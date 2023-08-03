Starters

5 Wings

$7.50

5 Wings

10 Wings

$14.95

10 Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$3.75

10 Boneless Wings

$7.50

Onion Ring Basket

$6.25

Beer Battered Onion Rings

French Fry Basket

$4.50

Roch's Natural Cut Fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.25

1/2lbs Hand Breaded Tenders

Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$7.50

Cheddar Cheese Cubes

PepperJack Cheese Cubes

$7.50

PepperJack Cheese Cubes

Mini Corndogs

$6.50

12 Mini Corndogs

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Breaded Mushrooms

Fried Pickles

$6.25

Fried Pickles

Jack 'N' Cheese Bites

$7.50

Fried Macaroni and PepperJack Cheese

Loaded Tots

$5.50

Tots,Cheese Sauce,Bacon,Red Onion,Chives

Burgers

Single Burger

$6.25

One Beef Patty and Bun

Double Burger

$9.00

Two Beef Patties and Bun

Triple Burger

$11.75

Three Beef Patties and Bun

Bread Truck

$14.50

Four Beef Patties and Bun

Matty Patty

$17.25

Five Beef Patties and Bun

Andy's Backyard Burger

$8.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

6oz Chicken Breast and Bun

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$6.25

Grilled Pork Tenderloin and Bun

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$7.25

Breaded Pork Tenderloin and Bun

Hotdog

$5.25

Nathan's All Beef Hotdog and Bun

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.25

Nathan's All Beef Hotdog w/Chili, Shredded Cheese and Bun

Mahi Mahi Fish Sandwich

$7.25

5 Mahi Mahi Fish Sticks and Bun

BLT

$6.50

Bacon,Lettuce.Tomato On Toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.25

House Smoked Pulled Pork and Bun

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Rochs Specialties

Frisco Melt

$8.50

Beef Patty,American,Swiss,Grilled Onions,Frisco sauce on Toased Sourdough

Double Frisco Melt

$11.50

2 Beef Patty,American,Swiss,Grilled Onions,Frisco sauce on Toased Sourdough

Chicken Frisco

$10.25

Double Chicken Frisco

$12.50

Freddy Mack

$6.75

2 beef Patties with a Bun in between,Lettuce,Onion,Picles,Frisco sauce and Bun

Double Freddy Mack

$8.75

4 Beef Patties with a Bun in between,Lettuce,Onion,Picle,Frisco Sauce,on a Bun

Italian Beef

$8.25

Housemade Italian Beef on Ciabatta Bread

Polish Sausage

$7.25

Polish Sausage on a Bun w/ Polish BBQ Sauce

Roch's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Breaded Chicken,Buffalo,Ranch,Pepperjack,Lettuce,Tomato,on a Pretzel Bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Breaded Chicken,Cheddar,Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Pickle, on a Pretzel Bun

Hot Ham 'N' Cheese

$7.25

Grilled Ham,Swiss,Grilled Sourdough

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$11.00

Sausage Pizza

Pulled Pork Pizza

$12.50

Pulled Pork Pizza

BBQ Brisket Pizza

$12.50

Soups

Soup of the Day

$8.25

8oz Made in House Soup

Bowl of Chili

$7.50

8oz Made in House Chili

Ham 'N' Beans

$8.25

8oz Made in House Ham and Beans

Salads

Side Salad

$6.25

Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onion,Cucumber

Garden Salad

$9.25

Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onion,Cucumber,Cheddar,Green Pepper

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken on top of a Garden Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Hand Breaded Chicken on top of a Garden Salad

Kids

Kids Hotdog

$7.25

Hotdog on a Bun with 7oz French Fries

Kids Corndogs

$6.25

6 Mini Corndogs and 7oz Of Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Hand Breaded Chicken,7oz French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Cheese and 7oz French Fries

Kids Fish Basket

$8.25

4 Mahi Mahi Fish Sticks and 7oz French Fries

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cole Slaw

Daily Specials

5 Smoked Wings

$7.50

10 Smoked Wings

$14.95

Beer Braised Brisket Mac n Cheese

$7.50

All American Brat Special

$8.50

Fett Alfredo

$10.95

Chicken Parm

$12.95

Taco

$2.50

Taco Salad

$10.95

Taco Tots

$6.50

Taco Dog

$7.50

CBR Wrap

$10.50

Sloppy Joes

$6.25

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken N Noodles

$12.95

Spag

$12.95

Meatloaf

$12.95

Bacon Wrapped BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.50

Cod

$11.95

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

French

$0.75

Frisco Sauce

$0.75

Ultimate

$0.75

Polish BBQ

$0.75

Lava Sauce

$0.75

Bite Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Colon Plow

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

1000 Island

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tartar

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.75

Mayo