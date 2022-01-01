Helen restaurants you'll love

A Yonah Mountain Vineyard Exclusive!

We begin with our handmade sourdough covered with our artisanal red sauce. We then layer it with the smooth nutty flavor of provolone cheese to form the foundation. It is then topped with Sopressata and Prosciutto, along with mushrooms and fire roasted red peppers. These flavors marry well with its wine namesake. We finish it with our signature pomegranate and black cherry molasses and dust it with rustic seasonings that amp up the beautiful fruity notes of the wine. So, grab both a bottle and a pizza with the Genesis name, sit back and enjoy the amazing view.

