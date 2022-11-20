A map showing the location of Lucia's Italian Kitchen 400 West Clark AvenueView gallery

Lucia's Italian Kitchen 400 West Clark Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

400 West Clark Avenue

Effingham, IL 62401

Shareables

Deconstructed Grilled Cheese

$14.00

It’s a secret!

Bianca

$12.00

Our Italian Bread, EVOO, sea salt

Shrimp Lemone

$18.00

Atlantic Cod, lime, orange, cilantro, Cucumber brood, plantain chips

Fire & Ice

$12.00

Focaccia

$17.00

Salad

Fresh Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, seasonal veg, ranch, French, Italian vin

Fresh Salad Half

$8.00

Mixed greens, seasonal veg, ranch, French, Italian vin

Korean Salad

$16.00

Romaine, house garlic croutons, Pecorino Romano

Caesar Salad Half

$9.00

Romaine, house garlic croutons, Pecorino Romano

Summer Berry Salad

$16.00

Baby spinach, almonds, raspberry, Blueberry, goat cheese, honey lemon vin

Summer Berry Half

$9.00

Baby spinach, almonds, raspberry, Blueberry, goat cheese, honey lemon vin

Pizza

Pizza

$16.00

Margherita

$20.00

San Marzano, mozzarella, EVOO

Piccolo Mailae

$20.00

Guanciale, mushroom, capicola, honey

Meat & More Meat

$20.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, Nueske’s Bacon, capicola

This Little Piggy

$20.00

Wild mushrooms, roasted garlic cream, Caramelized onion, bacon jam, pangratatta

Miss Ts

$20.00

Jerk chicken, peppers, red onion, hot honey, Cilantro

Formaggio

$20.00

Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Pecorino Romano

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Roasted Chicken, bacon ranch, Nueske’s Bacon, scallions

Summer Lovin'

$20.00

Roasted sweet corn, summer squash, Zucchini, shaved serrano

Pizza of the Month

$20.00

Peperone

$20.00

Lombardia

$20.00

Umbria

$20.00

Pasta

Rigatoni Buttera

$18.00

Italian sausage, garlic, tomato sugo, cream

Lasagna

$20.00

Bolognese, mozzarella, bechamel, Pecorino Romano

Roman Carbonara

$18.00

Smoked pork cheek, Pecorino Romano, Black pepper

Chef Special

$18.00

Guanciale, shallot, garlic, sugo, Romano, chilie

Lamb Ragu

$21.00

Gnocchi

$20.00

Ragu Bianco

$22.00

Pappardelle Fondito

$18.00

Bolognese, fontina fondue

Kids Sugo

$8.00

Bucatini Sugo

$16.00

Sugo, Pecorino Romano

Norcina

$18.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

Fried Pastry shell, sweet ricotta, Chocolate chips

Tiramisu Affogato

$12.00

Affagotto

$9.00

Extras

Bread (2pc)

$2.99

Quinto Quarto

$18.00

Side Dressing

$2.99

Side of Pizza Sauce

$2.99

Italian Bread

$8.00

Side Cheese (Decon)

$5.00

Lunch

Tuscan Soup

$9.00

Mixed greens, ranch, french, italian vin

Caesar Lunch

$5.99

Rigatoni Buttera Lunch

$9.00

Norcina Lunch

$10.00

Roman Carbonara Lunch

$9.49

Tuscan Chicken

$13.00

Gusto Bomba

$13.00

Italian Sausage

$13.00

Puccia Whole

$16.00

Puccia Half

$9.00

Italian Beef

$9.00

NA Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Espresso

$2.50

Americana

$2.50

DBL Shot

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rustic Yet Refined!

Location

400 West Clark Avenue, Effingham, IL 62401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

