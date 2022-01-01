Long Road Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Fast service cafe featuring hot and cold subs, soups, salads, paninis and various sides.
13215 Hwy 70 N, CROSSVILLE, TN 38571
