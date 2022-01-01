Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legends Bar and Grill 3865 Soco Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3865 Soco Rd

Maggie Valley, NC 28751

Order Again

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Appalachian Mountain Brewery

$6.00

AVL IPA

$6.00

Bed of Nails

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$6.00

Boojum Hounds of Helles

$6.00

Boojum Reward APA

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Dirty Girl

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Gaelic Ale

$6.00

Green Man ESB

$6.00

Green Man IPA

$6.00

Innovation Soulvation

$6.00

Landshark Lager

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Perfect Haze IPA

$6.00

Pernicious

$6.00

Rocket Girl

$6.00

Shock Top

$4.00

Space Dust

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

VooDoo

$6.00

White Zombie

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Legends Red Ale

$6.00

Appetizers

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Breaded Pickle Chips

$8.50

Chips & Salsa

$8.50

Fried Mozarella Cheese

$8.50

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Homemade Chips

$5.00

Homemade Chili Bowl

$6.00

Homemade Chili Cup

$5.00

APPETIZER

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Small House Salad

$5.50

Large House Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Mountain Burger

$11.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.50

Patty Melt

$11.50

Black Bean Chipotle Burger

$10.50

Joker Burger

$11.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$11.00

BLT

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Legends Club Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Hoagies

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Philly Steak

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Dinners

Fish Dinner

$15.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.50

Carb Conscious Plates

CARB Burger Plater/Salad

$11.00

CARB Grilled Chicken Plat/Salad

$11.00

CARB Grilled Fish Plater/Salad

$11.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$13.50

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$5.50

Corn Dogs

$5.50

2 Hot Dogs

$8.00

2 Corn Dogs

$7.50

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

All Beef Hotdog

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Hamburgers

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Homemade Chips

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Curley Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Extras

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$5.50

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda Water

Sunkist Orange

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

T-shirt

T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3865 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley, NC 28751

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

