Level B 805 6th street
805 6th Street
Manning, IA 51455
Apps
Fried Pickles
crunchy dill pickle chips, freshly breaded and fried to a crispy golden brown, served with ranch
Onion Rings
hand sliced and freshly breaded, fried to a crispy golden brown served with ranch
Cheese Curds
“freshly breaded” white cheese curds fried up crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with ranch
Fire Bites
Mushrooms
Street Nachos
Featured Appetizer
Wings
Burgers
Sandwiches
Pork Tenderloin
hand cut and tenderized, choice of grilled or “freshly breaded” and fried golden brown, served on a grilled bun
Steak Sandwich
eight ounce ribeye steak lightly seasoned and grilled to your specifications
Crispy Honey Garlic Chicken
our crispy chicken tenders topped with honey garlic sauce, applewood smoked bacon and melted queso cheese, served on a grilled hoagie bun
Wraps
Salads
Little Wolves
Extra Sides
Daily Specials
TO GO!!!
Extra Sauce
Specialty Drinks
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Liquor
*Well Vodka*
Tito's
Grey Goose
Absolute
Absolute- Peach
Absolute- Citron
Absolute-Grapefruit
Absolute- Mango
Absolute- Pear
Absolute- Raspberry
Absolute-Pineapple
Burnetts- Watermelon
Three Olives- Strawberry
Pearl - Cucumer
UV Blue
Tito's DBL
*Well Tequila*
Jose
Patron
Patron DBL
*Well Gin*
Tanqueray
Bombay
Sloe Gin
BV
BV Toasted Caramel
Canadian Club
Canadian Mist
Crown
Crown Peach
Crown Apple
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers
Mango Habanero
*Scoresby*
Seagrams 7
Screwball Peanut Butter
So Co
Tempelton 4 Year
Tempelton 6 Year
Tempelton 10 Year
Wild Turkey
Windsor Canadian
Jonnie Walker Black
Jonnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Pendelton
Whistle Pig 10
Jameson Black Label
Chivas Regal
*Well Rum*
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain
Calico Jack
Malibu
Baileys
Buttershots
Cherry Pucker
Grape Pucker
Apple Pucker
Island Punch
Raspberry Pucker
Cherry Mcgillicuddys
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Amaretto
Rum Chatta
Midori
Cocktails
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Colorado Bulldog
Creamsicle
Fuzzy Navel
Long Island
Midori Sour
Old Fashioned
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Malibu Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Slow Screw
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Mimosa
Yellow Hammer
Vanilla Vodka White Rum Amaretto Orange Juice Pineapple Juice
Cherry Whip
Whipped Vodka Malibu Lime Cherry Juice Pineapple Juice Mist
Mermaid
Melon Liquor Bacardi Blue Curacao Pineapple Juice
Shots
Margarita - Rocks
Lime-Margarita - Rocks
Strawberry-Margarita - Rocks
Mango-Margarita - Rocks
Peach-Margarita - Rocks
Passion Fruit-Margarita - Rocks
Pineapple-Margarita - Rocks
Raspberry-Margarita - Rocks
Black Cherry-Margarita - Rocks
Kiwi-Margarita - Rocks
Wildberry-Margarita - Rocks
Margarita - Flight
Martini
Mules
Logo on Chest- Black Heather
Logo on Chest- Grey
Logo On Chest- Pocket
Back Way Home- Black
Back Way Home- Grey
Back Way Home (KIDS)- Black
Back Way Home (KIDS)- Grey
Memories- Black
Memories-(KIDS)- Black
Memories- (KIDS)- Grey
Level B Tank- Black
Level B Tank- Grey
LEVEL B HAT
Biker Tank
Biker Shirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
805 6th Street, Manning, IA 51455