Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Luckys Taqueria & Cantina 17 Merchants Walk

review star

No reviews yet

17 Merchants Walk

Blairsville, GA 30512

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Chips & Queso
Salad Bowls

Tapas

Small bites and snacks to share, including our famous thick cut chips and house made salsas!
Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

Fried pork rinds served with your choice of seasoning (House, Chile Lime, or Blackened)

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$13.00

We roll these daily! Four flour tortillas filled with our shredded Tinga style chicken, rolled and fried. Served with chipotle ranch

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Queso served with our special thick cut chips with house seasoning, or 3 flour tortillas

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

House made chips and your choice of salsa

Chorizo Cheese Fries

Chorizo Cheese Fries

$10.00

Tin roof-cut fries topped with cheese sauce, chorizo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos & chipotle ranch aioli.

Empanada

Empanada

$3.50

Beef served with a spicy garlic sauce Chicken served with a roasted red pepper sauce

Guacamole Trio w/Chips

Guacamole Trio w/Chips

$14.00

Choose any 3 of our housemade salsas.

Mexican Boiled Peanuts

$4.50

Spicy XXX

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$8.00

Shrimp & Fish Ceviche

$14.00
Traveler's Taco

Traveler's Taco

$8.00

The "taco" you can take with you! Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, salsa and sour cream served in a bag of Fritos

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.00

House made blackened seasoning, seared, served with chips, mango pico, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos.

Wings

Wings

$16.00

10 wings (flats & drums) tossed in your choice of sauce and served with carrots, celery, and chipotle ranch choice of sauce: Korean BBQ (sweet) Valentina (medium) Mango Habanero (hot) Buffalo (hot) Extra Sauce: .75

Soup & Salads

Choose from our in house made black bean, chicken tortilla or pork pozole soups

Pork Pozole

$5.00+

National soup of Mexico, garnished with Cabbage, Tortilla strips, Oregano, Lime

Vegan Black Bean Soup

Vegan Black Bean Soup

$3.00+
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Topped with sour cream, cheese, and tortilla strips

Lucky's Garden Salad

Lucky's Garden Salad

$7.00

Salad mix topped with fiesta corn blend, pico & tortilla chips.

Fiesta Salad

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, corn, black beans, onion, trio of diced peppers and cucumber, served with choice of dressing. Due to way it is prepped, nothing can be left out

Jicama Apple Salad

$9.00

Tossed with arugula, candied walnuts & pomegranate seeds with honey lime vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.00

Tossed with arugula, pepitas, pickled red onions & queso fresco with green chile vinaigrette.

Mains

Includes Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, Lucky's fajita and much more!
Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of protein, rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico rolled in a flour tortilla & served "wet" with queso dip or "dry"

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with sour cream & pico

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Your choice of protein plus Mexican Melting Cheese served on a flour tortilla & served with sour cream & pico. Can add peppers & onions $2

Fajitas

$18.00

Your choice of one protein served on a bed of onions & bell peppers. Accompanied with rice & black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Served with 3 tortillas (choice of flour or corn).

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Loaded with your choice of protein, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, salsa, and melted queso. Served on house chips or pork rinds

Salad Bowls

Salad Bowls

$11.00

Your choice of protein, Chopped Lettuce, Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Mexican Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing

Tacos

Taco Ground Beef

Taco Ground Beef

$3.50

A generous portion of protein of your choice in a flour tortilla (corn on request), topped with onion, cilantro, salsa verde & served with a lime. Mahi tacos are blackened & served with slaw, Shrimp tacos have mango pico

Taco Carne Asada

$5.50

Taco Tinga Chicken

$3.50

Taco Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Taco Pork Carnitas

$4.50

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Taco Pork Belly

$5.00

Taco Blackened Mahi

$5.00

Taco Shrimp

$5.00

Taco Crispy Tofu

$4.00

Taco Gracie's Chickpeas

$4.00

Taco Chipotle Butternut Squash

$4.00

Tortas

Carnitas Sandwich

$14.00

Chorizo Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Tofu Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mexican Philly Sandwich

$15.00

Burger

$15.00

Entrees

Lucky’s Fajitas

Lucky’s Fajitas

$25.00

Steak, chicken and shrimp served on a bed of onions & bell peppers. Accompanied with rice & black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Served with 3 tortillas (choice of flour or corn).

