese chopped salad with Steak

$15.39

Chopped Greens with pecans , crunch and blue cheese crumbles tossed with a choice of dressing. Steak cooked to your liking.

Blue Cheese chopped salad

$8.99

Chopped Greens with pecans , crunch and blue cheese crumbles tossed with a choice of dressing

Blue Cheese Chopped salad with Chicken

$13.19

Chopped Greens with chicken, pecans , crunch and blue cheese crumbles tossed with a choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.79

Buffalo sauce tossed chicken on top of Lettuce,cheese,egg,tomato,crutons ( note pick only 1 dressing from choices ) if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second

Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.79

Cajunchicken w/ lettuce,cheese,crutons,egg, tomato ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

Ceasar

$11.49

Lettuce , Parmesan cheese , crutons, ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

Chef Salad

$7.69

Lettuce with cheese & crutons , egg,tomato ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

Chicken Caesar

$13.79

( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second ) Greens with shredded parm and crutons , egg , tomato, comes with a side of caesar

Greek Salad

$9.39

Fresh Chicken with Feta cheese , pepperonchini, Tomatoe , egg , croutons ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

Greek salad W / Chicken

$12.69

Greens , Feta , pepperonchini , croutons , Tomato , egg ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.79

Fresh chicken- lettuce, Cheese, Crutons, Egg, Tomato ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

J Allen's Chicken

$14.89

Greens , cheese , tomato , egg , fresh cut fries can’t have fry on side ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

J Allen's steak

$16.49

Greens , cheese , tomato , egg with Fresh cut fries Fries can’t come on the side ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

Julienne Salad

$14.29

Stips of Ham and Turkey top of Lettuce,cheese,Crutons, Egg, Tomato ( note , only pick one dressing from choices if you select extra dressing for $1 we will add a second )

Taco Salad

$13.19

Taco meat with Cheddar , crushed chips, diced tomatoes , onion, Taco sauce

Cheeseburger Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.19

Lots of Bacon , lettuce and tomato

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

Fresh Grilled cajun chicken on a Kaiser Roll w/ Lettuce , tomato , mayo

Cajun Turkey sandwich

$8.39

Sliced Turkey with Mayo , lettuce, tomoato with cajun spices

Chicken Bacon and Cheese

$9.19

Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo with Bacon and cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.69

Fresh Grilled Chichen with ham and swiss and our special sauce

Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$10.39

Fresh Grilled chicken with Portabella and swiss and Mayo on a Kaiser roll

Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo

Club Sandwich

$10.39

Ham and Turkey with american cheese and bacon,lettuce,tomato

Grilled Cheese

$4.89

Grilled american cheese And club white bread

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sand

$5.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese on white Bread

KIng Kong grilled cheese

$10.99

5 Cheeses on parmesan coated grilled Italian bread If tomato soup is available it’s great for dipping

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

Fresh Grilled chicken on a Kaiser Roll with lettuce tomato and buffalo sauce and our home made blue cheese

Steak n Cheese with Peppers and Onions

$11.79

Fresh chopped Chairmans choice ribeye sliced daily Steak, grilled with peppers and onions topped with mealted American on a 7 inch Sub roll

talian Sausage

$9.69Out of stock

Italian Sausage Home made patty with peppers and onions On a fresh Kaiser roll

Tuna Melt

$9.19

Fresh Tuna baked with provlone cheese on a Kaiser There is a modifier to have this grilled on Ryebread

Turkey Breast sandwich

$8.39

Sliced real Turkey with Mayo , lettuce, tomoato Add burbon bacon jam for $2

Ham n cheese on a kaiser

$6.99

Chicken BBQ Bacon Melt w Fries

$11.95

Chicken Parm Melt

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$10.49

Who Dat Melt with Fries

$13.99

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Dressing

$0.99

Side of SLAW

$1.50

Side of Applesauce

$1.99

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side of Mac Salad

$1.99

Side of Mashed

$1.99

Side of Mashed & Gravey

$2.99

Side of Spaghetti

$1.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side veggie

$1.99

Warm Bread loaf

$2.99Out of stock

Subs

Cajun chicken sub 10”

$10.89

Fresh grilled chicken cajun, all subs come with mayonnaise provolone lettuce onion tomato and oil and the default is toasted

Cajun Turkey sub 10”

$10.89

Fresh turkey breast comes with mayonnaise provolone lettuce tomato onion and oil and the default is toasted

Cheese sub 10”

$10.89

This is a five cheese blend comes with mayonnaise lettuce tomato oil and onion, and all subs are toasted unless specified

Chicken breast sub 10”

$10.89

Fresh grilled chicken breast not fried , Comes with mayonnaise provolone cheese lettuce onion tomato and oil and by default the subs are always toasted unless specified

Club sub 10”

$10.89

This has ham turkey and bacon and provolone cheese, mayonnaise oil lettuce tomato onion and unless specified it is toasted

Ham sub 10”

$10.89

Baked ham and provolone, mayonnaise oil onion tomato lettuce and unless specified it would be toasted

Ham & Hard salami sub 10”

$10.89

baked ham and hard salami with provolone, mayonnaise oil lettuce tomato onion and Toasted unless specified

Hamburg sub 10”

$10.89

This is a fresh pressed burger with provolone cheese, mayonnaise oil lettuce tomato onion and will be toasted unless specified differently

Pizza sub 10”

$8.99

this will be served open face with sauce and cheese and pepperoni

Spicy ckicken sub 10”

$10.89

fresh grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, includes Provolone cheese, mayonnaise onion tomato lettuce and oil and will be toasted unless specified

Steak sub 10”

$10.89

this sub is from Chairmans choice ribeye that we slice in the house and it will be grilled with onions on the grill, Comes with provolone cheese mayonnaise oil tomato lettuce, it will be toasted unless specified

Tuna sub 10”

$10.89

Fresh tuna made with mayonnaise, comes with provolone cheese onion tomato lettuce and oil and it’s toasted unless specified

Turkey sub 10”

$10.89

Real turkey breast, comes with provolone, oil and mayonnaise and lettuce onion and tomato and will be toasted unless specified

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.69

Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and cheddar jack with lettuce tomato and our own Bleu cheese Dressing

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Fresh grilled Chicken with grilled peppers and onions with mealted American cheese Only comes one way

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.69

Chicken ,Lettuce, tomato,cheese, mayo and dressing wrapped in flour tortilla

Katie Sue

$8.49

Spicy Chicken ,lettuce,tomato,salsa lo cal Only comes in one way

Reuben Wrap with Fries

$12.99

Corned beef ,swiss,sourkraut,and 1000 island dressing

Veggie

$7.99

All Veggies with mayo and dressing with provlone, For instance black olives onions mushrooms banana peppers tomatoes lettuce

Who Dat

$10.89

Fresh chicken breast/ bacon/ barbecue sauce and cheddar jack wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla

Italian Wrap with Fries

$12.49

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing, served with fries

Cheeseburger Wrap with Fries

$12.49

The Golden Ticket

$12.99

The Club Wrap with Fries

$12.49

Stinger Wrap with Fries

$12.99

Steak, tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with a side of fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch with Fries

$12.49

Apple Pecan Chicken Wrap with Fries

$13.49

chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, apples, pecans, lettuce, and grape dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of fries

The Pile Crunch Wrap with Fries

$13.49

Wings

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

15

$15.00

20

$20.00

25

$25.00

30

$30.00

Wine

Moscato

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

House Wine

$7.00

Margarita Cocktail

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2457 RT 16 N, Olean, NY 14760

Directions

Gallery
J'Allen’s image

