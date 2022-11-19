Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Italy Pizza and Italian Restaurant

696 Angus st Rural Hall north Carolina 27045

Rural Hall, NC 27045

Popular Items

16" Two Topping Pizza
Cheese Steak
Garlic Knots

APPETIZERS

Hot Chips

$5.75

Served with ranch

French Fries

$3.25

Cheese Fries

$9.25

Crispy fries, bacon and cheddar cheese sauce with mozzarella cheese

Garlic Knots

$5.25

Mozzarella Sticks (6pcs)

$7.50

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (12pcs)

$11.25

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with sauce

Buffalo Wings (10pcs)

$15.99

Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue

Buffalo Wings (5pc)

$9.50

Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers (6pcs)

$7.50

Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cheese, served with ranch

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers (12pcs)

$11.25

Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cheese, served with ranch

Shrimp Bam Bam

$8.95

Chopped shrimp sautéed in a spicy, creamy sauce served on a bed of lettuce

Calamari Fritti

$13.99

Fried calamari served with marinara sauce

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Five pieces with your choice of sauce

8 Bonless Wings

$7.50

SMALL FRIES

$1.95

SMALL HOT CHIPS

$2.50

Italian Dip And Bread

$2.95

Bruschetta

$7.50

Small Cheese FF

$7.95

SALADS

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Prepared with salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, and hot peppers

Side Salad

$4.50

Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, and onion

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, homemade dressing, croûtons, and Parmesan cheese

House Salad

$6.75

Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, ham and cheese

Chef Salad

$10.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, onions, ham, cheese, and turkey

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Seasoned chicken with Romaine lettuce, homemade dressing, croûtons, and Parmesan cheese

Grilled Salmon Wild Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese

Steak Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese

Tuna House Salad

$10.95

Tuna with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, onions, cheese, and ham

Mediterranean Salad W/CHICKEN

$12.95

Mixed greens, pecans, almonds, raisins, crumbled blue cheese. Choice of chicken or brisket, and topped with balsamic glaze

Mediterranean Salad W/BRISKET

$12.95

Small Chicken Salad

$8.99

Small Shrimp Salad

$9.50

Small Chef Salad

$7.50

Small Tuna Salad

$7.50

Small Steak Salad

$9.25

Small Chicken Caesar

$6.95

LARGE SIDE SALAD

$7.99

Small CHiKEN Finger Salad

$9.50

SHRIMP MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$12.99

Small BRISKET MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$8.95

Large Cesor Salad

$8.50

Small Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Srimps Cesor Salad

$12.99

Small Shrimp Cesor Salad

$9.95

Salmon Cesor Salad

$15.95

PASTA

Spaghetti with tomato sauce

$9.95

Spaghetti with meat sauce

$10.95

Spaghetti with meatballs

$12.95

Spaghetti with meat sauce and meatballs

$13.50

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio

$10.95

Spaghetti sautéed in garlic and olive oil

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio with shrimp

$13.95

Side Order Meatballs

$5.25

Side Order Sausage

$5.25

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.95

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Meat Tortellini Bolognese

$11.99

Meat Ravioli

$11.95

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Angel Hair

$11.95

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$11.99

Aglio e Olio with CHICKEN

$12.95

Side Eggplant

$4.95

Side Pasta

$2.95

SOUP

Creamy Potato & Bacon Soup

$5.95

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$5.95

Spinach & Cheese Soup

$5.95

Chicken Soup

$5.95

SEAFOOD

Grilled Salmon (Wild) & Shrimp

$18.95

Sautéed with mixed vegetables in a garlic olive oil

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.50

Sautéed shrimp over fettuccine in Alfredo sauce

BAKED DISHES

Baked Ziti

$11.95

Ziti cooked in tomato sauce and ricotta then baked with mozzarella cheese

Lasagna

$12.95

Wide pasta noodles layered with seasoned beef

Manicotti

$11.95

Pasta stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese

Baked Spaghetti

$11.95

Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.25

Freshly breaded eggplant baked in our rich marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti

Touch of Italy

$14.25

Delicious taste of lasagna, manicotti, meat and cheese ravioli, baked with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.99

Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese

Baked Spaghetti with Meatsauce

$13.99

Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese

Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs and Meatsauce

$15.99

Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN

Chicken Caprese

$12.95

with sautéed spinach in a garlic olive oil

Grilled Chicken & Vegetables

$13.99

Sautéed in garlic and olive oil

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.25

Boneless chicken breast, lightly breaded, sautéed then baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.95

Served with peppers, onions, mushrooms, sautéed in a light, spicy marinara sauce and served with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Chicken with mushroms sauteed with Marsala wine, served with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Broccoli

$14.25

Boneless chicken breast and broccoli in Alfredo sauce over fettuccine

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Grilled Brisket & Vegetables

$12.99

CALZONE & STROMBOLI

Small Cheese Calzone

$10.95

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, ham

Small Meat Calzone

$10.95

Ground beef, cheese, and homemade sauce

Small Vegetarian Calzone

$10.95

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers

Small Regular Stromboli

$10.95

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Small Steak Stromboli

$10.95

Steak and mozzarella

Small Chicken Stromboli

$10.95

Small Veggie stromboli

$10.95

Large Cheese Calzone

$16.95

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, ham

Large Meat Calzone

$16.95

Ground beef, cheese, and homemade sauce

Large Vegetarian Clazone

$16.95

Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers

Large Regular Stromboli

$16.95

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Large Steak Stromboli

$16.95

Steak and mozzarella

Large Chicken Stromboli

$16.95

Large Veggi Stromboli

$16.95

SUBS

Cheese Steak

$9.95

Steak and cheese on a sub roll

Chicken Steak

$9.95

Chicken and cheese on a sub roll

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Sausage, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

Eggplant, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .

Roast Beef Sub

$9.95

Roast beef with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar .

Roast Beef Special

$9.95

Roast beef with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar

Vegetarian Sub

$9.95

Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, oil and vinegar

Salami & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Salami, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Ham, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing

Italian Sub

$9.95

Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing

Tuna Sub

$9.95

Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Turkey Sub

$9.95

Turkey, provolone, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing

Turkey Special Sub

$9.95

Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing

CHILDREN'S MENU

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.50

Kids Lasagna

$6.95

Kids Manicotti

$6.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Meat Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.95

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti with marinara Sauce

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti meatsauce

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti meatball

$7.25

Kids Spaghetti meatsauce & meatballs

$8.95

Kids Baked Spaghetti

$7.25

Kids Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs

$7.99

Kids Baked Spaghetti with Meatsauce

$7.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$7.75

Kids Ziti With Butter

$5.95

Kids Meat Tortellini

$7.99

Kids Angel Hair MTS

$6.95

Kids Aglio E Olio Spaghetti

$7.75

Small Angel Hair Marinara

$6.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$8.50

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$5.50

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$6.75

Tiramisu

$6.25

Gourmet Carrot Cake

$6.25

New York-Style Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.75

Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.25

Two Scoops Vanilla Icecream

$2.00

Strawberry Tiramisu

$6.25Out of stock

EXTRAS

Extra 1 Shrimp

$1.75

Extra Chicken

$4.50

Extra Steak

$4.95

Extra Side Ranch

$0.55

1 Grilled Salmon Only

$8.99

Large Bowl of MEAT SAUCE

$4.99

LARGE CUP OF RANCH

$5.99

6 GRILLED SHRIMPS ONLY

$7.95

FRIED EGGPLANT PLAIN

$4.99

SMALL SIDE CHEDDAR CHZ

$2.00

BOWL OF CHEDDAR CHZ

$3.00

Bowl Of Marinara

$2.50

Butter Bread

$1.00

2 EXTRA DRESSING

$1.10

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Bag Chips

$0.50

Garlic Bread With Chz

$5.95

Small Mix Veggie

$4.50

Side Alfredo Souce

$3.99

5 Small Cups Of Mozzarella Cheese

$2.75

6 Shrimps Sauteed With Broccoli And Butter Only

$9.99

Grilled Chz Sub

$2.99

SPECIALTY SUBS

MIMMO SUB

$11.95

BUFFALO'S CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

ITALIAN CHEESEBURGER

$8.95

Cheese Bread

$4.25

16" LARGE PIZZA

16" Pizza Pie

$12.55

16" One Topping Pizza

$13.99

16" Two Topping Pizza

$13.99

16" Three Topping Pizza

$15.95

16" Four Topping Pizza

$16.95

16" Elizabeth's Special

$18.95

16" Meat Lovers

$17.95

16" Vegetarian

$16.95

16" White

$16.95

14" MEDIUM PIZZA

14" Pizza Pie

$11.55

14" One Topping Pizza

$12.55

14" Two Topping Pizza

$13.55

14" Three Topping Pizza

$14.55

14" Four Topping Pizza

$14.55

14" Elizabeth's Special

$16.55

14" Meat Lovers

$15.95

14" Vegetarian

$14.95

14" White

$15.95

12" SMALL PIZZA

12" Pizza Pie

$10.55

12" One Topping Pizza

$11.55

12" Two Topping Pizza

$12.55

12" Three Topping Pizza

$13.55

12" Four Topping Pizza

$14.55

12" Elizabeth's Special

$14.55

12" Meat Lovers

$14.95

12" Vegetarian

$13.95

12" White

$14.95

Margherita PizzA

$11.50

SICILIAN (14" Square & Thick)

Sicilian Pizza Pie

$13.95

Sicilian One Topping Pizza

$14.95

Sicilian Two Topping Pizza

$15.95

Sicilian Three Topping Pizza

$16.95

Sicilian Four Topping Pizza

$17.95

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$19.95

Sicilian Elizabeth's Special

$19.95

Sicilian Vegetarian

$17.95

8" Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese

$6.50

Personal 1 topping

$6.99

Personal 2 topping

$7.50

Personal 3 topping

$7.99

Personal Special

$8.55

Personal Veggie

$8.55

Personal Meat lovers

$8.55

Personal White pizza

$8.99

SLICES

Slice of Pizza

$2.15

Slice of Meatlovers

$3.95

Slice of Special

$3.95

Slice of Veggie

$3.95

Gluten free pizza

Gluten FREE Cheese only

$10.25

Gluten Free one topping

$11.25

Gluten Free 2 toppings

$11.95

Gluten free 3 topping

$12.95

Gluten free veggie

$14.25

Gluten Free meat lovers

$15.85

Gluten Free special

$15.85

Cauliflower pizza

Cauliflower cheese only

$10.25

Cauliflower w/1 topping

$11.25

Cauliflower w/2 toppings

$11.95

Cauliflowerw/3 toppings

$12.95

Cauliflower Veggie

$14.25

Cauliflower Meatlovers

$15.85

Cauliflower Special

$15.85

DRINKS

Glass of Water

Caffè

$2.25

SWEET Tea

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

1/2 TEA

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mtn. Dew

$2.75

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Italian Sparkling Water

$2.99

Water Smeraldina

$2.99

Soda Water

1\2 Gallons TE

$4.99

Cheere Wine

$2.75

Cup Ice

$0.75

Gallons

Gallon TEA

$6.50

Gallon UNSWEET TEA

$6.50

GALLON LEMONADE

$6.50

Gallon 1\2TEA1\2UNSWEET

$6.50

Gallon ARNOLD PALMER

$6.50

DRAFT BEER

GLASS

$4.50

PITCHER

$23.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a family Italian atmosphere!

Location

696 Angus st Rural Hall north Carolina 27045, Rural Hall, NC 27045

Directions

Gallery
Little Italy Pizza and Italian Restaurant image
Little Italy Pizza and Italian Restaurant image
Little Italy Pizza and Italian Restaurant image

