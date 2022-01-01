Restaurant header imageView gallery

Long Road Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

13215 Hwy 70 N

CROSSVILLE, TN 38571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Burger w/ Side

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap w/ Side

Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap w/ Side

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken w/ Blue Cheese Crumbles Wrap w/ Side

Buffalo Chicken w/ Blue Cheese Crumbles Wrap w/ Side

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Basil Pesto Wrap W/ Side

Grilled Chicken Basil Pesto Wrap W/ Side

$9.99

Burger

Burger w/ Side

Burger w/ Side

$8.99

Sandwiches

Club w/ side

Club w/ side

$9.99Out of stock
BLT w/ side

BLT w/ side

$7.49
Turkey Suprise w/ side

Turkey Suprise w/ side

$9.69
Big Boy Bologna on Bun W/ Side

Big Boy Bologna on Bun W/ Side

$7.49
Pimento Cheese on Potato Roll w/ Side

Pimento Cheese on Potato Roll w/ Side

$6.29
MB Melt w/ Side

MB Melt w/ Side

$8.49
Bruce's Bomber W/ Side

Bruce's Bomber W/ Side

$8.49
Cuban Sandwich W/ Side

Cuban Sandwich W/ Side

$9.49
Chicken Salad on Croissant W/ Side

Chicken Salad on Croissant W/ Side

$7.49

Subs

Hot Ham/Swiss w/ side

Hot Ham/Swiss w/ side

$9.69
Special Italian w/ side

Special Italian w/ side

$9.25

GG Hoagie w/ Side

$9.69

Panini

Rueben/Rachel w/ Side

Rueben/Rachel w/ Side

$10.49
Rueben w/ Side

Rueben w/ Side

$10.99

Rachel W/ Side

$9.99

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.75
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Included Side

Chips

Chips

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

Tomato/Cucumber/Onion salad

Tomato/Cucumber/Onion salad

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

Soup

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

Out of stock
One Loaded Potato Boat

One Loaded Potato Boat

Out of stock

Added Side

Chips

Chips

$1.49
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$2.99
Tomato/Cucumber/Onion salad

Tomato/Cucumber/Onion salad

$2.99
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99Out of stock

Add Bacon

Bacon

$1.49

Add Cheese

Cheese

$0.50

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken Sandwich W/ Side (Copy)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich W/ Side (Copy)

$9.99

Soup

Chicken Tortellini

$4.99

Bottled Drink

Drink

$2.25

Can Drink

Can Drink

$1.49

Coffee

Coffee

$1.49

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$2.99Out of stock
Lemoncello Cake

Lemoncello Cake

$3.99Out of stock
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$3.29
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$2.99Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Apple Walnut Crumb Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Southern Fried Pie

$3.49

ScoopVanilla Icecream

$0.99

Banana Bread

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast service cafe featuring hot and cold subs, soups, salads, paninis and various sides.

Website

Location

13215 Hwy 70 N, CROSSVILLE, TN 38571

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Manny's Wood Fire Pizza - 114 West Main Street Algood TN
orange starNo Reviews
114 West Main Street Algood, TN 38506
View restaurantnext
Midtown Social
orange starNo Reviews
565 South Jefferson Avenue Cookeville, TN 38501
View restaurantnext
Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
586 S Jefferson Ave Cookeville, TN 38501
View restaurantnext
World Foods
orange starNo Reviews
22 N Cedar Ave Cookeville, TN 38501
View restaurantnext
Mini Burger + - 310 W. Broad St.
orange starNo Reviews
310 W. Broad St. Cookeville, TN 38501
View restaurantnext
37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.6 • 784
37 North Cedar Avenue Cookeville, TN 38501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in CROSSVILLE

RED'S ALE HOUSE
orange star4.0 • 238
36 Drew Howard Rd Crossville, TN 38558
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CROSSVILLE
Cookeville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Livingston
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston