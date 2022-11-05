Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Seafood

Limerick Italian Kitchen & Co.

397 Reviews

$$

397 Swamp Pike

Schwenksville, PA 19473

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

18'' Traditional
12'' Traditional
Fries

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella

$8.25

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Roasted Peppers Appetizer

$9.25

Roasted red peppers, aged provolone, kalamata olives *Perfect with some garlic rolls!

Meatballs and Ricotta

$9.35
Spicy Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

Spicy Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Spicy Italian sausage links served over our sauteed broccoli rabe in garlic and oil topped with parmesan cheese

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$12.00

sliced fresh mozzarella towered with freshly sliced tomato. Topped with balsamic glaze, house dressing, basil pesto and parmesan cheese.

Garlic Rolls

$3.50+

Fried Zucchini

$8.75

Chicken Fingers

$10.25

Bruschetta Flatbread

$12.75

San Marzano diced tomato, fresh mozzarella, EVOO and balsamic glaze

Spinach & Crab Flatbread

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab, petite spinach, garlic, EVOO, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Fries

$5.75

Onion Rings

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25

Soup & Salad

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$9.25

chopped kale, rainbow brussel sprouts, napa cabbage, aged provolone, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in our caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.50

Iceberg Lettuce, fried bacon, tomato, gorgonzola crumble, balsamic glaze with our house balsamic dressing on the side.

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$8.00

Iceburg, field greens, olives, roasted peppers, onions and house croutons.

Caprese Salad

$10.50

Field greens, tomato, fresh mozzarella, onion, roasted peppers served with our house balsamic dressing on the side

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.75

Crispy buffalo chicken, onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion

Antipasta

Antipasta

$14.75

Field greens, tomato, black olives, prosciutto,salami, provolone, artichokes, red onion, pepperoni and roasted peppers

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, roasted red peppers, aged provolone, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in our caesar dressing

Chicken Pastina

$7.50+

Italian Chicken with dot sized pastina pasta. House made!

Pasta Fagioli

$7.50+

Hearty bean & pasta simmered in a beef and pork broth

Panini & Sandwich

Sauteeed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers, baked with mozzarella cheese. (V)
Chicken Kale Caesar Panini

Chicken Kale Caesar Panini

$12.45

House-made brick oven panini bread, grilled chicken, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, kale, house caesar dressing

East side Panini

East side Panini

$12.45

House made chicken cutlets, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese on our house panini bread.

Chicken Mondo Sandwich

Chicken Mondo Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, field greens, house balsamic dressing on a 12" Corpolese long roll

Veggie Sandwich

$11.25

Sauteed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers on a corpolese 12" long roll with mozzarella toasted on top

Cheesesteak

$11.50

Philly Style- just beef steak and American Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served philly style- just chicken steak and American Cheese. Choose any options below. *Click "Buffalo Style" for a Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak served with bleu cheese on the side!

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chicken Steak, buffalo sauce, American Cheese served on a 12" Corpolese long roll with a side of bleu cheese

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.95

House chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella toasted on a 12" Corpolese long roll

Meatball Parm Hero

$11.95

House meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted 12" corpolese long roll

Eggplant Parmigian Sandwich

$11.95

Our thinly sliced and peeled eggplant egg battered and fried. Served on a 12" Corpolese long roll with our signature tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella parm *Click "On Panini" to make it a panini!

OG Italian Hero

$12.00

Proscuitto di parma, salami, capicola, sharp provolone, field greens, tomato, red onion, olive oil (EVOO), house dressing and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll

Turkey Hero

$11.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, EVOO, and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll

Tuna Hero

$11.99

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, EVOO, and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll

Ham and Cheese Hero

$12.00

Ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, EVOO, and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll

Mix Cheese Hero

$12.00

American, Provolone, Shredded Mozz, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, EVOO, and oregano served on a 12" Corpolese long roll

Wraps

Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.25

Philly Style- just beef steak and American Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.25

Served Chicken steak and American Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Steak, House-made buffalo sauce, American Cheese served with a side of bleu cheese

East side Wrap

$11.99

House made chicken cutlets, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese on a White Wrap.

Chicken Mondo Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, field greens, house balsamic dressing on a White Wrap.

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Sauteed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap

$11.85

Grilled chicken, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, kale, house Caesar dressing

Turkey Wrap

$11.75

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, oil, and oregano

Tuna Wrap

$11.75

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, onions, American, and oregano

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$9.85

House-made 8 OZ Patty

Sautéed Mushrooms Burger

$10.75

Homemade 8oz patty topped with Garlic-and-Parmesan-sautéed mushrooms with American Cheese.

Italiano Burger

$11.75

Homemade 8oz patty topped with bruschetta, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and drizzle balsamic glaze.

Gorgonzola Burger

Out of stock

House-made patty topped with mushrooms, fried onions, and gorgonzola crumbles

Godfather Burger

Out of stock

House-made patty with fried Jalapeno Slices, house-made salsa, Pepper-Jack cheese, tomato, and house-made garlic aioli

Pizza & Stromboli

12'' Traditional

$11.75

Traditional, NY Style thin crust, house-made pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Redtop

12'' Redtop

$13.25

fresh and shredded mozzarella baked underneath our san marzano marinara sauce topped with basil pesto (nut free) Thin crust version of our famed ozone! *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Margherita

12'' Margherita

$14.85

House made San Marzano tomato marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Bruschetta

$14.95

Mozzarella Cheese with our house-made Fresh Bruschetta. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Seriously Sausage

12'' Seriously Sausage

$15.50

Broccoli Rabe & Spicy Sausage - wow. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Hawaiian

$15.75

NY Style thin crust, House Pizza sauce and shredded Mozzarella,, Ham and Pineapple. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Spring

$16.25

White pizza with Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Oregano, Spring Mix, and Balsamic Glaze. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Taco

12'' Taco

$15.95

Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Ranch *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Quatro Bianco

$16.25

Mozzarella, ricotta, sharp provolone, parmagiano reggiano, EVOO and basil pesto on our thin round crust *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Godfather

$16.25

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers on thin round crust. *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Veggie

$16.75

Your choice, red or white pie! Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, EVOO, garlic, parmagiano reggiano *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Butcher

$16.75

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, meatballs, bacon on our traditional thin round crust *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12'' Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.95

Philly Cheesesteak, NY Style thin crust, house-made marinara sauce, steak, fried onion, and American cheese *Make it Gluten Free by clicking "Gluten Free Crust" below!

12" Calzone

$16.45

Mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.

12'' Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.95

Beef Steak and mozzarella cheese. Side of red sauce.

12" Chicken Cheesesteak Stomboli

$16.95

Chicken Steak and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.

12'' Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$17.25

Chicken Steak, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese. Served with bleu cheese.

12" Pepperoni Stromboli

$16.75

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Served with red sauce on the side.

12" Veggie Stromboli

$16.95

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.

12" Italian Stromboli

$16.75

Proscuitto di parma, salami, capicola, mozzarella served with your choice of house dressing or red sauce .

18'' Traditional

$15.99

Traditional, NY Style thin crust, house pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella

18'' Spring

$24.15

White pizza with Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Oregano, Spring Mix, and Balsamic Glaze.

18'' Bruschetta

$21.75

Mozzarella Cheese with our house-made Fresh Bruschetta.

18'' Taco

18'' Taco

$23.25

Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Ranch

18'' Margherita

18'' Margherita

$19.85

House made San Marzano tomato marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto.

18'' Redtop

18'' Redtop

$18.75

fresh and shredded mozzarella baked underneath our san marzano marinara sauce topped with basil pesto (nut free) Thin crust version of our famed ozone!

18'' Quatro Bianco

$23.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, sharp provolone, parmagiano reggiano, EVOO and basil pesto on our thin round crust

18'' Veggie

$23.95

Your choice, red or white pie! Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, EVOO, garlic, parmagiano reggiano

18'' Hawaiian

$22.50

NY Style thin crust, House Pizza sauce and shredded Mozzarella,, Ham and Pineapple.

18'' Butcher

$24.50

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, meatballs and bacon

18'' Godfather

$23.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, roasted red peppers on thin round crust.

18'' Seriously Sausage

$22.75

Broccoli Rabe & Spicy Sausage - wow.

18'' Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$24.99

Philly Cheesesteak, NY Style thin crust, house-made marinara sauce, steak, fried onion, and American cheese

Ozone Sicilian

Ozone Sicilian

$22.75

Our house "gramma style" sicilian pie. fresh mozzarella under san marizano marinara sauce baked to perfection

Ozone Rosa

$25.75

Our house "gramma style" sicilian pie with our house-made Rosa Sauce. Fresh mozzarella under san marizano marinara sauce baked to perfection

18" Calzone

$24.95

Mozzarella and ricotta. Served with a side of red sauce.

18'' Cheesesteak Stomboli

$24.95

Beef steak and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.

18" Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$24.95

Chicken Steak and mozzarella cheese. served with a side of red sauce.

18'' Buffalo Chicken Stomboli

18'' Buffalo Chicken Stomboli

$24.95

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

18" Pepperoni Stromboli

$24.75

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of red sauce.

18" Veggie Stromboli

$24.95

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella. Served with a side of red sauce.

18" Italian Stromboli

$24.75

Proscuitto di parma, salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese. Side of red sauce.

Wings

6PC Jumbo Wings

$9.25

Jumbo Wings served with Blue cheese and Celery

10PC Jumbo Wings

$14.15

Jumbo Wings served with Blue cheese and Celery

20PC Jumbo Wings

$25.25

Jumbo Wings served with Blue cheese and Celery

40PC Jumbo Wings

$48.95

Jumbo Wings served with Blue cheese and Celery

Entree

Sides and garlic rolls are not included.

Baked Penne

$16.25

Penne Pasta, tomato sauce, ricotta all baked with mozzarella on top

Chicken Parm & Spaghetti

$19.50

House chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella served with a side of spaghetti

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$17.50

Italian sweet sausage & roasted peppers, caramelized onion, white wine, san Marzano marinara sauce, parmesan over cavatelli pasta

Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy

$17.99

Your traditional spaghetti & meatballs entree, our way. 6 hour braised pork ragu, house made meatballs in our tomato sauce

Eggplant Parm & Spaghetti

$18.75

Best Seller! Thinly sliced eggplant lightly seasoned and battered, layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella on top

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.25
Stuffed Rigatoni Rosa

Stuffed Rigatoni Rosa

$18.75

Ricotta stuffed rigatoni pasta in our house rosa vodka sauce.

Crab Valentino

Crab Valentino

$24.95

Jumbo lump crab meat, cherry tomatoes, spinach tossed in our rosa vodka sauce served over fettuccine.

Chicken Bruschetta

Chicken Bruschetta

$20.55

Penne pasta tossed in our house alfredo topped with fresh house tomato bruschetta, grilled chicken and balsamic glaze.

Ricotta Ravioli

$16.95

Served in tomato sauce

Brooklyn Bolognese

$18.50

Our beef ragu, fresh ricotta, evoo and penne pasta

Shrimp Rosa Diavolo

$24.95

Grilled Shrimp, penne pasta, cherry tomato with gentle infusion of hot chilis in rosa vodka sauce.

Gnocchi Rosa

Gnocchi Rosa

$18.50

Potato Gnocchi (not GF) in our house rosa vodka sauce.

Penne Rosa

$16.95
Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.50

Stuffed with Our beef Ragu, Fresh Mornay Sauce, Melted Mozzarella , Parmesan Cheese. It comes with a small salad

Pasta & Sauce

$12.00

Your choice of pasta, sauce, protein. *Tomato sauce is our smooth, traditional tomato gravy (Vegetarian) *Marinara is our robust tomato sauce; chunky and light (Vegan)

*SPECIAL* Chicken Picatta

$24.00Out of stock

Kids' Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.50

Three battered chicken fingers with a side of fries.

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.95

Topped with one meatball and our tomato sauce.

Kid's Ravioli & Meatball

$7.95

Three large ricotta raviolis, one meatball served with our tomato sauce

Kid's Pasta and Sauce

$6.75

Topped with one meatball and our tomato sauce.

Sides

4 oz sauce

$0.75+

Pint Sauce

$5.25+

Quart Sauce

$8.00+

SD Meatballs

$6.50

2 meatballs in tomato sauce

SD Sweet Italian Sausage

$6.50

Two links in tomato sauce

SD Spicy Sausage

$7.00

Two links in tomato sauce

SD Grilled Chicken

$6.50

SD Grilled Shrimp

$8.25

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.25

Sauteed Mixed Veggies

$8.00

Sauteed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms and roasted peppers in garlic and oil

Long Roll w/ butter

$1.95

Fresh from Corpolese. Not toasted.

SD Parm Cheese

$1.00

SD Pasta w/ Butter

$7.50

SD Pasta w/ Tomato

$7.50

LG Pizza Dough (raw)

$2.50

SM Pizza Dough (raw)

$2.00

Beverages

2L Coke

$3.99

2L Diet Coke

$3.99

Coke 16.9 FL OZ

$1.85
S. Pellegrino - 750m Glass Bottle

S. Pellegrino - 750m Glass Bottle

$2.99

S. Pellegrino - 750ml Glass Bottle, Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Can Coke

$1.35

Can Diet Coke

$1.35

Can Sprite

$1.35

La Croix Sparkling Water

$1.35

Vitamin Water

$2.00Out of stock

Flavored S. Pellegrino - Can

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Italian Sparkling Mineral Water 500mL

$1.90

Italian Sparkling Mineral Water 500mL. Product of Italy.

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water 500mL

$1.99

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water 500mL. Product of France.

Snapple Tea 20FL OZ

$1.99

Snapple Tea 20FL OZ

Kids Apple Juice 10 FL OZ

Kids Apple Juice 10 FL OZ

$1.35Out of stock

Apple & Eve 100% Apple Juice, no sugar added.

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Layered dessert with sponge cake soaked in espresso coffee, mascarpone cream, and topped with rice cocoa powder.

Belgian Chocolate Mousse - Glass

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate mousse whipped with cream and Cookie crumbles

STARTERS

MOZZARELLA TOWER

$47.00+

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$15.00

ROASTED PEPPER APP

$45.00+

CHICKEN FINGERS

$19.00

DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS

$10.50

SANDWICH TRAY

$42.00+

PANINI TRAY

$45.00+

Dozen PEPPERONI WHEELS

$28.75

DOZEN SPINACH WHEELS

$27.00

DOZEN MEATBALLS

$27.50

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$30.00+

STUFFED CHICKEN PZZA

$30.00

STUFFED PHILLY PIZZA

$30.00

CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

CHICKEN PARM

$73.00+

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA

$73.00+

SHRIMP ROSA

$90.00+

CRAB VALENTINO

$89.00+

CHICKEN PICCATA

$73.00+

CHICKEN MARSALA

$73.00+

SALAD

HALF TRAY ANTIPASTA

$55.00

HALF TRAY KALE CAESAR

$35.00

HALF TRAY WEDGE

$38.00

HALF TRAY GORGONZOLA

$35.00

HALF TRAY CAPRESE

$38.50

HALF TRAY TOSSED

$29.50

HALF TRAY BUFFALO CHICKEN

$55.00

FULL TRAY ANTIPASTA

$96.00

FULL KALE CAESAR

$59.00

FULL WEDGE

$64.00

FULL GORGONZOLA

$60.00

FULL CAPRESE

$65.00

FULL TOSSED

$50.00

FULL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$96.00

PASTA

BAKED PENNE

$68.00+

STUFFED RIGATONI

$69.00+

EGGPLANT PARM

$69.00+

FETT ALFREDO

$69.00+

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$69.00+

RAVIOLI

$69.00+

GNOCCHI ROSA

$69.00+

Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$40.00+

BROOKLYN BOLOGNESE

$69.00+

EXTRAS

Q PASTINA

$8.00

Q FAGIOLI

$8.00

Q ROASTED PEPPERS

$8.00

Q TOMATO SAUCE

$8.00

Q MARINARA

$8.00

Q ALFREDO

$8.00

Q ROSA

$8.00

BUNDLES

CHICK PARM BUNDLE

$130.00

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS BUNDLE

$120.00

CHICK FET ALFREDO BUNDLE

$140.00

EGGPLANT PARM BUNDLE

$125.00

BROOKLYN BOLOGNESE BUNDLE

$115.00

BAKED PENNE BUNDLE

$110.00

SUNDAY GRAVY BUNDLE

$120.00

SHRIMP ROSA BUNDLE

$160.00
Attributes and Amenities
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

397 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473

Directions

Limerick Italian Kitchen & Co. image

