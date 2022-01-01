Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown imageView gallery

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown



No reviews yet

708 Spring Street

Suite D

Atlanta, GA 30308

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Build Your Own
Wicked Chicken
We Meat Again

Hoagies

#1 Turkey & Swiss

$4.75+

OVENGOLD® Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#2 Ham & Provolone

$4.75+

SMOKEMASTER® Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#3 Deluxe Roast Beef & Provolone

$5.95+

Boar's Head Deluxe Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#4 Blazing Buffalo Chicken Breast

$4.75+

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

#5 Pepperoni, Salami, & Provolone

$4.50+

Pepperoni, VOLPI® Salami, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V

#6 Caprese

$4.75+

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Lettuce, Roasted Tomato Bruschetta & Dijon-Balsamic Vinaigrette

#7 B.L.T.

$4.50+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#8 The Veggie

$4.75+

Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V

#9 Turkey, Ham, & Swiss

$6.25+

OVENGOLD® Turkey, SMOKEMASTER® Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

#10 Original Italian

$6.25+

OVENGOLD® Ham, VOLPI® Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V

#35 The Knuckie!

$6.95+

Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Garlic Dill Pickle Aioli

#12 Georgia Bobs Famous Chicken Salad

$4.95+Out of stock

Georgia Bob’s Famous Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato

#13 Caprese Turkey

$6.45+

OVENGOLD® Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato Bruschetta, Lettuce, Tomato & Dijon- Balsamic Vinaigrette

#14 The Ultimate!

$10.95

Loaded with Boar’s Head Deluxe® Roast Beef, Boars Head Signature® pastrami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Bistro Mayo

#15 Chipotle Turkey Club

$6.25+

OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo

#16 Blazon Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.25+

Buffalo chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch

#17 Market Club

$6.25+

OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Smashed Avocado, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Knuckies O&V

#18 The French Dip

$10.95

Boar’s Head Deluxe® Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Onions, Tangy Bistro Mayo, and Au Jus

#19 Tuscan Ham & Cheese

$5.75+

SMOKEMASTER® Ham, Onions, Melted Provolone, Roasted Tomato Bruschetta, Lettuce and Dijon-Balsamic Vinaigrette

#20 Spicy Pimento & Bacon

$5.95+

#21 Pressed Cuban

$9.49

M&C Turkey & Swiss

$5.95

M&C Ham & Provolone

$5.95

M&C Salami & Prov

$5.95

M&C Provolone & Swiss

$4.25

Classics Pizzas

Cheese

$8.50

Pepperoni

$10.50

Chicken Sausage

$11.50

Mushroom

$9.75

Gourmet Pizzas

Wicked Chicken

$16.95

Pimento Cheese, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Jalapeno Ranch Drizzle, and Fresh Parsley

We Meat Again

$15.95

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Crumbled Meatball, Smoked Bacon, and Aged Parmesan

Garlicky Spinach

$13.50

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, and Aged Parmesan

Sweet Chili Chicken

$14.95

Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, and Fresh Parsley

Knuckies Deluxe

$15.95

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Chicken Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Aged Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

Mozzarella, Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers, Buffalo Sauce, and Buttermilk Ranch

Margherita

$13.95

House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Fresh Basil

Let's Veg Out!

$13.50

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Aged Parmesan

Build Your Own Pizza

14" Build Your Own

$8.50

12" Cauliflower Crust B.Y.O

$14.50

Hotdogs

All-American Dog

$3.45

Uptown Chicago Dog

$4.25

Carolina Slaw Dog

$3.45

Classic Coney Dog

$4.25

Kraut Dog

$3.45

Soup & Salad

Antipasto Salad

$8.75Out of stock

Chef Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Market Salad

$8.95

Tomato Bisque

$4.50+

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Miss Vickies

$1.50

Desserts

Mama's Banana Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Rice Krisepy Treat

$1.69

Oat meal cookie

$1.50

Kids Meal

KM #1 Turkey&Swiss

$5.95

KM #2 Ham&Prov

$5.95

KM Hot Dog

$5.95

Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$1.95+

Bottled Water

$1.49

20oz Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.49

20oz Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.49

SF Redbull

$3.29

Redbull

$3.29

Orange Gatorade 12oz

$1.29

2% Milk

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:15 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday9:15 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday9:15 am - 3:30 am
Thursday9:15 am - 3:30 am
Friday9:15 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

708 Spring Street, Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies of Midtown image

