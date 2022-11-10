Northern Taphouse Lakeville

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Smashed Burger
Brown Sugar & Bacon Burger

Starters

Ahi Tuna Bites

$13.00

Seared Ahi tuna with mango salsa, hoisin drizzle and avocado

Brussels Sprouts

$9.99

With garlic, Parmesan cheese and truffle. Served with house aioli

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Fresh, fried chips served with house made queso

Ellsworth Curds

$11.00

A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce

Fire Curds

$11.00

French Fries App

$8.00

A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with buttermilk ranch

Jumbo Bacon Tots

$12.00

Jumbo tater tots mixed with bacon, cheddar cheese and chive, served with our house aioli

Nachos

$15.00

Fresh, fried chips layered with pepper jack cheese sauce, chipotle chicken, peppers, onions, black beans and roasted corn. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with jalapenos, seasoned sour cream and cilantro onion pico

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Bite-size, soft pretzels with our house cheese sauce

Quesadillas

$12.00

Chipotle chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, mango salsa, onion and lime fill a tortilla topped with jalapenos and cilantro, served with sour cream

Signature Cheese Curds

$11.00

A true Taphouse original - giant beer battered aged cheddar cheese with house ranch

Swt Pot Fries App

$10.00

A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce

Truffle Fry App

$10.00

A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce

Waffle Fry App

$10.00

A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce

Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Hand battered boneless chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Traditional Wings

$16.50

Fried chicken wings served with your choice of sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

Bison Burger

$16.00

Local midwest bison, caramelized fig jam, sauteed onions and bleu cheese

Brown Sugar & Bacon Burger

$15.00

Smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce and fried onion straws

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Make it your way, choose your patty and toppings.

Cheese Curd Burger

$12.99

Provolone cheese, two giant cheese curds, and house burger sauce

Jalapeno Smoked Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Jalapeno, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese infused patty with smoked cheddar cheese and spicy mayo

Kimchi Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$11.99

Make it your way, choose your patty and toppings.

Plant Based Burger

$14.00

A plant-based burger with house-aioli, avocado and sauteed onions

Smashed Burger

$13.00

Two patties smashed on our scalding hot griddle topped with white American cheese between a local soft bun with pickles.

Soups & Salads

Tap House Salad - Small

$7.00

Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Tap House Salad - Large

$12.00

Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Blknd Salmon Salad

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad

$15.00

Chipotle chicken, with fajita grilled onions and peppers with crisp local romaine, roasted corn, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and sriracha aioli dressing

Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.00

Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and hard boiled egg with avocado ranch dressing

Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled teres major steak, romaine, roasted tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette

Summer Berry

$12.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Creamy Tomato Soup - Cup

$5.00

House made tomato soup recipe

Creamy Tomato Soup - Bowl

$7.00

House made tomato soup recipe

Chicken Wild Rice - Cup

$5.00

House made chicken wild rice recipe

Chicken Wild Rice - Bowl

$7.00

House made chicken wild rice recipe

French Onion Soup - Cup

$5.00

House made baked french onion soup

French Onion Soup - Bowl

$7.00

House made baked french onion soup

Tacos & Pub Sandwiches

Blackened Walleye Tacos

$15.00

Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$13.00

Chipotle chicken with fajita peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onion, lime, romaine, and sriracha aioli in flour tortillas

Fried Walleye Tacos

$15.00

Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.00

Muenster, Swiss, white cheddar, and provolone cheeses on garlic butter Parmesan crusted sourdough bread served with your choice of side and tomato soup for dipping. Add bacon for $2

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Skin-on fried chicken with Nashville hot sauce, spicy mayo and pickles. Available MN Nice spice level as well

Cheesesteak

$20.00

Slow roasted beef with peppers, onions, provolone cheese and smoked Gouda cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie

Pretzel Turkey

$14.00

Pizzas

BYO Pizza

$10.99

We start with our signature stone-fired, hand-tossed crust and top it with our house pizza sauce and house shredded whole-milk mozzarella. Topped with your choice of ingredients

Brussel Sprout & Bacon

$10.99

Double Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni cups and diced pepperoni with loads of mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and house red sauce

Garbage Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni, house red sauce, mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, house fennel sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom and green olive

House Special Pizza

$10.99

House fennel sausage with roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onion, mozzarella cheese and house red sauce

Margherita Pizza

$10.99

Roasted tomatoes with fresh mozzarella cheese, garlic oil and fresh basil

Spicy Bourbon Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

Smoked ham, fresh pineapple, fresh jalapeno, red onion, bourbon sauce, cilantro, and whole-milk mozzarella cheese

Extra Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Two slices of Applewood smoked Bacon

Side Broccoli

$4.00

A side order of steamed broccoli

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in Truffle, Parmesan and garlic.

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Fresh fried kettle chips

Side Classic Curds

$5.00

A side order of our famous blocks of cheddar, hand battered and fried until crispy on the outside and gooey melted goodness on the inside.

Side Ellsworth Curds

$5.00

A side order of state fair style curds, sourced locally from Ellsworth WI

Side Fresh Fruit

$5.00

A side order of seasonal fruit variety

Side Fried Pickles

$6.00

Half size order of our hand breaded fried pickle chips app

Side Fries

$4.00

Side order of our beer battered fries

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side order of house made mac & cheese

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side Soup Bowl

$7.00

Choice between creamy tomato, chicken wild rice or french onion

Side Soup Cup

$5.00

Choice between creamy tomato, chicken wild rice or french onion

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side order of sweet potato fries served with ranch

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

A side order of crisp tater tots

Side TH Salad - LG

$12.00

Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Side TH Salad - SM

$7.00

Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side order of our beer battered fries

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side order of our beer battered fries

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Classic ooey-gooey grilled cheese. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.

Kids Burger

$5.99

High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty with American cheese. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.

Kids Pretzel Bites

$4.99

Bite sized chewy pretzels with house cheese sauce. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Two lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

House made cheese sauce makes this mac & cheese perfectly creamy. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.

Kids Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, cheese, croutons. Add Chicken $1.00

Kids Chicken Sand

$5.99

High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Bowls & Mac

Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl

$16.00

Jasmine rice with seared Ahi tuna, mango salsa, cucumber, avocado, ginger aioli, scallions, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce

Chicken Tenders Entree

$15.00

Comes with fries, slice of ciabatta and a side of ranch.

Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Our breaded Nashville hot chicken over smoked Gouda mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs and roasted tomatoes

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds

Extra Sauces

SM Sauce

LG Sauce

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Burgers. Bloodys. Curds & Craft Beer.

Location

18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
