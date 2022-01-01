Restaurant header imageView gallery

Exit 210 Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

12414 U.S. 150

Oakwood, IL 61858

Food Before Food

Chips Salsa

$5.99

Fresh Cut Corn Tortilla Chips served with your choice of our Made from Scratch Red or Green Salsa

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

(6 Jumbo) Chilled Shrimp served with Fresh Lemons and Cocktail Sauce.

Portobello Fries

$10.99

Large Portobellos Sliced & Lightly Battered. Served with House Horseradish Ranch Dip.

Pretzel Stix

$9.99Out of stock

Three Hot Buttered Pretzel Bread Sticks Sprinkled with Course Sea Salt. Served with Beer Cheese Dip.

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.99

Pickle Spears Lightly Breaded & Fried to a Crisp Golden Brown. Served with a side of Ranch

Mac and Cheese Bites

$9.99

Deep Fried Bite Sized Macaroni and Pepper Jack Cheese Nuggets

Mozzarella Stix

$9.99

Thick Cuts of Mozzarella Cheese Breaded and Deep Fried. Served with Marinara Sauce.

Bread Stix

$8.99

5 Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Potato Skins Topped with Melted Cheese and Bacon. Served with Sour Cream.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Lightly breaded green tomatoes fried to a Crispy Golden Brown

Onion Rings

$8.99

Beer Battered and hand Breaded Onion Rings. Cooked to a crisp golden brown.

Lettuce Indulge

"Lil" Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheese, Homemade Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Give Me A Wedgie

$9.99

Crisp Iceberg Wedge, Tomatoes, Bacon, Homemade Croutons, Blue Cheese Dressing.

Yard Bird Salad

$12.99

Bed of Mixed Greens. Choice Of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg, Bacon and Croutons.

Family Size " Lil" Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheese, Homemade Croutons.

Italian Salad Individual

$5.99

Mixed Greens topped with Italian Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers and Our Italian Dressing

Family Size Italian Salad

$15.99

Mixed Greens topped with Italian Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers and Our Italian Dressing

Burgers vs Sandwiches

Lil J Burger (1/4lb)

$9.99

A Quarter pound of fresh ground beef with a thick slice of your choice of cheese and topping served on a toasted bun.

210 Burger(1/2lb)

$11.99

A Half pound of fresh ground beef with a thick slice of your choice of cheese and toppings served on a toasted bun.

420 Burger (1lb)

$14.99

TWO Half pound patties of fresh ground beef, Two thick slices of your choice of cheese and toppings served on a toasted bun.

Portobello and Swiss Burger

$12.99

Half pound patty fresh ground beef topped with Swiss and Fresh Portobello Mushrooms served on toasted bun.

Bacon-Bacon BLT

$11.99

Lots of Bacon, Crisp Lettuce and Tomato on grilled Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

A Boneless Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection served on a Toasted Bun.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Our Vegan Burger served on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings.

Hot Piggy

$9.99

Fresh Cut Ham Hot off the grill and topped with your favorite cheese. Served on Texas Toast

Big Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Big Kid Style. Texas toast with a layer of Pesto, Tomatoes, American and Swiss Cheese. Grilled to perfection!

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Applewood Smoked Beer brined Chicken, shredded and served on Brioche bun with a side of our House BBQ sauce.

Wrap It Up An Taco 'Bout It

Caribbean Wrap

$10.99

Marinated Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce and a Blend of Cheeses. Topped with Mango Vinaigrette Dressing.

The Buffalo Wrap

$12.99

Crisy Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato Smothered in Buffalo and Ranch.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Blackened or Creole Seasoned Shrimp. Topped with Lettuce, Pico and our Homemade Creamy Green Salsa. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips and Salsa.

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Cilantro-Lime Grilled Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Pico and our Homemade Creamy Green Salsa. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips and Salsa.

Meats An Such

8 oz Ribeye Steak

$21.99

Our top of the line 8 oz Ribeye Steak, Perfectly Seasoned and Grilled to your preference served with Salad and one side item.

12 oz Ribeye Steak

$28.95

Our top of the line 12 oz Ribeye Steak, Perfectly Seasoned and Grilled to your preference served with Salad and one side item.

8 oz New York Strip

$26.99

8 oz New York Strip, High Quality aged beef. Perfectly Seasoned and Grilled to your preference served with Salad and one side item.

12 oz New York Strip

$29.99

12 oz New York Strip, High Quality aged beef. Perfectly Seasoned and Grilled to your preference served with Salad and one side item.

8 oz Sirloin Filet

$26.99

Our Thick Cut 8 oz Sirloin Filet. Perfectly Seasoned and Grilled to your preference served with Salad and one side item.

Full Slab Ribs

$35.00

Full Slab of House Smoked Ribs served with two sides.

1/2 Slab Ribs

$25.00

Half Slab of House Smoked Ribs served with two sides.

Smoked Chicken 1/4

$12.99

House smoked Chicken brined overnight then slowly smoked over apple and cherry wood. Served with your choice of two side items.

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$12.99

8 Wings served with your choice of sauce spun or on the side, celery and carrot sticks available.

Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

8 Pieces of Grilled Shrimp Blackened or Creole served with Fries and Slaw.

Fish and Chips

$12.99

Large and Flakey Cod fried to a Golden Brown served with Fries and Slaw.

Pear Smoked Loin Chop

$14.99

Slice, Slice Baby

9" Thin

$11.00

9" Deep Dish

$13.00

14" Thin

$17.00

14" Deep Dish

$19.00

14" Hand Tossed Pizza

$19.00

9" Gluten Free

$13.00

Munchkin Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast.

Kids Lil J Burger

$9.99

1/4 lb Cheeseburger served with your choice of toppings.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauce.

Kids Pizza

$9.99

Individual size pizza with up to one topping.

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

Fresh Hot Baked Potato served with Butter and Sour Cream.

Curly Fries

$3.99

Our Fresh Cut Seasoned Curly Fries.

Straight Fries

$3.99

Straight Fries.

Lil Salad

$4.99

Bed of Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cheese, Cucumbers and Homemade Croutons.

Daily Veggie

$2.99

Daily Veggie Option.

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Slaw

$2.99

Fresh shredded veggies and Lil J's Homemade Sauce.

Baked Bean

$3.99

House baked beans made with our signature BBQ sauce

Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Extra Cheesy Macaroni

Sweet

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Just like at the Fair! Deep fried and Coated with Powdered Sugar.

Sauces

Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

FAMILY OWNED BAR AND GRILL, SMOKED FOOD DAILY AND HOMEMADE PIZZA. LIVE VIDEO GAMING AND OUTDOOR VENUE.

Location

12414 U.S. 150, Oakwood, IL 61858

Directions

