Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe

172 Reviews

$$

10A West Prospect St

Waldwick, NJ 07463

Our Famous Scones
Almond Croissant
Breakfast Burrito

Bakery Items

Cream Scone with Clotted Cream and Strawberries

$6.00

Our Famous Scones

$3.25

Almond-Blueberry, Cranberry-Orange, Apricot-Walnut, cream, cinnamon, or Seasonal

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Slice of Cake

$5.50

Slice of Pie

$4.75

Brownies

$4.00

Fruit, Oatmeal...

Fresh Fruit Salad (Seasonal)

$6.00

Homemade Granola with milk

$5.00

Homemade Granola with Fresh Fruit

$7.50

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

Oatmeal with brown sugar and raisins

$6.50

Oatmeal with sautéed apples, pears, cinnamon

$6.50

Eggs, Quiches, Frittatas

Quiche Lorraine

$9.50

ham, gruyere & herbes de provence

Quiche Du Jour - Artichoke Gruyere

$9.50

Egg White Frittata - Broccoli Cheddar

$9.50

Zucchini Gruyere

Egg Sandwich - herb scrambled eggs (2) or any style

$4.50

Herb scrambled eggs (2) or any style on a plate

$6.00

with toast

Croque Madame on Croissant

$16.00

black forest ham, gruyere dijon & béchamel topped with over easy egg (Monsieur - without the egg -$1.00)

Multigrain Avocado Toast topped with Over-Easy Egg & Everything Spice

$14.00

served with side of organic greens

Greek Avocado Toast with Over-Easy Egg

$14.00

Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion - served with side of organic greens

Loaded Smashed & Eggs

$14.00

two fried eggs over smashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & scallions

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

eggs, chorizo, pepper, onion, black beans, tomato, pepperjack cheese - served with avocado & salsa

Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Basil on Goat Cheese Sourdough Toast

$13.50

Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast, Crepes...

Pancakes

$11.00

chocolate chip or cinnamon chip or blueberries - add $1.00 NO Cinnamon Chip today

Belgian Waffle

$11.50

with fresh mixed berries

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

with fresh mixed berries

Almond Croissant French Toast

$12.50

bananas, walnuts, and caramel sauce

Pumpkin Brioche French Toast

$12.50

topped with pumpkin ricotta & spiced pumpkin seeds

La Vie En Rose Breakfast Crepe

$12.50

with sautéed apples, pears, cinnamon and marscapone

Lemon Mascarpone Crepe

$12.50

topped with fresh blueberries & toasted almonds

Sides

Side of Breakfast Meats

$4.75

Side of Sweet Potato Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Side of Home Fries

$3.50

Side of Avocado

$4.75

Side of Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Salad (Seasonal)

$6.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25+

Tea

$2.75+

Espresso

$4.00+

Single / Double

Americano

$4.00+

Single / Double

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Café Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Single / Double

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50+

V8

$2.50+

Juice

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Coke / Diet Coke / Sprite

Perrier

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata / Aranciata

Patisserie

Cream Scone with Clotted Cream and Strawberries

$6.00

Our Famous Scones

$3.25

Almond-Blueberry, Cranberry-Orange, Apricot-Walnut, Cream, Cinnamon, or Seasonal

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Eggs - Benedicts served with a side of organic greens

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

poached eggs & canadian bacon on english muffin with hollandaise

Southwest Eggs Benedict

$14.00

poached eggs & canadian bacon on cornbread with chipotle hollandaise

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.00

poached eggs & nova scotia smoked salmon on english muffin with hollandaise, red onion and capers

Crab Croque Madame on Toasted Sourdough

$27.50

our housemade crab cake, ham, gruyere, dijon & béchamel topped with over-easy egg

Croque Madame on Croissant

$16.00

black forest ham, gruyere dijon & béchamel topped with over easy egg (Monsieur - without the egg -$1.00)

Multigrain Avocado Toast topped with Over-Easy Egg & Everything Spice

$14.00

served with side of organic greens

Greek Avocado Toast with Over-Easy Egg

$14.00

Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion - served with side of organic greens

Loaded Smashed & Eggs

$14.00

two fried eggs over smashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & scallions

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

eggs, chorizo, pepper, onion, black beans, tomato, pepperjack cheese - served with avocado & salsa

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

fried eggs on a tortilla w red chili sauce topped w pepperjack cheese, served with black beans and pico de gallo

Tex Mex Migas Scramble - 3 eggs with bell pepper, onions, pepperjack cheese and tortilla chips

$13.50

served with salsa and sour cream

Herb scrambled eggs (2) or any style on a plate

$6.00

with toast

Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast, Crepes...

served with side of fruit

Pancakes

$11.00

chocolate chip or cinnamon chip or blueberries - add $1.00 NO Cinnamon Chip today

Lemon Poppy Pancakes

$12.00

topped with fresh blueberries and lemon mascarpone cream

Belgian Waffle

$11.50

with fresh mixed berries

Strawberry Almond Waffle

$12.00

topped with fresh strawberries and sliced almonds and served with strawberry syrup

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

with fresh mixed berries

Almond Croissant French Toast

$12.50

bananas, walnuts, and caramel sauce

Brioche French Toast Topped with Sauteed Cinnamon Apples and Caramel Sauce

$12.50

served with apple cider syrup

Prosciutto Spinach Gruyere Croissant French Toast Casserole

$13.50

served with side of organic greens

La Vie En Rose Breakfast Crepe

$12.50

with sautéed apples, pears, cinnamon and marscapone

Black Forest Ham & Gruyere Crepe

$12.50

topped with bechamel and served with side of organic greens

Quiches & Frittatas - served with a side of organic greens

Quiche Lorraine

$11.50

Ham & Gruyere

Quiche Du Jour - Artichoke Gruyere

$11.50

Egg White Frittata Du Jour - Broccoli Cheddar

$11.50

Zucchini Gruyere

Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

Puree of Vegetable

$7.00

vegan

French Onion

$8.00+

served with gruyere crostini

Turkey Chili

$9.00

served with sour cream, cheddar & corn bread

Grilled Chicken Oriental Salad

$17.50

grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, scallions, sesame seeds & almonds over organic greens with sesame honey dressing

Baby Kale Salad

$14.00

apple, sliced almonds & cheddar tossed in cider vinaigrette

Wild Field Salad

$14.00

cranberries, walnuts & goat cheese over organic greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$14.00

Croque Monsieur (no egg) on Croissant

$15.00

Smoked Salmon BLT on Multigrain Toast

$16.00

with canadian bacon, arugula, tomato and avocado

Turkey & Brie on Toasted Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread

$15.50

with cranberry chutney

Grilled Chicken, Sliced Apple & Melted Cheddar Cheese on Whole Grain Roll

$14.50

apple cider vinaigrette

Country Ham & Gruyere on Ciabatta

$14.50

with honey mustard

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$14.50

On Whole Grain Roll or Croissant or Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread

Tuna Salad

$14.50

Solid White Albacore With Tomato On Multigrain Bread or Croissant or Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread

Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burger on Toasted Brioche Bun

$14.50

with avocado, red cabbage slaw & side of chipotle mayo add cheese (cheddar, gruyere, goat, or feta) +$1.00

Roasted Vegetables Wrap

$13.50

with hummus spread on a spinach wrap

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil

$13.50

served on a rosemary baguette with balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Side of Home Fries

$3.50

Side of Breakfast Meats

$4.75

Side of Sweet Potato Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Side of Avocado

$4.75

Side of Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Salad (Seasonal)

$6.00

Beverages

Virgin Mary

$5.50

house-made with V8

Coffee

$3.00+

Tea

$2.75+

Espresso

$4.00

Single / Double

Americano

$4.00

Single / Double

Cappuccino

$4.50

Café Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Single / Double

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50+

V8

$2.50+

Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate / Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Coke / Diet Coke / Sprite

Perrier

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata / Aranciata

Homemade Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00+

garnished with grilled cheese croutons

Pumpkin Soup

$7.00

garnished with cran-apple relish

Puree of Vegetable (vegan)

$7.00

(vegan)

French Onion

$8.00+

served with gruyere crostini

Turkey Chili

$9.00+

served with corn bread, cheddar & sour cream

Quiches & Frittatas, Crepes - served with a side of organic greens

Quiche Lorraine

$11.50

Ham & Gruyere

Quiche Du Jour - Artichoke Gruyere

$11.50

Egg White Frittata Du Jour - Broccoli Cheddar

$11.50

Zucchini Gruyere

Salads (add grilled chicken, chicken salad or tuna salad for $3.50)

Crab Cake Salad

$27.50

Homemade Maryland Style Crab Cake with avocado, cucumber, kalamata olives, tomatoes & hard-boiled egg tossed in lemon vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Oriental Salad

$17.50

grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, scallions, sesame seeds & almonds over organic greens with sesame honey dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

avocado, egg, tomato, bacon & bleu cheese over organic greens with lemon vinaigrette

Baby Kale Salad

$14.00

apple, sliced almonds & cheddar tossed in cider vinaigrette

Wild Field Salad

$14.00

cranberries, walnuts & goat cheese over organic greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.00

tomato, olives, cucumber, feta cheese & red onion over organic greens with greek vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$14.00

pears, caramelized walnuts & bleu cheese over organic greens with lemon vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$13.50

with cucumber & tomato over organic greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Croque Monsieur (no egg) on Croissant

$15.00

black forest ham, gruyere dijon & béchamel (Madame with over easy egg +$1.00)

Croque Madame on Croissant

$16.00

black forest ham, gruyere dijon & béchamel topped with over easy egg (Monsieur - without the egg -$1.00)

Multigrain Avocado Toast with Hard Boiled Egg

$14.00

topped with everything spice blend, served with a side of organic greens

Country Ham & Gruyere on Rosemary Ciabatta

$14.50

with honey mustard

Grilled Chicken, Sliced Apple & Melted Cheddar Cheese on Whole Grain Roll

$14.50

apple cider vinaigrette

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$14.50

On Whole Grain Roll or Croissant or Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Solid White Albacore With Tomato On Multigrain Bread or Croissant or Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread

Turkey & Brie on Toasted Cranberry Raisin Walnut Bread

$15.50

with cranberry chutney

Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burger on Toasted Brioche Bun

$14.00

with avocado, red cabbage slaw & side of chipotle mayo

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil

$13.50

served on a ciabatta with balsamic vinaigrette

Wraps

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap

$14.50

with cilantro mayo on a whole wheat wrap

Roasted Vegetables Wrap

$13.50

with hummus spread on a spinach wrap

Combinations

Soup / Small Salad Combo

$14.50

with Turkey Chili or Oriental Chicken Salad - add $1.50

Soup / Half Sandwich Combo

$14.50

with Turkey Chili or Oriental Chicken Salad - add $1.50

Small Salad / Half Sandwich Combo

$14.50

Paninis

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper & Mozzarella Panini

$14.50

Roasted Vegetables, Mozzarella & Pesto Panini

$13.50

Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Panini

$13.50

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25+

Tea

$2.75+

Espresso

$4.00+

Single / Double

Americano

$4.00+

Single / Double

Cappuccino

$4.50

Café Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Single / Double

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50+

V8

$2.50+

Juice

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Coke / Diet Coke / Sprite

Perrier

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata / Aranciata

Thanksgiving Bakery Specials

Apple Crumb Pie

$34.00

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Pumpkin Pecan Crumble Pie

$32.00

Pecan Pie

$34.00

Apple Mini Tarts

$2.75+

Pecan Mini Tarts

$2.75+

Pumpkin Mini Tarts

$2.75+

Brown Sugar Maple Glazed Bread

$20.00

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$20.00

Turkey Sugar Cookies - chocolate-dipped

$6.50

Cookie Gift Tray

$60.00+

Breakfast Gift Tray

$60.00

Thanksgiving Catering Specials

Quart of Pumpkin Soup

$14.00

with chili cran-apple relish garnish

Quart of Butternut Squash Soup

$14.00

Quart of French Onion Soup

$14.00

with gruyere crostini

Quart of Turkey Chili

$16.00

with sides of corn bread, cheddar cheese and sour cream

Full Size Crab Cakes - each

$25.00

with remoulade sauce

Mini Crab Cakes - per dz

$80.00

with remoulade sauce

Individual 5" Quiche

$9.50

Frittata - Catering

$45.00

Serves 6

Egg White Frittata - Catering

$45.00

Serves 6

French Toast Breakfast Casseroles

Serves 8

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
10A West Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ 07463

