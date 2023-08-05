- Home
- /
- West Hempstead
- /
- La Candela II
La Candela II
No reviews yet
205 Hempstead tpke
West Hempstead, NY 11552
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
SODAS
PISCO BAR
BEERS
COCKTAILS
SANGRIA
HAPPY HOURS
JUGOS
WINE
LIQUORS
1800 TEQUILA
ABSOLUT
AGUARDIENTE
BAILEY
BELVEDERE
BLACK LABEL
BLACK LABEL DOBLE
BUCHANANS
CAMPARI
CASA AMIGOS
CHIVAS REGAL
CIROC
CLASE AZUL
COUNTREAU
DISARONO
GIN HENDRICKS
GIN SAPHIRE
GIN TANQUERAY
GRAND MARNIER
GREY GOOSE
HENESSY
JACK DANIEL
JAGELMIER
JAMESON WHISKEY
JOSE CUERVO
KETEL ONE
KHALUA
MACALLAN
MALIBU
MARKERS MARK
PATRON
PATRON DOBLE
SAMBUCA
TITOS VODKA
FOOD MENU
CEVICHES
CEVICHE PESCADO
fish ceviche cooked in lemon juice and onions
CEVICHE MIXTO
shrimp, fish & calamari cooked in lemon juice
CEVICHE CAMARONES
Shrimp cooked in special lemon juice
CEVICHE ESPECIAL
conchas negras, black scallops, tiradito aji, amarillo chilli paste, fish, rocoto cream, shrimp ceviche
LECHE DE TIGRE
fish strips marinated in lemon juice with a touch of milk
COPA CANDELA GANADOR
fish ceviche, grilled shrimp, fried seafood, topped with chopped onion
CONCHAS NEGRAS
black scallops, chopped onion, lemon juice, sweet corn cancha mountain
LECHE DE PANTERA
black scallops, grilled shrimp, fried seafood chopped onion
TO SHARE
CARRETILLA CANDELA
anticucho, rachi y mollejitas
CANDELAZO DE PESCADO
ceviche, papa a la huancaina and deep fried fish and calamari
JALEA X 2
fried seafood platter topped with marinated red onions in lemon juice
JALEA FAMILIAR
CANDELAZO MIXTO
CANDELAZO CAMARONES
CANDELAZO CEVICHE DOBLE
CHIMPUM CALLAO
STARTES
Papa a la Huancaina
sliced potatoes w/special peruvian hot yellow pepper
SALAD
fresh salad
ANTICUCHOS
peruvian style cow heart shish kabob
ANTICUCHOS CON RACHI
Choros a la Chalaca
(7) mussels peruvian style
Salchipapas
fried franks with fries
Calamares Fritos
fried calamari
Cocktail de Camarones Peruano
peruvian styly shrimp cocktail, avocado, gulf sauce
Molleiitas al Grill
Rachi
Wantan Frito
fried wontons (12)
MEATS
Lomo Saltado
sauteed beef strips with onions and tomatoes on a bed of fries
Lomo Candela
beef strips and shrimp with onions and tomatoes on a bed of tries
Lomo Saltado de Entraña
sauteed skirt steak strips with onions and tomatoes on a bed of fries
Bistec a lo Pobre
grilled steak topped with a sunny side up egg, white rice, fries and sweet fried plantains
Parrilla Peruana
grilled steak with sausage, topped with peruvian corn
Churrasco al Grill
chuck steak with golden potatoes and salad
Entraña al Grill
grilled skirt steak, baked potato and salad
Churrasco Candela
grilled steak, shrimp, sausage and salad
Entraña Candela
grilled skirt steak served with shrimp, sausage and salad
CHICKEN
Pollo a la Parrilla
grilled chicken served with fries, salad and rice
Pollo en Salsa Especial
grilled chicken in a shrimp sauce
Aji de Gallina
chicken strips in special sauce with rice and baked potato (salsa contains pecans)
Chicharron de Pollo
fried chicken pieces with fries
Milanesa de Pollo
chicken cutlet, white rice, fries and salad
SEAFOOD
Filete de Pescado Frito
fried fish fillet served with rice and salad
Filete de Pescado al Ajo
fish fillet in garlic sauce served with white rice and salad
Filete en Salsa de Camarones
fried fish fillet topped with shrimp sauce served with white rice
Pescado a lo Macho
fish fillet topped with calamari and shrimp in a special sauce served with white rice
Picante de Mariscos
seafood stew served with white rice'
Camarones al Aiillo
shrimp with garlic sauce served with white rice and golden potatoes
Arroz con Mariscos
peruvian paella with seafood Chef's specialty
Chicharron de Pescado
fried fish pieces served with fries or fried yuca
Trucha Frita
grilled or fried trout served with white rice and fried cassava
Truca a La Parrilla
grilled or fried trout served with white rice and fried cassava
Pargo Rojo Frito
fried whole red snapper served with fried cassava, white rice and marinated onions in lemon juice
PASTAS
Tallarin Saltado de Mariscos
linguini with mixed seafood in a tomato with onion, soy sauce, sauteed in a wok
Tallarin Saltado de Carne
linguini with beef strips or chicken in a tomato and onion. sov sauce sautéed in a wok
Tallarin Saltado de Pollo
linguini with beef strips or chicken in a tomato and onion. sov sauce sautéed in a wok
Tallarin Verde con Bistec
linguini with grilled beef or grilled chicken in pesto sauce
Tallarin Verde con Entraña
linguini with grilled skirt steak in a pesto sauce
Linguini Candela
peruvian style pasta carbonara, bacon, spaghetti, mixed seafood, touch of cream
CHIFA
Arroz Chaufa con Mariscos
seafood fried rice
Arroz Chaufa de Camarones
shrimp fried rice
Arroz Chaufa con Carne
Arroz Chaufa con Pollo
Arroz Chaufa Mixto
fried rice with beef and chicken
Chaufa de chancho
Tallarin chino carne
Aeropuerto especial
Chaufa de vegetales
Tallarin chino especial
Chaufa de entrana
Chaufa Mar y Tierra
Chaufa Tropical de Carne
Chancho con Tamarindo
combinado Especial
Chaufa Amazonico carne
Pato Com Verduras
SOUPS
TACU TACU
ORDEN ADICIONAL
DESSERTS
CHIFA
Wantan Frito
(PERUVIAN FRIED WONTONS 2, CHINESE STYLE WITH TAMARIND,3 SAUCE)
Chicharon Chino de Pollo
(DEEP FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN CHINESE PERUVIAN STYLE SOUP)
Sopa Wantan
(SOUP, WONTONS CHICKEN, ROAST PORK, ROAST DUCK, SHRIMP, QUAIL EGGS AND VEGETABLES)
Tallarin Chino De Pollo
(SPECIAL CANDELA NOODLES WITH ROAST PORK, CHICKEN, ROAST DUCK)
Chancho con Verduras
(ROAST PORK, VEGETABLES, SOY SAUCE WITH WHITE RICE)
Aeropuerto Especial
(CHICKEN, ROAST PORK,ROAST DUCK FRIED RICE MIXED WITH CHINESE NOODLES)
Combinado Especial
(COMBINATION. ROAST PORK ,CHICKEN, ROAST DUCK, FRIED RICE WITH CHINESE NOODLE)
KIDS MENU
Kids Menu
Kids Drinks
Kid Desserts
BRUNCH
BRUNCH DRINK
First Course
YUCAS A LA HUANCAINA
Fried yucca sticks with huancaina sauce.
TAMALES DE POLLO O CERDO
Stuffed traditionally with pork or chicken. Served with salsa criolla.
FRESH FRUIT SALAD
Combination of delicious fruits from the season drizzled with honey.
TOSTONES CON GUACAMOLE
Fried green plantains served with guacamole.
ANTICUCHOS PANCHITA
Sliced beef heart meat arranged in skewers marinated in a special sauce.
PIQUEO ENTRE CAUSAS
Top and bottom composed of mashed potato mixed with lime juice and Peruvian yellow pepper: filled of chicken salad, shrimp salad and octopus.
Second Course
CRIOLLO BREAKFAST PLATTER
A side of beef strips mixed with onion, tomato, and soy sauce. Scrambled Huacho sausage. And blood sausage served with sweet potato chips.
PORK BELLY SANDWICH
Crunchy pieces of fried pork accompanied by crispy sweet potato chips and a zesty red onion relish in a bread roll.
STEAK AND EGGS
Grilled skirt steak and fried eggs, served with French fries, rice and chimichurri sauce.
LOMO SALTADO SALVAJE
Peruvian style beef stir fry with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro. Served with French fries, white rice, a fried egg, and sweet plantains.
CHICKEN MILANESE
Seasoned breaded chicken cutlets that are pan-fried to perfection. Served with French fries and fresh salad.
FISH AND CHIPS
Delicious Breaded, deep fried fish tender served with yuca fries and tartar sauce.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
205 Hempstead tpke, West Hempstead, NY 11552