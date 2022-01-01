Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Jen's Chinese Food

238 Reviews

$

1336 Hicksville Road

Massapequa, NY 11758

Order Again

Today's Special

Shrimp Farm Fresh Sauté Daily Special

$9.50

Steak w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)

$11.95

Appetizers

Roast Pork Egg Roll

$2.25

Vegetable Egg Roll

$2.25

Bone-in BBQ Spare Ribs (Small)

$10.25

Bone-in BBQ Spare Ribs (Large)

$18.50

Boneless BBQ Spare Ribs (Appetizer)

$16.75

Fried Chicken Dumplings

$7.25

Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$7.25

Fried Pork Dumplings

$7.25
Steamed Pork Dumplings

$7.25

Fried Vegetable Dumplings

$7.25

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings

$7.25

Fried Wontons

$5.95

Pan-Fried Wontons

$7.50

Steamed Wontons

$7.50
Cheese Wontons w/ Crab Meat

$7.50

Cold Sesame Noodles

$7.25

Hot Sesame Noodles

$7.25
Scallion Pancakes

$5.25

Chicken Teriyaki Skewers

$7.25

Beef Teriyaki Skewers

$7.25Out of stock

Fried Chicken Wings (Appetizer)

$6.95

Fried Half-Chicken (Appetizer)

$6.95

Soup

Wonton Soup (Small)

$2.95

Wonton Soup (Large)

$5.50

Egg Drop Soup (Small)

$2.95
Egg Drop Soup (Large)

$5.50

Wonton Egg Drop Soup (Small)

$2.95

Wonton Egg Drop Soup (Large)

$5.50

Chicken Noodle Soup (Small)

$2.95

Chicken Noodle Soup (Large)

$5.50

Chicken Rice Soup (Small)

$2.95

Chicken Rice Soup (Large)

$5.50

Hot & Sour Soup (Small)

$3.95

Hot & Sour Soup (Large)

$6.25

Tofu w/ Vegetable Soup (Small)

$3.75

Tofu w/ Vegetable Soup (Large)

$5.95

Shrimp w/ Vegetable Soup (Small)

$4.50

Shrimp w/ Vegetable Soup (Large)

$7.50

Shrimp Noodle Soup (Small)

$4.50

Shrimp Noodle Soup (Large)

$7.50

Yat Gaw Mein Soup (Large)

$7.25

Clear Broth (Small)

$1.50

Clear Broth (Large)

$2.50

Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup

Chicken Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.50

Roast Pork Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.50

Vegetable Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.50
Tofu Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.50

Beef Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup

$13.25

Shrimp Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup

$13.25

House Special Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup

$13.25

Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein (Small)

$8.25
Chicken Lo Mein (Large)

$12.50

Roast Pork Lo Mein (Small)

$8.25

Roast Pork Lo Mein (Large)

$12.50

Vegetable Lo Mein (Small)

$8.25

Vegetable Lo Mein (Large)

$12.50

Beef Lo Mein (Small)

$8.50

Beef Lo Mein (Large)

$12.95
Shrimp Lo Mein (Small)

$8.50
Shrimp Lo Mein (Large)

$12.95

Tofu Lo Mein (Small)

$8.25

Tofu Lo Mein (Large)

$12.50

House Special Lo Mein (Small)

$8.50

House Special Lo Mein (Large)

$12.95

Szechuan Style Lo Mein (Small)

$8.50

Szechuan Style Lo Mein (Large)

$12.95

Plain Lo Mein (Small)

$5.95

Plain Lo Mein (Large)

$8.95

Mei Fun

Chicken Mei Fun

$12.50

Roast Pork Mei Fun

$12.50
Vegetable Mei Fun

$12.50

Beef Mei Fun

$12.95

Shrimp Mei Fun

$12.95

House Special Mei Fun

$12.95
Singapore Style Mei Fun

$12.95

Chow Fun

Chicken Chow Fun

$12.50

Roast Pork Chow Fun

$12.50

Vegetable Chow Fun

$12.50

Beef Chow Fun

$12.95

Shrimp Chow Fun

$12.95

House Special Chow Fun

$12.95

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice (Small)

$5.50

Chicken Fried Rice (Large)

$9.95

Roast Pork Fried Rice (Small)

$5.50

Roast Pork Fried Rice (Large)

$9.95

Vegetable Fried Rice (Small)

$5.50

Vegetable Fried Rice (Large)

$9.95

Beef Fried Rice (Small)

$6.75

Beef Fried Rice (Large)

$10.95

Shrimp Fried Rice (Small)

$6.75

Shrimp Fried Rice (Large)

$10.95

House Special Fried Rice (Small)

$6.75

House Special Fried Rice (Large)

$10.95

Yangzhou Fried Rice (Small)

$6.75

Yangzhou Fried Rice (Large)

$10.95

Plain Fried Rice (Small)

$3.95

Plain Fried Rice (Large)

$6.95

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$10.75Out of stock

Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$10.75Out of stock

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$10.75Out of stock

Mushroom Egg Foo Young

$10.75Out of stock

Beef Egg Foo Young

$12.50Out of stock

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$12.50Out of stock

House Special Egg Foo Young

$12.50Out of stock

Moo Shu

Chicken Moo Shu

$11.95Out of stock

Roast Pork Moo Shu

$11.95Out of stock

Vegetable Moo Shu

$11.95Out of stock

Beef Moo Shu

$12.95Out of stock

Shrimp Moo Shu

$12.95Out of stock

House Special Moo Shu

$12.95Out of stock

Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein (Small)

$6.50

Chicken Chow Mein (Large)

$10.25

Roast Pork Chow Mein (Small)

$6.50

Roast Pork Chow Mein (Large)

$10.25

Vegetable Chow Mein (Small)

$6.50

Vegetable Chow Mein (Large)

$10.25

Beef Chow Mein (Small)

$6.95

Beef Chow Mein (Large)

$10.95

Shrimp Chow Mein (Small)

$6.95

Shrimp Chow Mein (Large)

$10.95

House Special Chow Mein (Small)

$6.95

House Special Chow Mein (Large)

$10.95

Chicken

Chicken w/ Broccoli (Small)

$7.95
Chicken w/ Broccoli (Large)

$12.50

Chicken w/ String Beans (Small)

$7.95

Chicken w/ String Beans (Large)

$12.50

Chicken w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)

$12.50

Chicken w/ Mushrooms (Small)

$8.50

Chicken w/ Mushrooms (Large)

$12.95

Chicken w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)

$8.50

Chicken w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)

$12.95
Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$7.95
Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$12.50

Chicken Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)

$8.50

Chicken Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)

$12.95

Chicken w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)

$12.50

Szechuan Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)

$12.95
Kung Wow! Black Pepper Chicken (Large)

$11.95

Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts (Small)

$7.95

Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts (Large)

$12.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken (Small)

$7.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken (Large)

$12.50

General Tso's Chicken (Large)

$13.50

All white meat chicken!

Sesame Chicken (Large)

$13.50

All white meat chicken!

Orange Chicken (Large)

$13.50

All white meat chicken!

Mandarin Chicken (Large)

$12.50

Only Chicken (Small)

$8.25

Only Chicken (Large)

$13.95

Roast Pork

Roast Pork w/ Broccoli (Small)

$7.95

Roast Pork w/ Broccoli (Large)

$12.50

Roast Pork w/ String Beans (Small)

$7.95

Roast Pork w/ String Beans (Large)

$12.50

Roast Pork w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)

$12.50

Roast Pork w/ Mushrooms (Small)

$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Mushrooms (Large)

$12.95

Roast Pork w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)

$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)

$12.95

Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$7.95

Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$12.50

Roast Pork Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)

$8.50

Roast Pork Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)

$12.95

Roast Pork w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)

$12.50

Szechuan Roast Pork w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)

$12.95

Double-Cooked Pork (Large)

$12.50

Beef

Beef w/ Broccoli (Small)

$8.50

Beef w/ Broccoli (Large)

$13.25

Beef w/ String Beans (Small)

$8.50

Beef w/ String Beans (Large)

$13.25

Steak w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)

$11.95

Beef w/ Mushrooms (Small)

$8.95

Beef w/ Mushrooms (Large)

$13.75

Beef w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)

$8.95

Beef w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)

$13.75

Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$8.50

Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$13.25

Steak Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)

$8.95

Steak Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)

$13.75

Beef w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)

$13.25

Szechuan Beef w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)

$13.75
Pepper Steak w/ Onions (Small)

$8.50
Pepper Steak w/ Onions (Large)

$13.25

Shrimp

Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Small)

$8.50
Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Large)

$13.25

Shrimp w/ String Beans (Small)

$8.50

Shrimp w/ String Beans (Large)

$13.25
Shrimp w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)

$13.25

Shrimp w/ Mushrooms (Small)

$8.95

Shrimp w/ Mushrooms (Large)

$13.75

Shrimp w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)

$8.95

Shrimp w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)

$13.75

Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$8.50

Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$13.25

Shrimp Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)

$8.95

Shrimp Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)

$13.75

Shrimp w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)

$13.25

Szechuan Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)

$13.75

Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts (Small)

$8.50

Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts (Large)

$13.25

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce (Small)

$8.50

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce (Large)

$13.25

Vegetables

Sautéed Broccoli (Small)

$6.95

Sautéed Broccoli (Large)

$10.25
Sautéed String Beans (Small)

$6.95
Sautéed String Beans (Large)

$10.25

Seared Brussels Sprouts

$7.95

Sautéed Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$6.95

Sautéed Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$10.25

Vegetable Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)

$7.25

Vegetable Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)

$10.75

Sautéed Chinese Eggplant (Large)

$10.25

Szechuan Mixed Vegetables w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)

$10.75

Tofu

Tofu w/ Broccoli (Small)

$7.25

Tofu w/ Broccoli (Large)

$10.75

Tofu w/ String Beans (Small)

$7.25

Tofu w/ String Beans (Large)

$10.75
Organic Tofu w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)

$10.75

Tofu w/ Mushrooms (Small)

$7.95

Tofu w/ Mushrooms (Large)

$11.25

Tofu w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)

$7.90

Tofu w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)

$11.25

Tofu w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$7.25

Tofu w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$10.75

Tofu Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)

$7.95

Tofu Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)

$11.25

Tofu w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)

$10.75

Szechuan Tofu w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)

$11.25
General Tso's Tofu (Large)

$10.75

Sesame Tofu (Large)

$10.75
Orange Tofu (Large)

$10.75

Steamed (Light)

Steamed Chicken w/ Broccoli (Small)

$7.95

Steamed Chicken w/ Broccoli (Large)

$12.50

Steamed Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$7.95

Steamed Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$12.50

Steamed Chicken Slices (Large)

$13.95

Steamed Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Small)

$8.50

Steamed Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Large)

$13.25

Steamed Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$8.50

Steamed Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$13.25

Steamed Chicken & Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Large)

$13.25

Steamed Chicken & Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$13.25

Steamed Broccoli (Small)

$6.95

Steamed Broccoli (Large)

$10.25

Steamed Mixed Vegetables (Small)

$6.95

Steamed Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$10.25

House Special

Happy Family (Large)

$13.95

Chicken & Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Large)

$13.95

Chicken & Shrimp w/ String Beans (Large)

$13.95

Chicken & Shrimp w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)

$13.95

Chicken & Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts (Large)

$13.95
Original Bang Bang Rice (Large)

$9.50
Chicken Bang Bang Rice (Large)

$11.50

Roast Pork Bang Bang Rice (Large)

$11.50
Steak Bang Bang Rice (Large)

$12.50
Shrimp Bang Bang Rice (Large)

$12.50

Lunch Combos

Choice of fried rice, plus the option to add an egg roll or small soup for $0.75.

General Tso's Chicken (Lunch Special)

$9.75

All white meat chicken!

Orange Chicken (Lunch Special)

$9.75

All white meat chicken!

Sesame Chicken (Lunch Special)

$9.75

All white meat chicken!

Sweet & Sour Chicken (Lunch Special)

$9.25
Chicken w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Roast Pork w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Beef w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)

$9.75
Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)

$9.75

Chicken w/ String Beans (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Roast Pork w/ String Beans (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Beef w/ String Beans (Lunch Special)

$9.75

Shrimp w/ String Beans (Lunch Special)

$9.75
Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Boneless BBQ Ribs (Lunch Special)

$9.95

Bone-in BBQ Ribs (Lunch Special)

$9.95

Beef w/ Chinese Eggplant (Lunch Special)

$9.75
Chicken Lo Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Roast Pork Lo Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Beef Lo Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.75
Shrimp Lo Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.75

Vegetable Lo Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Chicken Chow Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Roast Pork Chow Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Beef Chow Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.75

Shrimp Chow Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.75

Vegetable Chow Mein (Lunch Special)

$9.25
Pepper Steak w/ Onions (Lunch Special)

$9.75

Double-Cooked Pork (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce (Lunch Special)

$9.75

Fried Chicken Wings (Lunch Special)

$9.95

Fried Half-Chicken (Lunch Special)

$9.95

Chicken Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)

$9.25Out of stock

Roast Pork Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)

$9.25Out of stock

Beef Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)

$9.75Out of stock

Shrimp Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)

$9.75Out of stock

Vegetable Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)

$9.25Out of stock

Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Steamed Chicken w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)

$9.25

Steamed Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Lunch Special Combination)

$9.25

Side of Rice

White Rice (Small)

$1.95

White Rice (Large)

$3.75

Brown Rice (Small)

$1.95

Brown Rice (Large)

$3.75

Side Orders

Crispy Noodles

$0.75

House Special Fried Noodles

$1.75

Fortune Cookies [5]

$1.00

Moo Shu Pancakes [5]

$1.00Out of stock

Tea Bag

$0.25

French Fries (Small)

$2.25

French Fries (Large)

$4.25

Side of Sauce

Extra Sauce Packets

House-Made Duck Sauce

$0.25+

House-Made Hot Mustard

$0.25+

Hot Chili Oil

$0.25

Brown Sauce

$1.75

Diet Brown Sauce

$1.75

White Sauce

$1.75

Garlic Sauce

$1.75

Diet Garlic Sauce

$1.75

Szechuan Black Bean Sauce

$1.75

Hot Sesame Sauce

$1.75

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.75

General Tso's Sauce

$1.75

Sesame (Chicken) Sauce

$1.75

Orange Sauce

$1.75

Dumpling Sauce

$0.25

Egg Foo Young Gravy

$1.75

Boss Sauce

$0.25

Hoisin Sauce

$0.25

Drinks ---

Poland Spring Water

$1.38

Coke

$1.38+

Diet Coke

$1.38+

Coke Zero

$2.30

Dr. Pepper

$1.38

Sprite

$1.38+

Ice Tea

$2.30

Sprite Zero

$2.30+

Ginger Ale

$1.38+

Fanta Orange

$2.30+

Fanta Grape

$2.30

Stewart's Root Beer

$2.30

Stewart's Cream Soda

$2.30Out of stock

Stewart's Diet Root Beer

$2.30

Stewart's Orange'n Cream

$2.30

Stewart's Black Cherry

$2.30Out of stock

Seltzer

$2.30

FUZE Iced Tea

$2.30+

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.30+

Snapple Diet Lemon Tea

$2.30

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.30

Snapple Diet Raspberry Tea

$2.30

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.30

Snapple Diet Peach Tea

$2.30

Snapple Orangeade

$2.30

Snapple Grapeade

$2.30

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.30Out of stock

Snapple Go Bananas

$2.30Out of stock

Snapple Apple

$2.30

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.30

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.30

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.30

Bai Brasilia Blueberry

$2.30Out of stock

Bai Kula Watermelon

$2.30Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Made With Love!

Website

Location

1336 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, NY 11758

Directions

