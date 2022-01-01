Luckys Taqueria & Cantina 17 Merchants Walk

- Home
No reviews yet
17 Merchants Walk
Blairsville, GA 30512
Popular Items
Tapas
Chicharrones
Fried pork rinds served with your choice of seasoning (House, Chile Lime, or Blackened)
Chicken Taquitos
We roll these daily! Four flour tortillas filled with our shredded Tinga style chicken, rolled and fried. Served with chipotle ranch
Chips & Queso
Queso served with our special thick cut chips with house seasoning, or 3 flour tortillas
Chips and Salsa
House made chips and your choice of salsa
Chorizo Cheese Fries
Tin roof-cut fries topped with cheese sauce, chorizo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos & chipotle ranch aioli.
Empanada
Beef served with a spicy garlic sauce Chicken served with a roasted red pepper sauce
Guacamole Trio w/Chips
Choose any 3 of our housemade salsas.
Mexican Boiled Peanuts
Spicy XXX
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Shrimp & Fish Ceviche
Traveler's Taco
The "taco" you can take with you! Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, salsa and sour cream served in a bag of Fritos
Tuna Poke
House made blackened seasoning, seared, served with chips, mango pico, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos.
Wings
10 wings (flats & drums) tossed in your choice of sauce and served with carrots, celery, and chipotle ranch choice of sauce: Korean BBQ (sweet) Valentina (medium) Mango Habanero (hot) Buffalo (hot) Extra Sauce: .75
Soup & Salads
Pork Pozole
National soup of Mexico, garnished with Cabbage, Tortilla strips, Oregano, Lime
Vegan Black Bean Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Topped with sour cream, cheese, and tortilla strips
Lucky's Garden Salad
Salad mix topped with fiesta corn blend, pico & tortilla chips.
Fiesta Salad
Iceberg lettuce, corn, black beans, onion, trio of diced peppers and cucumber, served with choice of dressing. Due to way it is prepped, nothing can be left out
Jicama Apple Salad
Tossed with arugula, candied walnuts & pomegranate seeds with honey lime vinaigrette.
Roasted Beet Salad
Tossed with arugula, pepitas, pickled red onions & queso fresco with green chile vinaigrette.
Mains
Burrito
Your choice of protein, rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico rolled in a flour tortilla & served "wet" with queso dip or "dry"
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with sour cream & pico
Quesadilla
Your choice of protein plus Mexican Melting Cheese served on a flour tortilla & served with sour cream & pico. Can add peppers & onions $2
Fajitas
Your choice of one protein served on a bed of onions & bell peppers. Accompanied with rice & black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Served with 3 tortillas (choice of flour or corn).
Nachos
Loaded with your choice of protein, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, salsa, and melted queso. Served on house chips or pork rinds
Salad Bowls
Your choice of protein, Chopped Lettuce, Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Mexican Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing
Tacos
Taco Ground Beef
A generous portion of protein of your choice in a flour tortilla (corn on request), topped with onion, cilantro, salsa verde & served with a lime. Mahi tacos are blackened & served with slaw, Shrimp tacos have mango pico
Taco Carne Asada
Taco Tinga Chicken
Taco Grilled Chicken
Taco Pork Carnitas
Taco Chorizo
Taco Pork Belly
Taco Blackened Mahi
Taco Shrimp
Taco Crispy Tofu
Taco Gracie's Chickpeas
Taco Chipotle Butternut Squash
Tortas
Entrees
Kids Menu
Kids Burrito
Tinga Chicken or Gringo Ground Beef with shredded cheese, served with a side and a drink. Grilled chicken $1 extra
Kids Taco
Gringo Ground Beef or Tinga Chicken Served with Shredded Cheese, a side and a drink. Grilled chicken $1 extra
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese or shredded chicken quesadilla served with a side and a drink. Grilled chicken $1 extra
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Grilled Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken breast, a choice of applesauce, fries, rice and beans, and a drink
Sides
3 Fresh Corn or Flour Tortillas
Calabacitas
Zucchini, corn, tomatoes, and garlic
Elotes
Traditional Mexican street corn, grilled with mayo and Tajin,served in a cup
Fried Plantains
Rice & Beans
Pinto or Black
Roasted Chipotle Butternut Squash
Plain Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Topped with cinnamon sugar and pineapple pepper sauce.
Yucca Fries
Served with chimichurri sauce.
Zucchini Fries
with Cojito Dust. (Not Gluten Free)
Mexican Fries
Topped with cotija cheese, tajin & cilantro with chipotle ranch.
Desserts
Banana Empanadas
House made fried pastry filled with bananas, drizzled with banana foster sauce , cinnamon sugar, and served with whip cream!
Sweet Potato Empanada
Bavarian Cream Churros
Churro Sundae
Served with vanilla ice cream, caramel syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Flan
A traditional Mexican flan served with whip cream and a cherry
Mini Cheesecakes
Tiramisu
A Mexican tiramisu sprinkled with cayenne & cinnamon, served with whip cream and a cherry
Tres Leches Cake
The cake of Mexico, made locally by Melissa's Custom Cakes
Pumpkin Cheescake
NA Beverages
Salsas
Dressings
Proteins
Miscellaneous
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Experience Blairsville's only Mexican inspired Taqueria & Cantina, featuring gourmet tacos, burritos, empanadas, and much more, using locally sourced ingredients.
17 Merchants Walk, Blairsville, GA 30512