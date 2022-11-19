- Home
Little Italy Pizza and Italian Restaurant
696 Angus st Rural Hall north Carolina 27045
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Hot Chips
Served with ranch
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Crispy fries, bacon and cheddar cheese sauce with mozzarella cheese
Garlic Knots
Mozzarella Sticks (6pcs)
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (12pcs)
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with sauce
Buffalo Wings (10pcs)
Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue
Buffalo Wings (5pc)
Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers (6pcs)
Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cheese, served with ranch
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers (12pcs)
Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cheese, served with ranch
Shrimp Bam Bam
Chopped shrimp sautéed in a spicy, creamy sauce served on a bed of lettuce
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari served with marinara sauce
Chicken Fingers
Five pieces with your choice of sauce
8 Bonless Wings
SMALL FRIES
SMALL HOT CHIPS
Italian Dip And Bread
Bruschetta
Small Cheese FF
SALADS
Antipasto Salad
Prepared with salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, and hot peppers
Side Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, and onion
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade dressing, croûtons, and Parmesan cheese
House Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, ham and cheese
Chef Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, onions, ham, cheese, and turkey
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese
Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Seasoned chicken with Romaine lettuce, homemade dressing, croûtons, and Parmesan cheese
Grilled Salmon Wild Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese
Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese
Tuna House Salad
Tuna with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, onions, cheese, and ham
Mediterranean Salad W/CHICKEN
Mixed greens, pecans, almonds, raisins, crumbled blue cheese. Choice of chicken or brisket, and topped with balsamic glaze
Mediterranean Salad W/BRISKET
Small Chicken Salad
Small Shrimp Salad
Small Chef Salad
Small Tuna Salad
Small Steak Salad
Small Chicken Caesar
LARGE SIDE SALAD
Small CHiKEN Finger Salad
SHRIMP MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Small BRISKET MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Large Cesor Salad
Small Antipasto Salad
Srimps Cesor Salad
Small Shrimp Cesor Salad
Salmon Cesor Salad
PASTA
Spaghetti with tomato sauce
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Spaghetti with meatballs
Spaghetti with meat sauce and meatballs
Spaghetti Aglio & Olio
Spaghetti sautéed in garlic and olive oil
Spaghetti Aglio & Olio with shrimp
Side Order Meatballs
Side Order Sausage
Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken Alfredo
Meat Tortellini Bolognese
Meat Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli
Angel Hair
Cheese Tortellini Alfredo
Aglio e Olio with CHICKEN
Side Eggplant
Side Pasta
SOUP
SEAFOOD
BAKED DISHES
Baked Ziti
Ziti cooked in tomato sauce and ricotta then baked with mozzarella cheese
Lasagna
Wide pasta noodles layered with seasoned beef
Manicotti
Pasta stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese
Baked Spaghetti
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Freshly breaded eggplant baked in our rich marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti
Touch of Italy
Delicious taste of lasagna, manicotti, meat and cheese ravioli, baked with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
Baked Spaghetti with Meatsauce
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs and Meatsauce
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN
Chicken Caprese
with sautéed spinach in a garlic olive oil
Grilled Chicken & Vegetables
Sautéed in garlic and olive oil
Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless chicken breast, lightly breaded, sautéed then baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Cacciatore
Served with peppers, onions, mushrooms, sautéed in a light, spicy marinara sauce and served with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Marsala
Chicken with mushroms sauteed with Marsala wine, served with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Broccoli
Boneless chicken breast and broccoli in Alfredo sauce over fettuccine
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Brisket & Vegetables
CALZONE & STROMBOLI
Small Cheese Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, ham
Small Meat Calzone
Ground beef, cheese, and homemade sauce
Small Vegetarian Calzone
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
Small Regular Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Small Steak Stromboli
Steak and mozzarella
Small Chicken Stromboli
Small Veggie stromboli
Large Cheese Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, ham
Large Meat Calzone
Ground beef, cheese, and homemade sauce
Large Vegetarian Clazone
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
Large Regular Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Large Steak Stromboli
Steak and mozzarella
Large Chicken Stromboli
Large Veggi Stromboli
SUBS
Cheese Steak
Steak and cheese on a sub roll
Chicken Steak
Chicken and cheese on a sub roll
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Sausage, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .
Roast Beef Sub
Roast beef with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar .
Roast Beef Special
Roast beef with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar
Vegetarian Sub
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, oil and vinegar
Salami & Cheese Sub
Salami, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
Tuna Sub
Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Turkey Sub
Turkey, provolone, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
Turkey Special Sub
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
CHILDREN'S MENU
Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries
Kids Lasagna
Kids Manicotti
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Kids Meat Ravioli
Kids Fettuccini Alfredo
Kids Macaroni and Cheese
Kids Spaghetti with marinara Sauce
Kids Spaghetti meatsauce
Kids Spaghetti meatball
Kids Spaghetti meatsauce & meatballs
Kids Baked Spaghetti
Kids Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs
Kids Baked Spaghetti with Meatsauce
Kids Baked Ziti
Kids Ziti With Butter
Kids Meat Tortellini
Kids Angel Hair MTS
Kids Aglio E Olio Spaghetti
Small Angel Hair Marinara
Kids Chicken Alfredo
DESSERTS
EXTRAS
Extra 1 Shrimp
Extra Chicken
Extra Steak
Extra Side Ranch
1 Grilled Salmon Only
Large Bowl of MEAT SAUCE
LARGE CUP OF RANCH
6 GRILLED SHRIMPS ONLY
FRIED EGGPLANT PLAIN
SMALL SIDE CHEDDAR CHZ
BOWL OF CHEDDAR CHZ
Bowl Of Marinara
Butter Bread
2 EXTRA DRESSING
Garlic Bread
Bag Chips
Garlic Bread With Chz
Small Mix Veggie
Side Alfredo Souce
5 Small Cups Of Mozzarella Cheese
6 Shrimps Sauteed With Broccoli And Butter Only
Grilled Chz Sub
16" LARGE PIZZA
14" MEDIUM PIZZA
12" SMALL PIZZA
SICILIAN (14" Square & Thick)
8" Personal Pizza
Gluten free pizza
Cauliflower pizza
DRINKS
Glass of Water
Caffè
SWEET Tea
UNSWEET TEA
1/2 TEA
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mtn. Dew
Diet Mt. Dew
Sierra Mist
Italian Sparkling Water
Water Smeraldina
Soda Water
1\2 Gallons TE
Cheere Wine
Cup Ice
Gallons
DRAFT BEER
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy a family Italian atmosphere!
696 Angus st Rural Hall north Carolina 27045, Rural Hall, NC 27045