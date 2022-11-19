French
Le Jardinier NY
271 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Le Jardinier is an approachable yet refined vegetable-driven restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli.
Location
610 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papillon Bistro & Bar - 22 East 54th Street
4.4 • 1,041
22 East 54th Street New York, NY 10022
View restaurant