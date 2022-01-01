- Home
- /
- Massapequa
- /
- Chinese
- /
- Jen's Chinese Food
Chinese
Jen's Chinese Food
238 Reviews
$
1336 Hicksville Road
Massapequa, NY 11758
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Roast Pork Egg Roll
$2.25
Vegetable Egg Roll
$2.25
Bone-in BBQ Spare Ribs (Small)
$10.25
Bone-in BBQ Spare Ribs (Large)
$18.50
Boneless BBQ Spare Ribs (Appetizer)
$16.75
Fried Chicken Dumplings
$7.25
Steamed Chicken Dumplings
$7.25
Fried Pork Dumplings
$7.25
Steamed Pork Dumplings
$7.25
Fried Vegetable Dumplings
$7.25
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings
$7.25
Fried Wontons
$5.95
Pan-Fried Wontons
$7.50
Steamed Wontons
$7.50
Cheese Wontons w/ Crab Meat
$7.50
Cold Sesame Noodles
$7.25
Hot Sesame Noodles
$7.25
Scallion Pancakes
$5.25
Chicken Teriyaki Skewers
$7.25
Beef Teriyaki Skewers
$7.25Out of stock
Fried Chicken Wings (Appetizer)
$6.95
Fried Half-Chicken (Appetizer)
$6.95
Soup
Wonton Soup (Small)
$2.95
Wonton Soup (Large)
$5.50
Egg Drop Soup (Small)
$2.95
Egg Drop Soup (Large)
$5.50
Wonton Egg Drop Soup (Small)
$2.95
Wonton Egg Drop Soup (Large)
$5.50
Chicken Noodle Soup (Small)
$2.95
Chicken Noodle Soup (Large)
$5.50
Chicken Rice Soup (Small)
$2.95
Chicken Rice Soup (Large)
$5.50
Hot & Sour Soup (Small)
$3.95
Hot & Sour Soup (Large)
$6.25
Tofu w/ Vegetable Soup (Small)
$3.75
Tofu w/ Vegetable Soup (Large)
$5.95
Shrimp w/ Vegetable Soup (Small)
$4.50
Shrimp w/ Vegetable Soup (Large)
$7.50
Shrimp Noodle Soup (Small)
$4.50
Shrimp Noodle Soup (Large)
$7.50
Yat Gaw Mein Soup (Large)
$7.25
Clear Broth (Small)
$1.50
Clear Broth (Large)
$2.50
Hearty Dumpling Noodle Soup
Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein (Small)
$8.25
Chicken Lo Mein (Large)
$12.50
Roast Pork Lo Mein (Small)
$8.25
Roast Pork Lo Mein (Large)
$12.50
Vegetable Lo Mein (Small)
$8.25
Vegetable Lo Mein (Large)
$12.50
Beef Lo Mein (Small)
$8.50
Beef Lo Mein (Large)
$12.95
Shrimp Lo Mein (Small)
$8.50
Shrimp Lo Mein (Large)
$12.95
Tofu Lo Mein (Small)
$8.25
Tofu Lo Mein (Large)
$12.50
House Special Lo Mein (Small)
$8.50
House Special Lo Mein (Large)
$12.95
Szechuan Style Lo Mein (Small)
$8.50
Szechuan Style Lo Mein (Large)
$12.95
Plain Lo Mein (Small)
$5.95
Plain Lo Mein (Large)
$8.95
Mei Fun
Chow Fun
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice (Small)
$5.50
Chicken Fried Rice (Large)
$9.95
Roast Pork Fried Rice (Small)
$5.50
Roast Pork Fried Rice (Large)
$9.95
Vegetable Fried Rice (Small)
$5.50
Vegetable Fried Rice (Large)
$9.95
Beef Fried Rice (Small)
$6.75
Beef Fried Rice (Large)
$10.95
Shrimp Fried Rice (Small)
$6.75
Shrimp Fried Rice (Large)
$10.95
House Special Fried Rice (Small)
$6.75
House Special Fried Rice (Large)
$10.95
Yangzhou Fried Rice (Small)
$6.75
Yangzhou Fried Rice (Large)
$10.95
Plain Fried Rice (Small)
$3.95
Plain Fried Rice (Large)
$6.95
Egg Foo Young
Moo Shu
Chow Mein
Chicken Chow Mein (Small)
$6.50
Chicken Chow Mein (Large)
$10.25
Roast Pork Chow Mein (Small)
$6.50
Roast Pork Chow Mein (Large)
$10.25
Vegetable Chow Mein (Small)
$6.50
Vegetable Chow Mein (Large)
$10.25
Beef Chow Mein (Small)
$6.95
Beef Chow Mein (Large)
$10.95
Shrimp Chow Mein (Small)
$6.95
Shrimp Chow Mein (Large)
$10.95
House Special Chow Mein (Small)
$6.95
House Special Chow Mein (Large)
$10.95
Chicken
Chicken w/ Broccoli (Small)
$7.95
Chicken w/ Broccoli (Large)
$12.50
Chicken w/ String Beans (Small)
$7.95
Chicken w/ String Beans (Large)
$12.50
Chicken w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)
$12.50
Chicken w/ Mushrooms (Small)
$8.50
Chicken w/ Mushrooms (Large)
$12.95
Chicken w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)
$8.50
Chicken w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)
$12.95
Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$7.95
Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$12.50
Chicken Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)
$8.50
Chicken Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)
$12.95
Chicken w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)
$12.50
Szechuan Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)
$12.95
Kung Wow! Black Pepper Chicken (Large)
$11.95
Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts (Small)
$7.95
Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts (Large)
$12.50
Sweet & Sour Chicken (Small)
$7.95
Sweet & Sour Chicken (Large)
$12.50
General Tso's Chicken (Large)
$13.50
All white meat chicken!
Sesame Chicken (Large)
$13.50
All white meat chicken!
Orange Chicken (Large)
$13.50
All white meat chicken!
Mandarin Chicken (Large)
$12.50
Only Chicken (Small)
$8.25
Only Chicken (Large)
$13.95
Roast Pork
Roast Pork w/ Broccoli (Small)
$7.95
Roast Pork w/ Broccoli (Large)
$12.50
Roast Pork w/ String Beans (Small)
$7.95
Roast Pork w/ String Beans (Large)
$12.50
Roast Pork w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)
$12.50
Roast Pork w/ Mushrooms (Small)
$8.50
Roast Pork w/ Mushrooms (Large)
$12.95
Roast Pork w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)
$8.50
Roast Pork w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)
$12.95
Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$7.95
Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$12.50
Roast Pork Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)
$8.50
Roast Pork Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)
$12.95
Roast Pork w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)
$12.50
Szechuan Roast Pork w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)
$12.95
Double-Cooked Pork (Large)
$12.50
Beef
Beef w/ Broccoli (Small)
$8.50
Beef w/ Broccoli (Large)
$13.25
Beef w/ String Beans (Small)
$8.50
Beef w/ String Beans (Large)
$13.25
Steak w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)
$11.95
Beef w/ Mushrooms (Small)
$8.95
Beef w/ Mushrooms (Large)
$13.75
Beef w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)
$8.95
Beef w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)
$13.75
Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$8.50
Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$13.25
Steak Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)
$8.95
Steak Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)
$13.75
Beef w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)
$13.25
Szechuan Beef w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)
$13.75
Pepper Steak w/ Onions (Small)
$8.50
Pepper Steak w/ Onions (Large)
$13.25
Shrimp
Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Small)
$8.50
Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Large)
$13.25
Shrimp w/ String Beans (Small)
$8.50
Shrimp w/ String Beans (Large)
$13.25
Shrimp w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)
$13.25
Shrimp w/ Mushrooms (Small)
$8.95
Shrimp w/ Mushrooms (Large)
$13.75
Shrimp w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)
$8.95
Shrimp w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)
$13.75
Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$8.50
Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$13.25
Shrimp Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)
$8.95
Shrimp Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)
$13.75
Shrimp w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)
$13.25
Szechuan Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)
$13.75
Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts (Small)
$8.50
Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts (Large)
$13.25
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce (Small)
$8.50
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce (Large)
$13.25
Vegetables
Sautéed Broccoli (Small)
$6.95
Sautéed Broccoli (Large)
$10.25
Sautéed String Beans (Small)
$6.95
Sautéed String Beans (Large)
$10.25
Seared Brussels Sprouts
$7.95
Sautéed Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$6.95
Sautéed Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$10.25
Vegetable Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)
$7.25
Vegetable Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)
$10.75
Sautéed Chinese Eggplant (Large)
$10.25
Szechuan Mixed Vegetables w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)
$10.75
Tofu
Tofu w/ Broccoli (Small)
$7.25
Tofu w/ Broccoli (Large)
$10.75
Tofu w/ String Beans (Small)
$7.25
Tofu w/ String Beans (Large)
$10.75
Organic Tofu w/ Brussels Sprouts (Large)
$10.75
Tofu w/ Mushrooms (Small)
$7.95
Tofu w/ Mushrooms (Large)
$11.25
Tofu w/ Bean Sprouts (Small)
$7.90
Tofu w/ Bean Sprouts (Large)
$11.25
Tofu w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$7.25
Tofu w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$10.75
Tofu Farm Fresh Sauté (Small)
$7.95
Tofu Farm Fresh Sauté (Large)
$11.25
Tofu w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)
$10.75
Szechuan Tofu w/ Black Bean Sauce (Large)
$11.25
General Tso's Tofu (Large)
$10.75
Sesame Tofu (Large)
$10.75
Orange Tofu (Large)
$10.75
Steamed (Light)
Steamed Chicken w/ Broccoli (Small)
$7.95
Steamed Chicken w/ Broccoli (Large)
$12.50
Steamed Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$7.95
Steamed Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$12.50
Steamed Chicken Slices (Large)
$13.95
Steamed Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Small)
$8.50
Steamed Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Large)
$13.25
Steamed Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$8.50
Steamed Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$13.25
Steamed Chicken & Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Large)
$13.25
Steamed Chicken & Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$13.25
Steamed Broccoli (Small)
$6.95
Steamed Broccoli (Large)
$10.25
Steamed Mixed Vegetables (Small)
$6.95
Steamed Mixed Vegetables (Large)
$10.25
House Special
Happy Family (Large)
$13.95
Chicken & Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Large)
$13.95
Chicken & Shrimp w/ String Beans (Large)
$13.95
Chicken & Shrimp w/ Chinese Eggplant (Large)
$13.95
Chicken & Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts (Large)
$13.95
Original Bang Bang Rice (Large)
$9.50
Chicken Bang Bang Rice (Large)
$11.50
Roast Pork Bang Bang Rice (Large)
$11.50
Steak Bang Bang Rice (Large)
$12.50
Shrimp Bang Bang Rice (Large)
$12.50
Lunch Combos
Choice of fried rice, plus the option to add an egg roll or small soup for $0.75.
General Tso's Chicken (Lunch Special)
$9.75
All white meat chicken!
Orange Chicken (Lunch Special)
$9.75
All white meat chicken!
Sesame Chicken (Lunch Special)
$9.75
All white meat chicken!
Sweet & Sour Chicken (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Chicken w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Roast Pork w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Beef w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Shrimp w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Chicken w/ String Beans (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Roast Pork w/ String Beans (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Beef w/ String Beans (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Shrimp w/ String Beans (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Boneless BBQ Ribs (Lunch Special)
$9.95
Bone-in BBQ Ribs (Lunch Special)
$9.95
Beef w/ Chinese Eggplant (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Chicken Lo Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Roast Pork Lo Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Beef Lo Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Shrimp Lo Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Vegetable Lo Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Chicken Chow Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Roast Pork Chow Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Beef Chow Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Shrimp Chow Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Vegetable Chow Mein (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Pepper Steak w/ Onions (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Double-Cooked Pork (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce (Lunch Special)
$9.75
Fried Chicken Wings (Lunch Special)
$9.95
Fried Half-Chicken (Lunch Special)
$9.95
Chicken Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)
$9.25Out of stock
Roast Pork Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)
$9.25Out of stock
Beef Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)
$9.75Out of stock
Shrimp Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)
$9.75Out of stock
Vegetable Egg Foo Young (Lunch Special)
$9.25Out of stock
Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Steamed Chicken w/ Broccoli (Lunch Special)
$9.25
Steamed Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables (Lunch Special Combination)
$9.25
Side of Rice
Side Orders
Side of Sauce
Extra Sauce Packets
House-Made Duck Sauce
$0.25+
House-Made Hot Mustard
$0.25+
Hot Chili Oil
$0.25
Brown Sauce
$1.75
Diet Brown Sauce
$1.75
White Sauce
$1.75
Garlic Sauce
$1.75
Diet Garlic Sauce
$1.75
Szechuan Black Bean Sauce
$1.75
Hot Sesame Sauce
$1.75
Sweet & Sour Sauce
$1.75
General Tso's Sauce
$1.75
Sesame (Chicken) Sauce
$1.75
Orange Sauce
$1.75
Dumpling Sauce
$0.25
Egg Foo Young Gravy
$1.75
Boss Sauce
$0.25
Hoisin Sauce
$0.25
Drinks ---
Poland Spring Water
$1.38
Coke
$1.38+
Diet Coke
$1.38+
Coke Zero
$2.30
Dr. Pepper
$1.38
Sprite
$1.38+
Ice Tea
$2.30
Sprite Zero
$2.30+
Ginger Ale
$1.38+
Fanta Orange
$2.30+
Fanta Grape
$2.30
Stewart's Root Beer
$2.30
Stewart's Cream Soda
$2.30Out of stock
Stewart's Diet Root Beer
$2.30
Stewart's Orange'n Cream
$2.30
Stewart's Black Cherry
$2.30Out of stock
Seltzer
$2.30
FUZE Iced Tea
$2.30+
Snapple Lemon Tea
$2.30+
Snapple Diet Lemon Tea
$2.30
Snapple Raspberry Tea
$2.30
Snapple Diet Raspberry Tea
$2.30
Snapple Peach Tea
$2.30
Snapple Diet Peach Tea
$2.30
Snapple Orangeade
$2.30
Snapple Grapeade
$2.30
Snapple Mango Madness
$2.30Out of stock
Snapple Go Bananas
$2.30Out of stock
Snapple Apple
$2.30
Minute Maid Orange Juice
$2.30
Minute Maid Apple Juice
$2.30
Minute Maid Lemonade
$2.30
Bai Brasilia Blueberry
$2.30Out of stock
Bai Kula Watermelon
$2.30Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Made With Love!
Location
1336 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, NY 11758
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave
4.3 • 790
122 secatogue Ave farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurant
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville - 873 Walt Whitman Road
No Reviews
873 Walt Whitman Road Melville, NY 11743
View restaurant
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave
4.6 • 1,009
369 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant
TOA Asian Fusion - Sayville - 239 N Main St
No Reviews
239 N Main St Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurant
More near Massapequa
Massapequa Park
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bellmore
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Amityville
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Merrick
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Farmingdale
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hicksville
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.