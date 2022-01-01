Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angry Inch Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

20841 Holyoke Ave

Lakeville, MN 55044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in historic downtown Lakeville, we make full-flavored, malt-forward beer that’s approachable enough for anyone’s palate.

Website

Location

20841 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044

Directions

Gallery
Angry Inch Brewing image
Angry Inch Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
orange starNo Reviews
18404 Kenrick Ave Lakeville, MN 55044
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
orange star3.0 • 929
15020 Glazier Ave Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Celts Craft House
orange star4.3 • 498
7083 153rd St W Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Buck '54 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
15400 Buck Hill Rd Burnsville, MN 55306
View restaurantnext
El Camino Gourmet Tacos - Burnsville
orange star4.8 • 511
1000 County Rd 42 E Burnsville, MN 55337
View restaurantnext
Newt's - Apple Valley
orange starNo Reviews
15610 English Avenue, Suite 100 Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lakeville
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston