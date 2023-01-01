Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Wings

$14.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.99

1lB Meatball

$8.99

Avocado Caprese

$15.99

Fried Provolone

$10.99

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

NY Pretzel

$7.99

Veggie Quesadillas

$9.99

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$26.99

Chefs Salmon

$20.99

Crab Stuffed Haddock

$26.99

Scallop Guyere

$24.99

Cajun Chicicken

$19.99

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$5.99

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Salads

Sirloin Steak Salad

$16.99

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Grilled Portabello Salad

$13.99

Spinach and Chicken Salad

$14.99

Small House Salad

$3.99

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$14.99

Share Boards

Charcuterie Board

Mediterranean Board

Cheese Board

Sandwiches/Wraps

Triple Decker Club

$12.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.99

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Classic Burger

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Steak Wrap

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Florentine Wrap

$12.99

Patty Melt

$14.99

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

A La Carte

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Baster of Chips

$5.99

SD Fries

$2.99

SD Chips

$3.99

SD Baked Potato

$3.99

SD Vegetable

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

SD Wild Rice

$4.99

Grab-n-Go

Hot Dog

$5.99

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Seltzers

Watermelon Nutrl

$6.00

Pineapple Nutrl

$6.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Raspberry White Claw

$6.00

Seltzer Bucket

$25.00

Classic Lemonade Nutrl

$6.00

Peach Nutrl

$6.00

Blackberry Nutrl

$6.00

Strawberry Nutrl

$6.00

Lime White Claw

$6.00

Grapefruit White Claw

$6.00

Mango White Claw

$6.00

Mango Nutrl

$6.00

Raspberry Nutrl

$6.00

Draft

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Pitcher

$10.00

Cans

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Miller Bucket

$18.00

Yuengling Lager Bucket

$18.00

Bud Light Bucket

$18.00

Coors Light Bucket

$18.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$18.00

Busch Light Bucket

$15.00

Budweiser Bucket

$18.00

Stella Artios Bucket

$25.00

Corona Bucket

$20.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Zing Zang Bloody Mary

$6.00

Deep Eddy Bucket

$30.00

Fisher Island Lemonade

$7.00

Fisher Island Pink Lemonade

$7.00

Fisher Island Spiked Tea

$7.00

Fisher Island Bucket

$30.00

Gin

6 O'Clock London Dry

$6.00

London Dry Bucket

$25.00

Tequila

Zing Zang Margarita

$6.00

Zing Zang Margarita Bucket

$25.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels Lemonade

$7.00

Jack Daniels Cola

$7.00

Reds

Barefoot Cabernet

$5.00

Whites

Barefoot Chardonnay

$5.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Bottles

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Pure Leaf

$2.50

Celsius

$3.00

Water

$1.50

20oz Mtn. Dew

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant located on the Palm Harbor golf course that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A casual atmosphere to welcome all golfers, residents, and visitors of Florida.

Location

100 cooper lane, palm coast, FL 32137

Directions

