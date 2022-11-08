Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jet Set

review star

No reviews yet

50 Front Street

Newburgh, NY 12550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Served with choice of sauce: sweet chili, teriyaki, chili crisp buffalo

Cold Sesame Noodles

$14.00

Scallion, cucumber, carrot, sesame dressing

Sliders

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, secret sauce

Pork and Cabbage Potstickers

$13.00

ginger-soy dipping sauce

Smokey Cauliflower

$11.00

Double-fried cauliflower, gochujang barbeque sauce, scallion

Edamame Dumplings

$9.00

ginger-soy dipping sauce

Big Dog Hot Dog

$10.00

Beer braised hot dog, kimchi, nori flakes, spicy mustard, kewpie mayo

Special Po' Boy

$14.00

Korean fried shrimp w/ a chili crisp slaw, a pickled jalapeno relish and a togarashi Aioli

Poke Nachoes

$16.00Out of stock

Served with choice of sauce: sweet chili, teriyaki, chili crisp buffalo

Calamari

$18.00

Served with choice of sauce: sweet chili, teriyaki, chili crisp buffalo

Burgers

Big Kahuna Burger

$19.00

8oz beef patty, pineapple, grilled onion, monterey jack, teriyaki sauce, shredded lettuce. Served with fries

Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken, sweet chili sauce, shredded lettuce, lime aioli, garlic pickles, served with fries

The Jet Set

$19.00

Double smash burger, American cheese shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, secret sauce, served with fries

Quinoa and Cauliflower Burger

$19.00

Pineapple, pickled jalapeno, sriracha mayo, shredded lettuce

Fried Rice

Gold Medal Fried Rice

$11.00

Egg, scallion, carrots, peas, sesame oil, garlic, soy Choice of: vegetable, chicken, shrimp,

Salads

Carrot Salad

$9.00

Marinated shredded carrots, sesame seed, bell pepper, scallion, cashew, ginger ponzu

Green Green Salad

$7.00

Greens, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrot, carrot ginger dressing

Smashed Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Wok/Veg

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Pineapple, 5-spice pickled peppers, oyster sauce, pickled mustard seed, mint

Chinese Broccoli w/ Rice

$13.00

shitake mushroom, fermented black beans, garlic, shaoxing, toasted sesame seeds

Grilled Miso Eggplant

$19.00

Vegetarian umami-bomb with fried garlic and scallion, served with rice

Sides

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of ketchup

Side of Ranch

Side of Blue Cheese

$ Blue Cheese

$0.50

$ Ranch

$0.50

Cocktails

Mai Tai

$15.00

The characteristic tiki favorite with rum, curaçao, orgeat, and lime

Painkiller

$15.00

Our version of the tropical classic made with rum, coconut, and orange juice

Cocquiri

$14.00

Quintessential rum daiquiri with coconut flavors

It's not easy being green

$15.00

Smoky scotch with green Chartreuse and melon in a riff on the prohibition-era cocktail The Last Word

Blue Studebaker

$14.00

Swizzle of blue gin, curaçao, and ginger topped with bitters

Not so Groggy

$15.00

Mezcal espresso martini with gardenia mix and sparkles

Vagabond

$14.00

Boozy mixture of rum and rye whiskey

Bananas and Blow

$14.00

Our take on an Old Fashioned made with reposado tequila and banana

Dr Teeth

$14.00

A bright rum cocktail featuring spiced grenadine and absinthe

Zombie

$22.00

The Behemoth Tiki original that will knock your socks off. Limit of 2 per person. Don't end up in the river!!

Drunken Pumpkin

$14.00

Blend of 3 rums, Coconut Cream, Pumpkin, Lemon juice, Orange juice.

Coquito

$16.00Out of stock

Jungle Bird

$15.00

Punches

Razz My Berries for 1

$14.00

Gin-based punch with framboise, falernum, and Don's Mix #2

Razz My Berries for 2

$26.00

Gin-based punch with framboise, falernum, and Don's Mix #2

Razz My Berries for 3-4

$40.00

Gin-based punch with framboise, falernum, and Don's Mix #2

Razz My Berries for 8-10

$115.00

Gin-based punch with framboise, falernum, and Don's Mix #2

.

Sneaky Tiki for 1

$14.00

151 rum, Plantation Pineapple, passion fruit, guava, lime, and vanilla

Sneaky Tiki for 2

$26.00

151 rum, Plantation Pineapple, passion fruit, guava, lime, and vanilla

Sneaky Tiki for 3-4

$40.00

151 rum, Plantation Pineapple, passion fruit, guava, lime, and vanilla

Sneaky Tiki for 8-10

$115.00

151 rum, Plantation Pineapple, passion fruit, guava, lime, and vanilla

Halloween

Freaky Tiki Shot

$5.00

Zombie Shot

$5.00

Flaming Moe Shot

$5.00

Drunkin Pumpkin

$14.00

N/A Drinks

Nut free

$8.00

Pineapple, Lime, Orgeat

Don't Call Me Shirley

$8.00

Grenadine, Vanilla, Lime Soda

Buck It!

$8.00

Ginger, lime, fruit seasonal

All The Clots

$8.00

Non-alcoholic Rum, Coconut, pineapple & Lime

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Soda & etc

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Ginger ale

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

runner

Runner

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A tropical bar and restaurant in the heart of the Newburgh Waterfront.

Website

Location

50 Front Street, Newburgh, NY 12550

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wherehouse - 119 Liberty St
orange starNo Reviews
119 Liberty St Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pitti - 40 Front st
orange starNo Reviews
40 Front st Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Anna’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
491 Broadway Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Handsome Devil
orange starNo Reviews
3 corwin court newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Tito Santana Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
142 Main Street Beacon, NY 12508
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Sink Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
157 Main Street Beacon, NY 12508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newburgh

Pamela's on the Hudson
orange star4.1 • 335
1 Park Pl Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Il Cenacolo
orange star4.0 • 263
228 S Plank rd Newburgh, NY 12550
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newburgh
Beacon
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Goshen
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston