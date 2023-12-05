Restaurant info

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls offers a genuine taste of New England with its simple, yet exquisite lobster rolls that highlight the natural flavors of Maine's finest lobsters. With a commitment to authenticity, Mason's serves both classic Maine-style rolls served chilled with mayo and lemon butter, and Connecticut-style rolls served warm and tossed in butter. This culinary gem invites you to experience the rich tradition of East Coast lobster rolls in a variety of mouth-watering forms, including the BLT Lobster Roll and the Lobster Salad Roll, ensuring a delightful encounter for every palate.

Website