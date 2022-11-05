- Home
Limerick Italian Kitchen & Co.
397 Reviews
$$
397 Swamp Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Mozzarella
Broccoli Rabe
Roasted Peppers Appetizer
Roasted red peppers, aged provolone, kalamata olives *Perfect with some garlic rolls!
Meatballs and Ricotta
Spicy Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Spicy Italian sausage links served over our sauteed broccoli rabe in garlic and oil topped with parmesan cheese
Fresh Mozzarella
sliced fresh mozzarella towered with freshly sliced tomato. Topped with balsamic glaze, house dressing, basil pesto and parmesan cheese.
Garlic Rolls
Fried Zucchini
Chicken Fingers
Bruschetta Flatbread
San Marzano diced tomato, fresh mozzarella, EVOO and balsamic glaze
Spinach & Crab Flatbread
Jumbo lump crab, petite spinach, garlic, EVOO, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano
Fries
Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
Soup & Salad
Kale Caesar
chopped kale, rainbow brussel sprouts, napa cabbage, aged provolone, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in our caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, fried bacon, tomato, gorgonzola crumble, balsamic glaze with our house balsamic dressing on the side.
Tossed Salad
Iceburg, field greens, olives, roasted peppers, onions and house croutons.
Caprese Salad
Field greens, tomato, fresh mozzarella, onion, roasted peppers served with our house balsamic dressing on the side
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo chicken, onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion
Antipasta
Field greens, tomato, black olives, prosciutto,salami, provolone, artichokes, red onion, pepperoni and roasted peppers
Caesar Salad
Romaine, roasted red peppers, aged provolone, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in our caesar dressing
Chicken Pastina
Italian Chicken with dot sized pastina pasta. House made!
Pasta Fagioli
Hearty bean & pasta simmered in a beef and pork broth
Panini & Sandwich
Chicken Kale Caesar Panini
House-made brick oven panini bread, grilled chicken, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, kale, house caesar dressing
East side Panini
House made chicken cutlets, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese on our house panini bread.
Chicken Mondo Sandwich
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, field greens, house balsamic dressing on a 12" Corpolese long roll
Veggie Sandwich
Sauteed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers on a corpolese 12" long roll with mozzarella toasted on top
Cheesesteak
Philly Style- just beef steak and American Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
Served philly style- just chicken steak and American Cheese. Choose any options below. *Click "Buffalo Style" for a Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak served with bleu cheese on the side!
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Steak, buffalo sauce, American Cheese served on a 12" Corpolese long roll with a side of bleu cheese
Chicken Parm Hero
House chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella toasted on a 12" Corpolese long roll
Meatball Parm Hero
House meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted 12" corpolese long roll
Eggplant Parmigian Sandwich
Our thinly sliced and peeled eggplant egg battered and fried. Served on a 12" Corpolese long roll with our signature tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella parm *Click "On Panini" to make it a panini!
OG Italian Hero
Proscuitto di parma, salami, capicola, sharp provolone, field greens, tomato, red onion, olive oil (EVOO), house dressing and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll
Turkey Hero
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, EVOO, and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll
Tuna Hero
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, EVOO, and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll
Ham and Cheese Hero
Ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, EVOO, and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll
Mix Cheese Hero
American, Provolone, Shredded Mozz, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, EVOO, and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll
Wraps
Cheesesteak Wrap
Philly Style- just beef steak and American Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Served Chicken steak and American Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Chicken Steak, House-made buffalo sauce, American Cheese served with a side of bleu cheese
East side Wrap
House made chicken cutlets, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese on a White Wrap.
Chicken Mondo Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, field greens, house balsamic dressing on a White Wrap.
Veggie Wrap
Sauteed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, kale, house Caesar dressing
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, oil, and oregano
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, and oregano
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
House-made 8 OZ Patty
Sautéed Mushrooms Burger
Homemade 8oz patty topped with Garlic-and-Parmesan-sautéed mushrooms with American Cheese.
Italiano Burger
Homemade 8oz patty topped with bruschetta, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and drizzle balsamic glaze.
Gorgonzola Burger
House-made patty topped with mushrooms, fried onions, and gorgonzola crumbles
Godfather Burger
House-made patty with fried Jalapeno Slices, house-made salsa, Pepper-Jack cheese, tomato, and house-made garlic aioli
Pizza & Stromboli
12'' Traditional
Traditional, NY Style thin crust, house-made pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Redtop
fresh and shredded mozzarella baked underneath our san marzano marinara sauce topped with basil pesto (nut free) Thin crust version of our famed ozone! *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Margherita
House made San Marzano tomato marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Bruschetta
Mozzarella Cheese with our house-made Fresh Bruschetta. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Seriously Sausage
Broccoli Rabe & Spicy Sausage - wow. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Hawaiian
NY Style thin crust, House Pizza sauce and shredded Mozzarella,, Ham and Pineapple. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Spring
White pizza with Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Oregano, Spring Mix, and Balsamic Glaze. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Taco
Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Ranch *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Quatro Bianco
Mozzarella, ricotta, sharp provolone, parmagiano reggiano, EVOO and basil pesto on our thin round crust *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Godfather
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers on thin round crust. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Veggie
Your choice, red or white pie! Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, EVOO, garlic, parmagiano reggiano *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Butcher
Pepperoni, spicy sausage, meatballs, bacon on our traditional thin round crust *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12'' Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Philly Cheesesteak, NY Style thin crust, house-made marinara sauce, steak, fried onion, and American cheese *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!
12" Calzone
Mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.
12'' Cheesesteak Stromboli
Beef Steak and mozzarella cheese. Side of red sauce.
12" Chicken Cheesesteak Stomboli
Chicken Steak and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.
12'' Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Chicken Steak, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese. Served with bleu cheese.
12" Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Served with red sauce on the side.
12" Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.
12" Italian Stromboli
Proscuitto di parma, salami, capicola, mozzarella served with your choice of house dressing or red sauce .
18'' Traditional
Traditional, NY Style thin crust, house pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella
18'' Spring
White pizza with Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Oregano, Spring Mix, and Balsamic Glaze.
18'' Bruschetta
Mozzarella Cheese with our house-made Fresh Bruschetta.
18'' Taco
Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Ranch
18'' Margherita
House made San Marzano tomato marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto.
18'' Redtop
fresh and shredded mozzarella baked underneath our san marzano marinara sauce topped with basil pesto (nut free) Thin crust version of our famed ozone!
18'' Quatro Bianco
Mozzarella, ricotta, sharp provolone, parmagiano reggiano, EVOO and basil pesto on our thin round crust
18'' Veggie
Your choice, red or white pie! Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, EVOO, garlic, parmagiano reggiano
18'' Hawaiian
NY Style thin crust, House Pizza sauce and shredded Mozzarella,, Ham and Pineapple.
18'' Butcher
Pepperoni, spicy sausage, meatballs and bacon
18'' Godfather
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers on thin round crust.
18'' Seriously Sausage
Broccoli Rabe & Spicy Sausage - wow.
18'' Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Philly Cheesesteak, NY Style thin crust, house-made marinara sauce, steak, fried onion, and American cheese
Ozone Sicilian
Our house "gramma style" sicilian pie. fresh mozzarella under san marizano marinara sauce baked to perfection
Ozone Rosa
Our house "gramma style" sicilian pie with our house-made Rosa Sauce. Fresh mozzarella under san marizano marinara sauce baked to perfection
18" Calzone
Mozzarella and ricotta. Served with a side of red sauce.
18'' Cheesesteak Stomboli
Beef steak and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.
18" Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Chicken Steak and mozzarella cheese. served with a side of red sauce.
18'' Buffalo Chicken Stomboli
Chicken steak, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
18" Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.
18" Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella. Served with a side of red sauce.
18" Italian Stromboli
Proscuitto di parma, salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese. Side of red sauce.
Wings
Entree
Baked Penne
Penne Pasta, tomato sauce, ricotta all baked with mozzarella on top
Chicken Parm & Spaghetti
House chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella served with a side of spaghetti
Sausage & Peppers
Italian sweet sausage & roasted peppers, caramelized onion, white wine, san Marzano marinara sauce, parmesan over cavatelli pasta
Sunday Gravy
Your traditional spaghetti & meatballs entree, our way. 6 hour braised pork ragu, house made meatballs in our tomato sauce
Eggplant Parm & Spaghetti
Best Seller! Thinly sliced eggplant lightly seasoned and battered, layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella on top
Fettuccini Alfredo
Stuffed Rigatoni Rosa
Ricotta stuffed rigatoni pasta in our house rosa vodka sauce.
Crab Valentino
Jumbo lump crab meat, cherry tomatoes, spinach tossed in our rosa vodka sauce served over fettuccine.
Chicken Bruschetta
Penne pasta tossed in our house alfredo topped with fresh house tomato bruschetta, grilled chicken and balsamic glaze.
Ricotta Ravioli
Served in tomato sauce
Brooklyn Bolognese
Our beef ragu, fresh ricotta, evoo and penne pasta
Shrimp Rosa Diavolo
Grilled Shrimp, penne pasta, cherry tomato with gentle infusion of hot chilis in rosa vodka sauce.
Gnocchi Rosa
Potato Gnocchi (not GF) in our house rosa vodka sauce.
Penne Rosa
Lasagna Bolognese
Stuffed with Our beef Ragu, Fresh Mornay Sauce, Melted Mozzarella , Parmesan Cheese. It comes with a small salad
Pasta & Sauce
Your choice of pasta, sauce, protein. *Tomato sauce is our smooth, traditional tomato gravy (Vegetarian) *Marinara is our robust tomato sauce; chunky and light (Vegan)
*SPECIAL* Chicken Picatta
Kids' Menu
Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries
Three battered chicken fingers with a side of fries.
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball
Topped with one meatball and our tomato sauce.
Kid's Ravioli & Meatball
Three large ricotta raviolis, one meatball served with our tomato sauce
Kid's Pasta and Sauce
Topped with one meatball and our tomato sauce.
Sides
4 oz sauce
Pint Sauce
Quart Sauce
SD Meatballs
2 meatballs in tomato sauce
SD Sweet Italian Sausage
Two links in tomato sauce
SD Spicy Sausage
Two links in tomato sauce
SD Grilled Chicken
SD Grilled Shrimp
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Steamed Broccoli
Sauteed Mixed Veggies
Sauteed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms and roasted peppers in garlic and oil
Long Roll w/ butter
Fresh from Corpolese. Not toasted.
SD Parm Cheese
SD Pasta w/ Butter
SD Pasta w/ Tomato
LG Pizza Dough (raw)
SM Pizza Dough (raw)
Beverages
2L Coke
2L Diet Coke
Coke 16.9 FL OZ
S. Pellegrino - 750m Glass Bottle
S. Pellegrino - 750ml Glass Bottle, Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
La Croix Sparkling Water
Vitamin Water
Flavored S. Pellegrino - Can
Water
Italian Sparkling Mineral Water 500mL
Italian Sparkling Mineral Water 500mL. Product of Italy.
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water 500mL
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water 500mL. Product of France.
Snapple Tea 20FL OZ
Snapple Tea 20FL OZ
Kids Apple Juice 10 FL OZ
Apple & Eve 100% Apple Juice, no sugar added.
Dessert
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
397 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473