Little Mack's

62 Reviews

$$

1060 Highway 42

Sumrall, MS 39482

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Filet
Large Filet
Kid's Shrimp

Appetizers

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.50

Deep Fried Rolls Appetizer

$5.50

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.50

Fried Crab Claws

$14.50

Fried Dill Pickles

$8.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.50

Fried Jalapeno Peppers

$8.50

Homemade Onion Rings

$8.50

Hushpuppies and Greens Appetizer

$5.50

Hushpuppy Appetizer

$5.50

Stuffed Crabs

$8.50

Fried Peppers & Crawfish Tails

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Crawfish Tails

$9.00Out of stock

Soups

Cup of Gumbo
$6.50

Cup of Gumbo

$6.50

Bowl of Gumbo

$8.50

Salads

House Salad

$10.50

Poboys

Fried Catfish Poboy

$14.50

Blackened Catfish Poboy

$14.50

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$14.50

Fried Oyster Poboy

$14.50

Ribeye Poboy

$21.50

Fried Crawfish Poboy

$14.50

Mack Attack

$14.50

Burgers

Mack's Burger

$13.50

Entrees

Regular Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Large Chicken Tenders

$15.50

Regular Frog Legs

$16.50

Large Frog Legs

$19.50

Giant Seafood Platter

$30.50

Shrimp and Grits

$20.50

Hamburger Steak

$13.50

Regular Filet

$15.50

Large Filet

$18.50

Regular Crispies

$15.50

Large Crispies

$18.50

Regular Whole Fish

$15.50

Large Whole Fish

$18.50
Catfish Classic

Catfish Classic

$20.50

Golden fried catfish filet over a bed of cheese grits and smothered in our Cajun seafood cream sauce.

Regular Shrimp

$18.50

Large Shrimp

$22.50

Regular Oysters

$19.50

Large Oysters

$23.50

Catfish Feast

$30.00

Shrimp Feast

$30.00

Pick 2 Combo Platter

$26.50

Pick 3 Combo Platter

$29.50

Steak Combo Platter 8 oz.

$39.00

Steak Combo Platter 16 oz.

$44.00

1 lb. Boiled Crawfish

$4.50Out of stock

Crawfish Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Steaks

8 oz. Ribeye

$29.00

16 oz. Ribeye

$34.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kid's Filet

$8.50

Kid's Shrimp

$8.50

Kid's Whole Fish

$8.50

Desserts

Aunt Lib's Banana Pudding

Aunt Lib's Banana Pudding
$6.50

$6.50
Homemade Bread Pudding

Homemade Bread Pudding
$6.50

$6.50

Mack's Lemon Ice Box Pie

$6.50

Old Fashioned Root Beer Float

$5.50
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake
$6.50

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Box of French Fries

$5.00

Box of Fried Okra

$6.00

Box of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

Cajun Corn and Potatoes

$2.50

Cheese Grits

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Fried Onion Rings

$2.50

Hushpuppies Side

$1.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.50

Turnip Greens

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Boiled Shrimp 1 lb.

Boiled Shrimp 1 lb.
$17.00

$17.00

Family Meals (Carry Out Only)

#1 Family Meal

$35.50

#2 Family Meal

$45.50

#3 Family Meal

$55.50

Add-Ons

Filet

$3.00

Grilled Filet

$3.00

Blackened Filet

$3.00

Whole Fish

$3.50

Deep Fried Roll

$0.75

Hushpuppy

$0.25

12 oz. Coleslaw

$5.00

16 oz. Coleslaw (Pint)

$6.00

32 oz. Coleslaw (Quart)

$7.50

Gallon Coleslaw

$35.00

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Extra Mack's Sauce

$0.25

8 ounce Ranch

$5.00

Gallon of Gumbo

$100.00

Quart of Gumbo

$26.00

Crableg Cluster

$8.00

Crablegs (1 pound)

$20.00Out of stock

One Stuffed Crab

$3.00

Table dog

Larger Sides (Carry Out Only)

8 oz. Sides

12 oz. Sides

16 oz. Sides

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half/Half Tea

$2.25

Water

Water

Kid's Drink

Kid's Coke

$1.75

Kid's Diet Coke

$1.75

Kid's Root Beer

$1.75

Kid's Sprite

$1.75

Kid's Orange Fanta

$1.75

Kid's Lemonade

$1.75

Kid's Strawberry Lemonade

$1.75

Kid's Sweet Tea

$1.75

Kid's Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Kid's Half/Half Tea

$1.75

Kid's Milk

$2.50

Kid's Water

Kid's Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Gallons (Carry-Out Only)

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.75

Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$4.75

Lemons

Gallon half & half tea

$4.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1060 Highway 42, Sumrall, MS 39482

Little Mack's image
Little Mack's image

