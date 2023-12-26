FUEGO
301 audubon st
Adair, IA 50002
FOOD
Appetizers
Combinations
- 1 # One Taco, Two Enchiladas and Rice$10.99
- # 2 One Quesadilla, Rice and Beans$10.99
- 3 # One Enchilada, One Taco and One Chile Relleno$10.99
- 4 # Two Tacos, One Enchilada and a Chile with Cheese$10.99
- 5 # Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans$10.99
- 6 # One Enchilada, One Taco, Rice and Beans$10.99
- 7 # One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans$10.99
- 8 # One Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice and Beans$10.99
- 9 # Chile Relleno, One Taco and Guacamole Salad$10.99
- 10 # Three Tacos Mexican, Rice and Beans$10.99
- 11 # One Enchilada, One Burrito, and One Chile Relleno$10.99
- 12 #One Enchilada, One Burrito, Rice and Beans$10.99
- 13 # One Tostada, One Taco and One Chile Relleno$10.99
- 14 # One Taco, One Burrito, Rice and Beans$10.99
- 15 # Two Tostadas and One Taco$10.99
- 16 # Two Burritos, Rice and Beans$10.99
Nachos
- Nachos Fajita$12.99
Fresh nacho chips, topped, with your choice of steak or grilled chicken with cheese sauce and sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers topped with guacamole and sour cream
- Nachos Supreme$11.75
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Nachos Hawaiian$12.90
Chips topped with cheese sauce grilled, chicken, shrimp, ham, pineapple and pico de gallo
- Nachos Shrimp$12.99
Fresh nachos chips topped with grilled, shrimp with cheese sauce and sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Nachos Jalisco$12.99
Fresh nacho chips topped with cheese sauce grilled chicken, steak, chorizo and sautéed onions, tomatoes bell peppers topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- cheese NACHOS$6.75
- NACHOS. BEEF$8.75
- NACHOS. CHICKEN$8.75
Burritos
- Burrito Mexicano$10.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, served with rice and beans
- Burrito De Carne Asada$12.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of steak or grilled chicken,served with lettuce guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Burrito Pastor$12.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans and pastor meat served with lettuce, guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito De Camarón$12.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Fajita Burrito$12.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of grilled chicken or steaks fajitas, sauteed onion, tomatoes and bell peppers served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, potatoes covered with cheese sauce and bacon
- Steak and Cheese Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak covered with cheese sauce
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Bandera$12.75
One beef, one chicken, one cheese, topped with green sauce, red sauce, cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.75
One beef, one cheese two chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, cilantro onion, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.75
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Mole$12.75
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Supreme$12.75
Four enchiladas, your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato and cheese
- Enchiladas Cancun$13.75
Three enchiladas stuffed with shrimp crap served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Tacos
- 3 Tacos Order$12.00
Flour or corn tortilla stuff with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion served with charro beans, sauteed onion, lime sauce and pico de gallo
- Tacos Supreme$10.75
Three shredded chicken or ground beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese, served with rice and beans
- 4 Small Street Tacos$12.00
Flour or corn tortilla stuff with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion served with charro beans, hot sauce sauteed, onion and lime
- Birria Tacos$12.00
Three birria tacos served with rice
Quesadillas
- QUESADILLA Cheese$6.00
- QUESADILLA Mushrooms$8.00
- QUESADILLA Chorizo$8.00
- QUESADILLA. Spinach and Pico De Gallo$8.00
- QUESADILLA. Steak$9.75
- QUESADILLA. Grilled Chicken$9.75
- Quesadilla Fajita$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of steak or gilled chicken with sauteed bell peppers, onions, tomato served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Vallarta$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with crab and shrimp, served with lettuce, avocado, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Sincronizada$12.00
Two flour tortilla based sandwich is prepared using ham, pico de gallo, pineapple, served with lettuce, avocado and tomato
- Quesabirria$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef. Served with rice
Steaks
- Steak Fuego$19.75
Ribeye steak with shrimp, mushroom, onion, potatoes and rice
- Steak Ranchero$15.75
Ribeye steak with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Steak Tapatio$17.00
Ribeye steak with pepper, onion, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans
- Carne Asada$13.75
Tender steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, pico de gallo and avocado
Chicken
- Pollo Hawaiian$13.75
Grilled chicken, pineapple, spinach, mushrooms, cheese dip, served with rice and beans
- Chori Pollo$13.75
Strips of grilled chicken with chorizo topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Chicken Mole$13.00
Rice, beans, shredded chicken and mole sauce
- Pollo Asado$13.75
Chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, pico de gallo and avocado
- Arroz Con Pollo$9.75
Grilled chicken served with rice covered with cheese sauce
Chilaquiles
Eggs
- Huevos a La Mexicana$12.00
Three scrambled eggs with onion, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers served with rice, beans and tortillas, your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Huevos Con Chorizo$12.00
Three scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage onion and mushrooms served with rice and beans
- Huevos Rancheros$12.00
Three sunny-side-up eggs topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans
- Huevos Con Jamón$12.00
Three scrambled eggs with ham and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Omelettes
Fajitas
- Single Fajitas$14.00
Steak, chicken or both
- Double Fajitas$26.00
Steak, chicken or both
- Single Texas Fajitas$16.00
Chicken, steak, and shrimp
- Double Texas Fajitas$29.75
Chicken, steak, and shrimp
- Single Fajitas Camaron$16.00
Grilled shrimp
- Double Fajitas Camaron$29.75
Grilled shrimp
- Fajitas Mexican$17.75
Steak, chicken, shrimp, crispy bacon and shredded cheese
- Fajitas Hawaiian$17.75
Chicken, ham, steak, pineapple, shredded cheese, covered with cheese dip
- Veggie Fajita$14.00
Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, mushroom, spinach
Vegetarian
Salads
- Chicken Salad$11.75
Lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onion, avocado and cheese
- Shrimp Salad$11.75
Lettuce grilled, shrimp, onion, avocado, corn, carrots and cheese
- Mexican Salad$13.75
Lettuce spinach topped with grilled chicken, shrimp, corn, avocado, mushrooms and crunchy tortilla strips
- Taco Salad$11.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
- Taco Salad Fajita$12.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with sauteed bell peppers onions, tomatoes, topped with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- Taco Salad Vallarta$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell stuffed with shrimp, crab and grilled tilapia, topped with lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, and shredded cheese
- Taco Salad Fuego$13.50
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, cooked with bell pepper, onion, tomatoes topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Seafood
- Camarones a La Diabla$13.99
Grilled shrimp with our traditional hot sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Camarones Empanizados$13.99
Breaded shrimp in our house seasoned flour, served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and slices of avocado
- Camarones Chipotle$13.99
Grilled shrimp with pineapple chipotle sauce and topped with cheese served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, slices of avocado. And flour or corn tortillas
- Camarones a La Mexicana$13.99
Shrimp cooked with onion, tomatoes, cactus, jalapeño, served with rice, beans. And flour or corn tortillas
- Camarones a La Crema$13.99
Grilled shrimp cooked with sour cream, mushrooms, onion, served with rice, salad and tortilla
- Filete Jalisco$13.99
A breaded fish fried, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cabbage and avocado
- Tacos Sinaloa$13.99
Fish or shrimp, grilled or fried, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and avocado, served with rice
- Ceviche$13.99
Shrimp, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, avocado and lime. Served with 3 tostadas
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.99
Shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño and special sauce
- Shrimp Soup$12.00
Specialties
- Chimichanga$10.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Then deep-fried topped with cheese sauce served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and refried beans
- Carnitas$12.75
Tender pork tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, pico de gallo and avocado
- Flautas$12.00
Four corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of shred, chicken, pork, ground beef or steak. With lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice
- Chile Verde$12.00
Your choice of meat. Chicken, steak or pork. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Chile Colorado$12.00
Your choice of meat. Chicken, steak or pork. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Single Parrillada$20.00
Shrimp, chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas and one cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Double Parrillada$38.75
Shrimp, chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas and one cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Molcajete$20.00
Shrimp, chorizo, chicken, steak, cactus, onion, mushrooms, special sauce, avocado, cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Birria Soup$12.00
Shredded beef (House Birria). Served with rice, beans, cilantro, onion, tortillas and a small cheese quesadilla
- Tortilla Soup$8.75
A La Carte
- ALA carte Burrito$4.50
- ALA CARTE Enchilada$3.00
- Taco Shredded Chicken$3.00
- Taco Ground Beef$3.00
- Tostada$4.00
- Tamale$3.75
- Chile Relleno$4.00
- Chimichanga Shredded Chicken$6.00
- Chimichanga Beef$6.00
- Flauta$2.75
- Grilled Shrimp 9 Pieces$8.00
- Classic Burger$8.75
Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and french fries
- Tacos$3.75
- Seafood$4.00
Side Orders
Kids Menu
- kids. Quesadilla$7.75
Served with rice and beans
- kids. Enchilada*$7.75
Served with rice and beans
- kids. Burrito*$7.75
Served with rice and beans
- kids. Taco$7.75
Served with rice and beans
- kids. Corn Dog$7.75
Served with fries
- kids. Macaroni & Cheese$7.75
Served with fries
- kids. Nachos Beef$7.75
- kids. Nachos Chicken$7.75
- Chicken Fingers$7.75
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
