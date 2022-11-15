Main picView gallery

Level B 805 6th street

review star

No reviews yet

805 6th Street

Manning, IA 51455

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Fried Pickles

$6.95

crunchy dill pickle chips, freshly breaded and fried to a crispy golden brown, served with ranch

Onion Rings

$6.95

hand sliced and freshly breaded, fried to a crispy golden brown served with ranch

Cheese Curds

$6.95

“freshly breaded” white cheese curds fried up crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with ranch

Fire Bites

$6.95

Mushrooms

$6.95

Street Nachos

$9.95

Featured Appetizer

$6.95

Wings

Bone-In try them naked or lightly breaded, perfectly fried and tossed in one of our dry rubs or savory sauces Boneless wings are lightly breaded and fried before tossing them in your favorite sauce both are served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Small Wing

$7.95

Medium Wing

$12.95

Large Wing

$15.95

Burgers

BYOB (build your own burger)

$8.95

flame-grilled third pound burger or chicken breast served on a grilled bun

Farmhand

$14.95

Sandwiches

Pork Tenderloin

$9.95

hand cut and tenderized, choice of grilled or “freshly breaded” and fried golden brown, served on a grilled bun

Steak Sandwich

$11.95

eight ounce ribeye steak lightly seasoned and grilled to your specifications

Crispy Honey Garlic Chicken

$10.95

our crispy chicken tenders topped with honey garlic sauce, applewood smoked bacon and melted queso cheese, served on a grilled hoagie bun

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.95

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$8.95

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Salads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.95

Mediterranean Salad

$8.95

Chicken Caeser Salad

$8.95

Taco Salad

$8.95

BBQ Chicken Salad

$8.95

Little Wolves

Mac N' Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheese burger

$5.95

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.95

Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Rib Dinner( Thursday Night)

$5.95

Extra Sides

Baked Beans

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Cottage cheese

$2.95

Fries

$2.95

Mac n cheese

$2.95

Pasta Salad

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Potato Twists

$2.95

Garlic Mash (4pm)

$2.95

Baked Potato (Friday and Saturday 4pm)

$2.95

Buffalo Potatoes

$2.95

Bowl of Soup

$2.95

Hashbrowns (Friday and Saturday 4pm)

$2.95

Salad Bar

1 Trip- Salad Bar

$4.95

Unlimited- Salad Bar

$7.95

Daily Specials

Lunch Special

$9.00

Monday Night Burger

$9.95

Tuesday - Kids Night

$3.00

Wednesday - Wing Basket

$8.95

Thursday- BBQ Platter

$17.95

Thursday- 1/2 Rack of Ribs

$16.95

Thursday- Full Rack of Ribs

$21.95

12 oz Prime Rib

$20.95

16 oz Prime Rib

$25.95

Bowl of Soup

$3.00

TO GO!!!

TO GO!!

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.95

Featured Dessert

$5.95

Extra Sauce

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Sauce

Seafood

Fish N Chips

$13.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.95

Sweet and Saucy Shrimp

$15.95

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Broasted Chicken

Out of stock

Beef

12 oz Ribeye

$19.95

16 oz Ribeye

$25.95

6 oz Sirloin

$12.95

8 oz sirloin

$14.95

Pork

10 oz Pork Chop

$15.95

Drink

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Diet Dew

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Pink Lemonade

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Strawberry Melon Tea

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$1.50

White Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

OJ

$1.50

Souvenir Cup

$1.00

Water

Coffee

$1.50

Specialty Drinks

Nightly Drink Special

$6.00

Tennesse Apple

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Tropical Storm

$6.00

Spiked Lemonade

$6.00

Level B

$7.00

Pumpkin

$30.00

Fish Bowl

$10.00

Beer Flight

$8.00

Draft Beer

16 oz

25 oz

Pitcher

Halloween Pitcher

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$2.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Can

White Claw

$3.00

PBR Coffee

$2.00

Ruthie NA

$4.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Wine

Moscato

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Liquor

*Well Vodka*

$3.00Out of stock

Tito's

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Absolute

$5.00

Absolute- Peach

$5.00

Absolute- Citron

$5.00

Absolute-Grapefruit

$5.00

Absolute- Mango

$5.00

Absolute- Pear

$5.00

Absolute- Raspberry

$5.00

Absolute-Pineapple

$5.00

Burnetts- Watermelon

$3.00

Three Olives- Strawberry

$3.00

Pearl - Cucumer

$5.00

UV Blue

$4.00

Tito's DBL

$9.00

*Well Tequila*

$3.00

Jose

$4.00

Patron

$5.00

Patron DBL

$10.00

*Well Gin*

$3.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$3.00

BV

$3.00

BV Toasted Caramel

$3.00

Canadian Club

$3.00

Canadian Mist

$3.00

Crown

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Fireball

$3.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers

$5.00

Mango Habanero

$5.00

*Scoresby*

$3.00

Seagrams 7

$3.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$5.00

So Co

$3.00

Tempelton 4 Year

$5.00

Tempelton 6 Year

$7.00

Tempelton 10 Year

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$3.00

Windsor Canadian

$5.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$7.00

Jonnie Walker Red

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Pendelton

$7.00

Whistle Pig 10

$7.00

Jameson Black Label

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$5.00

*Well Rum*

$3.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain

$4.00

Calico Jack

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Cherry Pucker

$3.00

Grape Pucker

$3.00

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Island Punch

$3.00

Raspberry Pucker

$3.00

Cherry Mcgillicuddys

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Rum Chatta

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Colorado Bulldog

$5.00

Creamsicle

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Long Island

$12.00

Midori Sour

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Salty Dog

$5.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Malibu Breeze

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Slow Screw

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Yellow Hammer

$5.00

Vanilla Vodka White Rum Amaretto Orange Juice Pineapple Juice

Cherry Whip

$5.00

Whipped Vodka Malibu Lime Cherry Juice Pineapple Juice Mist

Mermaid

$5.00

Melon Liquor Bacardi Blue Curacao Pineapple Juice

Shots

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Margarita - Rocks

Lime-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Strawberry-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Mango-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Peach-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Passion Fruit-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Pineapple-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Raspberry-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Black Cherry-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Kiwi-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Wildberry-Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Margarita - Flight

Margarita Flight

$12.00

Martini

Dirty Martini

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.00

Watermeon Martini

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Fruit Loop Martini

Apple Pie Martini

Mules

Classic (Mule)

$7.00

Cucumber (Mule)

$7.00

Grapefruit (Mule)

$7.00

Iowa (Mule)

$7.00

Mango (Mule)

$7.00

Peach (Mule

$7.00

Pear (Mule)

$7.00

Pineapple (Mule)

$7.00

Raspberry (Mule)

$7.00

Strawberry (Mule)

$7.00

Watermelon (Mule)

$7.00

Juice

Tomato Juice

$0.50

Bloody Mary Mix

$0.50

Logo on Chest- Black Heather

Small

$14.00

Medium

$14.00

Large

$14.00

X- Large

$14.00

XXL

$18.00

XXXL

$18.00

Logo on Chest- Grey

Small

$14.00

Medium

$14.00

Large

$14.00

X- Large

$14.00

XXL

$18.00

XXXL

$18.00

Logo On Chest- Pocket

Small

$18.00

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

X- Large

$18.00

XXL

$20.00

Back Way Home- Black

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X- Large

$20.00

XXL

$24.00

XXXL

$24.00

Back Way Home- Grey

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X- Large

$20.00

XXL

$24.00

XXXL

$24.00

Back Way Home (KIDS)- Black

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Back Way Home (KIDS)- Grey

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Memories- Black

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X- Large

$20.00

XXL

$2,400.00

Memories- Grey

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X- Large

$20.00

XXL

$24.00

Memories-(KIDS)- Black

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Memories- (KIDS)- Grey

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Level B Tank- Black

Small

$14.00

Medium

$14.00

Large

$14.00

X- Large

$16.00

XXL

$16.00

Level B Tank- Grey

Small

$14.00

Medium

$14.00

Large

$14.00

X-Large

$16.00

XXL

$16.00

LEVEL B HAT

Hat

$30.00

Biker Tank

Biker Tank

$60.00

Biker Shirt

Biker Shirt

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

805 6th Street, Manning, IA 51455

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Manning
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston