Red White & Blues 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy C132

101 Palm Harbor Pkwy C132

Palm Coast, FL 32137

Order Again

Add On

Bacon

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Appetizer

Buffalo Shrimp (6)

$13.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Mozzaralla Cheese Deep Fried in our Homemade Beer Batter. Served with your choice of our Ranch or homemade Marinara sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Our Irresistible fries, we like to call Freedom Fries

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Sliced Pickles Deep Fried in our Homemade Beer Batter. Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.

Fried Shrimp (5)

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$12.99

5 Colossal Shrimp, Lightly Blackened and Grilled to Perfection

Onion Rings

$6.99

Our Large Onion Rings, Deep Fried in our Homemade Beer Batter. Served with your choice of our Ranch or one of our homemade sauces

Pretzel Sticks (3) w/cheese

$8.99

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

Wings 12

$17.99

Plain, Garlic & Parm, Hot Honey, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Golden BBQ, Hot Bay, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Old Bay, Honey Sriracha & Buffalo (Mild, Medium or Hot)

Wings 8

$13.99

Plain, Garlic & Parm, Mango Habanero, Golden BBQ, Teriyaki, Old Bay, Honey Sriracha & Buffalo (Mild, Medium or Hot)

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Breakfast

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Chipped Beef & Gravy

$8.95

Coffee

$2.50

Medium Coffee

Egg & Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

2 Eggs, Meat, Homefries & Toast

Breakfast Platter

$9.95

French Toast

$9.95

Mimosa

$8.00

Egg Platter

$6.95

Orange Juice

$2.50

Shrimp & Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$15.95

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Side of biscuit

$1.99

Side of Home Fries

$3.95

Side of Sausage

$3.75

Side of toast

$1.99

The Ultimate Hoagie 2 eggs, 2 sausage, 2 bacon cheese

$10.95

Burger

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Daily Special

Taco Tuesday

$5.99

Seasoned meat with shredded lettuce, diced tomato on a 4 inch tortilla. Sour cream and salsa on the side

Mac n cheese monster

$13.99

French dip

$13.99

Dessert

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Funnel Fries w/ Powdered Sugar

Biscuit (bread) pudding

$4.99

Entrees

Mahi Platter w Fries & Slaw

$18.99

Mahi Filet Lightly Blackened with Cajun Spice or Grilled & Served W/Two Sides

Chicken Tenders w Fries & Slaw

$11.99

Fish & Chips w Fries & Slaw

$13.99

Wild Caught Cod, Deep Fried in our Homemade Beer Batter. Served with your choice of our fries or onion rings.

Panko Shrimp w Fries & Slaw

$16.99

Sauteed Chicken Breast w/Vegetables

$15.99

Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Jumbo Hot Dog

$7.99

Clam Strips w/Fries & Slaw

$13.99

Salad

Caesar

$9.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Out Homemade Croutons & Dressing

Tossed Green Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Glazed Pecans, Strawberrys, Blueberries w/ Rasberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$15.99

BLT

$9.99

Cheese Steak

$14.99

Our In House Cooked Pit Beef, American Cheese, w/ Sateed Bell Peppers & Onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Our Grilled Chicken Breast Sliced, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions & American Cheese

Grilled American Cheese

$7.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.00

Scott's Homemade ColeSlaw

Crispy Brussles

$2.00

Lemon, Parmesan, Pine Nuts with a Balsamic Glaze

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Your Typical Ceasar

Side House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion & Homemade Croutons

Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli

$2.00

Vegetable medley

$2.00

Mac n cheese

$3.00

Soup

Broccoli beer cheese

$6.99

Cream of Crab

$7.99

Chili

$6.99

NFL specials

Wings

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea (Diet - Splenda)

$2.00

Iced Tea (Sweet - Sugar)

$2.00

Iced Tea (Unsweatened)

$2.00

Lemon Aide

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bourbon of the Month

New Riff

$7.00

Crushes

Lemon Crush

$10.50

Lime Crush

$10.50

Orange Crush

$10.50

Pink Grapefruit Crush

$10.50

RWB Signatures

RWB Fruit Punch

$10.99

Slushies

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Watermelon Slushie

$8.00

Bucket o beer

Domestic

$18.00

Imported

$22.00

Halloween drinks

Vampires kiss

$11.99

Witches brew

$11.99

Corpse reviver

$11.99

Jello shot

$1.50

Kids Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

Kids Hamburger

Hamburger

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a full-service bar and restaurant. We have a patriotic theme with all American music with a focus on the blues.

101 Palm Harbor Pkwy C132, Palm Coast, FL 32137