Snapper Veracruz

$24.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.00

Lucky 13

$25.00

Pork Chimichanga

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Tinga Chicken or Gringo Ground Beef with shredded cheese, served with a side and a drink. Grilled chicken $1 extra

Kids Taco

$7.00

Gringo Ground Beef or Tinga Chicken Served with Shredded Cheese, a side and a drink. Grilled chicken $1 extra

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese or shredded chicken quesadilla served with a side and a drink. Grilled chicken $1 extra

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast, a choice of applesauce, fries, rice and beans, and a drink

Sides

3 Fresh Corn or Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Calabacitas

$4.00

Zucchini, corn, tomatoes, and garlic

Elotes

$4.00

Traditional Mexican street corn, grilled with mayo and Tajin,served in a cup

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$4.00
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Pinto or Black

Roasted Chipotle Butternut Squash

Roasted Chipotle Butternut Squash

$4.00

Plain Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Topped with cinnamon sugar and pineapple pepper sauce.

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Served with chimichurri sauce.

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$6.00

with Cojito Dust. (Not Gluten Free)

Mexican Fries

$6.00

Topped with cotija cheese, tajin & cilantro with chipotle ranch.

Desserts

Includes tres leche and cheesecake from Melissa's Custom Cakes, house made banana empanadas and more!

Banana Empanadas

$6.00

House made fried pastry filled with bananas, drizzled with banana foster sauce , cinnamon sugar, and served with whip cream!

Sweet Potato Empanada

$6.00

Bavarian Cream Churros

$6.00

Churro Sundae

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, caramel syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Flan

$7.00

A traditional Mexican flan served with whip cream and a cherry

Mini Cheesecakes

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

A Mexican tiramisu sprinkled with cayenne & cinnamon, served with whip cream and a cherry

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

The cake of Mexico, made locally by Melissa's Custom Cakes

Pumpkin Cheescake

$7.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Agua Frescas

$3.00

Minute Maid Canned Agua Frescas in three flavors: Strawberry, Mango & Hibiscus

Fountain Soda

$2.95

We serve Coke products

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.25
Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.25

Milk

$2.95
Mineragua

Mineragua

$3.25

Tea

$2.50

Freshly brewed

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Salsas

Side Salsa Roja/ red

$1.00

Side Salsa Fresca/pico

$1.00

Side Diablo/spicy

$1.00

Side Avocado Salsa/mild

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde/green

$1.00

Side Mango pico/sweet

$1.00

Cup Roja Salsa

$2.00

Cup Salsa Fresca

$2.00

Cup Diablo Salsa

$2.00

Cup Avocado Salsa

$2.00

Cup Verde Salsa

$2.00

Cup Mango Pico

$2.00

Dressings

Side Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Side Creamy Avocado Dressing

$0.75

Side Honey Lime Dressing

$0.75

Side Green Chile Vinaigrette

$0.75

Cup Citrus Dressing

$1.50

Cup Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Cup Creamy Avocado Dressing

$1.50

Cup Honey Lime Dressing

$1.50

Cup Green Chile Vinaigrette

$1.50

Proteins

Side Pork Carnitas

$4.50

Side Chicken

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Mahi

$5.00

Side Chickpeas

$4.00

Side Ground Beef

$3.50

Side Pork Belly

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Steak

$5.50

Side Tofu

$4.00

Miscellaneous

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Queso

$2.00

Side shredded cheese

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Wing Sauce

$0.75

Cup Queso

$4.00

Cup Guacamole

$4.00

Cup Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Fajita Set

$6.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra tortilla strips

$0.50

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.00

5 oz Olives

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience Blairsville's only Mexican inspired Taqueria & Cantina, featuring gourmet tacos, burritos, empanadas, and much more, using locally sourced ingredients.

Website

Location

17 Merchants Walk, Blairsville, GA 30512

Directions

