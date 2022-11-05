La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe
172 Reviews
$$
10A West Prospect St
Waldwick, NJ 07463
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bakery Items
Fruit, Oatmeal...
Eggs, Quiches, Frittatas
Quiche Lorraine
ham, gruyere & herbes de provence
Quiche Du Jour - Artichoke Gruyere
Egg White Frittata - Broccoli Cheddar
Zucchini Gruyere
Egg Sandwich - herb scrambled eggs (2) or any style
Herb scrambled eggs (2) or any style on a plate
with toast
Croque Madame on Croissant
black forest ham, gruyere dijon & béchamel topped with over easy egg (Monsieur - without the egg -$1.00)
Multigrain Avocado Toast topped with Over-Easy Egg & Everything Spice
served with side of organic greens
Greek Avocado Toast with Over-Easy Egg
Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion - served with side of organic greens
Loaded Smashed & Eggs
two fried eggs over smashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & scallions
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, chorizo, pepper, onion, black beans, tomato, pepperjack cheese - served with avocado & salsa
Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Basil on Goat Cheese Sourdough Toast
Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast, Crepes...
Pancakes
chocolate chip or cinnamon chip or blueberries - add $1.00 NO Cinnamon Chip today
Belgian Waffle
with fresh mixed berries
Brioche French Toast
with fresh mixed berries
Almond Croissant French Toast
bananas, walnuts, and caramel sauce
Pumpkin Brioche French Toast
topped with pumpkin ricotta & spiced pumpkin seeds
La Vie En Rose Breakfast Crepe
with sautéed apples, pears, cinnamon and marscapone
Lemon Mascarpone Crepe
topped with fresh blueberries & toasted almonds
Sides
Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Espresso
Single / Double
Americano
Single / Double
Cappuccino
Café Latte
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai
Single / Double
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
V8
Juice
Soda
Coke / Diet Coke / Sprite
Perrier
San Pellegrino
Limonata / Aranciata
Patisserie
Eggs - Benedicts served with a side of organic greens
Eggs Benedict
poached eggs & canadian bacon on english muffin with hollandaise
Southwest Eggs Benedict
poached eggs & canadian bacon on cornbread with chipotle hollandaise
Smoked Salmon Benedict
poached eggs & nova scotia smoked salmon on english muffin with hollandaise, red onion and capers
Crab Croque Madame on Toasted Sourdough
our housemade crab cake, ham, gruyere, dijon & béchamel topped with over-easy egg
Croque Madame on Croissant
black forest ham, gruyere dijon & béchamel topped with over easy egg (Monsieur - without the egg -$1.00)
Multigrain Avocado Toast topped with Over-Easy Egg & Everything Spice
served with side of organic greens
Greek Avocado Toast with Over-Easy Egg
Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion - served with side of organic greens
Loaded Smashed & Eggs
two fried eggs over smashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & scallions
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, chorizo, pepper, onion, black beans, tomato, pepperjack cheese - served with avocado & salsa
Huevos Rancheros
fried eggs on a tortilla w red chili sauce topped w pepperjack cheese, served with black beans and pico de gallo
Tex Mex Migas Scramble - 3 eggs with bell pepper, onions, pepperjack cheese and tortilla chips
served with salsa and sour cream
Herb scrambled eggs (2) or any style on a plate
with toast
Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast, Crepes...
Pancakes
chocolate chip or cinnamon chip or blueberries - add $1.00 NO Cinnamon Chip today
Lemon Poppy Pancakes
topped with fresh blueberries and lemon mascarpone cream
Belgian Waffle
with fresh mixed berries
Strawberry Almond Waffle
topped with fresh strawberries and sliced almonds and served with strawberry syrup
Brioche French Toast
with fresh mixed berries
Almond Croissant French Toast
bananas, walnuts, and caramel sauce
Brioche French Toast Topped with Sauteed Cinnamon Apples and Caramel Sauce
served with apple cider syrup
Prosciutto Spinach Gruyere Croissant French Toast Casserole
served with side of organic greens
La Vie En Rose Breakfast Crepe
with sautéed apples, pears, cinnamon and marscapone
Black Forest Ham & Gruyere Crepe
topped with bechamel and served with side of organic greens
Quiches & Frittatas - served with a side of organic greens
Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Puree of Vegetable
vegan
French Onion
served with gruyere crostini
Turkey Chili
served with sour cream, cheddar & corn bread
Grilled Chicken Oriental Salad
grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, scallions, sesame seeds & almonds over organic greens with sesame honey dressing
Baby Kale Salad
apple, sliced almonds & cheddar tossed in cider vinaigrette
Wild Field Salad
cranberries, walnuts & goat cheese over organic greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Pear Salad
Croque Monsieur (no egg) on Croissant
Smoked Salmon BLT on Multigrain Toast
with canadian bacon, arugula, tomato and avocado
Turkey & Brie on Toasted Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread
with cranberry chutney
Grilled Chicken, Sliced Apple & Melted Cheddar Cheese on Whole Grain Roll
apple cider vinaigrette
Country Ham & Gruyere on Ciabatta
with honey mustard
Tarragon Chicken Salad
On Whole Grain Roll or Croissant or Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread
Tuna Salad
Solid White Albacore With Tomato On Multigrain Bread or Croissant or Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread
Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burger on Toasted Brioche Bun
with avocado, red cabbage slaw & side of chipotle mayo add cheese (cheddar, gruyere, goat, or feta) +$1.00
Roasted Vegetables Wrap
with hummus spread on a spinach wrap
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil
served on a rosemary baguette with balsamic vinaigrette
Sides
Beverages
Virgin Mary
house-made with V8
Coffee
Tea
Espresso
Single / Double
Americano
Single / Double
Cappuccino
Café Latte
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai
Single / Double
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
V8
Juice
Hot Chocolate / Chocolate Milk
Milk
Soda
Coke / Diet Coke / Sprite
Perrier
San Pellegrino
Limonata / Aranciata
Homemade Soups
Quiches & Frittatas, Crepes - served with a side of organic greens
Salads (add grilled chicken, chicken salad or tuna salad for $3.50)
Crab Cake Salad
Homemade Maryland Style Crab Cake with avocado, cucumber, kalamata olives, tomatoes & hard-boiled egg tossed in lemon vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Oriental Salad
grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, scallions, sesame seeds & almonds over organic greens with sesame honey dressing
Cobb Salad
avocado, egg, tomato, bacon & bleu cheese over organic greens with lemon vinaigrette
Baby Kale Salad
apple, sliced almonds & cheddar tossed in cider vinaigrette
Wild Field Salad
cranberries, walnuts & goat cheese over organic greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
tomato, olives, cucumber, feta cheese & red onion over organic greens with greek vinaigrette
Pear Salad
pears, caramelized walnuts & bleu cheese over organic greens with lemon vinaigrette
Garden Salad
with cucumber & tomato over organic greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Croque Monsieur (no egg) on Croissant
black forest ham, gruyere dijon & béchamel (Madame with over easy egg +$1.00)
Croque Madame on Croissant
black forest ham, gruyere dijon & béchamel topped with over easy egg (Monsieur - without the egg -$1.00)
Multigrain Avocado Toast with Hard Boiled Egg
topped with everything spice blend, served with a side of organic greens
Country Ham & Gruyere on Rosemary Ciabatta
with honey mustard
Grilled Chicken, Sliced Apple & Melted Cheddar Cheese on Whole Grain Roll
apple cider vinaigrette
Tarragon Chicken Salad
On Whole Grain Roll or Croissant or Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Solid White Albacore With Tomato On Multigrain Bread or Croissant or Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread
Turkey & Brie on Toasted Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread
with cranberry chutney
Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burger on Toasted Brioche Bun
with avocado, red cabbage slaw & side of chipotle mayo
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil
served on a ciabatta with balsamic vinaigrette
Wraps
Combinations
Paninis
Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Espresso
Single / Double
Americano
Single / Double
Cappuccino
Café Latte
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai
Single / Double
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
V8
Juice
Soda
Coke / Diet Coke / Sprite
Perrier
San Pellegrino
Limonata / Aranciata
Orders MUST be placed by 3:00 on Friday 11/18 for pick-up by 12:00 on Wednesday 11/23.
Thanksgiving Bakery Specials
Apple Crumb Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Pecan Crumble Pie
Pecan Pie
Apple Mini Tarts
Pecan Mini Tarts
Pumpkin Mini Tarts
Brown Sugar Maple Glazed Bread
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Turkey Sugar Cookies - chocolate-dipped
Cookie Gift Tray
Breakfast Gift Tray
Thanksgiving Catering Specials
Quart of Pumpkin Soup
with chili cran-apple relish garnish
Quart of Butternut Squash Soup
Quart of French Onion Soup
with gruyere crostini
Quart of Turkey Chili
with sides of corn bread, cheddar cheese and sour cream
Full Size Crab Cakes - each
with remoulade sauce
Mini Crab Cakes - per dz
with remoulade sauce
Individual 5" Quiche
Frittata - Catering
Serves 6
Egg White Frittata - Catering
Serves 6
French Toast Breakfast Casseroles
Serves 8
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10A West Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ 07463