Hofbrauhaus Restaurant imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Hofbrauhaus Restaurant

1,085 Reviews

$$

9001 N Main St

Helen, GA 30545

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Small Pretzel

Small Pretzel

$8.00

Flown in from Munich. With a side of Bier Cheese.

Large Pretzel

$12.00

Flown in from Munich. With a side of Bier Cheese.

Escargot

$12.00

Served in garlic butter with loaf of pumpernickel bread and butter.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Traditional bone-in wings. Hot, Medium, BBQ, Lemon Pepper. Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Two cakes, served with side of applesauce and sour cream.

German Wings

$12.00

Two pork shanks tossed in rasberry bbq sauce

Hofbrau Brotzeitteller

$16.00

Meat & Cheese platter. Swiss, gouda, cheddar. Bierwurst, Schinkenwurst, ham, salami. Diced tomato and Red onion.

Little Neck Clams

$12.00

Sauteed in garlic butter and white wine.

Potato Skins

$9.00

Topped with cheese bacon, green onions. sour cream on the side.

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.00

Pulled pork, drizzled house made carolina bbq sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion.

Salads

Hofbrauhaus Salad

$12.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken breast on a bed of romanine, cucumbers , red onion, tomato, cheese, house made croutons. Upgrade and add Shrimp or Steak!

German Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Cucumbers tossed in house made dill dressing. Diced tomato and red onion served along side.

Hofbrau Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken on a bed of Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, house-made croutons tossed in ceasar dressing. Upgrade with Shrimp or Steak!

House Salad

$7.00

Salad W/Meal

Salad W/Meal

$3.00

Soups

Cup Goulash

$7.00

A made from scratch favorite. Tender beef, pork, and vegetables.

Bowl Goulash

$9.00

A made from scratch favorite. Tender beef, pork, and vegetables.

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Topped with a housemade crouton and swiss cheese.

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Seasonal

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Seasonal

Entree Cup Goulash

$7.00

Entree Bowl Goulash

$9.00

Entree French Onion

$7.00

Entree Cup SOD

$4.00

Entree Bowl SOD

$7.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled of Fried. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion. Pickle on side.

Hofbrau Hoagie

$14.00

Bierwurst, Schickenwurst, Bologna, Salami, Smoked Gouda, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato.

Open Face Prime Rib

$18.00

Hand sliced, slow roasted prime rib. served on slice of sour dough, side of Au Jus.

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing & melted swiss cheese. Rye Bread.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$11.00

Pork or Chicken. served on toasted Rye bread.

Wurst Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of Wurst. Topped with Sauerkraut.

American Favorites

12oz. Ribeye

$32.00

Hand cut and grilled to perfection!

9oz. Prime Rib

$25.00

Slow Roasted and Sliced to order!

12oz. Prime Rib

$30.00

Slow Roasted and Sliced to order!

Butterfly Trout

$25.00

Sauteed and topped with white wine cream sauce.

Carolina Chicken

$18.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with Carolina BBq sauce, mushrooms, bacon and melted cheese

Chopped Steak

$18.00

Half pound beef patty, topped with mushrooms, onions, and beef gravy

German Favorites

Kasseler Rippchen

$28.00

Two smoked porkchops served with sauerkraut, red cabbage, and german potato salad.

Schlachthaus Platte (Platter for Two)

$42.00

Two Pork Chops, Four Wurst, Sauerkraut, Red, Cabbage, German Potato Salad.

Schweinshaxe

$40.00

Slow cooked then deep fried. Served with a made from scratch pork gravy. Three german sides.

Falscher Hase (Meatlaof)

$18.00

Slow cooked and topped with house made gravy. Served with two sides.

Schweinebraten (Pork Roast)

$20.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Served with Roasted Potatoes and Carrots. Topped with Rahm Gravy.

Schmorbraten (Beef Roast)

$20.00

Slow Roasted Beef Chuck Roast, Served with Roasted potatoes and carrots. Topped with Beef Gravy.

Wurst Platte

$21.00

Choice of Two Wurst. Served with Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage, & German Potato Salad.

