Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
144 Reviews
$
7604 Milwaukee Ave
Suite 400
Lubbock, TX 79424
Popular Items
soft drinks
dr pepper
$3.85
diet dr pepper
$3.85
coke
$3.85
diet coke
$3.85
sprite
$3.85
lemonade
$3.85
Tropical kool-aid
$3.25Out of stock
coffee
$1.75
Sweet tea
$3.25
fanta
$3.85
monsters
$3.50Out of stock
Hot chocolate/no refills
$2.50Out of stock
Kid sprite
$2.00
Kid sweet tea
$2.00
Kid unsweet
$2.00
Kid lemonade
$2.00
Kids UPGRADE
$1.25
Kids coke
$2.00
Kids Dr Pepper
$2.00
Kids Fanta red
$2.00
Kids Diet Coke
$2.00
Kids diet Dr Pepper
$2.00
Powerade
$3.85
Kids Powerade
$2.00
Blue raspberry lemonade
$3.25Out of stock
Cherry koolaid
$3.25
Chocolate milk
$2.85Out of stock
vanilla milk
$2.85Out of stock
Blue raspberry
$3.25Out of stock
Strawberry milk
$2.85Out of stock
cup white milk
$1.50Out of stock
Grape koolaid
$3.25
watermelon koolaid
$3.25Out of stock
Peach mango koolaid
$3.25Out of stock
Unsweet tea
$3.25
Zevia kids drink
$1.50Out of stock
Water
Dessert
Chocolate cake
$5.00Out of stock
Banana pudding
$5.50
Apple cobbler
$5.00Out of stock
Pear Cobbler
$7.50Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$5.50Out of stock
Cherry Cobbler
$6.00Out of stock
german chocolate cake
$6.50
millionare pie
$6.50
Strawberry short cake
$6.50
Brownie
$3.50
Plain Chocolate browinie
$5.00Out of stock
Brownie sundae
$7.50
Strawberry cake
$5.50Out of stock
Banana Split
$7.00Out of stock
Pear dump cake
$5.00
Sweet potato pie
$5.00Out of stock
Blueberry cobbler
$5.00Out of stock
Cherry Pineapple dump cafe
$5.00Out of stock
Peach dump cake
$5.00
Carrot cake
$5.50Out of stock
Small peach dump cake
$4.50
Strawberry banana pudding
$5.25Out of stock
White cake
$5.00Out of stock
Apple dump cake
$5.00Out of stock
Peanut butter pound cake
$6.50Out of stock
Ice cream
$1.75
Carmel
$0.50
Fudge
$0.50
Pecan
$0.75
Whip cream
$0.75
Mix & Match build your BOIL
M1 Shrimp no head/w tail 1/2lb
$10.00
M1 Shrimp no head/w tail 1lb
$19.00
M2 Shrimp Head On 1/2lb
$18.00Out of stock
M2 Shrimp Head on lb pound
$26.00Out of stock
M3 Snow Crab leg 1/2
$20.00
M3 Snow Crab leg lb pound
$26.00
M4 Crawfish 1/2
$9.00
M4 Crawfish lb pound
$13.00
M5 King Crab lb pound
$68.00
M6 Lobster Tail
$16.00
M7 Large Snow crab lb pound
$23.00
Specialty Items
Fried fish taco
$10.00
Grill fish taco
$10.00
Rice bowl
$8.99
Fried broccoli
$2.50
Fried frog legs w/fries
$10.25
Messy Crab Fries
$9.99
Messy Shrimp fries
$8.99
Messy Losbter fries
$10.99
Fried Alligator /w fries
$9.25
Grits 10sm shrimp and grit
$9.25
Shrimp 5large and steak nacho
$13.00
Steak and 5large shrimp fries
$13.00
Fried crab/broccoli/fried corn
$16.50
Gumbo
$9.50
Loaded Frito pie
$8.99Out of stock
Chilli bowl
$5.99
Half dozen oysters
$12.00
Dozen oysters
$21.00
Steak and shrimp burger w/red bean rice
$12.99
Royal appetizer platter
$26.50
Mixed devil eggs
$7.99Out of stock
Crab devil egg
$7.99Out of stock
Shrimp devil egg
$7.99Out of stock
Add a Stuff bell pepper
$2.00Out of stock
Stuff bell pepper
$3.25Out of stock
Fried oysters
$12.50
Chicken & dressing
$9.99
3meat Bbq plate
$12.00Out of stock
Lees brisket sandwich
$7.99Out of stock
Lasagna plate/salad/bread
$7.99Out of stock
Crab cake and shrimp burger /fries
$9.99
Roast bowl/cornbread
$6.99
Chicken pot pie
$4.25
Chicken and dumplings
$4.25
Big Breakfast Waffle Sandwich
$11.00
Chili cheese fried potato
$8.50
Chili cheese fried potato topped with chicken
$10.99
cheesy grits and shrimp and fried lobster plate
$27.99
PoBoy’s & Sandwiches (Copy)
Fish Sandwich/chip
$8.99
Tuna Sandwich/chip
$8.99Out of stock
Po Boy crawfish/chip
$11.00
Po Boy shrimp10small w/chips
$11.00
Po boy steak w/chips
$12.00
Po boy Steak and shrimp 6small po boy w/chips
$13.00
Po boy lobster/chip
$13.00
P.O. boy shrimp and crawfish
$12.75
Fried chicken sandwich
$9.99
Club Sandwich
$8.99
Pork chop sandwich w fries
$8.99
Cheese burger w fries
$7.99
Hamburger w fries
$6.99
Double cheeseburger
$9.99
Royal combo boils
B1 Treasure BOIL
$23.00
B2 Prince BOIL
$33.00
B3 King BOIL
$49.00
B5 Trunk boil
$103.00
B4 Mix &Match Boil
$103.00
B6 Royal Crazy Boil
$50.00
Steak and shrimp boil 2egg,2corn,5potato,mix whole bell peppers
$26.99
Crab bundle 5legs
$49.00
Crab boil 3legs,5 potato,1egg,1corn
$40.00
Shrimp boil 15shrimp,5potato,1egg,2corn
$23.99
Chicken & Specialty Meals
Grilled Chicken Breast
$12.00
Chicken Fried Steak
$14.50
Chicken Fried Chicken
$13.50
Chicken Tenders 3pc
$11.00
Chicken Tenders 5pc
$12.60
Smothered Baked Chicken
$12.25
Baked BBQ Chicken
$12.25
Fried Pork Chops
$19.00
Smothered Liver
$11.99
Smothered Beef Patties
$12.00
Steak Fingers
$13.99
Meat Loaf
$12.50
Smother Country Rib w/Brown Gravy
$13.25
Smother Country BBQ Ribs
$13.25
Pigfeet Plate
$12.20
Neckbone Plate
$13.00
Oxtail Plate
$22.50
Pigfeet/Neckbone Plate
$15.00
Grill porkchop
$18.00
Smother fried porkchop
$19.50
Sides
Collard Greens
$3.25
Corn on the Cob
$3.25
Cole Slaw
$3.25
Green Beans
$3.25
Mac and Cheese
$3.25
Mashed Potatoes
$3.25
French Fries
$3.25
Cabbage
$3.25
Fried Okra
$3.25
Black-eyed Peas
$3.25
Sweet Yams
$3.25
Sweet Rice
$3.25
Spicy Rice
$3.25
White rice w/butter
$3.25
Red bean
$4.25
Red bean &Rice
$5.00
Broccoli cheese
$3.25
Side salad
$2.00
Potato salad
$3.25
Red bean SUB
$1.00
Red bean rice SUB
$1.75
Add On
add extra crabmeat
$2.50
White gravy bowl
$1.00
Cup spicy
$1.00
Cup lemon pepper
$1.00
Cup of garlic
$1.00
Cup of regular
$1.00
Cup of extra spicy
$1.00
Add 3 fried shrimp
$3.00
Add 3 boil shrimp
$3.25
Cup gumbo
$5.00
Add extra steak meat
$3.00
Add chicken fry steak
$5.00
Add chicken fry chicken
$3.50
Add tender
$1.25
Add waffle
$3.25
Add corn dog
$1.00
Add lobster meat
$3.25
Add broccoli
$1.25
Add regular cornbread
$0.75
Add jalepeno cornbread
$0.75
Add toast
$0.30
Add extra slice American cheese
$1.00
Add extra slice pepper jack
$1.00
Add extra 2 slices bacon
$2.50
Add extra 1 fish
$2.50
Add extra aligator
$2.50
Add extra crawfish meat
$2.00
Extra Whole cat(grill
$7.00
Add ranch
$1.00
Add salmon croquette
$3.00
Add grill salmon
$7.50
Add lobster
$13.99
Extra 2 frog legs
$4.00
Add 2 corn on cob
$2.00
Add 3 sausage
$3.00
Add 3 potato’s
$3.00
Add 2 eggs
$2.00
Extra whole cat (fried
$7.00
Brown gravy bowl
$1.00
1 fried crab leg
$14.00
Fried corn on cob
$1.50
Lettuce
$0.75
Tomato
$0.75
Onions
$0.75
Slice Cheese
$0.75
Add mixed pepper
$0.75
Add 1 crab leg
$13.00
Royal large cheese cup
$2.50
Add sour cream
$1.00
Add snow crab lb pound
$26.00
Side of jalapeño
$0.75
Add porkchop
$7.00
Add cup dry seasoning
$0.50
Cup mustard
$0.25
Cup mayo
$0.25
TV dinners
Pork chop /w collard, mash potato, brown gravy
$7.99
Grill salmon/w spicy rice, cabbage
$8.99Out of stock
Meatloaf /w green beans, mash potato w/cream gravy
$6.99
Baked chicken/w green beans, mash potato w/brown gravy
$6.99
Fried chicken tenders, mash potatoes no gravy, side of cream gravy
$6.99
Fried leg & thigh w/ collard greens, sweet yams
$6.99
BBQ rib /w sweet yams, collard greens
$7.99Out of stock
Chicken & dressing green beans
$6.99Out of stock
Pot Roast and Vegetables w/green beans and cornbread
$6.99Out of stock
Baked bbq chicken w/green bean,mash brown gravy
$6.99Out of stock
Breakfast
Big breakfast plate ,2bacon,2sausage,2eggs,hashbrown,1toast
$8.50
Waffle plate,1waffle,2eggs,2sausage hashbrown
$8.50
Waffle plate 1,waffle,2eggs,2bacon,hashbrown
$8.50
Pancake plate 1 pancake ,2eggs,2bacon,hashbrown
$8.50
Pankcake plate 1pancake,2eggs,2sausage,hashbrown
$8.50
Add breakfast sausage
$1.75
Add 2 bacon
$2.50
Add hashbrown
$1.50
Add waffle
$3.25
Add pancake
$2.50
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
