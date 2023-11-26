Little Italy Pizza - King NC 612 South Main Street
No reviews yet
612 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD (3PD)
APPETIZERS
- French Fries$3.95
- Cheese Fries$8.95
Crispy fries, bacon and cheddar cheese sauce with mozzarella cheese
- Garlic Knots$4.95
- Mozzarella Sticks (8pcs)$8.95
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with sauce
- Buffalo Wings (10pcs)$13.99
Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue, celery
- Buffalo Wings (5pc)$7.99
Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue
- Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers (8pcs)$8.95
Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cheese, served with ranch
- Calamari Fritti$12.95
Fried calamari served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Fingers$8.95
Five pieces with your choice of sauce
- 8 Bonless Wings$8.95
- Italian Dip And Bread$2.95
- Bruschetta$5.99
- Mozzarella Caprese$8.95
- Zucchini Sticks$8.95
- Onion Petals$8.95
- Baked Bruschetta$7.95
- Spinach Dip$7.50
SALADS
- Antipasto Salad$10.95
Prepared with salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, and hot peppers
- Side Salad$4.50
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, and onion
- House Salad$8.95
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, ham and cheese
- Chef Salad$10.95
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, onions, ham, cheese, and turkey
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, raw spinach, broccoli, bacon, and cheese
- Shrimp Salad$11.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, raw spinach, and broccoli
- Grilled Salmon Wild Salad$16.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese
- Tuna House Salad$10.95
Tuna with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, onions, cheese, and ham
- Small Chicken Salad$8.99
- Small Shrimp Salad$9.50
- Small Chef Salad$8.95
- Small Tuna Salad$8.95
- LARGE SIDE SALAD$8.99
- Small Antipasto Salad$8.99
- Italian GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$13.95
- buffalo chicken finger salad$12.95
- Buff Chik SAlAD$12.95
- Small BUFF CHIK SaL$10.95
SUBS
- Cheese Steak$10.95
Steak and cheese on a sub roll
- Chicken Steak$10.95
Chicken and cheese on a sub roll
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Sausage, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Eggplant, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese .
- Roast Beef Sub$10.95
Roast beef with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar .
- Roast Beef Special$10.95
Roast beef with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar
- Vegetarian Sub$10.95
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, oil and vinegar
- Grilled Chicken Sub$10.95
- Salami & Cheese Sub$10.95
Salami, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
- Ham & Cheese Sub$10.95
Ham, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
- Italian Sub$10.95
Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
- Tuna Sub$10.95
Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Turkey Sub$10.95
Turkey, provolone, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
- Turkey Special Sub$10.95
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing
PASTA
- Spaghetti w/ Marinara$10.95
- Spaghetti w/ Meat sauce$12.95
- Spaghetti W/ meatballs$13.95
- Spaghetti w Meatsauce & meatballs$14.95
- Spaghetti Aglio & Olio$10.95
Spaghetti sautéed in garlic and olive oil
- Spaghetti Aglio & Olio W shrimp$14.95
- Fettuccini Alfredo$11.95
- Chicken Alfredo$13.95
- Meat Ravioli$11.95
- Cheese Ravioli$11.95
- Tortellini$12.95
- Aglio e Olio with CHICKEN$13.95
- Spaghetti Carbonara$14.95
- Spinach Ravioli$14.95
- Gnocchi$13.95
- Angel Hair$11.95
- Angel Hair MARINARA$11.95
- Side Order Meatballs$5.99
- Side Order Sausage$5.99
- Side Pasta$2.95
- Ziti Meat Sauce$12.95
- Bowtie Pasta$10.95
KIDS MENU
- Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries$6.95
- Kids Lasagna$7.50
- Kids Manicotti$5.95
- Kids Cheese Ravioli$5.95
- Kids Meat Ravioli$5.95
- Kids Fettuccini Alfredo$7.25
- Kids Macaroni and Cheese$7.25
- Kids Spaghetti with marinara Sauce$4.95
- Kids Spaghetti meatsauce$5.95
- Kids Spaghetti meatball$5.95
- Kids Spaghetti meatsauce & meatballs$7.50
- Kids Baked Spaghetti$7.25
- Kids B.Spa.w.Meatballs$7.99
- Kids Baked Spaghetti with Meatsauce$7.25
- Kids Baked Ziti$7.75
- Kids Ziti With Butter$6.50
- Kids Tortellini$7.99
- Kids Angel Hair MTS$7.25
- Kids Aglio E Olio Spaghetti$7.75
- Kids Angel Hair Marinara$7.25
- Kids Penne$4.95
- Kids Spaghetti Plain$4.95
SEAFOOD
BAKED DISHES
- Baked Ziti$11.95
Ziti cooked in tomato sauce and ricotta then baked with mozzarella cheese
- Lasagna$14.95
Wide pasta noodles layered with seasoned beef
- Manicotti$11.95
Pasta stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana$15.95
Freshly breaded eggplant baked in our rich marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti
- Touch of Italy$16.95
Delicious taste of lasagna, manicotti, meat and cheese ravioli, baked with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Baked Spaghetti$11.95
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
- BAKED SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE$12.95
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
- BAKED SPAGHETTI MEATBALL$13.95
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
- BAKED SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE & MEATBALL$14.95
Baked with marinara sauce covered with mozzarella cheese
- BAKED SPAGHETTI VENICE$14.95
CHICKEN
- Chicken Caprese$12.95
with sautéed spinach in a garlic olive oil
- Grilled Chicken & Vegetables$15.95
Sautéed in garlic and olive oil
- Chicken Parmigiana$16.95
Boneless chicken breast, lightly breaded, sautéed then baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti
- Chicken Cacciatore$16.95
Served with peppers, onions, mushrooms, sautéed in a light, spicy marinara sauce and served with a side of spaghetti
- Chicken Marsala$16.95
Chicken with mushroms sauteed with Marsala wine, served with a side of spaghetti
- Chicken Broccoli$14.95
Boneless chicken breast and broccoli in Alfredo sauce over fettuccine
- Chicken Alfredo$13.95
CALZONE & STROMBOLI
- Small Cheese Calzone$10.95
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, ham
- Small Meat Calzone$10.95
Ground beef, cheese, and homemade sauce
- Small Vegetarian Calzone$10.95
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
- Small Regular Stromboli$10.95
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
- Small Steak Stromboli$10.95
Steak and mozzarella
- Small Chicken Stromboli$10.95
- Small Veggie stromboli$10.95
- Large Cheese Calzone$14.95
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, ham
- Large Meat Calzone$15.95
Ground beef, cheese, and homemade sauce
- Large Vegetarian Clazone$14.95
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
- Large Regular Stromboli$15.95
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
- Large Steak Stromboli$16.95
Steak and mozzarella
- Large Chicken Stromboli$17.95
- Large Veggi Stromboli$14.95
DESSERTS
- Cannoli$5.95
- Ultimate Chocolate Cake$5.95
- Lemon Italian Cream Cake$5.95
- Tiramisu$6.95
- New York-Style Vanilla Cheesecake$5.95
- Apple Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream$6.95
- Two Scoops Vanilla Icecream$2.00
- Strawberry Cheese Cake$5.95
- Spumoni Icecream$5.95
- RASBERRY CHEESE CAKE$5.95
- CHEESE CAKE WITH CHOCOLATE / CARAMEL$5.95
- MINI CANNOLI$2.50
SPECIALTY SUBS
EXTRAS
- Extra 1 Shrimp$1.99
- side of grilled Chicken$5.99
- Extra Steak$5.99
- Extra Side Ranch$0.50
- 1 Grilled Salmon Only$9.95
- Large Bowl of MEAT SAUCE$5.99
- LARGE CUP OF RANCH$5.99
- SMALL SIDE CHEDDAR CHZ$2.00
- BOWL OF CHEDDAR CHZ$5.99
- Bowl Of Marinara$4.99
- 2 EXTRA DRESSING$1.00
- Bag Chips$0.50
- Small Mix Veggie$5.85
- Side Alfredo Sauce$4.95
- Grilled Chz Sub$5.99
- Wheel Of Bread$3.99
- Bowl of Pink Sauce$5.99
- Side of Sautéed SPINACH$6.95
- Side of Sautéed BROCCOLI$4.95
- Side Steamed Broccoli$4.95
- SIDE ROASTED POTATOES$3.95
- BAKED MTB$7.99
- Side Old Bread
- 1 Piece Grilled Chicken$4.99
- Side of Butter
- Small Side of Marinara$0.50
- Baked Potato$4.95
- Side of Bread
- Half Wheel of Bread$1.50
- Sub Roll with Butter$2.00
- Bowl of Tuna$5.99
- Side of Celery$0.75
Extra Dressing
PIZZA (3PD)
16" LARGE PIZZA
14" MEDIUM PIZZA
12" SMALL PIZZA
DRINKS (3PD)
DRINKS
Gallons
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
612 South Main Street, King, NC 27021