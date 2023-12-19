- Home
- /
- Saint Joseph
- /
- El Toro - St. Joseph - 221 E Lincoln St
El Toro - St. Joseph 221 E Lincoln St
No reviews yet
221 E Lincoln St
Saint Joseph, IL 61873
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
- NACHOS TORO$10.99
Bed of nachos with ground beef, beans, tomato,sour cream, and guacamole
- SHRIMP NACHOS$12.25
Grillded shrimp with grilled Fajita Vegetables
- FAJITA NACHOS$11.99
- CHEESE NACHOS$5.99
- BEAN NACHOS$6.99
- BEEF NACHOS$8.50
- Chicken Nachos$8.50
- Botana Conbinada$13.99
- QUESO FUNDIDO$10.99
- Cheese Dip$5.99
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Guacamole Dip$5.99
- Nachos Bravos$12.99
- Chory Queso$12.99
- 1/2 Beef Nachos$7.00
- 1/2 Chicken Nachos$7.00
- 1/2 Fajita Nachos$10.00
- 16 oz Salsa$5.88
- 32 oz Salsa$10.88
- 16 oz Q Dip$10.98
- 32 oz Q Dip$16.98
- Extra Chips$1.99
- Extra Salsa$1.25
- Chips & Salsa$2.99
- Large Bag Of Chips$7.99
A La Carte
- Fried Beef Burritos$9.75
- Fried chicken Burritos$9.75
- Beef Burritos$9.25
- Chicken Burritos$9.25
- Fried Chicken taquitos$8.99
- Fried beef taquitos$8.99
- Order of cheese quesadillas (2)$6.25
- Soft Tacos (3)$8.50
- Crunchy Tacos (3)$8.50
- Beef Enchiladas (3)$8.50
- Cheese Enchiladas (3)$8.50
- Chicken Enchiladas (3)$8.50
- Tamales (3)$8.99
- Chiles Reyenos (3)$10.25
- Chiles Poblanos (3)$10.50
- Grill Chicken Burritos (2)$12.48
- Steak Burritos(2)$12.48
Salads
Dinner Specials
- Carnitas$14.25
- Burritos Mexicanos$11.99
- Super Burrito$12.99
- Burrito Loco$14.99
- Super Combination$14.99
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$13.25
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.25
- Chiles Poblanos$13.99
- Tamales Mexicanos$11.99
- Flautas Mexicanas$11.99
- Chimichangas$13.50
- La Michoacana$11.99
- Rancho grande$14.99
- Barbie Special$15.99
- Burritos Suizos$12.99
- Enchiladas Suizas$12.99
- Suizo Combination$12.98
- Santa Ana Specia$15.98
- Chilaquiles Mex$10.50
- Huevos Rancheros$10.50
- Huevo W/ Chorizo$11.99
- Burritos Deluxe$11.99
- Carnitas Martin$14.99
- Chile Verde$14.99
- Chile Colorado$14.99
- Pork Burrito$14.99
- Boss Burrito$16.25
Lunch Specials
- 1 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 2 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 3 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 4 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 5 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 6 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 7 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 8 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 9 | Lunch Special$8.99
- 10 | Lunch Special$8.99
- Alambres Lunch Special$12.99
- Chimichanga Lunch Special$10.50
- Fajita Lunch Special$11.50
- Chile Poblano Lunch$9.99
- Sargento Lunch Special$10.99
- Speedy Gonzales$8.25
- Acapulco Lunch$12.99
Kids Menu
From The Grill
- Chori Pollo$15.99
- Acapulco Special$15.99
- Sargento Special$14.25
- Alambres$16.50
- The Boss Burrito$16.25
- Fajitas for 2$28.00
- Carne Asada$16.50
- Carne Azteca$16.99
- El Toro Fajitas$16.99
- Combo Fajitas$15.99
- Chicken Fajitas$15.25
- Steak Fajitas$15.25
- Pollo Empanizado$14.99
- Pollo Asado$14.99
- Happy Pollo$15.50
- Molcajete$21.99
- Fajita Rice Bowl$12.98
- Saint Joseph Special$16.99
- Tacos De Carne Asada$12.99
- Tacos de Pollo Asado$12.99
- Saqueo$11.48
- 1/2 saqueo$9.48
- Pollo Loco$15.98
- Fajitas 3 Amigos$15.99
- Fajita Bravas$15.99
- Fajitas Poblanas$18.99
- Fajia Burrito$15.99
Seafood
Quesadillas
Combinations
- Buid your own Combination$11.99
- Taco
- Burrito
- Enchilada
- Chile relleno,
- Chile Poblano
- Rice and bean
- Tamal
- Tostaguac
- Tostada beef and cheese
- Chalupa
- Combination #2$11.99
- Combination #5$11.99
- Combination #6$11.99
- Combination #7$11.99
- Combination #8$11.99
- Combination #9$11.99
- Combination #10$11.99
- Combination #11$11.99
- Combination #12$11.99
- Combination #13$11.99
- Combination #14$11.99
- Combination #15$11.99
- Combination #16$11.99
- Combination #17$11.99
- Combination #18$11.99
- Combination #19$11.99
- Combination #20$11.99
- Combination #21$11.99
- Combination #22$11.99
- Combination #23$11.99
- Combination #3$11.99
- Combination #1$11.99
- Combination #24$11.99
- Combination #25$11.99
- Combination #4$11.99
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.25
- Vegetarian Platter$12.99
One burrito stuffed with grill vegetables topped with green salsa, served with rice, black beans,and a cheese quesadilla
- Vegetarian A$12.99
bean burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada with bean and nacho cheese
- Vegetarian B$12.99
Chalupa, cheese enchilada, rice and beans
- Vegetarian C$12.99
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla, one chalupa
- Vegetarian D$12.99
one bean, one tostaguac, one cheese enchilada and rice
- Vegetarian E$12.99
One bean burrito with nacho cheese, one cheese enchilada and one cheese quesadilla
- Vegetarian F$12.99
One chile poblano, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans
SIDES
- RICE$3.75
- BEANS$3.75
- SOUR CREAM$1.25
- LETTUCE$1.75
- BLACK BEANS$4.25
- RICE W/ CHEESE SAUCE$6.25
- DICE TOMATO$1.00
- JALAPENO$1.00
- PICO DE GALLO$1.00
- SHREDDED CHEESE$1.00
- HARD TACO$3.25
- SOFT TACO$3.25
- FRIES$4.25
- FRIES W/ CHEESE SAUCE$5.25
- BURRITO$4.98
- TAMAL$3.25
- SHRIMP TACO$4.50
- CRABMEAT BURRITO$7.00
- CRAB MEAT ENCHILADA$4.50
- CHEESE ENCHILADA$2.85
- BEEF ENCHILADA$2.85
- CHICKEN ENCHILADA$2.85
- BEAN ENCHILADA$2.85
- SHRIMP BURRITO$7.00
- SHRIMP ENCHILADA$4.99
- POBLANO PEPPER$3.99
- CHILE RELLENO$3.99
- GRILL CHICKEN BURRITO$6.75
- STEAK BURRITO$6.75
- AVOCADO$4.50
- TACO PASTOR$3.99
- TACO STEAK$3.88
- TACO GRILL CHICKEN$3.88
- TACO CARNITAS$3.88
- TACO CHORIZO$4.25
- TACO CRAB MEAT$4.25
DESSERTS
Soups
Drink Menu
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Sierra Mist$3.25
- Mountain Dew$3.25
- Diet Mountain Dew$3.25
- Mug Root Beer$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Cherry Pepsi$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Milk$3.50
- Coffee$3.58
- Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.58
- Horchata$3.98
- Jarritos$3.98
- Mexican Coke$3.98
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.89
- Virgin Margarita$4.28+
Beer
- Dos Equis Amber$6.25+
- Modelo Especial$6.98+
- Bud Light$5.98+
- Miller Lite$5.98+
- Modelo Pitcher$21.98
- Dos Equis Pitcher$21.98
- Bud Light Pitcher$14.98
- Miller Lite Pitcher$14.98
- Miller Lite$4.48
- Michelob Ultra$4.98
- Budweiser$4.48
- Bud Light$4.48
- Busch Light$4.48
- Coors Light$4.48
- Corona$5.28
- Dos Equis Lager$5.28
- Sol$5.28
- Negra Modelo$5.28
- Modelo Especial$5.28
- Pacifico$5.28
Margaritas
Liquors
- House Vodka$4.50
- Titos Vodka$6.00
- Absolut Vodka$6.00
- Smirnoff Vodka$6.00
- Tanqueray$5.99
- House Gin$4.00
- House Rum$4.50
- Bacardi$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Malibu$6.00
- El Jimador$5.99
- Patron Silver$6.25
- Patron Anejo$8.99
- Herradura$5.99
- Sauza Tres Generaciones$5.99
- Gold Sauza$5.99
- Hornitos$5.99
- 1800$8.99
- Don Julio$7.99
- Cuervo Anejo$9.99
- Cazadores$8.99
- Southern Comfort$5.99
- Jack Daniels$6.25
- Jim Beam$6.25
- Seagram's 7$6.00
- Seagram's Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Jameson$6.25
- Fireball$6.00
- Los Amantes$8.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
221 E Lincoln St, Saint Joseph, IL 61873