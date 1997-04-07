Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood imageView gallery
Soul Food
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood

144 Reviews

$

7604 Milwaukee Ave

Suite 400

Lubbock, TX 79424

Popular Items

B1 Treasure BOIL
Mac & Cheese Crab
B6 Royal Crazy Boil

soft drinks

dr pepper

$3.85

diet dr pepper

$3.85

coke

$3.85

diet coke

$3.85

sprite

$3.85

lemonade

$3.85

Tropical kool-aid

$3.25Out of stock

coffee

$1.75

Sweet tea

$3.25

fanta

$3.85

monsters

$3.50Out of stock

Hot chocolate/no refills

$2.50Out of stock

Kid sprite

$2.00

Kid sweet tea

$2.00

Kid unsweet

$2.00

Kid lemonade

$2.00

Kids UPGRADE

$1.25

Kids coke

$2.00

Kids Dr Pepper

$2.00

Kids Fanta red

$2.00

Kids Diet Coke

$2.00

Kids diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Powerade

$3.85

Kids Powerade

$2.00

Blue raspberry lemonade

$3.25Out of stock

Cherry koolaid

$3.25

Chocolate milk

$2.85Out of stock

vanilla milk

$2.85Out of stock

Blue raspberry

$3.25Out of stock

Strawberry milk

$2.85Out of stock

cup white milk

$1.50Out of stock

Grape koolaid

$3.25

watermelon koolaid

$3.25Out of stock

Peach mango koolaid

$3.25Out of stock

Unsweet tea

$3.25

Zevia kids drink

$1.50Out of stock

Water

Dessert

Chocolate cake

$5.00Out of stock

Banana pudding

$5.50

Apple cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Pear Cobbler

$7.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$5.50Out of stock

Cherry Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

german chocolate cake

$6.50

millionare pie

$6.50

Strawberry short cake

$6.50

Brownie

$3.50

Plain Chocolate browinie

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie sundae

$7.50

Strawberry cake

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Split

$7.00Out of stock

Pear dump cake

$5.00

Sweet potato pie

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Pineapple dump cafe

$5.00Out of stock

Peach dump cake

$5.00

Carrot cake

$5.50Out of stock

Small peach dump cake

$4.50

Strawberry banana pudding

$5.25Out of stock

White cake

$5.00Out of stock

Apple dump cake

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut butter pound cake

$6.50Out of stock

Ice cream

$1.75

Carmel

$0.50

Fudge

$0.50

Pecan

$0.75

Whip cream

$0.75

Pasta

Ex large Alfredo w/4broc/6sm-shrimp

$11.00

Ex large Alfredo w/4bro/ 1 chicken

$11.00

Ex large Alfredo No Meat

$7.00

Mac/cheese No Shrimp

$5.00

Mac/cheese w/6sm-shrimp

$8.99

Mac Lobster

$10.99

Mac & Cheese Crab

$9.99

Meat Lover Pasta

$14.50

Ex large Shrimp & chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Lobster

Caption lobster meal

$25.00

Fried lobster meal

$22.00

Baked potato

Broc/shrimp cheese potatoe

$8.25

Broc/shrimp/steak cheese potato

$10.20

Plain bake potatos/w butter

$5.99

Broccoli /steak/cheese potato

$9.25

Broccoli/cheese potato

$6.99

Plain cheese only potato

$6.99

Crawfish,shrimp bake potato

$9.99

Shrimp, crawfish meat ,mix bell pepper,onions,cheese

Mix & Match build your BOIL

M1 Shrimp no head/w tail 1/2lb

$10.00

M1 Shrimp no head/w tail 1lb

$19.00

M2 Shrimp Head On 1/2lb

$18.00Out of stock

M2 Shrimp Head on lb pound

$26.00Out of stock

M3 Snow Crab leg 1/2

$20.00

M3 Snow Crab leg lb pound

$26.00

M4 Crawfish 1/2

$9.00

M4 Crawfish lb pound

$13.00

M5 King Crab lb pound

$68.00

M6 Lobster Tail

$16.00

M7 Large Snow crab lb pound

$23.00

Fish Platter

Treasure x fish

$10.50

Princess fish

$13.50

Queen fish

$18.25

Fish/chicken tenders

$16.50

Whole grill catfish (bone in)

$12.99

Whole catfish (bone in)

$12.99

Grill fish meal

$14.99

Grill salmon meal

$13.99

Salmon Croquettes meal

$13.20

Fried shrimp platter

$16.25

Senior meal

$15.99

Specialty Items

Fried fish taco

$10.00

Grill fish taco

$10.00

Rice bowl

$8.99

Fried broccoli

$2.50

Fried frog legs w/fries

$10.25

Messy Crab Fries

$9.99

Messy Shrimp fries

$8.99

Messy Losbter fries

$10.99

Fried Alligator /w fries

$9.25

Grits 10sm shrimp and grit

$9.25

Shrimp 5large and steak nacho

$13.00

Steak and 5large shrimp fries

$13.00

Fried crab/broccoli/fried corn

$16.50

Gumbo

$9.50

Loaded Frito pie

$8.99Out of stock

Chilli bowl

$5.99

Half dozen oysters

$12.00

Dozen oysters

$21.00

Steak and shrimp burger w/red bean rice

$12.99

Royal appetizer platter

$26.50

Mixed devil eggs

$7.99Out of stock

Crab devil egg

$7.99Out of stock

Shrimp devil egg

$7.99Out of stock

Add a Stuff bell pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Stuff bell pepper

$3.25Out of stock

Fried oysters

$12.50

Chicken & dressing

$9.99

3meat Bbq plate

$12.00Out of stock

Lees brisket sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Lasagna plate/salad/bread

$7.99Out of stock

Crab cake and shrimp burger /fries

$9.99

Roast bowl/cornbread

$6.99

Chicken pot pie

$4.25

Chicken and dumplings

$4.25

Big Breakfast Waffle Sandwich

$11.00

Chili cheese fried potato

$8.50

Chili cheese fried potato topped with chicken

$10.99

cheesy grits and shrimp and fried lobster plate

$27.99

PoBoy’s & Sandwiches (Copy)

Fish Sandwich/chip

$8.99

Tuna Sandwich/chip

$8.99Out of stock

Po Boy crawfish/chip

$11.00

Po Boy shrimp10small w/chips

$11.00

Po boy steak w/chips

$12.00

Po boy Steak and shrimp 6small po boy w/chips

$13.00

Po boy lobster/chip

$13.00

P.O. boy shrimp and crawfish

$12.75

Fried chicken sandwich

$9.99

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Pork chop sandwich w fries

$8.99

Cheese burger w fries

$7.99

Hamburger w fries

$6.99

Double cheeseburger

$9.99

Quesadilla

Shrimp quesadilla with fry 8sm/shrimp

$8.99

Crawfish quesadilla with fry

$8.99

Steak &Shrimp quesadilla with fry

$13.00

Cheese quesadilla with fry

$6.00

Steak cheese quesadilla

$9.99

Royal combo boils

B1 Treasure BOIL

$23.00

B2 Prince BOIL

$33.00

B3 King BOIL

$49.00

B5 Trunk boil

$103.00

B4 Mix &Match Boil

$103.00

B6 Royal Crazy Boil

$50.00

Steak and shrimp boil 2egg,2corn,5potato,mix whole bell peppers

$26.99

Crab bundle 5legs

$49.00

Crab boil 3legs,5 potato,1egg,1corn

$40.00

Shrimp boil 15shrimp,5potato,1egg,2corn

$23.99

Chicken & Specialty Meals

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.50

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.50

Chicken Tenders 3pc

$11.00

Chicken Tenders 5pc

$12.60

Smothered Baked Chicken

$12.25

Baked BBQ Chicken

$12.25

Fried Pork Chops

$19.00

Smothered Liver

$11.99

Smothered Beef Patties

$12.00

Steak Fingers

$13.99

Meat Loaf

$12.50

Smother Country Rib w/Brown Gravy

$13.25

Smother Country BBQ Ribs

$13.25

Pigfeet Plate

$12.20

Neckbone Plate

$13.00

Oxtail Plate

$22.50

Pigfeet/Neckbone Plate

$15.00

Grill porkchop

$18.00

Smother fried porkchop

$19.50

Veggie Plates

Veggie Plate (3)

$9.99

Veggie Plate (4)

$11.99

Salads

Chicken and shrimp salad

$12.00

Steak salad

$13.00

Shrimp and crab salad

$12.00

Crab and shrimp salad

$12.00

Shrimp salad

$11.00

Crab meat salad

$11.00

Steak/shrimp salad

$13.00

Chicken salad

$10.00

Chicken/shrimp salad

$12.00

House Specialties

Bob Lee Burger & Fries

$13.50

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$3.25

Corn on the Cob

$3.25

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25

Mac and Cheese

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Cabbage

$3.25

Fried Okra

$3.25

Black-eyed Peas

$3.25

Sweet Yams

$3.25

Sweet Rice

$3.25

Spicy Rice

$3.25

White rice w/butter

$3.25

Red bean

$4.25

Red bean &Rice

$5.00

Broccoli cheese

$3.25

Side salad

$2.00

Potato salad

$3.25

Red bean SUB

$1.00

Red bean rice SUB

$1.75

Add On

add extra crabmeat

$2.50

White gravy bowl

$1.00

Cup spicy

$1.00

Cup lemon pepper

$1.00

Cup of garlic

$1.00

Cup of regular

$1.00

Cup of extra spicy

$1.00

Add 3 fried shrimp

$3.00

Add 3 boil shrimp

$3.25

Cup gumbo

$5.00

Add extra steak meat

$3.00

Add chicken fry steak

$5.00

Add chicken fry chicken

$3.50

Add tender

$1.25

Add waffle

$3.25

Add corn dog

$1.00

Add lobster meat

$3.25

Add broccoli

$1.25

Add regular cornbread

$0.75

Add jalepeno cornbread

$0.75

Add toast

$0.30

Add extra slice American cheese

$1.00

Add extra slice pepper jack

$1.00

Add extra 2 slices bacon

$2.50

Add extra 1 fish

$2.50

Add extra aligator

$2.50

Add extra crawfish meat

$2.00

Extra Whole cat(grill

$7.00

Add ranch

$1.00

Add salmon croquette

$3.00

Add grill salmon

$7.50

Add lobster

$13.99

Extra 2 frog legs

$4.00

Add 2 corn on cob

$2.00

Add 3 sausage

$3.00

Add 3 potato’s

$3.00

Add 2 eggs

$2.00

Extra whole cat (fried

$7.00

Brown gravy bowl

$1.00

1 fried crab leg

$14.00

Fried corn on cob

$1.50

Lettuce

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Slice Cheese

$0.75

Add mixed pepper

$0.75

Add 1 crab leg

$13.00

Royal large cheese cup

$2.50

Add sour cream

$1.00

Add snow crab lb pound

$26.00

Side of jalapeño

$0.75

Add porkchop

$7.00

Add cup dry seasoning

$0.50

Cup mustard

$0.25

Cup mayo

$0.25

TV dinners

Pork chop /w collard, mash potato, brown gravy

$7.99

Grill salmon/w spicy rice, cabbage

$8.99Out of stock

Meatloaf /w green beans, mash potato w/cream gravy

$6.99

Baked chicken/w green beans, mash potato w/brown gravy

$6.99

Fried chicken tenders, mash potatoes no gravy, side of cream gravy

$6.99

Fried leg & thigh w/ collard greens, sweet yams

$6.99

BBQ rib /w sweet yams, collard greens

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken & dressing green beans

$6.99Out of stock

Pot Roast and Vegetables w/green beans and cornbread

$6.99Out of stock

Baked bbq chicken w/green bean,mash brown gravy

$6.99Out of stock

Fish box

8/fish/fries/4cornbread BOX

$18.99

4cheeseburger/fries BOX

$16.99

4hamburgers /fries BOX

$14.99

Summer specials

Special hamburger /fry/ drink

$5.99

Special cheeseburger /fry/drink

$6.99

Meatloaf 1side and drink

$6.99

1porkchop/1side/drink

$7.99

2FISH /fry/drink

$7.99

Spaghetti bake/salad koolaid

$13.99

Breakfast

Big breakfast plate ,2bacon,2sausage,2eggs,hashbrown,1toast

$8.50

Waffle plate,1waffle,2eggs,2sausage hashbrown

$8.50

Waffle plate 1,waffle,2eggs,2bacon,hashbrown

$8.50

Pancake plate 1 pancake ,2eggs,2bacon,hashbrown

$8.50

Pankcake plate 1pancake,2eggs,2sausage,hashbrown

$8.50

Add breakfast sausage

$1.75

Add 2 bacon

$2.50

Add hashbrown

$1.50

Add waffle

$3.25

Add pancake

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7604 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 400, Lubbock, TX 79424

Directions

Gallery
Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood image

Map