Sauerbraten

$25.00

Rouladin

$25.00

Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Half pound patty, freshly sauteed Mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on toasted brioche bun.

Haus Burger

$10.00

Half pound patty on toasted brioche bun.

Black and Bleu Burger

$12.00

Half pound patty with cajun spice, bleu cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun.

GERMANATOR

$35.00

Two half pound patties, one knockwurst, bratwurst, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese (4), bacon (8). Brioche bun.

Kid Meals

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

American Cheese melted on two slices of texas toast. Choice of one side.

Spagettii & Meatballs

$5.95

Angel hair pasta tossed in tomato sauce and topped with meatballs.

Cheese Spatzle

$4.99

German Eggnoodles sauteed upon ordering and topped with bier cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Four Fried Chicken Strips with choice of one side.

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

4 oz. patty with slice of american cheese on a burger bun.Pickle Spear on the side. Choice of one side.

Kid Burger

$6.95

4 oz. patty on a burger bun. Served with a pickle spear, choice of one side.

Kid Hot Dog

$5.95

Beef and Pork sausage (knockwurst) served on a bun with choice of one side.

Kid Bratwurst

$6.95

Bratwurst, 100% Pork Sausage served on bun. Choice of one side

Schnitzels

Chicken Schnitzel

$25.00

Breaded Chicken breast, pan fried choice of two sides.

Das Kaese Schnitzel

$28.00

Pork Schnitzel topped with Swiss, Cheddar, and Bier Cheese.

Jaegar Schnitzel

$27.00

Pork or Chicken Cutlet. Topped with a house made mushroom and bacon beef gravy.

Rahm Schnitzel

$25.00

Pork or Chicken Cutlet. Toppped with a house made Rahm gravy

Schnitzel Weiner Art

$22.00

Breaded Pork Loin cutlet, pan fried with choice of two sides

Weiner Schnitzel

$28.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet, pan fried with choice of two sides.

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

German Potato Salad

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Potato Pancake (1)

$4.00

Red Cabbage

$4.00

Roasted Carrots

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Salad with Meal

$3.00

Sauerkraut

$4.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.00

Spatzle

$4.00

Sub Cup Goulash

$2.00

Sub Cup SOD

$2.00

Sub House

$3.00

Dessert

German Apple Strudel

$7.00

House Favorite! Sprinkled with powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar.

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Made Fresh, Local with pecan filling

Black Forest Cake

$7.00

Chocolate cake filled with cherries between layers. Topped with Whipped Cream

Brownie

$7.00

Topped with caramel, pecans, and chocolate pieces. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

B-day Strudel

B Pudding

$7.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta- Orange

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kid Bev

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Emp Red Bull

$2.00

Water

Virgin Daquiri

$3.00

Retail Items

Hofbrau T- Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Oktober "Prost" Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Oktober "Wurst" Tee

$20.00

Songwriter TShirt

$20.00

Souvenir Mug

$10.00

Germanator Mug

Germanator T Shirt

Employee Hoodie

$18.00

Employee Tee

$10.00

Half Liter Mug

$10.00

Koozie

$5.00

Oktober St Jude

$20.00

Schnitzel Tee

$20.00

PROST tee

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9001 N Main St, Helen, GA 30545

Directions

Gallery
Hofbrauhaus Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens
orange starNo Reviews
40 Earnest Street Blairsville, GA 30512
View restaurantnext
Luckys Taqueria & Cantina - 17 Merchants Walk
orange starNo Reviews
17 Merchants Walk Blairsville, GA 30512
View restaurantnext
Brother's at Willow Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
6223 US HWY 76 W. Young Harris, GA 30582
View restaurantnext
Fenders Diner
orange star4.0 • 98
631 Irvin Street Cornelia, GA 30531
View restaurantnext
Frozen Palm Tree - 1965 Highway 76 West
orange starNo Reviews
1965 highway 76 west Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Fortify Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.8 • 679
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Helen

The Hooch - Chattahoochee Strasse
orange star4.3 • 548
16 Chattahoochee Strasse Helen, GA 30545
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Helen
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston