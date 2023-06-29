Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jamrock South 8562 Tara Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

8562 Tara Blvd

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Jamrock Menu

Appetizers

Caesar salad

$8.50

Crab Cakes

$17.95

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.50

Egg rolls

$12.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50Out of stock

Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Jamrock Wings

$10.95

Entrees

Caribbean Jerk Chicken

$16.95

Quarter smoked jerk chicken served with Rice & peas and cabbage.

Island Vibes Red Snapper

$45.00

Your choice of Brown-stewed, Escovitched, or Steamed Red Snapper (1-2lbs). Served with Rice & Peas and Cabbage.

Jamrock Oxtails

$34.95

Braised oxtails served with Rice & Peas, cabbage and a side of Sweet Plantians.

Curry Chicken

$16.95

Curry chicken served with tropical rice, slaw and a side of Sweet Plantians.

Brown Stew Chicken

$16.95

Brown stew chicken served with Rice & Pea's, cabbage and a side of Sweet Plantians.

Sea Sand Lobster Tail

$35.95Out of stock

Grilled lemon garlic Lobster Tail, served on a bed of garlic mash potato and Asparagus.

Negril Grill Salmon

$28.75Out of stock

Mango Habanero Glazed Salmon (6-8oz), served with yellow rice and spinach.

Jamaican Curry Goat

$24.95

Pasta

$16.95

Veggie Plate

$10.95

Cajun Chicken Breast

$23.95

Served with Pumpkin Rice and vegetables

Pepper steak

$35.95

Fry chicken

$18.95

Sides

Rice & Peas

$6.95

Pumpkin Rice

$6.95

Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Steamed Cabbage

$4.95

Sweet Plantians

$4.95

Coco Bread

$2.95Out of stock

Garlic Mash Potato

$6.95

Substitute Side

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Jerk chicken

$12.00

Oxtail

$19.00

Jamaican Patty

$3.50

Brunch Menu

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Salmon & Grits

$20.95

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$34.95

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

Jamrock Breakfast

$19.95

$25 Mimosa

$25.00

Mimosa by the Glass

$9.00

Oxtail Pasta

$22.50

Jamrock omelette

$14.00

French toast

$12.00

Vegan ackee bowl

$18.00

South side breakfast

$20.00Out of stock

Porridge

$8.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.95

Red Velvet

$6.25

Jamrock Drinks

Mix Drinks

Sex On the Beach

$9.00

Twisted Lemondrop

$11.00

Bob Marley

$11.95

Rum Punch

$11.95

Purple Rain

$10.00

Rum punch bottles

$60.00

Tropical Island Special

$16.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.50

Margarita

$10.00

Blue MF

$12.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$16.00

$6 Margarita

$6.00

Tequila shots (Tuesday)

$6.00

$15 Margarita pitcher

$15.00

Vodka Shots

absolute

$10.00

titos

$12.00

house vodka

$8.00

Ciroc

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel one

$10.00

Ciroc Pine

$12.00Out of stock

Ciroc peach

$12.00

Gin Shots

hendrix

$12.00Out of stock

house gin

$8.00

Rum Shots

Bacardi

$10.00Out of stock

House rum

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00Out of stock

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00Out of stock

Wray & Nephew

$9.00

Bacardi spiced

$10.00Out of stock

Campari

$11.00Out of stock

Baileys Rum Cream

$10.00

Tequila Shots

Casamigos blanco

$16.00

Casamigos reposado

$18.00

Patron

$15.00

Don Julio

$14.00

House tequila

$8.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Teramana Blanco

$13.00

Teramana Repo

$15.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Whiskey Shots

Jameson

$15.00

crown

$12.00

crown apple

$12.00

crown vanilla

$12.00

jack daniels

$12.00Out of stock

jack honey

$12.00

jack apple

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Cognac Shots

Hennessy

$14.00

Dusse

$16.00

Remy

$16.00

Courvoiser

$12.00

Cordials

Grand marnier

$15.00

Grand marnier Float (Topper)

$7.50

Up-charges

Casamigos repo

$7.00

Casamigos blanco

$5.00

Parton

$5.00

Don Julio

$5.00

Hennessy

$5.00

Tito’s

$4.00

Soft drinks and sodas

Red Bull

$4.95

Ting

$4.25Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Kola Champagne soft drink

$3.95

Snapple

$4.95Out of stock

Soft Drink

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Pineapple Soft drink

$4.25

Wine

Carlo Rossi Sweet Red

$4.50

Bottle Service

Belaire

$180.00

Patron

$250.00

Don Julio

$250.00

Don Julio Repo

$300.00

Hennessy

$200.00+

Dussé

$350.00

Tito's

$180.00

Casamigo's

$250.00+

Casamigo's Repo

$300.00+

Crown Royal

$190.00+

Crown Apple

$200.00+

Jack Daniels

$200.00

Bacardi

$150.00

Crown Vanilla

$200.00+

Crown Peach

$200.00+

Don julio 1942

$500.00

Dragon fire

$100.00

Wine Bottle

$60.00

Moet

$200.00

Beer

Darft Beer

$4.50

Draft Beer Pitcher

$27.50

Bottle Beer

$5.50

Beer Buckets

$29.99

Stella

$5.50

Refillable drink

Orange juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Non alcoholic mix

Shirley temple

$7.00

Pina colada (virgin)

$7.00

Rum punch virgin

$7.00

Natural Juices

Sorrel juice

$5.95

Pineapple Ginger Juice

$5.95

Hookah Boss Menu

Hookahs

Regular Hookah

$45.00

Hookah Refill

$15.00

New Coals

$3.50

Happy Hour Hookah

$25.00

Catering Menu

Main Menu

Oxtails

$140.00+

Oxtail Pasta

$110.00+

Jerk Salmon

$125.00+

Shrimp

$110.00+

Jerk Chicken

$100.00+

Curry Chicken

$85.00+

Brownstew Chicken

$85.00+

Jerk Chicken pasta

$75.00+

Curry Goat

$100.00+

Seafood

Snapper Filet

$18.00

Whole Snapper

$29.00

Salmon Filet

$11.00

Shrimp

$38.00

Sides

Rice & Peas

$50.00+

White Rice (Jamine or Parboiled)

$35.00+

Creamy Grits

$40.00+

Mac & Cheese

$80.00+

Fried Sweet Plantains

$40.00+

Steamed Cabbage

$38.00+

Garlic Bread

$30.00+

By The Dozen

Fried Festival Dumpling

$15.00

Coco Bread

$40.00

Jerk Wings

$40.00

COD Fish fritters

$35.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Jerk Shrimp

$18.00

Beef Patties

$38.00

Jerk chicken spring rolls

$35.00

Veggie spring rolls

$30.00

Salads W/Dressing

Mixed Greens

$35.00+

Caesar

$50.00+

Tropical Fruit Salad

$65.00+

VIP section

Kingston section

Kingston Section

$525.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8562 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro
orange star4.3 • 218
164 N McDonough St Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Q cheesesteaks LLC - 7735 Tara Blvd Lot E16
orange starNo Reviews
7735 Tara Blvd Lot E16 Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Reflections Lounge and Bar, LLC - 1820 Noahs Ark Rd. Ste. 103
orange starNo Reviews
1820 Noahs Ark Road Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Whitehouse Chicken and Fish
orange starNo Reviews
7411 Southlake Pkwy Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
NVS SOUL FOOD
orange starNo Reviews
1489 MUNDY'S MILL RD STE 800 JONESBORO, GA 30238
View restaurantnext
Bohio - 1395 South Lake Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Southlake Parkway Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jonesboro

Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro
orange star4.3 • 218
164 N McDonough St Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jonesboro
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
No reviews yet
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston