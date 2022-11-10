Northern Taphouse Lakeville
No reviews yet
18404 Kenrick Ave
Lakeville, MN 55044
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Ahi Tuna Bites
Seared Ahi tuna with mango salsa, hoisin drizzle and avocado
Brussels Sprouts
With garlic, Parmesan cheese and truffle. Served with house aioli
Chips & Queso
Fresh, fried chips served with house made queso
Ellsworth Curds
A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce
Fire Curds
French Fries App
A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce
Fried Pickles
Served with buttermilk ranch
Jumbo Bacon Tots
Jumbo tater tots mixed with bacon, cheddar cheese and chive, served with our house aioli
Nachos
Fresh, fried chips layered with pepper jack cheese sauce, chipotle chicken, peppers, onions, black beans and roasted corn. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with jalapenos, seasoned sour cream and cilantro onion pico
Pretzel Bites
Bite-size, soft pretzels with our house cheese sauce
Quesadillas
Chipotle chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, mango salsa, onion and lime fill a tortilla topped with jalapenos and cilantro, served with sour cream
Signature Cheese Curds
A true Taphouse original - giant beer battered aged cheddar cheese with house ranch
Swt Pot Fries App
A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce
Truffle Fry App
A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce
Waffle Fry App
A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce
Wings
Burgers
Bacon Jam Burger
Bison Burger
Local midwest bison, caramelized fig jam, sauteed onions and bleu cheese
Brown Sugar & Bacon Burger
Smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce and fried onion straws
Build Your Own Burger
Make it your way, choose your patty and toppings.
Cheese Curd Burger
Provolone cheese, two giant cheese curds, and house burger sauce
Jalapeno Smoked Cheddar Burger
Jalapeno, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese infused patty with smoked cheddar cheese and spicy mayo
Kimchi Burger
Patty Melt
Make it your way, choose your patty and toppings.
Plant Based Burger
A plant-based burger with house-aioli, avocado and sauteed onions
Smashed Burger
Two patties smashed on our scalding hot griddle topped with white American cheese between a local soft bun with pickles.
Soups & Salads
Tap House Salad - Small
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Tap House Salad - Large
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Blknd Salmon Salad
Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad
Chipotle chicken, with fajita grilled onions and peppers with crisp local romaine, roasted corn, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and sriracha aioli dressing
Chopped Chicken Salad
Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and hard boiled egg with avocado ranch dressing
Steak Salad
Grilled teres major steak, romaine, roasted tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette
Summer Berry
Side Garden Salad
Creamy Tomato Soup - Cup
House made tomato soup recipe
Creamy Tomato Soup - Bowl
House made tomato soup recipe
Chicken Wild Rice - Cup
House made chicken wild rice recipe
Chicken Wild Rice - Bowl
House made chicken wild rice recipe
French Onion Soup - Cup
House made baked french onion soup
French Onion Soup - Bowl
House made baked french onion soup
Tacos & Pub Sandwiches
Blackened Walleye Tacos
Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas
Chicken Fajita Tacos
Chipotle chicken with fajita peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onion, lime, romaine, and sriracha aioli in flour tortillas
Fried Walleye Tacos
Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Muenster, Swiss, white cheddar, and provolone cheeses on garlic butter Parmesan crusted sourdough bread served with your choice of side and tomato soup for dipping. Add bacon for $2
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Skin-on fried chicken with Nashville hot sauce, spicy mayo and pickles. Available MN Nice spice level as well
Cheesesteak
Slow roasted beef with peppers, onions, provolone cheese and smoked Gouda cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie
Pretzel Turkey
Pizzas
BYO Pizza
We start with our signature stone-fired, hand-tossed crust and top it with our house pizza sauce and house shredded whole-milk mozzarella. Topped with your choice of ingredients
Brussel Sprout & Bacon
Double Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni cups and diced pepperoni with loads of mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and house red sauce
Garbage Pizza
Pepperoni, house red sauce, mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, house fennel sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom and green olive
House Special Pizza
House fennel sausage with roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onion, mozzarella cheese and house red sauce
Margherita Pizza
Roasted tomatoes with fresh mozzarella cheese, garlic oil and fresh basil
Spicy Bourbon Hawaiian Pizza
Smoked ham, fresh pineapple, fresh jalapeno, red onion, bourbon sauce, cilantro, and whole-milk mozzarella cheese
Extra Sides
Side Bacon
Two slices of Applewood smoked Bacon
Side Broccoli
A side order of steamed broccoli
Side Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in Truffle, Parmesan and garlic.
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chips
Fresh fried kettle chips
Side Classic Curds
A side order of our famous blocks of cheddar, hand battered and fried until crispy on the outside and gooey melted goodness on the inside.
Side Ellsworth Curds
A side order of state fair style curds, sourced locally from Ellsworth WI
Side Fresh Fruit
A side order of seasonal fruit variety
Side Fried Pickles
Half size order of our hand breaded fried pickle chips app
Side Fries
Side order of our beer battered fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side order of house made mac & cheese
Side Rice
Side Salmon
Side Soup Bowl
Choice between creamy tomato, chicken wild rice or french onion
Side Soup Cup
Choice between creamy tomato, chicken wild rice or french onion
Side Steak
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side order of sweet potato fries served with ranch
Side Tater Tots
A side order of crisp tater tots
Side TH Salad - LG
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Side TH Salad - SM
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Side Garden Salad
Side Truffle Fries
Side order of our beer battered fries
Side Waffle Fries
Side order of our beer battered fries
Kid's Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Classic ooey-gooey grilled cheese. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Burger
High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Cheeseburger
High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty with American cheese. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Pretzel Bites
Bite sized chewy pretzels with house cheese sauce. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Chicken Strips
Two lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Mac & Cheese
House made cheese sauce makes this mac & cheese perfectly creamy. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Salad
Lettuce, cheese, croutons. Add Chicken $1.00
Kids Chicken Sand
High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Pizza
Bowls & Mac
Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl
Jasmine rice with seared Ahi tuna, mango salsa, cucumber, avocado, ginger aioli, scallions, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce
Chicken Tenders Entree
Comes with fries, slice of ciabatta and a side of ranch.
Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese
Our breaded Nashville hot chicken over smoked Gouda mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs and roasted tomatoes
Spicy Salmon Bowl
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
Starters
Ahi Tuna Bites.
Seared Ahi tuna with mango salsa, hoisin drizzle and avocado
Brussels Sprouts.
With garlic, Parmesan cheese and truffle. Served with house aioli
Chips & Queso.
Fresh, fried chips served with house made queso
Ellsworth Fair Curds.
A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce
Jumbo Bacon Tots.
Jumbo tater tots mixed with bacon, cheddar cheese and chive, served with our house aioli
Nachos.
Fresh, fried chips layered with pepper jack cheese sauce, chipotle chicken, peppers, onions, black beans and roasted corn. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with jalapenos, seasoned sour cream and cilantro onion pico
Pretzel Bites.
Bite-size, soft pretzels with our house cheese sauce
Quesadillas.
Chipotle chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, mango salsa, onion and lime fill a tortilla topped with jalapenos and cilantro, served with sour cream
Signature Cheese Curds.
A true Taphouse original - giant beer battered aged cheddar cheese with house ranch
Wings
Burgers
Bison Burger.
Local midwest bison, caramelized fig jam, sauteed onions and bleu cheese
Build Your Own Burger.
Make it your way, choose your patty and toppings.
Cheese Curd Burger.
Provolone cheese, two giant cheese curds, and house burger sauce
Double Butter Smash Burger.
Two thin, butter-laced premium beef patties smashed on our scalding hot grill, served with thick cut pickles, American cheese, house burger sauce, and caramelized onions
Jalapeno Smoked Cheddar Burger.
Jalapeno, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese infused patty with smoked cheddar cheese and spicy mayo
Patty Melt.
Make it your way, choose your patty and toppings.
Soups & Salads
Creamy Tomato Soup - Cup
House made tomato soup recipe
Creamy Tomato Soup - Bowl
House made tomato soup recipe
Chicken Wild Rice - Cup
House made chicken wild rice recipe
Chicken Wild Rice - Bowl
House made chicken wild rice recipe
French Onion Soup - Cup
House made baked french onion soup
French Onion Soup - Bowl
House made baked french onion soup
Extra Sides
Side Soup Cup
Choice between creamy tomato, chicken wild rice or french onion
Side Soup Bowl
Choice between creamy tomato, chicken wild rice or french onion
Side Bacon
Two slices of Applewood smoked Bacon
Side Broccoli
A side order of steamed broccoli
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chips
Fresh fried kettle chips
Side Classic Curds
A side order of our famous blocks of cheddar, hand battered and fried until crispy on the outside and gooey melted goodness on the inside.
Side Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in Truffle, Parmesan and garlic.
Side Brussel Sprouts - LG
Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in Truffle, Parmesan and garlic.
Side Ellsworth Curds
A side order of state fair style curds, sourced locally from Ellsworth WI
Side Fresh Fruit
A side order of seasonal fruit variety
Side Fried Pickles
Half size order of our hand breaded fried pickle chips app
Side Fries - Large
Double side order of our beer battered fries
Side Fries
Side order of our beer battered fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side order of house made mac & cheese
Side Rice
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side order of sweet potato fries served with ranch
Side Sweet Potato Fries - LG
Double side order of sweet potato fries served with ranch
Side TH Salad - SM
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Side TH Salad - LG
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Side Steak
Side Tater Tots
A side order of crisp tater tots
Kid's Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Classic ooey-gooey grilled cheese. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Burger
High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Cheeseburger
High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty with American cheese. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Pretzel Bites
Bite sized chewy pretzels with house cheese sauce. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Chicken Strips
Two lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Mac & Cheese
House made cheese sauce makes this mac & cheese perfectly creamy. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Salad
Lettuce, cheese, croutons. Add Chicken $1.00
Kids Chicken Sand
High quality Greater Omaha Hereford beef patty. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Kids Pizza
Bowls & Mac
Chicken Tenders Entree
Comes with fries, slice of ciabatta and a side of ranch.
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl.
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl.
Jasmine rice with seared Ahi tuna, mango salsa, cucumber, avocado, ginger aioli, scallions, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce
Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese.
Our breaded Nashville hot chicken over smoked Gouda mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs and roasted tomatoes
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
Burgers. Bloodys. Curds & Craft Beer.
18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044