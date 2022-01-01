Helen restaurants you'll love
Artisan Heat Bistro
Food Truck, Serving North
|Popular items
|The Genesis- Exclusive for Yonah Mountain Vineyards
|$15.00
A Yonah Mountain Vineyard Exclusive!
We begin with our handmade sourdough covered with our artisanal red sauce. We then layer it with the smooth nutty flavor of provolone cheese to form the foundation. It is then topped with Sopressata and Prosciutto, along with mushrooms and fire roasted red peppers. These flavors marry well with its wine namesake. We finish it with our signature pomegranate and black cherry molasses and dust it with rustic seasonings that amp up the beautiful fruity notes of the wine. So, grab both a bottle and a pizza with the Genesis name, sit back and enjoy the amazing view.
|High Standard
|$16.00
The High Standard is served on our signature delicious crust covered with our artisanal red sauce. It is then topped with Premium Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses then layered with artisanal Pepperoni and Sopressata (Salami) followed by a dusting of Tuscany Spice Blend.
|Twisted Chicken
|$14.00
Served on our delicious crust, this pizza brings the heat back to the kitchen. A spicy mix of Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese, Premium Mozzarella, Bacon, Braised Chicken Thigh, Red Onions, and Red Pepper Flakes is going to light a fire in your belly and leave you wanting more! More pizza and more water...
Wild Hogs BBQ
663 Brucken Str, Helen